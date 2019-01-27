CINCY
Cincinnati
Bearcats
18-3
away team logo
72
TF 11
FINAL
End
2nd
CBSSN
Sun Jan. 27
12:00pm
BONUS
68
TF 16
home team logo
TEMPLE
Temple
Owls
15-5
ML: -166
TEMPLE +3.5, O/U 137.5
ML: +145
CINCY
TEMPLE

No Text

Cincinnati rallies from 14-point 2nd-half deficit to win

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 27, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Jarron Cumberland scored 25 points with eight rebounds and Cincinnati rallied from a 14-point halftime deficit to beat Temple 72-68 on Sunday for the Bearcats' sixth straight win.

The Bearcats (18-3, 7-1 American) trailed 41-27 with 18 minutes left before Cumberland scored 12 points and Keith Williams all of his nine in outscoring the Owls 30-14 over the next 12 1/2 minutes to take a two-point lead. Shizz Alston Jr. tied the game with a layup but Cumberland scored the next four points to keep the lead.

Temple trailed 70-65 with 19 seconds left but an Owls pass was intercepted and Cincinnati added another free throw with seven seconds remaining.

Tre Scott added 13 points for the Bearcats, who made only 3 of 18 3-point tries but outrebounded Temple 46-22 including 16-3 on the offensive glass for a 17-3 advantage on second-chance points.

J.P. Moorman II had 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting and Alston scored 18 points with four 3-pointers for Temple (15-5, 5-2). Quinton Rose added 16 points and Nate Pierre-Louis 11.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 1 Jarron Cumberland made 2nd of 2 free throws 2.0
  Jarron Cumberland missed 1st of 2 free throws 2.0
  Personal foul on Quinton Rose 2.0
+ 3 Shizz Alston Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
+ 1 Justin Jenifer made 2nd of 2 free throws 7.0
  Justin Jenifer missed 1st of 2 free throws 7.0
  Personal foul on Nate Pierre-Louis 7.0
  Bad pass turnover on Quinton Rose, stolen by Justin Jenifer 13.0
  Defensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II 19.0
  Cane Broome missed 2nd of 2 free throws 19.0
+ 1 Cane Broome made 1st of 2 free throws 19.0
Team Stats
Points 72 68
Field Goals 22-55 (40.0%) 20-48 (41.7%)
3-Pointers 3-18 (16.7%) 9-24 (37.5%)
Free Throws 25-37 (67.6%) 19-31 (61.3%)
Total Rebounds 46 22
Offensive 16 3
Defensive 30 17
Team 0 2
Assists 8 10
Steals 5 4
Blocks 3 0
Turnovers 8 8
Fouls 21 25
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
34
J. Cumberland G
25 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
4
J. Moorman II F
20 PTS, 4 REB
12T
away team logo Cincinnati 18-3 254772
home team logo Temple 15-5 353368
TEMPLE +3.5, O/U 137.5
Liacouras Center Philadelphia, PA
TEMPLE +3.5, O/U 137.5
Liacouras Center Philadelphia, PA
Team Stats
away team logo Cincinnati 18-3 75.3 PPG 37.9 RPG 14.8 APG
home team logo Temple 15-5 75.7 PPG 38.3 RPG 14.9 APG
Key Players
34
J. Cumberland G 18.1 PPG 3.6 RPG 3.4 APG 42.9 FG%
4
J. Moorman II F 5.1 PPG 3.6 RPG 1.5 APG 53.0 FG%
Top Scorers
34
J. Cumberland G 25 PTS 8 REB 3 AST
4
J. Moorman II F 20 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
40.0 FG% 41.7
16.7 3PT FG% 37.5
67.6 FT% 61.3
Cincinnati
Starters
J. Cumberland
T. Scott
J. Jenifer
K. Williams
N. Brooks
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Cumberland 25 8 3 6/17 1/7 12/17 3 38 1 0 2 2 6
T. Scott 13 6 1 5/8 0/1 3/5 3 29 0 0 2 1 5
J. Jenifer 9 3 0 3/7 1/3 2/4 2 24 1 0 0 0 3
K. Williams 9 5 0 2/6 1/2 4/4 4 21 1 0 2 3 2
N. Brooks 2 6 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 4 14 0 1 0 4 2
Bench
C. Broome
L. Johnson
T. Moore
E. Nsoseme
M. Diarra
R. Fredericks
J. Koz
S. Martin
L. Hardnett
P. Gillam Toyambi
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Broome 6 3 3 2/8 0/3 2/3 0 27 0 0 2 1 2
L. Johnson 4 3 1 1/3 0/1 2/2 2 11 2 1 0 1 2
T. Moore 2 5 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 17 0 0 0 2 3
E. Nsoseme 2 7 0 1/1 0/0 0/2 0 16 0 1 0 2 5
M. Diarra 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
R. Fredericks 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Koz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Hardnett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Gillam Toyambi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 46 8 22/55 3/18 25/37 21 200 5 3 8 16 30
Temple
Starters
S. Alston Jr.
Q. Rose
N. Pierre-Louis
E. Aflakpui
D. Perry
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Alston Jr. 18 0 5 5/12 4/10 4/5 2 37 1 0 4 0 0
Q. Rose 16 4 2 4/9 2/4 6/12 4 32 2 0 2 1 3
N. Pierre-Louis 11 6 2 3/12 0/3 5/7 3 35 1 0 1 1 5
E. Aflakpui 3 4 0 0/0 0/0 3/6 4 22 0 0 1 0 4
D. Perry 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 16 0 0 0 0 0
Bench
J. Moorman II
A. Moore II
D. Moore
J. Hamilton
T. Lowe
Q. Jackson Jr.
M. Scott
A. Parks
A. Keshgegian
T. Waddington
J. West
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Moorman II 20 4 0 8/11 3/5 1/1 4 29 0 0 0 1 3
A. Moore II 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 16 0 0 0 0 0
D. Moore 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 1
J. Hamilton 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 3 10 0 0 0 0 1
T. Lowe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Jackson Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Scott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Parks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Keshgegian - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Waddington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. West - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 20 10 20/48 9/24 19/31 25 200 4 0 8 3 17
NCAA BB Scores