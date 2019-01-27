Cincinnati rallies from 14-point 2nd-half deficit to win
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Jarron Cumberland scored 25 points with eight rebounds and Cincinnati rallied from a 14-point halftime deficit to beat Temple 72-68 on Sunday for the Bearcats' sixth straight win.
The Bearcats (18-3, 7-1 American) trailed 41-27 with 18 minutes left before Cumberland scored 12 points and Keith Williams all of his nine in outscoring the Owls 30-14 over the next 12 1/2 minutes to take a two-point lead. Shizz Alston Jr. tied the game with a layup but Cumberland scored the next four points to keep the lead.
Temple trailed 70-65 with 19 seconds left but an Owls pass was intercepted and Cincinnati added another free throw with seven seconds remaining.
Tre Scott added 13 points for the Bearcats, who made only 3 of 18 3-point tries but outrebounded Temple 46-22 including 16-3 on the offensive glass for a 17-3 advantage on second-chance points.
J.P. Moorman II had 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting and Alston scored 18 points with four 3-pointers for Temple (15-5, 5-2). Quinton Rose added 16 points and Nate Pierre-Louis 11.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 1
|Jarron Cumberland made 2nd of 2 free throws
|2.0
|Jarron Cumberland missed 1st of 2 free throws
|2.0
|Personal foul on Quinton Rose
|2.0
|+ 3
|Shizz Alston Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|+ 1
|Justin Jenifer made 2nd of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Justin Jenifer missed 1st of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Personal foul on Nate Pierre-Louis
|7.0
|Bad pass turnover on Quinton Rose, stolen by Justin Jenifer
|13.0
|Defensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II
|19.0
|Cane Broome missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|19.0
|+ 1
|Cane Broome made 1st of 2 free throws
|19.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|72
|68
|Field Goals
|22-55 (40.0%)
|20-48 (41.7%)
|3-Pointers
|3-18 (16.7%)
|9-24 (37.5%)
|Free Throws
|25-37 (67.6%)
|19-31 (61.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|46
|22
|Offensive
|16
|3
|Defensive
|30
|17
|Team
|0
|2
|Assists
|8
|10
|Steals
|5
|4
|Blocks
|3
|0
|Turnovers
|8
|8
|Fouls
|21
|25
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Cincinnati 18-3
|75.3 PPG
|37.9 RPG
|14.8 APG
|Temple 15-5
|75.7 PPG
|38.3 RPG
|14.9 APG
|Key Players
|
34
|J. Cumberland G
|18.1 PPG
|3.6 RPG
|3.4 APG
|42.9 FG%
|
4
|J. Moorman II F
|5.1 PPG
|3.6 RPG
|1.5 APG
|53.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Cumberland G
|25 PTS
|8 REB
|3 AST
|J. Moorman II F
|20 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|
|40.0
|FG%
|41.7
|
|
|16.7
|3PT FG%
|37.5
|
|
|67.6
|FT%
|61.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Cumberland
|25
|8
|3
|6/17
|1/7
|12/17
|3
|38
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6
|T. Scott
|13
|6
|1
|5/8
|0/1
|3/5
|3
|29
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|J. Jenifer
|9
|3
|0
|3/7
|1/3
|2/4
|2
|24
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|K. Williams
|9
|5
|0
|2/6
|1/2
|4/4
|4
|21
|1
|0
|2
|3
|2
|N. Brooks
|2
|6
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|14
|0
|1
|0
|4
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Cumberland
|25
|8
|3
|6/17
|1/7
|12/17
|3
|38
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6
|T. Scott
|13
|6
|1
|5/8
|0/1
|3/5
|3
|29
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|J. Jenifer
|9
|3
|0
|3/7
|1/3
|2/4
|2
|24
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|K. Williams
|9
|5
|0
|2/6
|1/2
|4/4
|4
|21
|1
|0
|2
|3
|2
|N. Brooks
|2
|6
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|14
|0
|1
|0
|4
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Broome
|6
|3
|3
|2/8
|0/3
|2/3
|0
|27
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|L. Johnson
|4
|3
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|11
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|T. Moore
|2
|5
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|E. Nsoseme
|2
|7
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|16
|0
|1
|0
|2
|5
|M. Diarra
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Fredericks
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Koz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Hardnett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Gillam Toyambi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|72
|46
|8
|22/55
|3/18
|25/37
|21
|200
|5
|3
|8
|16
|30
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Alston Jr.
|18
|0
|5
|5/12
|4/10
|4/5
|2
|37
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Q. Rose
|16
|4
|2
|4/9
|2/4
|6/12
|4
|32
|2
|0
|2
|1
|3
|N. Pierre-Louis
|11
|6
|2
|3/12
|0/3
|5/7
|3
|35
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5
|E. Aflakpui
|3
|4
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|3/6
|4
|22
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|D. Perry
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Alston Jr.
|18
|0
|5
|5/12
|4/10
|4/5
|2
|37
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Q. Rose
|16
|4
|2
|4/9
|2/4
|6/12
|4
|32
|2
|0
|2
|1
|3
|N. Pierre-Louis
|11
|6
|2
|3/12
|0/3
|5/7
|3
|35
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5
|E. Aflakpui
|3
|4
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|3/6
|4
|22
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|D. Perry
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Moorman II
|20
|4
|0
|8/11
|3/5
|1/1
|4
|29
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|A. Moore II
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Moore
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Hamilton
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Lowe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Jackson Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Scott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Parks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Keshgegian
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Waddington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. West
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|68
|20
|10
|20/48
|9/24
|19/31
|25
|200
|4
|0
|8
|3
|17
-
UCF
MEMP13
24
1st 8:31 CBSSN
-
SILL
LOYCHI12
24
1st 6:49 ESPU
-
NALAB
NJTECH27
29
1st 2:20
-
LPSCMB
STETSON38
22
1st 3:40 ESP+
-
DEPAUL
PROV67
70
Final
-
WESCOL
PRINCE62
91
Final
-
GTOWN
STJOHN89
78
Final
-
CINCY
TEMPLE72
68
Final
-
WESLEY
PRINCE62
91
Final
-
IONA
FAIR68
80
Final
-
6MICHST
PURDUE63
73
Final
-
STPETE
QUINN58
77
Final
-
RI
UMASS70
77
Final
-
INDST
ILLST62
76
Final
-
LIB
JVILLE69
59
Final
-
MARIST
RIDER85
86
Final
-
17HOU
TULSA77
65
Final
-
SETON
18NOVA52
80
Final
-
UNF
FGC0
0155.5 O/U
+1
5:00pm
-
19IOWA
MINN0
0155 O/U
-1
5:00pm FS1
-
FSU
MIAMI0
0144.5 O/U
+4
6:00pm ESPU
-
WASHST
OREG0
0144.5 O/U
-13
8:00pm ESPU