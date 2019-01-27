FSU
MIAMI

No Text

Walker's 6 3s help FSU beat Miami 78-66

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 27, 2019

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) Sophomore M.J. Walker sank a career-best six 3-pointers and Florida State scored 15 consecutive points during a three-minute blitz late in the first half to beat Miami 78-66 Sunday night.

The Seminoles shot a season-best 56 percent and made a season-high 12 3-pointers in 20 attempts.

Miami's Chris Lykes, who was averaging 19.3 points in Atlantic Coast Conference play, had his second bad game in a row. He missed all 12 shots and scored only one point.

Florida State (15-5, 3-4 ACC) completed a season sweep of the Hurricanes (9-10, 1-6), who are off to their worst league start in coach Jim Larranaga's eight seasons at Miami.

Larranaga hasn't had a losing season since 1997-98, his first year at George Mason.

Walker, who had made 21 3-pointers previously this season, went 6 for 7 from beyond the arc, scored a season-high 22 points and added five assists. His lone two-point basket sealed the victory with two minutes left after an 8-0 Miami run.

Florida State's Mfiondu Kabengele scored 17 points and Terance Mann added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Zach Johnson led the Hurricanes with 20 points and four assists. The last time they started 1-6 in the ACC was in 2011.

The Seminoles made their first five shots to lead 12-3. The Hurricanes cut the deficit to 27-25, but went the final 5 1/2 minutes of the first half without a basket while Florida State sank five consecutive shots to lead 45-27.

The Seminoles' biggest lead was 68-47.

Florida State's Phil Cofer returned after missing two games because of a foot injury and scored four points in 18 minutes. Teammate Christ Koumadje made his first four shots, all in the first five minutes, but was ejected for a flagrant foul with 3 1/2 minutes left.

BIG PICTURE

The Seminoles, who have been ranked as high as ninth this season, will likely climb back into the Top 25 on Monday. They fell out of the rankings a week ago.

Miami hopes for a final ruling soon from the NCAA regarding junior forward Dewan Hernandez, who has yet to play this season because of an eligibility issue. ''Tired of being patient?'' he tweeted Friday.

UP NEXT

Florida State plays host to Georgia Tech on Saturday. Mann scored 30 points to help beat the Yellow Jackets a year ago.

The Hurricanes face Top-10 teams in their next two games - No. 10 Virginia Tech at home Wednesday, and at No. 3 Virginia on Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve-Wine.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
T. Forrest
3 G
C. Lykes
0 G
33.4 Min. Per Game 33.4
17.5 Pts. Per Game 17.5
3.6 Ast. Per Game 3.6
2.7 Reb. Per Game 2.7
45.6 Field Goal % 42.7
17.4 Three Point % 32.0
79.5 Free Throw % 78.5
+ 2 Dejan Vasiljevic made layup, assist by Anthony Lawrence II 10.0
  Offensive rebound by Anthony Lawrence II 14.0
  Willie Herenton missed 3-pt. jump shot 16.0
  Defensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic 19.0
  Terance Mann missed layup 21.0
  Defensive rebound by Mfiondu Kabengele 36.0
  Anthony Lawrence II missed jump shot 38.0
+ 1 PJ Savoy made free throw 50.0
  Shooting foul on Ebuka Izundu 50.0
+ 2 Trent Forrest made driving layup, assist by David Nichols 50.0
+ 2 Anthony Lawrence II made reverse layup 58.0
Team Stats
Points 78 66
Field Goals 28-50 (56.0%) 23-55 (41.8%)
3-Pointers 12-20 (60.0%) 7-29 (24.1%)
Free Throws 10-14 (71.4%) 13-18 (72.2%)
Total Rebounds 34 26
Offensive 5 5
Defensive 27 18
Team 2 3
Assists 20 11
Steals 5 5
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 14 9
Fouls 18 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
23
M. Walker G
22 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
5
Z. Johnson G
20 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Florida State 15-5 453378
home team logo Miami (Fla.) 9-10 283866
MIAMI +4, O/U 144
Watsco Center Coral Gables, FL
MIAMI +4, O/U 144
Watsco Center Coral Gables, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Florida State 15-5 77.7 PPG 39.6 RPG 12.5 APG
home team logo Miami (Fla.) 9-10 75.2 PPG 37.1 RPG 13.4 APG
Key Players
23
M. Walker G 7.4 PPG 2.3 RPG 1.8 APG 33.3 FG%
5
Z. Johnson G 13.3 PPG 3.2 RPG 2.2 APG 42.1 FG%
Top Scorers
23
M. Walker G 22 PTS 2 REB 5 AST
5
Z. Johnson G 20 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
56.0 FG% 41.8
60.0 3PT FG% 24.1
71.4 FT% 72.2
Florida State
Starters
M. Walker
T. Mann
C. Koumadje
P. Savoy
T. Forrest
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Walker 22 2 5 7/10 6/7 2/2 1 35 0 1 1 0 2
T. Mann 10 10 4 4/8 2/2 0/0 3 34 0 0 2 3 7
C. Koumadje 9 4 0 4/5 0/0 1/2 4 11 0 1 1 0 4
P. Savoy 7 2 1 2/5 2/4 1/1 0 13 1 0 0 0 2
T. Forrest 4 4 6 2/4 0/1 0/0 1 32 3 0 2 1 3
Starters
M. Walker
T. Mann
C. Koumadje
P. Savoy
T. Forrest
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Walker 22 2 5 7/10 6/7 2/2 1 35 0 1 1 0 2
T. Mann 10 10 4 4/8 2/2 0/0 3 34 0 0 2 3 7
C. Koumadje 9 4 0 4/5 0/0 1/2 4 11 0 1 1 0 4
P. Savoy 7 2 1 2/5 2/4 1/1 0 13 1 0 0 0 2
T. Forrest 4 4 6 2/4 0/1 0/0 1 32 3 0 2 1 3
Bench
M. Kabengele
P. Cofer
R. Gray
A. Polite
D. Nichols
D. Vassell
T. Light
W. Miles
J. Lindner
H. Prieto
W. Wilkes
M. Osborne
T. Hands
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Kabengele 17 6 0 6/9 1/2 4/5 2 24 0 2 3 1 5
P. Cofer 4 1 1 1/3 1/2 1/2 1 19 0 0 1 0 1
R. Gray 2 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 10 1 0 1 0 2
A. Polite 2 0 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 7 0 0 1 0 0
D. Nichols 1 1 2 0/0 0/0 1/2 4 12 0 0 2 0 1
D. Vassell 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
T. Light - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lindner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Prieto - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Wilkes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Osborne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hands - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 32 20 28/50 12/20 10/14 18 200 5 4 14 5 27
Miami (Fla.)
Starters
Z. Johnson
A. Lawrence II
E. Izundu
C. Lykes
A. Mack
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Johnson 20 4 4 8/12 4/7 0/0 4 29 2 0 1 0 4
A. Lawrence II 11 7 4 4/8 0/3 3/5 1 35 0 1 3 2 5
E. Izundu 9 3 0 3/4 0/0 3/4 5 28 0 2 1 0 3
C. Lykes 1 2 2 0/12 0/7 1/2 1 28 1 0 3 2 0
A. Mack 0 2 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 19 0 0 0 1 1
Starters
Z. Johnson
A. Lawrence II
E. Izundu
C. Lykes
A. Mack
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Johnson 20 4 4 8/12 4/7 0/0 4 29 2 0 1 0 4
A. Lawrence II 11 7 4 4/8 0/3 3/5 1 35 0 1 3 2 5
E. Izundu 9 3 0 3/4 0/0 3/4 5 28 0 2 1 0 3
C. Lykes 1 2 2 0/12 0/7 1/2 1 28 1 0 3 2 0
A. Mack 0 2 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 19 0 0 0 1 1
Bench
S. Waardenburg
D. Vasiljevic
W. Herenton
D. Hernandez
R. Miller Jr.
K. McGusty
D. Gak
D. Proctor
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Waardenburg 13 2 1 4/4 2/2 3/4 4 24 0 0 1 0 2
D. Vasiljevic 12 3 0 4/11 1/8 3/3 2 35 2 0 0 0 3
W. Herenton 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
D. Hernandez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Miller Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. McGusty - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Gak - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Proctor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 23 11 23/55 7/29 13/18 17 200 5 3 9 5 18
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores