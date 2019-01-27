WASHST
King, Wooten lead Oregon past Washington State 78-58

  • Jan 27, 2019

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) Louis King scored 13 of his 22 points in the second half and Kenny Wooten had 20 to help Oregon rally past Washington State 78-58 on Sunday night.

Paul White added 18 points for the Ducks (12-8, 3-4 Pac-12), who came back from a four-point halftime deficit to end a two-game losing streak and avoid a fifth home loss of the season.

Oregon went ahead for good at 48-44 on two fast-break baskets by King off WSU turnovers as the Ducks opened the second half on a 13-5 run. They finished the game the game on 20-5 run over the final 8:20 that included 10 straight points

Robert Franks had 19 points to lead the Cougars (8-12, 1-6), who lost their third game in a row and ninth of their last 10. CJ Elleby added 15 points and Jeff Pollard had 10.

The Cougars shot just 8 of 24 in the second half and were 25 of 46 overall for 54.3 percent. They also committed 17 turnovers off which the Ducks scored 21 points. Oregon went 16 of 26 in the second half and 30 of 55 (54.5 percent) for the game.

Franks was 6 for 6 with two 3-pointers for 15 points as WSU took a 39-35 lead into halftime. The Cougars made 15 of their first 17 attempts, including a run of 10 in a row, and finished the half 17 of 22 for 77.3 percent.

The Ducks, however, converted seven WSU turnovers into nine points to keep contact, led by King with nine points and White with eight, despite shooting 14 of 29 (48.3 percent).

BIG PICTURE

Washington State couldn't sustain any offense in the second half after giving the Ducks all they could handle in the first. The Cougars got just five points from starting guards Ahmed Ali and Viont'e Daniels, who went scoreless in 23 minutes.

Oregon rebounded from another stinging loss with a solid second half, thanks to King and Wooten. King, the five-star freshman, has taken over the Ducks' scoring lead from Payton Pritchard in the absence of Bol Bol.

UP NEXT

Washington State: Hosts UCLA on Thursday night.

Oregon: At Utah on Thursday night.

Key Players
R. Franks
P. Pritchard
35.1 Min. Per Game 35.1
11.8 Pts. Per Game 11.8
4.5 Ast. Per Game 4.5
3.6 Reb. Per Game 3.6
51.1 Field Goal % 37.8
34.4 Three Point % 32.4
76.1 Free Throw % 91.5
  Lost ball turnover on Carter Skaggs, stolen by Payton Pritchard 29.0
+ 3 Victor Bailey Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Payton Pritchard 42.0
+ 3 Carter Skaggs made 3-pt. jump shot 1:00
  Lost ball turnover on Ehab Amin 1:07
  Lost ball turnover on Ahmed Ali, stolen by Will Richardson 1:14
+ 1 Kenny Wooten made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:41
+ 1 Kenny Wooten made 1st of 2 free throws 1:41
  Shooting foul on Robert Franks 1:41
  Defensive rebound by Paul White 1:47
  CJ Elleby missed dunk 1:49
  Offensive rebound by CJ Elleby 1:57
Team Stats
Points 58 78
Field Goals 25-46 (54.3%) 30-55 (54.5%)
3-Pointers 6-17 (35.3%) 10-26 (38.5%)
Free Throws 2-4 (50.0%) 8-10 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 24 24
Offensive 5 6
Defensive 19 18
Team 0 0
Assists 16 21
Steals 2 10
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 16 7
Fouls 13 8
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
R. Franks F
19 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
2
L. King F
22 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Washington St. 8-12 391958
home team logo Oregon 12-8 354378
Matthew Knight Arena Eugene, OR
Team Stats
away team logo Washington St. 8-12 78.5 PPG 36.2 RPG 14.8 APG
home team logo Oregon 12-8 71.2 PPG 37.3 RPG 13.7 APG
Key Players
3
R. Franks F 21.4 PPG 7.8 RPG 2.8 APG 50.5 FG%
2
L. King F 12.0 PPG 5.6 RPG 1.3 APG 39.7 FG%
Top Scorers
3
R. Franks F 19 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
2
L. King F 22 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
54.3 FG% 54.5
35.3 3PT FG% 38.5
50.0 FT% 80.0
Washington St.
Starters
R. Franks
C. Elleby
J. Pollard
A. Ali
V. Daniels
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Franks 19 5 3 8/13 2/4 1/1 3 38 0 0 4 0 5
C. Elleby 15 8 7 6/12 2/5 1/3 0 35 0 0 5 4 4
J. Pollard 10 0 0 5/5 0/0 0/0 1 32 0 0 1 0 0
A. Ali 5 1 1 2/4 1/3 0/0 2 20 0 0 2 0 1
V. Daniels 0 2 3 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 22 1 1 1 0 2
Oregon
Starters
L. King
P. White
P. Pritchard
W. Richardson
F. Okoro
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. King 22 5 2 8/11 4/6 2/2 1 32 1 0 2 0 5
P. White 18 6 1 7/11 3/5 1/1 2 27 0 1 1 2 4
P. Pritchard 5 3 8 2/10 1/7 0/0 2 34 6 0 0 0 3
W. Richardson 2 0 6 1/4 0/2 0/0 2 29 2 0 0 0 0
F. Okoro 1 0 1 0/1 0/0 1/2 0 12 0 0 1 0 0
