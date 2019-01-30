NOVA
Paschall, Booth lead No. 14 Villanova over DePaul, 86-74

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 30, 2019

CHICAGO (AP) Eric Paschall scored 20 points, Phil Booth added 19 points and eight assists, and No. 14 Villanova won its ninth straight game by beating DePaul 86-74 on Wednesday night.

Freshman forward Saddiq Bey matched a career high with 16 points and set one with 11 rebounds for Villanova. He shot 4 of 6 on 3-pointers.

The Wildcats (17-4, 8-0 Big East) hit 15 from beyond the arc after making 17 in a romp over Seton Hall on Sunday. The defending national champions beat DePaul (11-9, 3-6) for the 18th straight time.

Femi Olujobi led the Blue Demons with 20 points and eight rebounds. Eli Cain scored 17, but DePaul lost for the fourth time in five games despite shooting 53 percent.

While much of Chicago was shut down because of frigid conditions, with temperatures dropping to around minus-23, the game went on as scheduled. And once again, Villanova had a tough time with DePaul.

After rallying from 14 down to win by five at home on Jan. 2, the Wildcats led 40-36 at halftime after Cain nailed a step-back 3 in front of the Villanova bench at the buzzer.

But they went on an 11-2 run to start the second half, with Bey scoring on a tip-in and hitting a corner 3 to make it 51-38.

Another 3 by Bey got it up to 56-42 before Paschall's free throw put the lead at 15.

BIG PICTURE

Villanova: The Wildcats have been rolling along since consecutive three-point losses to Penn and Kansas in mid-December knocked them out of the Top 25.

DePaul: The Blue Demons are back in familiar territory, tied for last in the Big East with Butler.

UP NEXT

Villanova: The Wildcats hope to keep their streak going when they host Georgetown on Sunday.

DePaul: The Blue Demons will try to bounce back when they host Providence on Saturday. DePaul lost 70-67 to the Friars on Sunday despite Paul Reed's 20 points and nine rebounds.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
P. Booth
5 G
M. Strus
31 G
36.2 Min. Per Game 36.2
17.4 Pts. Per Game 17.4
2.6 Ast. Per Game 2.6
6.7 Reb. Per Game 6.7
46.2 Field Goal % 40.4
41.8 Three Point % 34.1
75.0 Free Throw % 75.3
Team Stats
Points 86 74
Field Goals 31-66 (47.0%) 27-51 (52.9%)
3-Pointers 15-35 (42.9%) 7-16 (43.8%)
Free Throws 9-15 (60.0%) 13-17 (76.5%)
Total Rebounds 35 31
Offensive 14 4
Defensive 21 24
Team 0 3
Assists 16 15
Steals 5 1
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 1 11
Fouls 14 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
E. Paschall F
20 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
25
F. Olujobi F
20 PTS, 8 REB
12T
away team logo 14 Villanova 17-4 404686
home team logo DePaul 11-9 363874
DEPAUL +6, O/U 144
Wintrust Arena Chicago, IL
DEPAUL +6, O/U 144
Wintrust Arena Chicago, IL
Team Stats
away team logo 14 Villanova 17-4 76.3 PPG 38.1 RPG 14.3 APG
home team logo DePaul 11-9 76.6 PPG 41.6 RPG 15.0 APG
Key Players
4
E. Paschall F 16.9 PPG 6.5 RPG 2.0 APG 46.4 FG%
25
F. Olujobi F 12.9 PPG 5.4 RPG 0.9 APG 62.2 FG%
Top Scorers
4
E. Paschall F 20 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
25
F. Olujobi F 20 PTS 8 REB 0 AST
47.0 FG% 52.9
42.9 3PT FG% 43.8
60.0 FT% 76.5
Villanova
Starters
E. Paschall
P. Booth
S. Bey
C. Gillespie
J. Samuels
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Paschall 20 4 1 6/18 2/9 6/9 3 36 1 0 0 0 4
P. Booth 19 0 8 7/16 3/8 2/3 1 36 0 0 0 0 0
S. Bey 16 11 3 6/9 4/6 0/0 3 35 2 0 1 7 4
C. Gillespie 12 4 2 4/8 4/8 0/1 3 27 0 0 0 1 3
J. Samuels 2 5 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 24 0 1 0 2 3
Bench
D. Cosby-Roundtree
J. Cremo
J. Quinerly
B. Slater
T. Delaney
P. Heck
C. Swider
T. Saunders
K. Hoehn
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Cosby-Roundtree 9 9 0 4/6 0/0 1/2 3 18 0 0 0 3 6
J. Cremo 6 2 0 2/4 2/3 0/0 1 17 2 1 0 1 1
J. Quinerly 2 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0
B. Slater 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
T. Delaney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Heck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Swider - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Saunders - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hoehn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 86 35 16 31/66 15/35 9/15 14 200 5 2 1 14 21
DePaul
Starters
E. Cain
M. Strus
J. Butz
D. Gage
P. Reed
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Cain 17 0 4 6/8 3/4 2/5 2 35 0 0 0 0 0
M. Strus 13 5 4 4/13 2/9 3/3 3 38 0 1 2 0 5
J. Butz 12 4 0 6/6 0/0 0/0 3 25 0 1 1 1 3
D. Gage 6 4 6 2/6 2/3 0/0 3 35 0 1 5 0 4
P. Reed 6 6 0 2/6 0/0 2/2 3 28 1 1 2 1 5
Bench
F. Olujobi
L. Shreiner
J. Coleman-Lands
D. Hall
J. Malonga
P. Xidias
F. Cameron
C. Gordon
G. Maslennikov
M. Sullivan
J. Diener
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Olujobi 20 8 0 7/10 0/0 6/7 2 25 0 0 1 2 6
L. Shreiner 0 1 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 14 0 0 0 0 1
J. Coleman-Lands - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Malonga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Xidias - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Cameron - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Gordon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Maslennikov - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Sullivan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Diener - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 74 28 15 27/51 7/16 13/17 17 200 1 4 11 4 24
NCAA BB Scores