Jones' late basket lefts Arkansas over No. 19 LSU, 90-89
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) Mason Jones hit a driving floater off the glass with 22 seconds left and Arkansas beat No. 19 LSU 90-89 on Saturday night to hand the Tigers their first conference loss this season and first home loss in more than a year.
Daniel Gafford scored 23 points and Isaiah Joe added 18 points for the Razorbacks (13-8, 4-4 SEC), who squandered an 18-point, second-half lead before pulling out the win and halting LSU's streaks of 18 straight victories at home and 10 overall.
Naz Reid scored 19 and Javonte Smart 18 for LSU (17-4, 7-1), which was trying to start 8-0 in the league for the first time since 1981 - and very nearly did.
Gafford became the third Razorback to foul out with 2:01 to go and Smart hit two free throws to put LSU in front 89-88.
But neither team scored again until Jones' clutch shot shortly after LSU guard Tremont Waters had turned the ball over on a risky alley-oop lob intended for Marlon Taylor as Taylor cut along the baseline.
The Tigers had three shots on their last possession. Smart rebounded Reid's missed layup, but missed a pull-up jumper. Reid corralled the next rebound as his momentum took him away from the basket, and his off-balance 3 fell short as time ran out.
Arkansas players and coaches stormed off the bench and embraced one another as time ran out and several players glared triumphantly toward the nearby LSU student section, from where they had been showered relentlessly with taunts as their once large lead slipped away.
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson tied a career high with 16 points for Arkansas, hitting four of his team's 13 3-pointers. Joe also hit four 3s, giving him 73 this season.
Jalen Harris scored 11 points before fouling out with 4:22 to go, shortly after his 3 had given the Hogs an 84-79 lead.
Skyler Mays scored 17 for LSU and Waters finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Kavell Bigby-Williams scored 10 points.
Arkansas took its largest lead, at 66-48, when Reggie Chaney's dunk with 13:45 left capped a 10-0 run that also included five points from Adrio Bailey on two free throws and a 3.
But a packed crowd at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center responded shortly after by roaring to urge LSU on, the Tigers methodically chipped away until taking their first lead since early in the first half on Smart's off-balance finger roll in a crowd under the hoop with 3:39 left.
BIG PICTURE
Arkansas: The Razorbacks shot 54.2 percent from 3-point range (13 of 24) and 58.3 percent overall (35 of 60). That was narrowly enough to overcome LSU's 25-point advantage from the foul line and 44-20 advantage in rebounds.
LSU: The Tigers, who won at Arkansas in overtime earlier this season, nearly came back by using their athleticism and imposing their will inside. They lost the game by losing track of Arkansas's best perimeter shooters and in part because of their own struggles from 3-point range, where they shot 20.8 percent (5 of 24). They also turned the ball over a season-high 21 times.
UP NEXT
Arkansas hosts Vanderbilt on Tuesday.
LSU visits Mississippi State on Wednesday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Follow Brett Martel on Twitter: www.twitter.com/brettmartel
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|31.7
|Min. Per Game
|31.7
|15.3
|Pts. Per Game
|15.3
|6.0
|Ast. Per Game
|6.0
|2.9
|Reb. Per Game
|2.9
|37.6
|Field Goal %
|43.9
|15.7
|Three Point %
|33.3
|71.1
|Free Throw %
|77.9
|Offensive rebound by LSU
|0.0
|Naz Reid missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|Offensive rebound by Naz Reid
|0.0
|Ja'vonte Smart missed jump shot
|2.0
|Offensive rebound by Ja'vonte Smart
|8.0
|Naz Reid missed layup
|10.0
|+ 2
|Mason Jones made jump shot
|23.0
|Bad pass turnover on Tremont Waters
|35.0
|Defensive rebound by Tremont Waters
|45.0
|Adrio Bailey missed jump shot, blocked by Marlon Taylor
|47.0
|Defensive rebound by Adrio Bailey
|1:13
|Team Stats
|Points
|90
|89
|Field Goals
|35-60 (58.3%)
|26-59 (44.1%)
|3-Pointers
|13-24 (54.2%)
|5-24 (20.8%)
|Free Throws
|7-11 (63.6%)
|32-38 (84.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|20
|44
|Offensive
|4
|17
|Defensive
|16
|24
|Team
|0
|3
|Assists
|18
|11
|Steals
|7
|8
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|16
|21
|Fouls
|29
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
10
|D. Gafford F
|16.0 PPG
|9.0 RPG
|0.8 APG
|66.1 FG%
|
0
|N. Reid F
|12.9 PPG
|5.7 RPG
|0.9 APG
|48.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Gafford F
|23 PTS
|8 REB
|0 AST
|N. Reid F
|19 PTS
|10 REB
|2 AST
|
|58.3
|FG%
|44.1
|
|
|54.2
|3PT FG%
|20.8
|
|
|63.6
|FT%
|84.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Gafford
|23
|8
|0
|11/15
|0/0
|1/2
|5
|32
|1
|2
|4
|4
|4
|I. Joe
|18
|3
|2
|6/13
|4/8
|2/3
|2
|34
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|J. Harris
|11
|1
|5
|5/7
|1/3
|0/0
|5
|24
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|M. Jones
|10
|1
|4
|3/8
|2/5
|2/4
|1
|32
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|A. Bailey
|5
|1
|0
|1/4
|1/1
|2/2
|4
|22
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Gafford
|23
|8
|0
|11/15
|0/0
|1/2
|5
|32
|1
|2
|4
|4
|4
|I. Joe
|18
|3
|2
|6/13
|4/8
|2/3
|2
|34
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|J. Harris
|11
|1
|5
|5/7
|1/3
|0/0
|5
|24
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|M. Jones
|10
|1
|4
|3/8
|2/5
|2/4
|1
|32
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|A. Bailey
|5
|1
|0
|1/4
|1/1
|2/2
|4
|22
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Embery-Simpson
|16
|2
|0
|6/9
|4/6
|0/0
|1
|22
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|R. Chaney
|4
|0
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|G. Osabuohien
|3
|3
|5
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|5
|16
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|D. Sills
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|8
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|J. Holmes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Garland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Ali
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Henderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Stevens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Obukwelu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|90
|20
|18
|35/60
|13/24
|7/11
|29
|200
|7
|3
|16
|4
|16
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Reid
|19
|10
|2
|5/9
|1/3
|8/9
|4
|33
|1
|0
|5
|2
|8
|S. Mays
|17
|2
|1
|5/12
|2/7
|5/5
|3
|37
|3
|1
|4
|0
|2
|T. Waters
|12
|8
|6
|3/12
|1/6
|5/6
|1
|34
|2
|0
|5
|0
|8
|K. Bigby-Williams
|10
|4
|1
|4/5
|0/0
|2/4
|1
|17
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|M. Taylor
|6
|3
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|18
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Reid
|19
|10
|2
|5/9
|1/3
|8/9
|4
|33
|1
|0
|5
|2
|8
|S. Mays
|17
|2
|1
|5/12
|2/7
|5/5
|3
|37
|3
|1
|4
|0
|2
|T. Waters
|12
|8
|6
|3/12
|1/6
|5/6
|1
|34
|2
|0
|5
|0
|8
|K. Bigby-Williams
|10
|4
|1
|4/5
|0/0
|2/4
|1
|17
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|M. Taylor
|6
|3
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|18
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Smart
|18
|3
|1
|5/12
|1/5
|7/8
|2
|31
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|E. Williams
|7
|4
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|3/4
|0
|17
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|D. Days
|0
|7
|0
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|3
|13
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3
|M. Graves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Edwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Cooper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Reese
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Hyatt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|89
|41
|11
|26/59
|5/24
|32/38
|18
|200
|8
|3
|21
|17
|24
-
UMKC
TEXPA53
66
2nd 5:38
-
SMU
CINCY63
67
2nd 3:17 CBSSN
-
IPFW
ORAL79
79
2nd 48.0
-
TXAMCC
HOUBP60
62
2nd 3:25
-
TCU
BAYLOR59
83
2nd 3:20 ESPU
-
MOST
NIOWA48
50
2nd 3:59 ESP+
-
1TENN
TEXAM89
76
2nd 3:08 ESPN
-
BAMA
AUBURN59
79
2nd 3:47 ESP2
-
MTSU
UAB75
76
2nd 31.0
-
USD
4GONZAG62
80
2nd 2:10 ROOT
-
PENN
CLMB72
70
2nd 34.0 ESP+
-
EKY
SIUE58
65
2nd 2:35 ESP+
-
SFA
SAMHOU56
78
2nd 7:47 ESP3
-
ALST
TEXSO21
33
1st 6:06
-
VANDY
MIZZOU34
46
2nd 12:19 SECN
-
LOYMRY
BYU26
23
1st 4.0
-
MNTNA
MONST41
38
1st 3:30
-
OREG
COLO5
16
1st 12:36 PACN
-
MURYST
TNTECH30
31
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
SEMO
TNST20
45
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
SACST
WEBER31
42
1st 0.0
-
UCDAV
UCRIV38
22
1st 0.0
-
PORT
SNCLRA23
22
1st 0.0
-
SDGST
SJST25
21
1st 0.0
-
PORTST
IDST35
38
1st 0.0
-
STJOHN
2DUKE61
91
Final
-
MIAOH
EMICH59
48
Final
-
SETON
BUTLER68
70
Final
-
12VATECH
23NCST47
24
Final
-
MEMP
SFLA78
84
Final
-
KENTST
BALLST83
80
Final/OT
-
RUT
OHIOST62
76
Final
-
OKLA
WVU71
79
Final
-
GATECH
25FSU49
59
Final
-
SIENA
IONA56
54
Final
-
YOUNG
DTROIT72
70
Final
-
LEHIGH
ARMY75
70
Final
-
SC
UGA86
80
Final
-
WOFF
CIT99
61
Final
-
BU
COLG76
68
Final
-
GASOU
GAST72
81
Final
-
RADFRD
WINTHR80
61
Final
-
VALPO
EVAN53
64
Final
-
HOLY
AMER49
66
Final
-
ND
BC79
73
Final
-
LONGWD
CAMP62
83
Final
-
SILL
BRAD72
68
Final
-
RIDER
MNMTH71
75
Final
-
LAMON
APPST84
85
Final
-
DUQ
DAYTON64
68
Final
-
DRAKE
INDST68
62
Final
-
9UNC
15LVILLE79
69
Final
-
TEXAS
20IOWAST60
65
Final
-
BUCK
LAFAY94
66
Final
-
TULSA
WICHST68
79
Final
-
MIAMI
3UVA46
56
Final
-
LALAF
CSTCAR79
96
Final
-
LOYMD
NAVY68
71
Final
-
NEB
ILL64
71
Final
-
PROV
DEPAUL55
67
Final
-
WCAR
SAMFORD81
92
Final
-
NCASHV
GWEBB81
82
Final/OT
-
CLEVST
OAK68
83
Final
-
TOLEDO
NILL69
55
Final
-
22MISSST
MISS81
75
Final
-
BRYANT
CCTST59
64
Final
-
STFRAN
SACHRT62
71
Final
-
AKRON
OHIO65
53
Final
-
STLOU
RI54
65
Final
-
COLOST
AF85
53
Final
-
NTEXAS
CHARLO73
66
Final
-
7UK
FLA65
54
Final
-
SANFRAN
MARYCA80
86
Final
-
SFTRPA
MOUNT72
63
Final
-
TOWSON
CHARLS53
54
Final
-
LIU
WAGNER59
71
Final
-
DEL
WMMARY63
84
Final
-
UCLA
WASH55
69
Final
-
KENSAW
STETSON75
92
Final
-
FURMAN
MERCER74
63
Final
-
USM
FAU74
72
Final
-
16TXTECH
11KANSAS63
79
Final
-
SCST
UMES61
63
Final
-
NORFLK
HOW80
78
Final
-
MORGAN
COPPST71
73
Final
-
MOREHD
EILL84
78
Final
-
UMASS
STJOES62
64
Final
-
ETNST
CHATT77
64
Final
-
HOFSTRA
NEAST61
75
Final
-
ROBERT
FDU94
97
Final/2OT
-
WMICH
CMICH64
85
Final
-
CHARSO
USCUP90
71
Final
-
UNLV
UTAHST65
82
Final
-
NCAT
FAMU39
63
Final
-
LAMAR
MCNSE84
75
Final
-
NCCU
BCU64
74
Final
-
SAV
DELST76
73
Final
-
TXARL
TEXST84
77
Final/2OT
-
NICHST
SELOU70
91
Final
-
NALAB
LPSCMB80
102
Final
-
CHIST
NMEXST39
83
Final
-
OREGST
UTAH81
72
Final
-
SUTAH
EWASH79
82
Final
-
UIW
NORL72
89
Final
-
UVM
MASLOW74
65
Final
-
NWST
CARK80
75
Final
-
PEAY
JAXST74
71
Final
-
KSTATE
OKLAST75
57
Final
-
CUSE
PITT65
56
Final
-
TEMPLE
TULANE75
67
Final
-
ARKPB
GRAM55
79
Final
-
ALAM
PVAM65
81
Final
-
BOISE
8NEVADA73
93
Final
-
IND
6MICHST79
75
Final/OT
-
ARK
19LSU90
89
Final
-
LSALLE
RICH66
58
Final
-
ARKST
ARKLR84
83
Final
-
MVSU
JACKST57
61
Final
-
STHRN
ALCORN64
76
Final
-
GMASON
VCU63
79
Final
-
TNMART
BELMONT67
82
Final
-
TROY
SALAB75
81
Final
-
DREXEL
ELON67
63
Final
-
NJTECH
LIB57
77
Final
-
LATECH
FIU69
75
Final
-
USC
WASHST93
84
Final
-
JVILLE
FGC60
73
Final
-
JMAD
NCWILM104
95
Final
-
BROWN
HARV47
68
Final
-
STPETE
MANH50
64
Final
-
FAIR
MARIST57
52
Final
-
YALE
DART89
68
Final
-
RICE
ODU76
80
Final
-
TXSA
MRSHL116
106
Final/OT
-
HARTFD
STNYBRK77
86
Final
-
HAMP
HIGHPT69
85
Final
-
UTEP
WKY59
76
Final
-
BING
ALBANY50
64
Final
-
PRINCE
CORN70
61
Final/OT
-
NDAKST
WILL78
76
Final
-
CALBPTST
SEATTLE0
0
10:00pm
-
CPOLY
CSN0
0145 O/U
-8.5
10:00pm
-
GC
CSBAK0
0140 O/U
+4
10:00pm ESP3
-
LOYCHI
ILLST0
0127.5 O/U
PK
10:00pm ESP2
-
PEPPER
UOP0
0143 O/U
-2
10:00pm
-
NMEX
FRESNO0
0147 O/U
-9.5
10:00pm ESPU
-
NAU
IDAHO0
0140 O/U
+1
10:00pm
-
UCIRV
LNGBCH0
0137 O/U
+6.5
10:00pm
-
UCSB
HAWAII0
0136.5 O/U
-3.5
1:00am