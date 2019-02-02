No. 25 Florida State beats cold-shooting Georgia Tech 59-49
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner wanted to ''muck it up'' against Florida State. The Seminoles waded through the mud, all right, but came out looking fine.
Florida State defeated Georgia Tech 59-49 for its third straight victory Saturday, with Mfiondu Kabengele and Terance Mann scoring 12 points each.
Kabengele has scored in double figures in 14 of the team's 21 games, all as a reserve. Trent Forrest had nine points, six rebounds and three steals for the Seminoles (16-5, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference).
After opening ACC play at 1-4, including a two-point loss on a buzzer-beater at home against No. 1 Duke on Jan. 12, the Seminoles have bounced back to win their last three.
''We got to find a way to smooth it out where we're consistent with how we go out and perform every night out,'' Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton said. ''That's kind of been a moving target for us. I'm just glad that we're back to 4-4. We have to keep hopefully moving in the right direction.''
The Seminoles are moving in the right direction, but it wasn't an inspiring final five minutes of basketball. Both teams turned cold late: Florida State made just one of its last nine shots while Georgia Tech was 1 of 17.
This was the lowest point total by a Florida State opponent this season and it ties the lowest output by Georgia Tech in a game this season. The Yellow Jackets shot 28 percent (17 of 60).
''We've had struggles offensively, which has unfortunately been a recurring theme,'' Pastner said. ''Our game plan was to keep the game in the 50s to muck it up and muddy it up. We did that. We had 49 points and that just makes it hard to win a game.''
Abdoulaye Gueye scored 15 points and pulled down seven rebounds for Georgia Tech (11-11, 3-6), which has dropped five of six games. Gueye made 6 of 7 shots from the floor and scored in double figures for a sixth straight game.
But the Yellow Jackets' leading scorer, Jose Alvarado, fouled out and went 0 for 10 from the floor in 24 minutes. The sophomore guard, averaging 13.1 points, sprained an ankle in the loss to North Carolina on Tuesday.
''We need him to be better,'' Pastner said. ''He's been a tough, hard-nosed young man for us in his year and a half but today he wasn't real productive for us.''
The Seminoles shot just 35 percent (16 of 46), but their foul shooting carried them - 23 of 30 for 77 percent. Kabengele made 7 of 9 free throws.
Florida State also had the benefit of rest, not playing a game since winning at Miami on Jan. 27. That helped a group of Seminoles who had been battling through foot injuries, including Mann and Forrest.
''I felt kind of back, like myself,'' said Forrest, who played 36 minutes. ''Felt explosive, able to make plays. That rest gave me enough energy to play those minutes.''
EASY MISSES
Georgia Tech made just 8 of 37 shots in the second half, including four missed layups and a botched dunk in the final 4:28. Kabengele also blocked two shots by the Yellow Jackets in the final 30 seconds.
''We had some opportunities, missed some point-blank layups,'' Pastner said. ''Had a couple great looks at 3. Couldn't score.''
MOVING UP
Leonard Hamilton won his 140th ACC game, breaking a tie with former Maryland coach Lefty Driesell. The Florida State coach is now seventh on the career list for ACC regular-season and conference tournament wins.
BIG PICTURE
Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets made just 3 of 21 shots from 3-point range.
Florida State: The Seminoles have beaten Georgia Tech 12 of the last 14 games.
UP NEXT
Georgia Tech hosts Clemson on Wednesday.
Florida State plays at Syracuse on Tuesday.
|29.7
|Min. Per Game
|29.7
|9.5
|Pts. Per Game
|9.5
|3.7
|Ast. Per Game
|3.7
|4.9
|Reb. Per Game
|4.9
|39.7
|Field Goal %
|45.5
|27.9
|Three Point %
|17.4
|76.1
|Free Throw %
|77.4
|Defensive rebound by Phil Cofer
|17.0
|Brandon Alston missed dunk, blocked by Mfiondu Kabengele
|19.0
|Offensive rebound by Georgia Tech
|24.0
|Shembari Phillips missed jump shot, blocked by Mfiondu Kabengele
|26.0
|+ 1
|Terance Mann made 2nd of 2 free throws
|41.0
|+ 1
|Terance Mann made 1st of 2 free throws
|41.0
|Shooting foul on Curtis Haywood II
|41.0
|Defensive rebound by Florida State
|44.0
|Evan Cole missed 3-pt. jump shot
|46.0
|+ 1
|Trent Forrest made 2nd of 2 free throws
|56.0
|+ 1
|Trent Forrest made 1st of 2 free throws
|56.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|49
|59
|Field Goals
|17-60 (28.3%)
|16-46 (34.8%)
|3-Pointers
|3-21 (14.3%)
|4-16 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|12-14 (85.7%)
|23-30 (76.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|39
|Offensive
|9
|6
|Defensive
|21
|29
|Team
|7
|4
|Assists
|5
|10
|Steals
|3
|5
|Blocks
|2
|5
|Turnovers
|14
|14
|Fouls
|23
|19
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|Georgia Tech 11-11
|67.7 PPG
|37.7 RPG
|14.2 APG
|25 Florida State 16-5
|77.7 PPG
|39.5 RPG
|12.9 APG
|Key Players
|
34
|A. Gueye F
|6.8 PPG
|4.1 RPG
|0.8 APG
|50.0 FG%
|
25
|M. Kabengele F
|13.1 PPG
|5.2 RPG
|0.3 APG
|51.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Gueye F
|15 PTS
|7 REB
|0 AST
|M. Kabengele F
|12 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|
|28.3
|FG%
|34.8
|
|
|14.3
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|85.7
|FT%
|76.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Gueye
|15
|7
|0
|6/7
|0/0
|3/4
|2
|37
|0
|0
|3
|3
|4
|M. Devoe
|10
|5
|0
|3/13
|2/5
|2/2
|3
|37
|1
|0
|4
|1
|4
|J. Banks III
|5
|4
|0
|2/6
|0/0
|1/1
|4
|20
|2
|0
|2
|2
|2
|C. Haywood II
|4
|2
|2
|2/8
|0/6
|0/0
|3
|32
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Alvarado
|0
|3
|2
|0/10
|0/5
|0/0
|5
|24
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Gueye
|15
|7
|0
|6/7
|0/0
|3/4
|2
|37
|0
|0
|3
|3
|4
|M. Devoe
|10
|5
|0
|3/13
|2/5
|2/2
|3
|37
|1
|0
|4
|1
|4
|J. Banks III
|5
|4
|0
|2/6
|0/0
|1/1
|4
|20
|2
|0
|2
|2
|2
|C. Haywood II
|4
|2
|2
|2/8
|0/6
|0/0
|3
|32
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Alvarado
|0
|3
|2
|0/10
|0/5
|0/0
|5
|24
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Cole
|7
|3
|0
|2/5
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|19
|0
|1
|2
|3
|0
|B. Alston
|4
|2
|0
|1/5
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|K. Moore
|4
|2
|1
|1/4
|0/1
|2/3
|3
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|S. Phillips
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Medlock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wright
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|S. Ogbonda
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Jester
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Schafer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Sjolund
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|49
|30
|5
|17/60
|3/21
|12/14
|23
|200
|3
|2
|14
|9
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Mann
|12
|7
|1
|3/5
|0/1
|6/8
|1
|34
|1
|0
|3
|3
|4
|T. Forrest
|9
|6
|3
|3/7
|0/0
|3/6
|2
|36
|3
|1
|3
|1
|5
|C. Koumadje
|6
|8
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|19
|0
|2
|2
|0
|8
|P. Cofer
|5
|3
|1
|2/6
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|20
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|M. Walker
|2
|1
|0
|0/7
|0/4
|2/2
|4
|26
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Mann
|12
|7
|1
|3/5
|0/1
|6/8
|1
|34
|1
|0
|3
|3
|4
|T. Forrest
|9
|6
|3
|3/7
|0/0
|3/6
|2
|36
|3
|1
|3
|1
|5
|C. Koumadje
|6
|8
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|19
|0
|2
|2
|0
|8
|P. Cofer
|5
|3
|1
|2/6
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|20
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|M. Walker
|2
|1
|0
|0/7
|0/4
|2/2
|4
|26
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Kabengele
|12
|2
|0
|2/6
|1/1
|7/9
|0
|21
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|P. Savoy
|6
|2
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|3/3
|2
|12
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|R. Gray
|4
|2
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|D. Vassell
|3
|0
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Nichols
|0
|0
|3
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|13
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|A. Polite
|0
|4
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|T. Light
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Miles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lindner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Prieto
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Wilkes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Osborne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Hands
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|59
|35
|10
|16/46
|4/16
|23/30
|19
|200
|5
|5
|14
|6
|29
-
AKRON
OHIO65
53
2nd 1.0
-
DEL
WMMARY43
66
2nd 9:12
-
LIU
WAGNER52
56
2nd 5:57
-
7UK
FLA45
48
2nd 7:01 ESPN
-
UCLA
WASH41
49
2nd 8:54 ESP2
-
STLOU
RI39
41
2nd 8:11 CBSSN
-
KENSAW
STETSON69
87
2nd 3:01
-
SFTRPA
MOUNT54
55
2nd 8:08
-
FURMAN
MERCER66
53
2nd 3:43 ESP+
-
SANFRAN
MARYCA65
77
2nd 2:29
-
COLOST
AF78
44
2nd 5:24
-
TOWSON
CHARLS51
47
2nd 3:06
-
USM
FAU69
69
2nd 1:32
-
SCST
UMES42
52
2nd 7:16
-
16TXTECH
11KANSAS46
59
2nd 10:37 CBS
-
NTEXAS
CHARLO61
60
2nd 5:58
-
MORGAN
COPPST43
38
2nd 14:20
-
MOREHD
EILL56
54
2nd 9:42 ESP+
-
WMICH
CMICH35
39
2nd 20:00
-
UNLV
UTAHST29
50
2nd 19:08 ATSN
-
CHARSO
USCUP49
37
2nd 17:20
-
ROBERT
FDU44
50
2nd 17:40
-
ETNST
CHATT30
33
2nd 19:11
-
LAMAR
MCNSE41
37
2nd 17:20
-
SAV
DELST39
38
2nd 17:58
-
OREGST
UTAH27
14
1st 7:48 PACN
-
NICHST
SELOU19
33
1st 5:37 ESP3
-
NALAB
LPSCMB30
53
1st 4:55
-
CHIST
NMEXST7
21
1st 8:00
-
TXARL
TEXST7
6
1st 15:36 ESP+
-
PEAY
JAXST2
0
1st 19:17 ESP+
-
SUTAH
EWASH24
17
1st 7:31
-
UIW
NORL4
11
1st 13:40
-
NORFLK
HOW30
45
1st 0.0
-
UMASS
STJOES30
36
1st 0.0 NBCS
-
HOFSTRA
NEAST29
37
1st 0.0
-
NCAT
FAMU19
29
1st 0.0
-
NCCU
BCU23
32
1st 0.0
-
NWST
CARK0
0
Delay
-
RUT
OHIOST62
76
Final
-
KENTST
BALLST83
80
Final/OT
-
MEMP
SFLA78
84
Final
-
12VATECH
23NCST47
24
Final
-
OKLA
WVU71
79
Final
-
GATECH
25FSU49
59
Final
-
SETON
BUTLER68
70
Final
-
MIAOH
EMICH59
48
Final
-
STJOHN
2DUKE61
91
Final
-
BU
COLG76
68
Final
-
YOUNG
DTROIT72
70
Final
-
SIENA
IONA56
54
Final
-
LEHIGH
ARMY75
70
Final
-
GASOU
GAST72
81
Final
-
SC
UGA86
80
Final
-
WOFF
CIT99
61
Final
-
9UNC
15LVILLE79
69
Final
-
DRAKE
INDST68
62
Final
-
RIDER
MNMTH71
75
Final
-
LAMON
APPST84
85
Final
-
DUQ
DAYTON64
68
Final
-
LOYMD
NAVY68
71
Final
-
BUCK
LAFAY94
66
Final
-
MIAMI
3UVA46
56
Final
-
TULSA
WICHST68
79
Final
-
RADFRD
WINTHR80
61
Final
-
TEXAS
20IOWAST60
65
Final
-
LONGWD
CAMP62
83
Final
-
VALPO
EVAN53
64
Final
-
HOLY
AMER49
66
Final
-
SILL
BRAD72
68
Final
-
ND
BC79
73
Final
-
LALAF
CSTCAR79
96
Final
-
NEB
ILL64
71
Final
-
PROV
DEPAUL55
67
Final
-
CLEVST
OAK68
83
Final
-
WCAR
SAMFORD81
92
Final
-
NCASHV
GWEBB81
82
Final/OT
-
TOLEDO
NILL69
55
Final
-
22MISSST
MISS81
75
Final
-
STFRAN
SACHRT62
71
Final
-
BRYANT
CCTST59
64
Final
-
UVM
MASLOW0
0152.5 O/U
+8.5
5:30pm ESP3
-
MVSU
JACKST0
0130.5 O/U
-10.5
5:30pm
-
KSTATE
OKLAST0
0125.5 O/U
+3
6:00pm ESPU
-
BOISE
8NEVADA0
0144 O/U
-14.5
6:00pm CBSSN
-
ALAM
PVAM0
0135.5 O/U
-14
6:00pm
-
ARKPB
GRAM0
0135 O/U
-6
6:00pm
-
CUSE
PITT0
0136 O/U
+3.5
6:00pm ESP2
-
TEMPLE
TULANE0
0144.5 O/U
+10
6:00pm ESP3
-
IND
6MICHST0
0138 O/U
-14
6:00pm ESPN
-
TNMART
BELMONT0
0163.5 O/U
-18
6:00pm ESP+
-
LSALLE
RICH0
0145 O/U
-6
6:00pm ESP+
-
ARK
19LSU0
0154.5 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm SECN
-
TROY
SALAB0
0142.5 O/U
PK
6:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
ARKLR0
0148.5 O/U
-5
6:30pm ESP+
-
GMASON
VCU0
0137 O/U
-7.5
6:30pm NBCS
-
STHRN
ALCORN0
0133 O/U
+3
6:30pm
-
STPETE
MANH0
0114 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
BROWN
HARV0
0136 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
DREXEL
ELON0
0
7:00pm
-
JMAD
NCWILM0
0148 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
JVILLE
FGC0
0149 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
USC
WASHST0
0156 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm PACN
-
LATECH
FIU0
0154 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
YALE
DART0
0146 O/U
+5
7:00pm ESP+
-
UTEP
WKY0
0135.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm ESP+
-
TXSA
MRSHL0
0168.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
FAIR
MARIST0
0140.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
RICE
ODU0
0142.5 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
HARTFD
STNYBRK0
0139 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
BING
ALBANY0
0133.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm ESP+
-
HAMP
HIGHPT0
0139.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
NJTECH
LIB0
0126 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
PRINCE
CORN0
0134 O/U
+1.5
7:30pm
-
SFA
SAMHOU0
0136 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
IPFW
ORAL0
0157 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm
-
TXAMCC
HOUBP0
0144.5 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm
-
UMKC
TEXPA0
0137.5 O/U
-7
8:00pm
-
MOST
NIOWA0
0126.5 O/U
-1
8:00pm ESP+
-
SMU
CINCY0
0134.5 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
NDAKST
WILL0
0139 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm
-
EKY
SIUE0
0167.5 O/U
+2
8:00pm ESP+
-
BAMA
AUBURN0
0153 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
TCU
BAYLOR0
0139 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
MTSU
UAB0
0134.5 O/U
-11
8:00pm
-
PENN
CLMB0
0140 O/U
+4.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
1TENN
TEXAM0
0149 O/U
+11.5
8:00pm ESPN
-
USD
4GONZAG0
0150.5 O/U
-22.5
8:00pm ROOT
-
MURYST
TNTECH0
0142.5 O/U
+14.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
SEMO
TNST0
0142.5 O/U
-3.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
ALST
TEXSO0
0150.5 O/U
-8.5
8:30pm
-
VANDY
MIZZOU0
0135.5 O/U
-3.5
8:30pm SECN
-
SACST
WEBER0
0145.5 O/U
-8.5
9:00pm
-
UCDAV
UCRIV0
0132 O/U
PK
9:00pm
-
MNTNA
MONST0
0153.5 O/U
+6.5
9:00pm
-
LOYMRY
BYU0
0140 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm
-
SDGST
SJST0
0140 O/U
+13.5
9:00pm
-
PORT
SNCLRA0
0135.5 O/U
-8
9:00pm
-
PORTST
IDST0
0150 O/U
-2
9:05pm
-
OREG
COLO0
0136.5 O/U
+1
9:30pm PACN
-
CALBPTST
SEATTLE0
0
10:00pm
-
CPOLY
CSN0
0145 O/U
-8.5
10:00pm
-
PEPPER
UOP0
0143.5 O/U
-2
10:00pm
-
GC
CSBAK0
0140 O/U
+4
10:00pm ESP3
-
NMEX
FRESNO0
0146.5 O/U
-9
10:00pm ESPU
-
LOYCHI
ILLST0
0127.5 O/U
+1
10:00pm ESP2
-
NAU
IDAHO0
0140.5 O/U
+1
10:00pm
-
UCIRV
LNGBCH0
0139.5 O/U
+6.5
10:00pm
-
UCSB
HAWAII0
0136.5 O/U
-3.5
1:00am