IND
MICHST

No Text

Langford helps Indiana down No. 6 Michigan State 79-75 in OT

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 02, 2019

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) Romeo Langford hit a go-ahead 3-pointer early in overtime and Indiana ended a seven-game skid, taking advantage of No. 6 Michigan State's poor foul shooting for a 79-75 victory Saturday.

The banged-up Hoosiers (13-9, 4-7 Big Ten) stopped their longest losing streak in nearly eight years. Already minus ailing forward Zach McRoberts, they lost star forward Juwan Morgan to a shoulder injury in the first half.

The Spartans (18-4, 9-2) have dropped two straight for the first time this season. Michigan State doomed its chances to win at the line, making just 8 of 22 free throws.

Michigan State trailed by one with 18 seconds left in regulation before Nick Ward made one of two free throws. He finished 1 of 9 at the line.

Langford scored 19 points, including his 3 that put the Hoosiers ahead with 3:13 left in OT. Al Durham added 14 and Justin Smith had 13 points along with three blocks.

De'Ron Davis had 12 points for Indiana and Devonte Green scored 11, returning from injuries for the first time since playing Jan. 19 at Purdue.

Michigan State reserve Xavier Tillman had 13 points and seven rebounds, Kenny Goins scored 12 points and Ward added 11 points.

BIG PICTURE

Indiana: As encouraging as the Hoosiers' performance was, the health of Morgan is a key factor for the rest of the season. He was diving for a loose ball as Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens also went for it and landed on Morgan's back. Morgan had surgery on the same shoulder in 2016. He had five points and six rebounds against the Spartans after coming into the game averaging 16.4 points and eight rebounds a game.

Michigan State: Tom Izzo's team had been winning without Joshua Langford, but they are starting to struggle offensively without the shooting guard. The Spartans made just 33 percent of their shots in overtime and made 45 percent overall.

UP NEXT

Indiana: Hosts Iowa on Thursday night and closes the regular season with six of nine games at home.

Michigan State: Plays at Illinois on Tuesday night.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Follow Larry Lage at https://twitter.com/LarryLage

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Morgan
13 F
C. Winston
5 G
32.2 Min. Per Game 32.2
18.5 Pts. Per Game 18.5
7.3 Ast. Per Game 7.3
2.6 Reb. Per Game 2.6
58.9 Field Goal % 48.1
37.7 Three Point % 45.4
60.8 Free Throw % 79.8
+ 1 De'Ron Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 2.0
+ 1 De'Ron Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 2.0
  Personal foul on Xavier Tillman 2.0
  Defensive rebound by De'Ron Davis 2.0
  Cassius Winston missed layup, blocked by Justin Smith 2.0
  Defensive rebound by Kenny Goins 11.0
  De'Ron Davis missed 2nd of 2 free throws 11.0
+ 1 De'Ron Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 11.0
  Personal foul on Kenny Goins 11.0
  Defensive rebound by De'Ron Davis 13.0
  Cassius Winston missed jump shot 15.0
Team Stats
Points 79 75
Field Goals 28-72 (38.9%) 29-64 (45.3%)
3-Pointers 10-20 (50.0%) 9-21 (42.9%)
Free Throws 13-19 (68.4%) 8-22 (36.4%)
Total Rebounds 48 40
Offensive 14 12
Defensive 28 23
Team 6 5
Assists 21 23
Steals 3 7
Blocks 7 14
Turnovers 11 10
Fouls 21 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
R. Langford G
19 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
5
C. Winston G
26 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST
12OTT
away team logo Indiana 13-9 28381379
home team logo 6 Michigan State 18-4 3135975
MICHST -14, O/U 138
Jack Breslin Students Events Center East Lansing, MI
MICHST -14, O/U 138
Jack Breslin Students Events Center East Lansing, MI
Team Stats
away team logo Indiana 13-9 72.0 PPG 38.4 RPG 13.3 APG
home team logo 6 Michigan State 18-4 82.8 PPG 46 RPG 20.0 APG
Key Players
0
R. Langford G 17.3 PPG 5.4 RPG 2.3 APG 46.4 FG%
5
C. Winston G 18.5 PPG 2.6 RPG 7.3 APG 48.7 FG%
Top Scorers
0
R. Langford G 19 PTS 5 REB 4 AST
5
C. Winston G 26 PTS 8 REB 7 AST
38.9 FG% 45.3
50.0 3PT FG% 42.9
68.4 FT% 36.4
Indiana
Starters
R. Langford
A. Durham
J. Smith
J. Morgan
R. Phinisee
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Langford 19 5 4 6/18 2/5 5/6 2 41 0 1 3 3 2
A. Durham 14 3 3 4/8 3/5 3/4 1 37 1 0 3 1 2
J. Smith 13 10 2 6/17 0/2 1/3 4 35 0 3 1 5 5
J. Morgan 5 6 2 2/5 1/1 0/0 0 13 0 0 0 2 4
R. Phinisee 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 5 18 0 0 0 0 2
Starters
R. Langford
A. Durham
J. Smith
J. Morgan
R. Phinisee
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Langford 19 5 4 6/18 2/5 5/6 2 41 0 1 3 3 2
A. Durham 14 3 3 4/8 3/5 3/4 1 37 1 0 3 1 2
J. Smith 13 10 2 6/17 0/2 1/3 4 35 0 3 1 5 5
J. Morgan 5 6 2 2/5 1/1 0/0 0 13 0 0 0 2 4
R. Phinisee 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 5 18 0 0 0 0 2
Bench
D. Davis
D. Green
E. Fitzner
J. Forrester
C. Moore
D. Anderson
Z. McRoberts
Q. Taylor
J. Jager
V. Blackmon
R. Thompson
J. Hunter
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Davis 12 6 4 4/8 0/0 4/6 3 25 0 1 0 1 5
D. Green 11 5 5 4/8 3/4 0/0 0 34 1 1 4 1 4
E. Fitzner 3 1 1 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 8 1 0 0 0 1
J. Forrester 2 4 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 5 9 0 1 0 1 3
C. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Anderson 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 0
Z. McRoberts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Taylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jager - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Blackmon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hunter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 42 21 28/72 10/20 13/19 21 225 3 7 11 14 28
Michigan State
Starters
C. Winston
K. Goins
N. Ward
A. Henry
M. McQuaid
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Winston 26 8 7 9/22 4/9 4/4 1 44 3 0 4 1 7
K. Goins 12 8 6 4/8 3/5 1/2 4 38 1 8 1 4 4
N. Ward 11 6 0 5/12 0/0 1/9 2 25 0 2 1 4 2
A. Henry 6 4 3 3/5 0/0 0/1 2 31 1 2 2 0 4
M. McQuaid 4 2 3 1/3 1/3 1/2 5 31 0 0 1 1 1
Starters
C. Winston
K. Goins
N. Ward
A. Henry
M. McQuaid
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Winston 26 8 7 9/22 4/9 4/4 1 44 3 0 4 1 7
K. Goins 12 8 6 4/8 3/5 1/2 4 38 1 8 1 4 4
N. Ward 11 6 0 5/12 0/0 1/9 2 25 0 2 1 4 2
A. Henry 6 4 3 3/5 0/0 0/1 2 31 1 2 2 0 4
M. McQuaid 4 2 3 1/3 1/3 1/2 5 31 0 0 1 1 1
Bench
X. Tillman
K. Ahrens
G. Brown
F. Loyer
C. George
B. Burke
J. Langford
J. Hoiberg
B. Washington
T. Kithier
M. Bingham Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
X. Tillman 13 7 0 6/10 0/1 1/4 2 27 0 2 1 2 5
K. Ahrens 3 0 4 1/4 1/3 0/0 3 26 2 0 0 0 0
G. Brown 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
F. Loyer 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
C. George - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Burke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Langford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hoiberg - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Kithier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bingham Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 35 23 29/64 9/21 8/22 20 225 7 14 10 12 23
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores