Langford helps Indiana down No. 6 Michigan State 79-75 in OT
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) Romeo Langford hit a go-ahead 3-pointer early in overtime and Indiana ended a seven-game skid, taking advantage of No. 6 Michigan State's poor foul shooting for a 79-75 victory Saturday.
The banged-up Hoosiers (13-9, 4-7 Big Ten) stopped their longest losing streak in nearly eight years. Already minus ailing forward Zach McRoberts, they lost star forward Juwan Morgan to a shoulder injury in the first half.
The Spartans (18-4, 9-2) have dropped two straight for the first time this season. Michigan State doomed its chances to win at the line, making just 8 of 22 free throws.
Michigan State trailed by one with 18 seconds left in regulation before Nick Ward made one of two free throws. He finished 1 of 9 at the line.
Langford scored 19 points, including his 3 that put the Hoosiers ahead with 3:13 left in OT. Al Durham added 14 and Justin Smith had 13 points along with three blocks.
De'Ron Davis had 12 points for Indiana and Devonte Green scored 11, returning from injuries for the first time since playing Jan. 19 at Purdue.
Michigan State reserve Xavier Tillman had 13 points and seven rebounds, Kenny Goins scored 12 points and Ward added 11 points.
BIG PICTURE
Indiana: As encouraging as the Hoosiers' performance was, the health of Morgan is a key factor for the rest of the season. He was diving for a loose ball as Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens also went for it and landed on Morgan's back. Morgan had surgery on the same shoulder in 2016. He had five points and six rebounds against the Spartans after coming into the game averaging 16.4 points and eight rebounds a game.
Michigan State: Tom Izzo's team had been winning without Joshua Langford, but they are starting to struggle offensively without the shooting guard. The Spartans made just 33 percent of their shots in overtime and made 45 percent overall.
UP NEXT
Indiana: Hosts Iowa on Thursday night and closes the regular season with six of nine games at home.
Michigan State: Plays at Illinois on Tuesday night.
---
|32.2
|Min. Per Game
|32.2
|18.5
|Pts. Per Game
|18.5
|7.3
|Ast. Per Game
|7.3
|2.6
|Reb. Per Game
|2.6
|58.9
|Field Goal %
|48.1
|37.7
|Three Point %
|45.4
|60.8
|Free Throw %
|79.8
|+ 1
|De'Ron Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|2.0
|+ 1
|De'Ron Davis made 1st of 2 free throws
|2.0
|Personal foul on Xavier Tillman
|2.0
|Defensive rebound by De'Ron Davis
|2.0
|Cassius Winston missed layup, blocked by Justin Smith
|2.0
|Defensive rebound by Kenny Goins
|11.0
|De'Ron Davis missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|11.0
|+ 1
|De'Ron Davis made 1st of 2 free throws
|11.0
|Personal foul on Kenny Goins
|11.0
|Defensive rebound by De'Ron Davis
|13.0
|Cassius Winston missed jump shot
|15.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|79
|75
|Field Goals
|28-72 (38.9%)
|29-64 (45.3%)
|3-Pointers
|10-20 (50.0%)
|9-21 (42.9%)
|Free Throws
|13-19 (68.4%)
|8-22 (36.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|48
|40
|Offensive
|14
|12
|Defensive
|28
|23
|Team
|6
|5
|Assists
|21
|23
|Steals
|3
|7
|Blocks
|7
|14
|Turnovers
|11
|10
|Fouls
|21
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Indiana 13-9
|72.0 PPG
|38.4 RPG
|13.3 APG
|6 Michigan State 18-4
|82.8 PPG
|46 RPG
|20.0 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|R. Langford G
|17.3 PPG
|5.4 RPG
|2.3 APG
|46.4 FG%
|
5
|C. Winston G
|18.5 PPG
|2.6 RPG
|7.3 APG
|48.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|R. Langford G
|19 PTS
|5 REB
|4 AST
|C. Winston G
|26 PTS
|8 REB
|7 AST
|
|38.9
|FG%
|45.3
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|42.9
|
|
|68.4
|FT%
|36.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Langford
|19
|5
|4
|6/18
|2/5
|5/6
|2
|41
|0
|1
|3
|3
|2
|A. Durham
|14
|3
|3
|4/8
|3/5
|3/4
|1
|37
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|J. Smith
|13
|10
|2
|6/17
|0/2
|1/3
|4
|35
|0
|3
|1
|5
|5
|J. Morgan
|5
|6
|2
|2/5
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|R. Phinisee
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Davis
|12
|6
|4
|4/8
|0/0
|4/6
|3
|25
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5
|D. Green
|11
|5
|5
|4/8
|3/4
|0/0
|0
|34
|1
|1
|4
|1
|4
|E. Fitzner
|3
|1
|1
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Forrester
|2
|4
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|9
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|C. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Anderson
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Z. McRoberts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Taylor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jager
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Blackmon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Thompson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hunter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|79
|42
|21
|28/72
|10/20
|13/19
|21
|225
|3
|7
|11
|14
|28
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Winston
|26
|8
|7
|9/22
|4/9
|4/4
|1
|44
|3
|0
|4
|1
|7
|K. Goins
|12
|8
|6
|4/8
|3/5
|1/2
|4
|38
|1
|8
|1
|4
|4
|N. Ward
|11
|6
|0
|5/12
|0/0
|1/9
|2
|25
|0
|2
|1
|4
|2
|A. Henry
|6
|4
|3
|3/5
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|31
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|M. McQuaid
|4
|2
|3
|1/3
|1/3
|1/2
|5
|31
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|X. Tillman
|13
|7
|0
|6/10
|0/1
|1/4
|2
|27
|0
|2
|1
|2
|5
|K. Ahrens
|3
|0
|4
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|26
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G. Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|F. Loyer
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. George
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Burke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Langford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hoiberg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Washington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Kithier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bingham Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|75
|35
|23
|29/64
|9/21
|8/22
|20
|225
|7
|14
|10
|12
|23
