Lawson leads No. 11 Kansas past No. 16 Texas Tech, 79-63
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) Kansas coach Bill Self had been waiting most of this season for a moment to galvanize his team.
He may have gotten it during practice on Friday.
First, the Jayhawks lost starting guard Marcus Garrett to a sprained ankle, robbing them of their defensive stopper. Then, they learned that sophomore forward Silvio De Sousa would be ineligible for this season and next after the NCAA determined his guardian had accepted impermissible benefits.
With everything going against them, the No. 11 Jayhawks responded Saturday by throwing haymakers from the opening bell in their showdown with No. 16 Texas Tech. Dedric Lawson piled up 25 points and 10 rebounds, Devon Dotson added 20 points and Kansas cruised to a 79-63 victory over the Red Raiders.
''There comes a point in every season when a team becomes a team,'' Self said, ''and we've been given an opportunity - and maybe fortunately so - that we've dealt with some crap, and you can become a team off that, and I hope today is a step toward it.''
Lagerald Vick added 13 points and Ochai Agbaji had 10 for the Jayhawks (17-5, 6-3 Big 12), who came into the showdown of Big 12 title contenders having lost two straight and three of four.
Yet suddenly and unexpectedly, they looked every bit the program that has won 14 straight crowns.
The Jayhawks roared to a 20-point halftime lead against the Red Raiders (17-5, 5-4), the league's dominant defensive team, then weathered a shaky start to the second half before pulling away again.
It left a stark change in mood in Lawrence from 24 hours earlier.
''You'd have to be an idiot not to understand what we were walking into,'' Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said. ''Their backs were against the wall. This is how good Coach Self is. There's too much pride in that locker room. And for whatever reason, we didn't hear that message.''
Davide Moretti led the Red Raiders with 14 points, but nobody really got on track. Leading scorer Jarrett Culver was held to 10 points on 5-for-17 shooting, the Red Raiders were 6 of 28 from beyond the arc and they continually gave up easy opportunities on the fast break.
''We really came together. That's what I think our statement was,'' Agbaji said. ''We had a lot of pressure coming into this game. We didn't have a really good week, so we had a lot of pressure.''
Lawson got the Jayhawks off to a hot start, draining an early 3-pointer on his way to 16 points and seven boards by the break. Vick also got into the act, knocking down a trio of first-half 3s and at one point gesturing to the Texas Tech bench to bring it on.
The Red Raiders never really did.
Only three times in the first half did Texas Tech score on consecutive trips down the floor, and a team that relies on defense to dictate tempo could not contain the Jayhawks at the other end.
By the time Lawson buried two more 3s, the Jayhawks had a 46-26 lead headed into halftime.
To put its offensive efficiency into perspective, Texas Tech had been holding opponents to an average of 56.8 points. Four times the Red Raiders have allowed 46 points or fewer.
Texas Tech began to pound the paint with Norense Odiase in the second half, but misfires from the foul line prevented the Red Raiders from trimming their deficit. And when they managed to get within 15 points, the Jayhawks would answer with a driving layup or crucial putback.
Or they'd make a key defensive stop a la their opponents.
The lead swelled to 25 down the stretch, and Self was able to empty his bench with a couple of minutes remaining against a team that topped Kansas in Allen Fieldhouse last season.
''Victory favors the team that was more aggressive,'' Beard said. ''They were more aggressive than us the whole game, every possession, offense and defense.''
MORE ON GARRETT
Kansas announced 30 minutes before tipoff that the sophomore guard would not play, and he's almost certain to miss Tuesday's trip to Kansas State. Garrett has become the Jayhawks' defensive stopper along with averaging 7.2 points and 3.6 assists this season.
NCAA APPEAL
Kansas athletic director Jeff Long said before the game the school will appeal the NCAA's punishment of De Sousa. At issue is the NCAA's finding that his guardian, Fenny Falmagne, received a $2,500 payment from a booster or agent but without De Sousa's knowledge. ''If the NCAA is trying to send a message or make a statement through unwarranted punishment,'' Long said, ''they are doing it through the wrong avenue and with the wrong man.''
UP NEXT
Texas Tech returns home to face West Virginia on Monday night.
Kansas visits the Wildcats for the Sunflower Showdown on Tuesday night.
---
More AP basketball: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.6
|Min. Per Game
|32.6
|19.2
|Pts. Per Game
|19.2
|1.9
|Ast. Per Game
|1.9
|10.9
|Reb. Per Game
|10.9
|50.5
|Field Goal %
|51.3
|32.5
|Three Point %
|33.3
|67.8
|Free Throw %
|76.3
|Defensive rebound by Texas Tech
|0.0
|Garrett Luinstra missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|Defensive rebound by Chris Teahan
|32.0
|Andrew Sorrells missed 3-pt. jump shot
|34.0
|Defensive rebound by Kyler Edwards
|42.0
|K.J. Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|44.0
|+ 3
|Kyler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Avery Benson
|1:02
|Defensive rebound by Kyler Edwards
|1:16
|Chris Teahan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:18
|+ 2
|Avery Benson made driving layup
|1:31
|Lost ball turnover on Chris Teahan, stolen by Avery Benson
|1:38
|Team Stats
|Points
|63
|79
|Field Goals
|22-64 (34.4%)
|27-59 (45.8%)
|3-Pointers
|6-28 (21.4%)
|13-30 (43.3%)
|Free Throws
|13-22 (59.1%)
|12-19 (63.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|42
|39
|Offensive
|13
|5
|Defensive
|27
|31
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|8
|19
|Steals
|7
|6
|Blocks
|5
|3
|Turnovers
|10
|13
|Fouls
|15
|19
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|16 Texas Tech 17-5
|70.7 PPG
|36 RPG
|13.8 APG
|11 Kansas 17-5
|76.7 PPG
|40.1 RPG
|13.5 APG
|Key Players
|
25
|D. Moretti G
|10.4 PPG
|1.9 RPG
|2.3 APG
|47.9 FG%
|
1
|D. Lawson F
|19.2 PPG
|10.9 RPG
|1.9 APG
|50.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Moretti G
|14 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|D. Lawson F
|25 PTS
|10 REB
|0 AST
|
|34.4
|FG%
|45.8
|
|
|21.4
|3PT FG%
|43.3
|
|
|59.1
|FT%
|63.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Moretti
|14
|2
|1
|3/8
|3/8
|5/5
|2
|33
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|T. Owens
|12
|10
|0
|6/10
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|29
|0
|3
|0
|6
|4
|M. Mooney
|11
|3
|3
|4/10
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|28
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|J. Culver
|10
|6
|1
|5/17
|0/6
|0/1
|2
|32
|0
|0
|5
|1
|5
|N. Odiase
|2
|7
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|2/6
|3
|17
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Moretti
|14
|2
|1
|3/8
|3/8
|5/5
|2
|33
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|T. Owens
|12
|10
|0
|6/10
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|29
|0
|3
|0
|6
|4
|M. Mooney
|11
|3
|3
|4/10
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|28
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|J. Culver
|10
|6
|1
|5/17
|0/6
|0/1
|2
|32
|0
|0
|5
|1
|5
|N. Odiase
|2
|7
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|2/6
|3
|17
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Francis
|3
|2
|1
|1/5
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|15
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|D. Corprew
|3
|3
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|12
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|J. Mballa
|3
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|3/6
|0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K. Edwards
|3
|4
|1
|1/6
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|20
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|A. Benson
|2
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Sorrells
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P. Hicks
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|M. Ondigo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. McCullar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|63
|40
|8
|22/64
|6/28
|13/22
|15
|200
|7
|5
|10
|13
|27
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Lawson
|3
|0
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Moore
|2
|1
|6
|1/5
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|15
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|M. Lightfoot
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Teahan
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|G. Luinstra
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. McCormack
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|U. Azubuike
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Garrett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. De Sousa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Elliott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|79
|36
|19
|27/59
|13/30
|12/19
|19
|201
|6
|3
|13
|5
|31
-
UMKC
TEXPA53
66
2nd 5:38
-
SMU
CINCY60
64
2nd 4:36 CBSSN
-
IPFW
ORAL71
68
2nd 4:35
-
TXAMCC
HOUBP60
62
2nd 3:25
-
EKY
SIUE54
63
2nd 4:19 ESP+
-
MOST
NIOWA48
50
2nd 3:59 ESP+
-
NDAKST
WILL78
76
2nd 0.0
-
MTSU
UAB70
72
2nd 1:49
-
BAMA
AUBURN57
79
2nd 4:00 ESP2
-
TCU
BAYLOR59
82
2nd 3:20 ESPU
-
PENN
CLMB72
68
2nd 1:41 ESP+
-
1TENN
TEXAM89
76
2nd 3:32 ESPN
-
USD
4GONZAG57
78
2nd 3:03 ROOT
-
SFA
SAMHOU48
69
2nd 11:43 ESP3
-
VANDY
MIZZOU31
46
2nd 13:43 SECN
-
ALST
TEXSO20
26
1st 9:31
-
MNTNA
MONST37
33
1st 5:11
-
PORTST
IDST32
35
1st 1:44
-
OREG
COLO5
13
1st 14:03 PACN
-
MURYST
TNTECH30
31
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
SEMO
TNST20
45
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
LOYMRY
BYU26
23
1st 0.0
-
SDGST
SJST25
21
1st 0.0
-
PORT
SNCLRA23
22
1st 0.0
-
UCDAV
UCRIV38
22
1st 0.0
-
SACST
WEBER31
42
1st 0.0
-
SETON
BUTLER68
70
Final
-
MIAOH
EMICH59
48
Final
-
STJOHN
2DUKE61
91
Final
-
12VATECH
23NCST47
24
Final
-
MEMP
SFLA78
84
Final
-
GATECH
25FSU49
59
Final
-
RUT
OHIOST62
76
Final
-
OKLA
WVU71
79
Final
-
KENTST
BALLST83
80
Final/OT
-
BU
COLG76
68
Final
-
SIENA
IONA56
54
Final
-
LEHIGH
ARMY75
70
Final
-
SC
UGA86
80
Final
-
YOUNG
DTROIT72
70
Final
-
WOFF
CIT99
61
Final
-
GASOU
GAST72
81
Final
-
LALAF
CSTCAR79
96
Final
-
VALPO
EVAN53
64
Final
-
HOLY
AMER49
66
Final
-
ND
BC79
73
Final
-
LONGWD
CAMP62
83
Final
-
SILL
BRAD72
68
Final
-
RIDER
MNMTH71
75
Final
-
LAMON
APPST84
85
Final
-
DUQ
DAYTON64
68
Final
-
DRAKE
INDST68
62
Final
-
9UNC
15LVILLE79
69
Final
-
TEXAS
20IOWAST60
65
Final
-
BUCK
LAFAY94
66
Final
-
TULSA
WICHST68
79
Final
-
MIAMI
3UVA46
56
Final
-
RADFRD
WINTHR80
61
Final
-
LOYMD
NAVY68
71
Final
-
NEB
ILL64
71
Final
-
PROV
DEPAUL55
67
Final
-
WCAR
SAMFORD81
92
Final
-
NCASHV
GWEBB81
82
Final/OT
-
CLEVST
OAK68
83
Final
-
TOLEDO
NILL69
55
Final
-
BRYANT
CCTST59
64
Final
-
22MISSST
MISS81
75
Final
-
STFRAN
SACHRT62
71
Final
-
AKRON
OHIO65
53
Final
-
STLOU
RI54
65
Final
-
COLOST
AF85
53
Final
-
NTEXAS
CHARLO73
66
Final
-
7UK
FLA65
54
Final
-
SANFRAN
MARYCA80
86
Final
-
SFTRPA
MOUNT72
63
Final
-
TOWSON
CHARLS53
54
Final
-
LIU
WAGNER59
71
Final
-
DEL
WMMARY63
84
Final
-
UCLA
WASH55
69
Final
-
KENSAW
STETSON75
92
Final
-
FURMAN
MERCER74
63
Final
-
USM
FAU74
72
Final
-
16TXTECH
11KANSAS63
79
Final
-
SCST
UMES61
63
Final
-
NORFLK
HOW80
78
Final
-
MORGAN
COPPST71
73
Final
-
MOREHD
EILL84
78
Final
-
UMASS
STJOES62
64
Final
-
ETNST
CHATT77
64
Final
-
HOFSTRA
NEAST61
75
Final
-
ROBERT
FDU94
97
Final/2OT
-
WMICH
CMICH64
85
Final
-
CHARSO
USCUP90
71
Final
-
UNLV
UTAHST65
82
Final
-
NCAT
FAMU39
63
Final
-
LAMAR
MCNSE84
75
Final
-
NCCU
BCU64
74
Final
-
SAV
DELST76
73
Final
-
TXARL
TEXST84
77
Final/2OT
-
NICHST
SELOU70
91
Final
-
NALAB
LPSCMB80
102
Final
-
CHIST
NMEXST39
83
Final
-
OREGST
UTAH81
72
Final
-
SUTAH
EWASH79
82
Final
-
UIW
NORL72
89
Final
-
UVM
MASLOW74
65
Final
-
NWST
CARK80
75
Final
-
PEAY
JAXST74
71
Final
-
BOISE
8NEVADA73
93
Final
-
KSTATE
OKLAST75
57
Final
-
CUSE
PITT65
56
Final
-
ARKPB
GRAM55
79
Final
-
ARK
19LSU90
89
Final
-
IND
6MICHST79
75
Final/OT
-
LSALLE
RICH66
58
Final
-
ALAM
PVAM65
81
Final
-
TEMPLE
TULANE75
67
Final
-
GMASON
VCU63
79
Final
-
MVSU
JACKST57
61
Final
-
ARKST
ARKLR84
83
Final
-
STHRN
ALCORN64
76
Final
-
TNMART
BELMONT67
82
Final
-
TROY
SALAB75
81
Final
-
BING
ALBANY50
64
Final
-
LATECH
FIU69
75
Final
-
STPETE
MANH50
64
Final
-
JMAD
NCWILM104
95
Final
-
JVILLE
FGC60
73
Final
-
DREXEL
ELON67
63
Final
-
USC
WASHST93
84
Final
-
TXSA
MRSHL116
106
Final/OT
-
RICE
ODU76
80
Final
-
HARTFD
STNYBRK77
86
Final
-
YALE
DART89
68
Final
-
FAIR
MARIST57
52
Final
-
HAMP
HIGHPT69
85
Final
-
UTEP
WKY59
76
Final
-
BROWN
HARV47
68
Final
-
NJTECH
LIB57
77
Final
-
PRINCE
CORN70
61
Final/OT
-
CALBPTST
SEATTLE0
0
10:00pm
-
PEPPER
UOP0
0143 O/U
-2
10:00pm
-
CPOLY
CSN0
0145 O/U
-8.5
10:00pm
-
GC
CSBAK0
0140 O/U
+4
10:00pm ESP3
-
NAU
IDAHO0
0140 O/U
+1
10:00pm
-
LOYCHI
ILLST0
0127.5 O/U
PK
10:00pm ESP2
-
NMEX
FRESNO0
0147 O/U
-9.5
10:00pm ESPU
-
UCIRV
LNGBCH0
0137 O/U
+6.5
10:00pm
-
UCSB
HAWAII0
0136.5 O/U
-3.5
1:00am