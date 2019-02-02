Misfire: No. 23 NC State falls 47-24 to No. 12 Virginia Tech
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) Miss after miss, they kept coming for No. 23 North Carolina State on Saturday.
Bricked jumpers off the front rim.
Drives that rolled around the cylinder and dropped away.
Shots that didn't hit anything at all.
They never stopped, either, not until the Wolfpack had managed a stunningly low point total that stood as the worst for any Atlantic Coast Conference school in the shot-clock era. N.C. State lost 47-24 to No. 12 Virginia Tech, a throwback output to the long-ago days when teams would hold the ball and turn games into stand-around slowdowns.
Only this came from one of the ACC's best offenses with a shot clock constantly rolling.
''It was crazy,'' Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts said. ''It was almost like there was something on the rim.''
When it was over, N.C. State had put up the lowest point total by a ranked team in more than three decades of the shot-clock era, according to ESPN Stats & Info. It also flirted with the all-time low total - 20 points by George Washington against St. Louis in 2008 - since the shot clock began in the 1985-86 season, ESPN Stats & Info said.
The ACC said it surpassed the previous low mark for a league team set by Georgia Tech in a 57-28 loss to Virginia in January 2015. And N.C. State's 16.7-percent shooting (9 of 54) also now stands as the lowest percentage in the history of a league founded in 1953.
''You never want to be a part of a loss like that,'' graduate transfer Wyatt Walker said. ''You never want to be on that side of it.''
It was hard to explain, too. N.C. State (16-6, 4-5) was coming off a 66-65 overtime home loss to No. 3 Virginia, rallying from 14 down in the second half to force overtime. And with its fast pace and pressure defense, the Wolfpack entered this game ranked third in the ACC in scoring (84.4 points), third in shooting percentage (.484) and fourth in 3-point percentage (.378).
But things started poorly and only got worse.
Perhaps there was a sign that things were off when the school tried to honor the presence of program great David Thompson at PNC Arena by showing his image on the scoreboard in the first half- but instead zeroed in on 1980s player Ernie Myers (who started motioning to the camera that it was a mistake).
The Wolfpack made just 2 of 28 3-pointers. It was N.C. State's lowest total since it beat Duke 12-10 in the 1968 ACC Tournament - back then, underdog teams often used stalls, hoping to keep close.
Sophomore guard Braxton Beverly typified the Wolfpack's afternoon. A week to the day after hitting a buzzer-beating, 3-pointer to beat Clemson on this court, he shot 0 for 12, missing nine times from behind the arc.
N.C. State made 1 of 17 shots to start this one and missed first 11 3-pointers, and trailed just 20-14 at halftime with the Hokies (18-3, 7-2) playing a slower pace with point guard Justin Robinson sidelined by an injury.
''At halftime I told them to relax and let's laugh a little bit, because I said, it's 20-14,'' Keatts said.
Yet as Keatts preached that things-can't-get-worse approach, they somehow did. After making 6 of 31 field goals in the first half (.194), N.C. State made just 3 of 23 (.130) after halftime.
''I don't think even in high school I've seen anything like it,'' Virginia Tech's Ty Outlaw said. ''This is a different level, of course. I just thought it was an ugly game. We weren't exactly firing on all cylinders on offense, either.''
Indeed.
Virginia Tech shot just 36 percent and made 7 of 21 from behind the arc. But the Hokies didn't need much production against the cold-cold-cold-shooting Wolfpack.
''I was thinking the whole time: `OK, we're not shooting it well but our defense is staying there and we're going to start making shots eventually,''' Walker said, ''and it never happened for us tonight. It's just, it's sad.''
BIG PICTURE
Virginia Tech: The Hokies' already-limited numbers were further depleted by Robinson's absence. The senior came in averaging 14.4 points but left early from Wednesday's win at Miami with an injury, then showed up in Raleigh sporting a protective boot on his left foot. But Kerry Blackshear led the way with 13 points and 13 rebounds in a balanced effort with only seven players.
''We can tell that we miss some of his poise and everything,'' Blackshear said of Robinson. ''But I think each and every person stepped up. It wasn't a single person who picks up what he does. It takes all of us and it's going to take all of us.''
N.C. State: Keatts' team never gave itself a chance with its complete inability to accomplish the most basic element in the game - putting the ball in the basket.
''We didn't have it today, for whatever reason,'' Keatts said. ''When you look at these numbers, they're mindboggling, the percentage our guys shot.''
UP NEXT
Virginia Tech: The Hokies host No. 15 Louisville on Tuesday night.
N.C. State: A demanding three-game stretch ends Tuesday at No. 9 North Carolina.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|27.6
|Min. Per Game
|27.6
|14.2
|Pts. Per Game
|14.2
|1.4
|Ast. Per Game
|1.4
|6.7
|Reb. Per Game
|6.7
|47.5
|Field Goal %
|47.7
|41.1
|Three Point %
|30.9
|82.5
|Free Throw %
|63.5
|Defensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.
|4.0
|Jericole Hellems missed layup
|6.0
|Offensive rebound by Jericole Hellems
|18.0
|C.J. Bryce missed jump shot
|20.0
|Bad pass turnover on Nickeil Alexander-Walker, stolen by Wyatt Walker
|32.0
|Defensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.
|57.0
|Markell Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|59.0
|Defensive rebound by Wyatt Walker
|1:07
|Ahmed Hill missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:09
|Defensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.
|1:34
|Wyatt Walker missed layup
|1:36
|Team Stats
|Points
|47
|24
|Field Goals
|16-45 (35.6%)
|9-54 (16.7%)
|3-Pointers
|7-21 (33.3%)
|2-28 (7.1%)
|Free Throws
|8-13 (61.5%)
|4-6 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|42
|36
|Offensive
|10
|13
|Defensive
|27
|19
|Team
|5
|4
|Assists
|8
|2
|Steals
|8
|5
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|10
|10
|Fouls
|11
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|12 Virginia Tech 18-3
|78.8 PPG
|35.6 RPG
|17.1 APG
|23 NC State 16-6
|84.4 PPG
|43.1 RPG
|16.5 APG
|Key Players
|
24
|K. Blackshear Jr. F
|12.7 PPG
|6.5 RPG
|1.9 APG
|50.8 FG%
|
13
|C. Bryce G
|12.2 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|1.8 APG
|51.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Blackshear Jr. F
|13 PTS
|13 REB
|3 AST
|C. Bryce G
|7 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|
|35.6
|FG%
|16.7
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|7.1
|
|
|61.5
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Blackshear Jr.
|13
|13
|3
|5/11
|1/2
|2/2
|2
|32
|1
|1
|1
|5
|8
|N. Alexander-Walker
|11
|5
|3
|4/10
|1/3
|2/3
|0
|40
|3
|2
|5
|1
|4
|A. Hill
|9
|2
|0
|3/13
|1/7
|2/3
|1
|40
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|W. Bede
|9
|3
|2
|3/5
|3/4
|0/0
|3
|40
|4
|0
|1
|0
|3
|T. Outlaw
|0
|6
|0
|0/3
|0/3
|0/1
|3
|26
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Blackshear Jr.
|13
|13
|3
|5/11
|1/2
|2/2
|2
|32
|1
|1
|1
|5
|8
|N. Alexander-Walker
|11
|5
|3
|4/10
|1/3
|2/3
|0
|40
|3
|2
|5
|1
|4
|A. Hill
|9
|2
|0
|3/13
|1/7
|2/3
|1
|40
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|W. Bede
|9
|3
|2
|3/5
|3/4
|0/0
|3
|40
|4
|0
|1
|0
|3
|T. Outlaw
|0
|6
|0
|0/3
|0/3
|0/1
|3
|26
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Wilkins
|5
|7
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|2/4
|2
|17
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4
|J. Kabongo
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Horne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Nolley II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Radford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Palmer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|47
|37
|8
|16/45
|7/21
|8/13
|11
|200
|8
|3
|10
|10
|27
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Bryce
|7
|4
|0
|3/13
|0/6
|1/2
|1
|33
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|T. Dorn
|5
|6
|0
|2/7
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|26
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2
|W. Walker
|3
|12
|0
|1/6
|1/1
|0/0
|3
|21
|2
|2
|0
|7
|5
|M. Johnson
|2
|3
|2
|0/5
|0/5
|2/2
|2
|23
|1
|1
|4
|0
|3
|B. Beverly
|0
|2
|0
|0/12
|0/9
|0/0
|1
|33
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Bryce
|7
|4
|0
|3/13
|0/6
|1/2
|1
|33
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|T. Dorn
|5
|6
|0
|2/7
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|26
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2
|W. Walker
|3
|12
|0
|1/6
|1/1
|0/0
|3
|21
|2
|2
|0
|7
|5
|M. Johnson
|2
|3
|2
|0/5
|0/5
|2/2
|2
|23
|1
|1
|4
|0
|3
|B. Beverly
|0
|2
|0
|0/12
|0/9
|0/0
|1
|33
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hellems
|4
|1
|0
|2/6
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|18
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|D. Daniels
|3
|2
|0
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|22
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|E. Lockett
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Funderburk
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|S. Killeya-Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bates
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|24
|32
|2
|9/54
|2/28
|4/6
|16
|200
|5
|3
|10
|13
|19
-
AKRON
OHIO65
53
2nd 1.0
-
LIU
WAGNER52
56
2nd 5:57
-
KENSAW
STETSON69
87
2nd 3:01
-
DEL
WMMARY43
71
2nd 8:06
-
UCLA
WASH41
52
2nd 8:29 ESP2
-
NTEXAS
CHARLO61
60
2nd 5:58
-
FURMAN
MERCER66
53
2nd 3:43 ESP+
-
7UK
FLA45
48
2nd 7:01 ESPN
-
SCST
UMES42
52
2nd 7:16
-
SANFRAN
MARYCA67
77
2nd 2:29
-
COLOST
AF78
44
2nd 5:24
-
TOWSON
CHARLS51
47
2nd 3:06
-
SFTRPA
MOUNT54
55
2nd 8:08
-
16TXTECH
11KANSAS46
59
2nd 10:37 CBS
-
USM
FAU69
69
2nd 1:19
-
STLOU
RI39
41
2nd 8:11 CBSSN
-
MORGAN
COPPST43
38
2nd 14:20
-
MOREHD
EILL59
58
2nd 7:38 ESP+
-
CHARSO
USCUP49
37
2nd 17:20
-
WMICH
CMICH35
39
2nd 20:00
-
ETNST
CHATT34
36
2nd 17:08
-
UNLV
UTAHST29
50
2nd 18:31 ATSN
-
UMASS
STJOES30
36
2nd 19:52 NBCS
-
ROBERT
FDU44
50
2nd 17:40
-
LAMAR
MCNSE41
37
2nd 17:20
-
SAV
DELST39
38
2nd 17:58
-
NICHST
SELOU19
33
1st 5:37 ESP3
-
OREGST
UTAH27
14
1st 7:48 PACN
-
TXARL
TEXST7
6
1st 15:36 ESP+
-
CHIST
NMEXST7
21
1st 8:00
-
NALAB
LPSCMB30
55
1st 3:43
-
PEAY
JAXST2
0
1st 19:17 ESP+
-
SUTAH
EWASH24
17
1st 7:31
-
UIW
NORL4
11
1st 13:40
-
NORFLK
HOW30
45
1st 0.0
-
HOFSTRA
NEAST29
37
1st 0.0
-
NCAT
FAMU19
29
1st 0.0
-
NCCU
BCU23
32
1st 0.0
-
NWST
CARK0
0
Delay
-
RUT
OHIOST62
76
Final
-
KENTST
BALLST83
80
Final/OT
-
MEMP
SFLA78
84
Final
-
12VATECH
23NCST47
24
Final
-
OKLA
WVU71
79
Final
-
GATECH
25FSU49
59
Final
-
SETON
BUTLER68
70
Final
-
MIAOH
EMICH59
48
Final
-
STJOHN
2DUKE61
91
Final
-
BU
COLG76
68
Final
-
YOUNG
DTROIT72
70
Final
-
SIENA
IONA56
54
Final
-
LEHIGH
ARMY75
70
Final
-
GASOU
GAST72
81
Final
-
SC
UGA86
80
Final
-
WOFF
CIT99
61
Final
-
9UNC
15LVILLE79
69
Final
-
DRAKE
INDST68
62
Final
-
RIDER
MNMTH71
75
Final
-
LAMON
APPST84
85
Final
-
DUQ
DAYTON64
68
Final
-
LOYMD
NAVY68
71
Final
-
BUCK
LAFAY94
66
Final
-
MIAMI
3UVA46
56
Final
-
TULSA
WICHST68
79
Final
-
RADFRD
WINTHR80
61
Final
-
TEXAS
20IOWAST60
65
Final
-
LONGWD
CAMP62
83
Final
-
VALPO
EVAN53
64
Final
-
HOLY
AMER49
66
Final
-
SILL
BRAD72
68
Final
-
ND
BC79
73
Final
-
LALAF
CSTCAR79
96
Final
-
NEB
ILL64
71
Final
-
PROV
DEPAUL55
67
Final
-
CLEVST
OAK68
83
Final
-
WCAR
SAMFORD81
92
Final
-
NCASHV
GWEBB81
82
Final/OT
-
TOLEDO
NILL69
55
Final
-
22MISSST
MISS81
75
Final
-
STFRAN
SACHRT62
71
Final
-
BRYANT
CCTST59
64
Final
-
UVM
MASLOW0
0152.5 O/U
+8.5
5:30pm ESP3
-
MVSU
JACKST0
0130.5 O/U
-10.5
5:30pm
-
KSTATE
OKLAST0
0125.5 O/U
+3
6:00pm ESPU
-
BOISE
8NEVADA0
0144 O/U
-14.5
6:00pm CBSSN
-
ALAM
PVAM0
0135.5 O/U
-14
6:00pm
-
ARKPB
GRAM0
0135 O/U
-6
6:00pm
-
CUSE
PITT0
0136 O/U
+3.5
6:00pm ESP2
-
TEMPLE
TULANE0
0144.5 O/U
+10
6:00pm ESP3
-
IND
6MICHST0
0138 O/U
-14
6:00pm ESPN
-
TNMART
BELMONT0
0163.5 O/U
-18
6:00pm ESP+
-
LSALLE
RICH0
0145 O/U
-6
6:00pm ESP+
-
ARK
19LSU0
0154.5 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm SECN
-
TROY
SALAB0
0142.5 O/U
PK
6:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
ARKLR0
0148.5 O/U
-5
6:30pm ESP+
-
GMASON
VCU0
0137 O/U
-7.5
6:30pm NBCS
-
STHRN
ALCORN0
0133 O/U
+3
6:30pm
-
STPETE
MANH0
0114 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
BROWN
HARV0
0136 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
DREXEL
ELON0
0
7:00pm
-
JMAD
NCWILM0
0148 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
JVILLE
FGC0
0149 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
USC
WASHST0
0156 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm PACN
-
LATECH
FIU0
0154 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
YALE
DART0
0146 O/U
+5
7:00pm ESP+
-
UTEP
WKY0
0135.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm ESP+
-
TXSA
MRSHL0
0168.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
FAIR
MARIST0
0140.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
RICE
ODU0
0142.5 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
HARTFD
STNYBRK0
0139 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
BING
ALBANY0
0133.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm ESP+
-
HAMP
HIGHPT0
0139.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
NJTECH
LIB0
0126 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
PRINCE
CORN0
0134 O/U
+1.5
7:30pm
-
SFA
SAMHOU0
0136 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
IPFW
ORAL0
0157 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm
-
TXAMCC
HOUBP0
0144.5 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm
-
UMKC
TEXPA0
0137.5 O/U
-7
8:00pm
-
MOST
NIOWA0
0126.5 O/U
-1
8:00pm ESP+
-
SMU
CINCY0
0134.5 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
NDAKST
WILL0
0139 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm
-
EKY
SIUE0
0167.5 O/U
+2
8:00pm ESP+
-
BAMA
AUBURN0
0153 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
TCU
BAYLOR0
0139 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
MTSU
UAB0
0134.5 O/U
-11
8:00pm
-
PENN
CLMB0
0140 O/U
+4.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
1TENN
TEXAM0
0149 O/U
+11.5
8:00pm ESPN
-
USD
4GONZAG0
0150.5 O/U
-22.5
8:00pm ROOT
-
MURYST
TNTECH0
0142.5 O/U
+14.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
SEMO
TNST0
0142.5 O/U
-3.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
ALST
TEXSO0
0150.5 O/U
-8.5
8:30pm
-
VANDY
MIZZOU0
0135.5 O/U
-3.5
8:30pm SECN
-
SACST
WEBER0
0145.5 O/U
-8.5
9:00pm
-
UCDAV
UCRIV0
0132 O/U
PK
9:00pm
-
MNTNA
MONST0
0153.5 O/U
+6.5
9:00pm
-
LOYMRY
BYU0
0140 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm
-
SDGST
SJST0
0140 O/U
+13.5
9:00pm
-
PORT
SNCLRA0
0135.5 O/U
-8
9:00pm
-
PORTST
IDST0
0150 O/U
-2
9:05pm
-
OREG
COLO0
0136.5 O/U
+1
9:30pm PACN
-
CALBPTST
SEATTLE0
0
10:00pm
-
CPOLY
CSN0
0145 O/U
-8.5
10:00pm
-
PEPPER
UOP0
0143.5 O/U
-2
10:00pm
-
GC
CSBAK0
0140 O/U
+4
10:00pm ESP3
-
NMEX
FRESNO0
0146.5 O/U
-9
10:00pm ESPU
-
LOYCHI
ILLST0
0127.5 O/U
+1
10:00pm ESP2
-
NAU
IDAHO0
0140.5 O/U
+1
10:00pm
-
UCIRV
LNGBCH0
0139.5 O/U
+6.5
10:00pm
-
UCSB
HAWAII0
0136.5 O/U
-3.5
1:00am