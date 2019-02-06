Pritchard scores 20, Oregon hands Cal 11th straight loss
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) Payton Pritchard had 20 points and a career-high 10 rebounds to help Oregon outlast California 73-62 on Wednesday night.
Louis King added 12 points and Paul White and Kenny Wooten each had 11 for the Ducks (14-9, 5-5 Pac-12). Freshman Will Richardson had a season-high nine assists.
Justice Sueing scored 17 points to lead the Golden Bears (5-17, 0-10), who lost their 11th consecutive game. Paris Austin and Connor Vanover each had 12 points, and Matt Bradley added 10.
Pritchard's 3-pointer gave Oregon its biggest lead at 60-44 with 5:52 left. The junior went 5 of 9 behind the arc and 7 of 14 overall.
The Ducks had a 33-23 rebounding edge and overcame 15 turnovers. They also shot a season-low five free throws and made four.
Pritchard had 11 points in the second half as Oregon shot 17 of 26 (65.4 percent) after the break. The Ducks finished 29 of 53 (54.7 percent), and California was 20 of 51 (39.2 percent).
Oregon went ahead to stay in the first half with a 3-point barrage during an 11-0 run that grew to 17-2 for a 13-point lead. Pritchard had three 3s as the Ducks led 32-21 at the half despite 11 turnovers that led to 12 points for the Golden Bears.
BIG PICTURE
California lost its 18th conference game in a row, including one at last year's Pac-12 Tournament, and has dropped 13 straight conference road games. Oregon State was the last team to go winless (0-18) in conference play 11 years ago when it was the Pac-10.
Oregon got the first half of a home sweep it desperately needs with five of its last seven Pac-12 games are on the road, starting Feb. 16 at Oregon State, which has already beaten the Ducks on their own floor.
UP NEXT
California: At Oregon State on Saturday.
Oregon: Host Stanford on Sunday night.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|35.2
|Min. Per Game
|35.2
|11.4
|Pts. Per Game
|11.4
|4.5
|Ast. Per Game
|4.5
|3.7
|Reb. Per Game
|3.7
|46.9
|Field Goal %
|38.5
|26.9
|Three Point %
|33.3
|71.4
|Free Throw %
|89.7
|Defensive rebound by Oregon
|18.0
|Justice Sueing missed 3-pt. jump shot
|20.0
|Defensive rebound by Justice Sueing
|26.0
|Payton Pritchard missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|26.0
|+ 1
|Payton Pritchard made 1st of 2 free throws
|26.0
|Personal foul on Justice Sueing
|26.0
|Personal foul on Paris Austin
|33.0
|Personal foul on Matt Bradley
|39.0
|+ 1
|Paris Austin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|48.0
|+ 1
|Paris Austin made 1st of 2 free throws
|48.0
|Personal foul on Will Richardson
|48.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|62
|73
|Field Goals
|20-51 (39.2%)
|29-53 (54.7%)
|3-Pointers
|6-19 (31.6%)
|11-29 (37.9%)
|Free Throws
|16-19 (84.2%)
|4-5 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|23
|33
|Offensive
|3
|6
|Defensive
|18
|24
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|10
|18
|Steals
|8
|6
|Blocks
|0
|4
|Turnovers
|9
|15
|Fouls
|11
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|California 5-17
|70.4 PPG
|30.6 RPG
|10.6 APG
|Oregon 14-9
|70.9 PPG
|36.5 RPG
|13.5 APG
|Key Players
|
10
|J. Sueing F
|14.7 PPG
|6.2 RPG
|1.8 APG
|41.9 FG%
|
3
|P. Pritchard G
|11.4 PPG
|3.7 RPG
|4.5 APG
|37.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Sueing F
|17 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|P. Pritchard G
|20 PTS
|10 REB
|1 AST
|
|39.2
|FG%
|54.7
|
|
|31.6
|3PT FG%
|37.9
|
|
|84.2
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Sueing
|17
|5
|0
|4/9
|0/3
|9/10
|1
|36
|3
|0
|3
|1
|4
|P. Austin
|12
|5
|5
|4/7
|0/0
|4/5
|1
|36
|3
|0
|2
|0
|5
|D. McNeill
|8
|0
|0
|3/9
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Harris-Dyson
|0
|1
|2
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|A. Kelly
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|12
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Sueing
|17
|5
|0
|4/9
|0/3
|9/10
|1
|36
|3
|0
|3
|1
|4
|P. Austin
|12
|5
|5
|4/7
|0/0
|4/5
|1
|36
|3
|0
|2
|0
|5
|D. McNeill
|8
|0
|0
|3/9
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Harris-Dyson
|0
|1
|2
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|A. Kelly
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|12
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Vanover
|12
|5
|1
|4/8
|1/3
|3/4
|1
|27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|M. Bradley
|10
|1
|2
|4/9
|2/4
|0/0
|3
|26
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|G. Anticevich
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Orender
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Gordon
|0
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|R. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Erving
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Zhao
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Serge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Welle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|62
|21
|10
|20/51
|6/19
|16/19
|11
|200
|8
|0
|9
|3
|18
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Pritchard
|20
|10
|1
|7/14
|5/9
|1/2
|1
|37
|2
|0
|3
|0
|10
|L. King
|12
|2
|2
|5/10
|2/6
|0/0
|3
|35
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|P. White
|11
|4
|1
|4/6
|3/5
|0/0
|2
|30
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|K. Wooten
|11
|5
|1
|4/4
|0/0
|3/3
|1
|29
|2
|4
|3
|2
|3
|W. Richardson
|8
|1
|9
|4/5
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|25
|0
|0
|5
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Pritchard
|20
|10
|1
|7/14
|5/9
|1/2
|1
|37
|2
|0
|3
|0
|10
|L. King
|12
|2
|2
|5/10
|2/6
|0/0
|3
|35
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|P. White
|11
|4
|1
|4/6
|3/5
|0/0
|2
|30
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|K. Wooten
|11
|5
|1
|4/4
|0/0
|3/3
|1
|29
|2
|4
|3
|2
|3
|W. Richardson
|8
|1
|9
|4/5
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|25
|0
|0
|5
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Bailey Jr.
|6
|0
|4
|3/8
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Amin
|5
|2
|0
|2/5
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|13
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|F. Okoro
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|M. Norris
|0
|4
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|W. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Bol
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Osborn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|73
|30
|18
|29/53
|11/29
|4/5
|15
|200
|6
|4
|15
|6
|24
-
UNLV
BOISE67
64
2nd 6:49 ESPU
-
UTAH
USC64
47
2nd 6:56 PACN
-
UCONN
TEMPLE63
81
Final
-
24MD
NEB60
45
Final
-
AMER
NAVY67
77
Final
-
ND
MIAMI47
62
Final
-
MAINE
UVM63
86
Final
-
NALAB
FGC64
71
Final
-
NH
MASLOW62
72
Final
-
FORD
UMASS85
67
Final
-
STNYBRK
BING85
59
Final
-
BUCK
LOYMD84
72
Final
-
LPSCMB
UNF92
55
Final
-
HARTFD
UMBC70
61
Final
-
EVAN
INDST62
85
Final
-
WICHST
ECU65
49
Final
-
GMASON
RICH67
81
Final
-
TEXAM
MISS71
75
Final
-
VCU
GWASH60
50
Final
-
KENSAW
JVILLE73
82
Final
-
RI
DAVID53
68
Final
-
LAFAY
BU79
72
Final
-
CLEM
GATECH65
42
Final
-
ARMY
HOLY42
56
Final
-
NORL
NWST81
73
Final/OT
-
GTOWN
PROV76
67
Final
-
MCNSE
SAMHOU62
77
Final
-
STBON
DUQ51
49
Final
-
GAST
LAMON76
82
Final
-
GASOU
LALAF103
86
Final
-
BAYLOR
TEXAS72
84
Final
-
NDAKST
NDAK74
70
Final
-
BRAD
NIOWA79
71
Final
-
CREIGH
14NOVA59
66
Final/OT
-
SFA
HOUBP79
77
Final
-
ABIL
LAMAR75
64
Final
-
SILL
MOST59
65
Final
-
SELOU
TXAMCC64
58
Final
-
OKLAST
TCU68
70
Final
-
COLO
UCLA84
73
Final
-
UGA
BAMA74
89
Final
-
WYO
AF76
81
Final
-
21LSU
MISSST92
88
Final/OT
-
19WISC
MINN56
51
Final
-
CAL
OREG62
73
Final
-
6NEVADA
COLOST98
82
Final
-
CSFULL
UCIRV53
60
Final
-
CSN
UCSB64
70
Final