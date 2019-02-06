CAL
Pritchard scores 20, Oregon hands Cal 11th straight loss

  • Feb 06, 2019

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) Payton Pritchard had 20 points and a career-high 10 rebounds to help Oregon outlast California 73-62 on Wednesday night.

Louis King added 12 points and Paul White and Kenny Wooten each had 11 for the Ducks (14-9, 5-5 Pac-12). Freshman Will Richardson had a season-high nine assists.

Justice Sueing scored 17 points to lead the Golden Bears (5-17, 0-10), who lost their 11th consecutive game. Paris Austin and Connor Vanover each had 12 points, and Matt Bradley added 10.

Pritchard's 3-pointer gave Oregon its biggest lead at 60-44 with 5:52 left. The junior went 5 of 9 behind the arc and 7 of 14 overall.

The Ducks had a 33-23 rebounding edge and overcame 15 turnovers. They also shot a season-low five free throws and made four.

Pritchard had 11 points in the second half as Oregon shot 17 of 26 (65.4 percent) after the break. The Ducks finished 29 of 53 (54.7 percent), and California was 20 of 51 (39.2 percent).

Oregon went ahead to stay in the first half with a 3-point barrage during an 11-0 run that grew to 17-2 for a 13-point lead. Pritchard had three 3s as the Ducks led 32-21 at the half despite 11 turnovers that led to 12 points for the Golden Bears.

BIG PICTURE

California lost its 18th conference game in a row, including one at last year's Pac-12 Tournament, and has dropped 13 straight conference road games. Oregon State was the last team to go winless (0-18) in conference play 11 years ago when it was the Pac-10.

Oregon got the first half of a home sweep it desperately needs with five of its last seven Pac-12 games are on the road, starting Feb. 16 at Oregon State, which has already beaten the Ducks on their own floor.

UP NEXT

California: At Oregon State on Saturday.

Oregon: Host Stanford on Sunday night.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
P. Austin
P. Pritchard
35.2 Min. Per Game 35.2
11.4 Pts. Per Game 11.4
4.5 Ast. Per Game 4.5
3.7 Reb. Per Game 3.7
46.9 Field Goal % 38.5
26.9 Three Point % 33.3
71.4 Free Throw % 89.7
  Defensive rebound by Oregon 18.0
  Justice Sueing missed 3-pt. jump shot 20.0
  Defensive rebound by Justice Sueing 26.0
  Payton Pritchard missed 2nd of 2 free throws 26.0
+ 1 Payton Pritchard made 1st of 2 free throws 26.0
  Personal foul on Justice Sueing 26.0
  Personal foul on Paris Austin 33.0
  Personal foul on Matt Bradley 39.0
+ 1 Paris Austin made 2nd of 2 free throws 48.0
+ 1 Paris Austin made 1st of 2 free throws 48.0
  Personal foul on Will Richardson 48.0
Team Stats
Points 62 73
Field Goals 20-51 (39.2%) 29-53 (54.7%)
3-Pointers 6-19 (31.6%) 11-29 (37.9%)
Free Throws 16-19 (84.2%) 4-5 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 23 33
Offensive 3 6
Defensive 18 24
Team 2 3
Assists 10 18
Steals 8 6
Blocks 0 4
Turnovers 9 15
Fouls 11 15
Technicals 0 0
10
J. Sueing F
17 PTS, 5 REB
3
P. Pritchard G
20 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo California 5-17 214162
home team logo Oregon 14-9 324173
Matthew Knight Arena Eugene, OR
Team Stats
away team logo California 5-17 70.4 PPG 30.6 RPG 10.6 APG
home team logo Oregon 14-9 70.9 PPG 36.5 RPG 13.5 APG
Key Players
10
J. Sueing F 14.7 PPG 6.2 RPG 1.8 APG 41.9 FG%
3
P. Pritchard G 11.4 PPG 3.7 RPG 4.5 APG 37.7 FG%
Top Scorers
10
J. Sueing F 17 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
3
P. Pritchard G 20 PTS 10 REB 1 AST
39.2 FG% 54.7
31.6 3PT FG% 37.9
84.2 FT% 80.0
Oregon
Starters
P. Pritchard
L. King
P. White
K. Wooten
W. Richardson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Pritchard 20 10 1 7/14 5/9 1/2 1 37 2 0 3 0 10
L. King 12 2 2 5/10 2/6 0/0 3 35 0 0 2 0 2
P. White 11 4 1 4/6 3/5 0/0 2 30 1 0 1 0 4
K. Wooten 11 5 1 4/4 0/0 3/3 1 29 2 4 3 2 3
W. Richardson 8 1 9 4/5 0/1 0/0 3 25 0 0 5 0 1
Starters
P. Pritchard
L. King
P. White
K. Wooten
W. Richardson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Pritchard 20 10 1 7/14 5/9 1/2 1 37 2 0 3 0 10
L. King 12 2 2 5/10 2/6 0/0 3 35 0 0 2 0 2
P. White 11 4 1 4/6 3/5 0/0 2 30 1 0 1 0 4
K. Wooten 11 5 1 4/4 0/0 3/3 1 29 2 4 3 2 3
W. Richardson 8 1 9 4/5 0/1 0/0 3 25 0 0 5 0 1
Bench
V. Bailey Jr.
E. Amin
F. Okoro
M. Norris
W. Johnson
B. Bol
L. Osborn
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
V. Bailey Jr. 6 0 4 3/8 0/3 0/0 0 18 1 0 0 0 0
E. Amin 5 2 0 2/5 1/4 0/0 3 13 0 0 0 1 1
F. Okoro 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 2
M. Norris 0 4 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 7 0 0 1 3 1
W. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bol - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Osborn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 30 18 29/53 11/29 4/5 15 200 6 4 15 6 24
