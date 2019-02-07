NEVADA
6 Nevada
Wolf Pack
22-1
98
TF 9
FINAL
End
2nd
CBSSN
Wed Feb. 6
10:00pm
BONUS
82
TF 14
home team logo
COLOST
Colorado State
Rams
9-14
ML: -1008
COLOST +12.5, O/U 155.5
ML: +689
NEVADA
COLOST

Caroline scores 40 as No. 6 Nevada beats CSU 98-82

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 07, 2019

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) Jordan Caroline scored 30 of his season-high 40 points in the first half and No. 6 Nevada beat Colorado State 98-82 on Wednesday night for its eighth straight win.

Caroline finished five points shy of his career high set Jan. 7, 2017, at New Mexico. He added 12 rebounds for his 14th double-double of the season, and his 41 career double-doubles are the most in Mountain West Conference history, breaking a tie with Kawhi Leonard and Andrew Bogut.

Caleb Martin added 25 points for Nevada (22-1, 9-1), including a dunk off a lob from his twin, Cody, that capped a 10-2 run to end the game.

Nico Carvacho led the Rams (9-14, 4-6) with 24 points and 17 rebounds. Colorado State lost by 40 in Reno two weeks ago but gave the Wolf Pack a fight at home.

Caroline was 11-of-19 shooting on the night. He hit his first six 3-pointers and had as many points as the Rams (20) midway through the first half. He was 9-of-11 shooting overall and added six rebounds in the first 20 minutes.

Carvacho had 14 points and eight rebounds at the half, and his teammates picked up some of the slack after the break. The Rams trailed by 17 at one point but cut it to five on Adam Thistlewood's 3-pointer and to three on Carvacho's layup with 12:45 left.

Martin's two free throws midway through the second half made it 76-66, but the Rams cut it to seven with 3:59 left. Caroline hit five free throws in the final 3:32 to help put it away.

BIG PICTURE

Nevada: The Wolf Pack nearly lost a 17-point lead and might have been guilty of looking ahead to a rematch with New Mexico, which handed them their only loss of the season. But Nevada withstood the Rams' rally in the first eight minutes of the second half to go into Saturday's game with its winning streak intact.

Colorado State: The Rams could have used a signature win but were never really in this one. They did survive a scare when Carvacho went down early in the first half after rolling his right ankle. He went off for a bit but returned and was Colorado State's only offense in the first half.

UP NEXT

Nevada: Hosts New Mexico on Saturday afternoon.

Colorado State: Hosts Oregon on Saturday night.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Caroline
24 G
N. Carvacho
32 F
30.5 Min. Per Game 30.5
15.4 Pts. Per Game 15.4
1.9 Ast. Per Game 1.9
12.7 Reb. Per Game 12.7
49.8 Field Goal % 59.0
45.3 Three Point % 0.0
67.8 Free Throw % 51.1
+ 2 Caleb Martin made alley-oop shot, assist by Cody Martin 17.0
  Bad pass turnover on Kendle Moore, stolen by Cody Martin 22.0
+ 2 Jazz Johnson made driving layup 29.0
+ 2 Kendle Moore made layup 55.0
+ 1 Jazz Johnson made 3rd of 3 free throws 1:05
+ 1 Jazz Johnson made 2nd of 3 free throws 1:05
+ 1 Jazz Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:05
+ 1 Jazz Johnson made free throw 1:05
  Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Hyron Edwards 1:05
  Jazz Johnson missed 1st of 3 free throws 1:05
  Shooting foul on Nico Carvacho 1:05
Team Stats
Points 98 82
Field Goals 31-66 (47.0%) 33-58 (56.9%)
3-Pointers 8-23 (34.8%) 5-16 (31.3%)
Free Throws 28-35 (80.0%) 11-16 (68.8%)
Total Rebounds 34 32
Offensive 12 5
Defensive 20 24
Team 2 3
Assists 17 20
Steals 5 2
Blocks 4 7
Turnovers 4 8
Fouls 18 24
Technicals 0 1
24
J. Caroline G
40 PTS, 12 REB, 3 AST
32
N. Carvacho F
24 PTS, 17 REB, 2 AST
12T
Team Stats
away team logo 6 Nevada 22-1 81.4 PPG 40 RPG 15.5 APG
home team logo Colorado State 9-14 75.3 PPG 36.6 RPG 14.3 APG
Key Players
24
J. Caroline G 18.4 PPG 9.9 RPG 1.9 APG 49.3 FG%
32
N. Carvacho F 15.4 PPG 12.7 RPG 1.9 APG 58.1 FG%
Top Scorers
24
J. Caroline G 40 PTS 12 REB 3 AST
32
N. Carvacho F 24 PTS 17 REB 2 AST
47.0 FG% 56.9
34.8 3PT FG% 31.3
80.0 FT% 68.8
Nevada
Starters
J. Caroline
Ca. Martin
Co. Martin
T. Thurman
T. Porter
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Caroline 40 12 3 11/19 6/9 12/14 0 40 1 0 1 6 6
Ca. Martin 25 6 3 9/21 1/9 6/9 2 40 1 2 1 2 4
Co. Martin 7 5 5 3/8 1/3 0/0 3 37 1 1 1 0 5
T. Thurman 6 6 2 2/6 0/1 2/2 5 29 1 0 0 2 4
T. Porter 5 1 0 2/4 0/0 1/2 3 8 0 0 1 1 0
Bench
J. Johnson
C. Henson
N. Zouzoua
J. Brown
L. Drew
D. Cunningham
J. Harris
J. Anderson
J. Townsell
K. Hymes
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Johnson 15 1 3 4/8 0/1 7/8 4 28 1 1 0 0 1
C. Henson 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 1 0
N. Zouzoua 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
J. Brown 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0
L. Drew - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cunningham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Townsell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hymes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 98 32 17 31/66 8/23 28/35 18 200 5 4 4 12 20
Colorado State
Starters
N. Carvacho
J. Paige
A. Thistlewood
K. Martin
K. Moore
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Carvacho 24 17 2 11/15 0/0 2/5 4 35 0 3 0 4 13
J. Paige 13 4 4 4/6 0/1 5/5 3 32 0 0 1 0 4
A. Thistlewood 10 1 1 4/9 2/5 0/0 3 30 0 2 0 0 1
K. Martin 9 2 3 4/7 0/2 1/2 5 28 2 0 2 1 1
K. Moore 4 1 4 2/6 0/2 0/0 2 22 0 0 1 0 1
Bench
A. Masinton-Bonner
H. Edwards
L. Ryan
R. Berwick
D. James
Z. Tyson
J. Schoemann
S. Bannec
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Masinton-Bonner 10 2 2 4/6 2/3 0/0 0 24 0 0 2 0 2
H. Edwards 8 2 4 2/7 1/3 3/4 5 24 0 1 2 0 2
L. Ryan 4 0 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 1 0 0 0
R. Berwick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. James - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Tyson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Schoemann - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Bannec - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 82 29 20 33/58 5/16 11/16 24 200 2 7 8 5 24
