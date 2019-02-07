Caroline scores 40 as No. 6 Nevada beats CSU 98-82
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) Jordan Caroline scored 30 of his season-high 40 points in the first half and No. 6 Nevada beat Colorado State 98-82 on Wednesday night for its eighth straight win.
Caroline finished five points shy of his career high set Jan. 7, 2017, at New Mexico. He added 12 rebounds for his 14th double-double of the season, and his 41 career double-doubles are the most in Mountain West Conference history, breaking a tie with Kawhi Leonard and Andrew Bogut.
Caleb Martin added 25 points for Nevada (22-1, 9-1), including a dunk off a lob from his twin, Cody, that capped a 10-2 run to end the game.
Nico Carvacho led the Rams (9-14, 4-6) with 24 points and 17 rebounds. Colorado State lost by 40 in Reno two weeks ago but gave the Wolf Pack a fight at home.
Caroline was 11-of-19 shooting on the night. He hit his first six 3-pointers and had as many points as the Rams (20) midway through the first half. He was 9-of-11 shooting overall and added six rebounds in the first 20 minutes.
Carvacho had 14 points and eight rebounds at the half, and his teammates picked up some of the slack after the break. The Rams trailed by 17 at one point but cut it to five on Adam Thistlewood's 3-pointer and to three on Carvacho's layup with 12:45 left.
Martin's two free throws midway through the second half made it 76-66, but the Rams cut it to seven with 3:59 left. Caroline hit five free throws in the final 3:32 to help put it away.
BIG PICTURE
Nevada: The Wolf Pack nearly lost a 17-point lead and might have been guilty of looking ahead to a rematch with New Mexico, which handed them their only loss of the season. But Nevada withstood the Rams' rally in the first eight minutes of the second half to go into Saturday's game with its winning streak intact.
Colorado State: The Rams could have used a signature win but were never really in this one. They did survive a scare when Carvacho went down early in the first half after rolling his right ankle. He went off for a bit but returned and was Colorado State's only offense in the first half.
UP NEXT
Nevada: Hosts New Mexico on Saturday afternoon.
Colorado State: Hosts Oregon on Saturday night.
---
|30.5
|Min. Per Game
|30.5
|15.4
|Pts. Per Game
|15.4
|1.9
|Ast. Per Game
|1.9
|12.7
|Reb. Per Game
|12.7
|49.8
|Field Goal %
|59.0
|45.3
|Three Point %
|0.0
|67.8
|Free Throw %
|51.1
|+ 2
|Caleb Martin made alley-oop shot, assist by Cody Martin
|17.0
|Bad pass turnover on Kendle Moore, stolen by Cody Martin
|22.0
|+ 2
|Jazz Johnson made driving layup
|29.0
|+ 2
|Kendle Moore made layup
|55.0
|+ 1
|Jazz Johnson made 3rd of 3 free throws
|1:05
|+ 1
|Jazz Johnson made 2nd of 3 free throws
|1:05
|+ 1
|Jazz Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:05
|+ 1
|Jazz Johnson made free throw
|1:05
|Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Hyron Edwards
|1:05
|Jazz Johnson missed 1st of 3 free throws
|1:05
|Shooting foul on Nico Carvacho
|1:05
|Team Stats
|Points
|98
|82
|Field Goals
|31-66 (47.0%)
|33-58 (56.9%)
|3-Pointers
|8-23 (34.8%)
|5-16 (31.3%)
|Free Throws
|28-35 (80.0%)
|11-16 (68.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|32
|Offensive
|12
|5
|Defensive
|20
|24
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|17
|20
|Steals
|5
|2
|Blocks
|4
|7
|Turnovers
|4
|8
|Fouls
|18
|24
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|6 Nevada 22-1
|81.4 PPG
|40 RPG
|15.5 APG
|Colorado State 9-14
|75.3 PPG
|36.6 RPG
|14.3 APG
|Key Players
|
24
|J. Caroline G
|18.4 PPG
|9.9 RPG
|1.9 APG
|49.3 FG%
|
32
|N. Carvacho F
|15.4 PPG
|12.7 RPG
|1.9 APG
|58.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Caroline G
|40 PTS
|12 REB
|3 AST
|N. Carvacho F
|24 PTS
|17 REB
|2 AST
|
|47.0
|FG%
|56.9
|
|
|34.8
|3PT FG%
|31.3
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|68.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Caroline
|40
|12
|3
|11/19
|6/9
|12/14
|0
|40
|1
|0
|1
|6
|6
|Ca. Martin
|25
|6
|3
|9/21
|1/9
|6/9
|2
|40
|1
|2
|1
|2
|4
|Co. Martin
|7
|5
|5
|3/8
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|37
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|T. Thurman
|6
|6
|2
|2/6
|0/1
|2/2
|5
|29
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|T. Porter
|5
|1
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|8
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Johnson
|15
|1
|3
|4/8
|0/1
|7/8
|4
|28
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|C. Henson
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|N. Zouzoua
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Brown
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Drew
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Cunningham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Anderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Townsell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Hymes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|98
|32
|17
|31/66
|8/23
|28/35
|18
|200
|5
|4
|4
|12
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Carvacho
|24
|17
|2
|11/15
|0/0
|2/5
|4
|35
|0
|3
|0
|4
|13
|J. Paige
|13
|4
|4
|4/6
|0/1
|5/5
|3
|32
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|A. Thistlewood
|10
|1
|1
|4/9
|2/5
|0/0
|3
|30
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|K. Martin
|9
|2
|3
|4/7
|0/2
|1/2
|5
|28
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|K. Moore
|4
|1
|4
|2/6
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|22
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Masinton-Bonner
|10
|2
|2
|4/6
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|24
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|H. Edwards
|8
|2
|4
|2/7
|1/3
|3/4
|5
|24
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|L. Ryan
|4
|0
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R. Berwick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. James
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Tyson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Schoemann
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Bannec
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|82
|29
|20
|33/58
|5/16
|11/16
|24
|200
|2
|7
|8
|5
|24
