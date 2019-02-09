Freshman duo leads South Carolina to 77-65 win over Arkansas
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) South Carolina freshmen A.J. Lawson and Keyshawn Bryant live together as roommates. And they are getting to know what the other one is getting ready to do on the court.
That connection helped the Gamecocks (12-11, 7-3 Southeastern Conference) overcome a 13-point second half deficit and beat Arkansas 77-65 on Saturday.
The Gamecocks remain the SEC's biggest surprise in fourth place after going 5-8 in nonconference play.
Lawson and Bryant scored 31 of South Carolina's 46 second-half points. Lawson started things with back-to-back 3-pointers after Arkansas went up 50-37 with 15:30 to go.
Bryant then added some slashing drives. And when Lawson found Bryant soaring for an alley-oop, the Gamecocks were up 59-54 with 8:45 left and Colonial Life Arena was as loud as it has been this season.
''When he started doing something, I started doing something,'' Bryant said.
Arkansas (14-9, 5-5) had one last run, taking a 61-59 lead with six minutes left. But Lawson, Bryant and senior Chris Silva helped South Carolina end the game on an 18-4 run. The Gamecocks made 16 of their last 22 shots.
''They did a good job of attacking us,'' Arkansas coach Mike Anderson said. ''And we had a few guys who were spent.''
Jalen Harris led Arkansas with 17 points, while Mason Jones added 15 points.
With Jones' early 3-pointer, Arkansas has hit a 3-pointer in each of its last 1,000 games, the fifth-longest streak in the country. UNLV is tops at 1,067 games.
TURNOVERS
Arkansas forced 21 turnovers and had 13 steals but South Carolina neutralized its poor ball-handling by making 10 of 15 3-pointers.
Lawson and Bryant were like freshmen in one way. Lawson turned the ball over four times and Bryant had five turnovers.
''We didn't hold our head down about the turnovers. It happens,'' Bryant said.
South Carolina's season high is 22 turnovers against Florida. The Gamecocks won that one, too.
GAFFORD GHOSTS
Daniel Gafford, the SEC's fifth-leading scorer at 16.9 points a game, had just a season-low eight points Saturday.
Gafford got into foul trouble in the first half, playing less than five minutes. But in his 17 second-half minutes he had just four points.
''I don't think he ever got in rhythm,'' Anderson said.
BIG PICTURE
Arkansas: The Razorbacks started the day ranked No. 60 in the NCAA's new NET rankings, which is replacing the RPI as a tool to choose at-large NCAA Tournament teams. This loss will drop them. Arkansas is out of most projected brackets, but usually land near the bubble in either the first four or next four out. The Razorbacks' best nonconference win was a home victory over Indiana.
South Carolina: The Gamecocks are trying hard to make an intriguing at-large NCAA Tournament case. A 5-8 nonconference record usually is a killer, but the Gamecocks are fourth in the SEC and if they can get through the rest of the league season with only one or two more losses should at least be discussed as a bubble team. The NCAA's new NET rankings don't like them. They are 111th, their best nonconference win is over 153rd ranked Coastal Carolina and they are 0-3 against the three best SEC teams - LSU, Kentucky and Tennessee. South Carolina's best bet might be to stay in the SEC's top four and get a double bye in the league tournament so only three wins are needed for the automatic NCAA bid.
MINAYA REDSHIRT
South Carolina sophomore forward Justin Minaya won't play the rest of the season.
Coach Frank Martin said Minaya will use a medical redshirt after hurting his right knee in practice on Nov. 25. He had been trying to get back on the court.
Minaya averaged 7.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in the five games he played this season.
UP NEXT
Arkansas: The Razorbacks head to Missouri on Tuesday
South Carolina: The Gamecocks get a shot at the biggest win they can get as they play Wednesday at No. 1 Tennessee
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30.1
|Min. Per Game
|30.1
|13.2
|Pts. Per Game
|13.2
|2.5
|Ast. Per Game
|2.5
|4.3
|Reb. Per Game
|4.3
|36.4
|Field Goal %
|40.8
|14.5
|Three Point %
|32.4
|70.1
|Free Throw %
|67.4
|Turnover on Mason Jones
|20.0
|Turnover on Maik Kotsar
|25.0
|Defensive rebound by Maik Kotsar
|25.0
|Gabe Osabuohien missed tip-in
|25.0
|Offensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien
|32.0
|Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|34.0
|+ 1
|Chris Silva made 2nd of 2 free throws
|40.0
|+ 1
|Chris Silva made 1st of 2 free throws
|40.0
|Personal foul on Daniel Gafford
|40.0
|Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|38.0
|+ 2
|Chris Silva made dunk
|45.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|77
|Field Goals
|22-57 (38.6%)
|26-48 (54.2%)
|3-Pointers
|6-22 (27.3%)
|10-15 (66.7%)
|Free Throws
|15-20 (75.0%)
|15-24 (62.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|36
|Offensive
|8
|5
|Defensive
|19
|28
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|11
|15
|Steals
|13
|4
|Blocks
|4
|5
|Turnovers
|14
|21
|Fouls
|18
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Arkansas 14-9
|77.9 PPG
|39 RPG
|16.7 APG
|South Carolina 12-11
|74.0 PPG
|40.1 RPG
|12.6 APG
|
|38.6
|FG%
|54.2
|
|
|27.3
|3PT FG%
|66.7
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|62.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Harris
|17
|3
|2
|5/16
|0/2
|7/10
|1
|36
|2
|0
|5
|1
|2
|M. Jones
|15
|3
|4
|4/9
|3/6
|4/5
|2
|34
|2
|1
|5
|0
|3
|I. Joe
|11
|3
|0
|4/11
|3/9
|0/0
|2
|29
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|D. Gafford
|8
|5
|1
|4/5
|0/0
|0/1
|4
|22
|2
|0
|2
|2
|3
|A. Bailey
|6
|6
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|2/2
|4
|25
|3
|1
|0
|3
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Harris
|17
|3
|2
|5/16
|0/2
|7/10
|1
|36
|2
|0
|5
|1
|2
|M. Jones
|15
|3
|4
|4/9
|3/6
|4/5
|2
|34
|2
|1
|5
|0
|3
|I. Joe
|11
|3
|0
|4/11
|3/9
|0/0
|2
|29
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|D. Gafford
|8
|5
|1
|4/5
|0/0
|0/1
|4
|22
|2
|0
|2
|2
|3
|A. Bailey
|6
|6
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|2/2
|4
|25
|3
|1
|0
|3
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Embery-Simpson
|4
|1
|0
|2/6
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|R. Chaney
|4
|3
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|12
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|G. Osabuohien
|0
|2
|1
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|20
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|D. Sills
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Holmes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Garland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Ali
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Henderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Stevens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Obukwelu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|27
|11
|22/57
|6/22
|15/20
|18
|200
|13
|4
|14
|8
|19
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Lawson
|24
|7
|3
|8/12
|4/5
|4/5
|2
|33
|0
|0
|4
|1
|6
|K. Bryant
|17
|3
|1
|7/11
|1/2
|2/7
|1
|35
|2
|1
|5
|1
|2
|C. Silva
|16
|8
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|8/10
|3
|30
|1
|3
|3
|2
|6
|T. Campbell
|4
|1
|3
|1/6
|1/3
|1/2
|4
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|M. Kotsar
|4
|4
|2
|2/6
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|28
|0
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Lawson
|24
|7
|3
|8/12
|4/5
|4/5
|2
|33
|0
|0
|4
|1
|6
|K. Bryant
|17
|3
|1
|7/11
|1/2
|2/7
|1
|35
|2
|1
|5
|1
|2
|C. Silva
|16
|8
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|8/10
|3
|30
|1
|3
|3
|2
|6
|T. Campbell
|4
|1
|3
|1/6
|1/3
|1/2
|4
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|M. Kotsar
|4
|4
|2
|2/6
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|28
|0
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Gravett
|9
|5
|3
|3/6
|3/4
|0/0
|3
|31
|1
|0
|3
|0
|5
|F. Haase
|3
|5
|3
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|20
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|E. Hinson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Frink
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Bolden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Cudd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Minaya
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Moss
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Nelson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Couisnard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Borup
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|77
|33
|15
|26/48
|10/15
|15/24
|19
|200
|4
|5
|21
|5
|28
-
COPPST
SAV55
67
2nd 1:26
-
GRAM
STHRN55
40
2nd 50.0
-
TNST
EKY34
34
2nd 16:07
-
CLMB
DART34
55
2nd 12:09
-
CORN
HARV34
41
2nd 14:09 ESP+
-
MVSU
ALAM24
33
2nd 11:19
-
WCAR
WOFF33
58
2nd 15:24
-
NCWILM
DEL35
45
2nd 16:30
-
DTROIT
WRIGHT31
41
2nd 19:50
-
SAMHOU
ABIL39
31
2nd 16:34 ESP3
-
FGC
LIB42
49
2nd 13:05
-
MASLOW
STNYBRK40
41
2nd 16:24
-
PENN
YALE47
51
2nd 10:06 ESP+
-
OAK
NKY40
42
2nd 16:14
-
BRYANT
SFTRPA51
55
2nd 9:57
-
ODU
MTSU33
29
2nd 13:29
-
NCGRN
CHATT44
41
2nd 11:55
-
WASHST
ARIZ30
19
1st 43.0 PACN
-
MRSHL
RICE16
13
1st 12:14 ESP+
-
TEXAS
WVU7
2
1st 15:23 ESP2
-
CREIGH
SETON5
12
1st 15:55 CBSSN
-
EVAN
SILL10
7
1st 13:18
-
TULANE
WICHST9
9
1st 14:41 ESPU
-
CSFULL
UCRIV3
6
1st 17:25
-
SIUE
MURYST3
8
1st 17:43
-
INDST
BRAD7
18
1st 13:56 ESP+
-
UIW
TXAMCC5
12
1st 14:32
-
CHARLO
UAB6
2
1st 18:08
-
DEPAUL
XAVIER3
5
1st 12:13 FS1
-
BUTLER
GTOWN73
69
Final
-
TEMPLE
TULSA58
76
Final
-
OKLAST
13KANSAS72
84
Final
-
11VATECH
CLEM51
59
Final
-
19WISC
7MICH52
61
Final
-
PROV
STJOHN70
56
Final
-
BU
BUCK76
82
Final
-
MIAMI
8UNC85
88
Final/OT
-
ILLCHI
IUPUI76
75
Final
-
BING
NH68
61
Final
-
MNMTH
FAIR61
49
Final
-
MISS
UGA80
64
Final
-
DAVID
UMASS51
54
Final
-
5UK
MISSST71
67
Final
-
SAMFORD
VMI84
77
Final/OT
-
HAMP
WINTHR91
101
Final
-
SJST
BOISE57
105
Final
-
ARMY
AMER68
71
Final
-
NILL
EMICH49
57
Final
-
AUBURN
21LSU78
83
Final
-
VCU
STBON85
55
Final
-
WMICH
BALLST59
79
Final
-
LOYMD
COLG72
75
Final
-
TCU
17IOWAST92
83
Final
-
OHIO
MIAOH59
79
Final
-
ALBANY
UVM49
67
Final
-
COLOST
WYO66
74
Final
-
DUQ
FORD74
66
Final
-
BC
CUSE56
67
Final
-
NCST
PITT79
76
Final
-
MINN
9MICHST55
79
Final
-
CHARSO
NCASHV85
75
Final
-
14NOVA
10MARQET65
66
Final
-
MOUNT
SACHRT76
73
Final
-
MILW
CLEVST68
78
Final
-
APPST
TXARL68
78
Final
-
ARKST
TROY79
84
Final
-
ARK
SC65
77
Final
-
CMICH
23BUFF76
90
Final
-
WEBER
NAU86
71
Final
-
JMAD
TOWSON59
66
Final
-
CHARLS
DREXEL86
84
Final
-
16LVILLE
22FSU75
80
Final/OT
-
ETNST
FURMAN61
91
Final
-
USD
PEPPER67
70
Final
-
IDST
SUTAH72
78
Final
-
HIGHPT
RADFRD66
69
Final/OT
-
DAYTON
RI77
48
Final
-
FLA
1TENN61
73
Final
-
ARKLR
SALAB73
68
Final
-
WMMARY
HOFSTRA87
93
Final
-
RUT
ILL94
99
Final/OT
-
FDU
STFRAN84
73
Final
-
FAU
TXSA74
86
Final
-
CCTST
ROBERT77
68
Final
-
18TXTECH
OKLA66
54
Final
-
ELON
NEAST60
72
Final/OT
-
CIT
MERCER67
61
Final
-
IDAHO
MONST72
86
Final
-
UNF
NALAB82
73
Final
-
DELST
NCAT52
82
Final
-
HOW
FAMU70
66
Final
-
NJTECH
KENSAW62
63
Final
-
USCUP
CAMP66
82
Final
-
TNTECH
TNMART58
77
Final
-
GWEBB
PRESBY101
103
Final/OT
-
WAGNER
LIU68
65
Final
-
SACST
NCOLO59
65
Final
-
NAVY
LEHIGH57
83
Final
-
MORGAN
SCST81
85
Final
-
BELMONT
MOREHD96
86
Final
-
NORFLK
BCU76
84
Final
-
UMES
NCCU53
78
Final
-
NWST
MCNSE74
72
Final
-
FRESNO
UNLV83
65
Final
-
CSTCAR
TEXST57
65
Final
-
DENVER
NDAKST71
81
Final
-
UTAH
UCLA93
92
Final
-
LATECH
USM71
73
Final/OT
-
EILL
PEAY86
94
Final
-
JVILLE
LPSCMB77
86
Final
-
NICHST
NORL64
63
Final
-
CAL
OREGST71
79
Final
-
JAXST
SEMO81
64
Final
-
NDAK
SDAKST55
80
Final
-
SELOU
CARK75
67
Final
-
LAMAR
SFA82
67
Final
-
PRINCE
BROWN70
78
Final
-
WKY
NTEXAS62
59
Final
-
NMEX
6NEVADA62
91
Final
-
KSTATE
BAYLOR70
63
Final
-
TEXAM
MIZZOU68
59
Final
-
NIOWA
DRAKE77
83
Final
-
GWASH
RICH63
89
Final
-
2DUKE
3UVA81
71
Final
-
TOLEDO
BGREEN78
71
Final
-
WISGB
YOUNG77
96
Final
-
ARKPB
ALST75
69
Final
-
JACKST
ALCORN52
66
Final
-
PVAM
TEXSO0
0155 O/U
-5
8:30pm
-
NEB
15PURDUE0
0138 O/U
-12.5
8:30pm BTN
-
BAMA
VANDY0
0145 O/U
+3
8:30pm SECN
-
EWASH
MNTNA0
0143.5 O/U
-13.5
9:00pm
-
FIU
UTEP0
0151.5 O/U
-1
9:00pm
-
NMEXST
GC0
0136.5 O/U
-2
9:00pm
-
UOP
BYU0
0140 O/U
-11.5
9:00pm
-
UMKC
CALBPTST0
0
10:00pm
-
TEXPA
CSBAK0
0138.5 O/U
-3
10:00pm
-
WASH
ARIZST0
0
10:00pm ESPN
-
COLO
USC0
0146.5 O/U
-4.5
10:00pm ESPU
-
UTAHST
SDGST0
0144.5 O/U
+3
10:00pm ESP3
-
MARYCA
4GONZAG0
0149.5 O/U
-16.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
LOYMRY
PORT0
0126 O/U
+8
10:00pm
-
HAWAII
UCIRV0
0130 O/U
-6.5
10:00pm ESP3
-
LNGBCH
CPOLY0
0141.5 O/U
+4.5
10:00pm
-
SNCLRA
SANFRAN0
0136.5 O/U
-13
11:00pm
-
UCDAV
UCSB0
0131 O/U
-7
12:00am ESPU
-
UTVALL
SEATTLE0
0
PPD