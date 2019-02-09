Waters, Mays lead No. 21 LSU past Auburn, 83-78
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) Tremont Waters had 19 points and 10 assists and No. 21 LSU overcame a sluggish start to beat Auburn 83-78 on Saturday.
Skylar Mays had 20 points for LSU (19-4, 9-1 SEC), which bounced back from its lone conference loss with a pair of league victories heading into its toughest road test yet at fifth-ranked Kentucky.
While Auburn shot better from deep, Naz Reid and Kavell Bigby-Williams helped LSU own the paint, where it outrebounded Auburn 47-34 and outscored it 38-18.
Reid finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds, including a reverse, tomahawk dunk late in the second half. Bigby-Williams, an Oregon transfer in his first eligible season at LSU, grabbed 10 rebounds to go with seven points, highlighted by a couple of vicious two-handed dunks.
Jared Harper scored 25 for Auburn (16-7, 5-5), which saw its three-game winning streak snapped.
Harper sank five of Auburn's 16 3-pointers, his last with 31 seconds left to trim LSU's lead to 79-76. LSU then turned the ball over on a 5-second violation, and Auburn made it 79-78 on Chuma Okeke's layup with 26 seconds left.
After Mays hit two pressure free throws, Harper's heavily guarded 3 for the tie missed. Auburn corralled the offensive rebound for one more chance, but Bryce Brown appeared to be hit from behind as his 3 missed. Auburn coach Bruce Pearl screamed and gestured at officials, pleading for a foul call he never got, and Waters sealed it with two more free throws in the final second.
Auburn hit eight 3s in the first nine minutes of the game, taking its largest lead when Harper hit from deep to make it 26-10.
Harper hit four of his first five from long range, reaching 14 points when his fast-break layup gave Auburn a 41-31 lead with 2:28 to go in the opening half.
But LSU held Auburn scoreless until halftime and pulled to 41-38 on Waters' right-side 3 as time expired.
BIG PICTURE
Auburn: Playing on the road has been difficult for Auburn since conference play began. Auburn is now 1-4 in the league away from home. Auburn exceeded its average of nearly 12 made 3s per game but had more turnovers (19) than assists (10). Auburn is 13-2 when it has more assists than turnovers.
LSU: LSU missed six of its first seven 3s and was sluggish in its perimeter defense early on but held Auburn to five 3s in the second half. LSU attempted fewer 3s (13) than Auburn made, but it was able to use its size and athleticism to impose its will while digging out of its early double-digit deficit.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
LSU registered a comeback victory at Mississippi State earlier this week and the victory over Auburn further augments its credentials to climb back into the top 20.
UP NEXT
Auburn: Hosts Mississippi on Wednesday night.
LSU: Visits No. 5 Kentucky on Tuesday night.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Follow Brett Martel at www.Twitter.com/brettmartel
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.1
|Min. Per Game
|32.1
|15.6
|Pts. Per Game
|15.6
|5.9
|Ast. Per Game
|5.9
|3.2
|Reb. Per Game
|3.2
|41.3
|Field Goal %
|44.1
|39.9
|Three Point %
|34.2
|82.6
|Free Throw %
|78.1
|+ 1
|Tremont Waters made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1.0
|+ 1
|Tremont Waters made 1st of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Personal foul on Anfernee McLemore
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by LSU
|2.0
|Bryce Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4.0
|Bad pass turnover on Ja'vonte Smart, stolen by Jared Harper
|5.0
|Defensive rebound by Ja'vonte Smart
|7.0
|Jared Harper missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9.0
|+ 1
|Skylar Mays made 2nd of 2 free throws
|23.0
|+ 1
|Skylar Mays made 1st of 2 free throws
|23.0
|Personal foul on Bryce Brown
|23.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|78
|83
|Field Goals
|27-56 (48.2%)
|28-72 (38.9%)
|3-Pointers
|16-38 (42.1%)
|9-27 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|8-13 (61.5%)
|18-26 (69.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|47
|Offensive
|7
|19
|Defensive
|26
|25
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|10
|15
|Steals
|7
|12
|Blocks
|3
|1
|Turnovers
|19
|10
|Fouls
|24
|13
|Technicals
|1
|0
|
|48.2
|FG%
|38.9
|
|
|42.1
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|61.5
|FT%
|69.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Harper
|25
|6
|7
|7/11
|5/8
|6/6
|2
|34
|2
|0
|5
|0
|6
|C. Okeke
|12
|14
|0
|5/10
|2/6
|0/2
|1
|26
|0
|1
|1
|4
|10
|B. Brown
|11
|0
|0
|4/10
|3/7
|0/1
|1
|30
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|A. McLemore
|11
|2
|0
|4/8
|3/7
|0/0
|4
|21
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|S. Doughty
|4
|2
|0
|1/5
|1/4
|1/2
|4
|33
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Harper
|25
|6
|7
|7/11
|5/8
|6/6
|2
|34
|2
|0
|5
|0
|6
|C. Okeke
|12
|14
|0
|5/10
|2/6
|0/2
|1
|26
|0
|1
|1
|4
|10
|B. Brown
|11
|0
|0
|4/10
|3/7
|0/1
|1
|30
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|A. McLemore
|11
|2
|0
|4/8
|3/7
|0/0
|4
|21
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|S. Doughty
|4
|2
|0
|1/5
|1/4
|1/2
|4
|33
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Purifoy
|8
|1
|1
|3/5
|1/3
|1/1
|0
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|H. Spencer
|4
|5
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|16
|1
|2
|3
|1
|4
|M. Dunbar
|3
|2
|1
|1/4
|1/3
|0/1
|3
|22
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|A. Wiley
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. McCormick
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Blackstock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Macoy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Collier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Parker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Maasdorp
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Cook
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|78
|33
|10
|27/56
|16/38
|8/13
|24
|200
|7
|3
|19
|7
|26
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Mays
|20
|3
|2
|5/14
|2/7
|8/10
|1
|36
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|T. Waters
|19
|3
|10
|5/17
|4/10
|5/6
|0
|36
|3
|0
|2
|0
|3
|N. Reid
|13
|10
|1
|6/11
|0/3
|1/3
|3
|35
|1
|1
|2
|4
|6
|M. Taylor
|9
|7
|0
|3/5
|1/1
|2/3
|4
|22
|1
|0
|3
|5
|2
|K. Bigby-Williams
|7
|11
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|24
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Mays
|20
|3
|2
|5/14
|2/7
|8/10
|1
|36
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|T. Waters
|19
|3
|10
|5/17
|4/10
|5/6
|0
|36
|3
|0
|2
|0
|3
|N. Reid
|13
|10
|1
|6/11
|0/3
|1/3
|3
|35
|1
|1
|2
|4
|6
|M. Taylor
|9
|7
|0
|3/5
|1/1
|2/3
|4
|22
|1
|0
|3
|5
|2
|K. Bigby-Williams
|7
|11
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|24
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Days
|8
|1
|0
|3/4
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E. Williams
|4
|4
|0
|2/6
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|J. Smart
|3
|5
|2
|1/10
|0/2
|1/2
|1
|27
|3
|0
|3
|1
|4
|D. Edwards
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Graves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Cooper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Reese
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Hyatt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|83
|44
|15
|28/72
|9/27
|18/26
|13
|201
|12
|1
|10
|19
|25
-
CMICH
23BUFF76
80
2nd 1:28
-
IDAHO
MONST48
66
2nd 10:11
-
CIT
MERCER47
43
2nd 7:16
-
RUT
ILL65
69
2nd 9:42 BTN
-
WMMARY
HOFSTRA66
62
2nd 10:03
-
ELON
NEAST44
49
2nd 11:07
-
WEBER
NAU76
58
2nd 5:35
-
FAU
TXSA62
75
2nd 5:40
-
CCTST
ROBERT62
57
2nd 4:46
-
18TXTECH
OKLA54
41
2nd 9:47 ESPU
-
ETNST
FURMAN51
65
2nd 8:30 ESP+
-
16LVILLE
22FSU41
40
2nd 13:15 ESP2
-
HIGHPT
RADFRD50
53
2nd 3:19
-
DAYTON
RI62
39
2nd 7:47 CBSSN
-
FLA
1TENN45
54
2nd 9:49 ESPN
-
NWST
MCNSE43
41
2nd 18:56
-
FDU
STFRAN65
55
2nd 5:49
-
IDST
SUTAH57
61
2nd 6:50
-
CHARLS
DREXEL72
60
2nd 6:45
-
JMAD
TOWSON48
55
2nd 5:45
-
USD
PEPPER55
53
2nd 7:46
-
ARKLR
SALAB46
47
2nd 12:51
-
DELST
NCAT30
52
2nd 11:07
-
UNF
NALAB44
35
2nd 18:11
-
HOW
FAMU41
41
2nd 15:40
-
SACST
NCOLO33
27
2nd 18:31
-
GWEBB
PRESBY48
47
2nd 16:44
-
TNTECH
TNMART27
40
2nd 17:51 ESP+
-
WAGNER
LIU28
34
2nd 19:40
-
NORFLK
BCU30
48
2nd 16:34
-
BELMONT
MOREHD53
40
2nd 19:40 ESP+
-
UMES
NCCU38
59
2nd 12:16
-
JVILLE
LPSCMB22
22
1st 7:28
-
UTAH
UCLA18
29
1st 6:50 FOX
-
SELOU
CARK11
7
1st 13:08
-
DENVER
NDAKST9
5
1st 15:05
-
LATECH
USM24
22
1st 4:05
-
CSTCAR
TEXST15
25
1st 5:05
-
EILL
PEAY28
36
1st 6:03 ESP+
-
FRESNO
UNLV34
23
1st 6:21 ESP3
-
NDAK
SDAKST5
9
1st 16:11
-
CAL
OREGST0
2
1st 19:33 PACN
-
JAXST
SEMO2
2
1st 18:54
-
NAVY
LEHIGH23
42
1st 0.0
-
USCUP
CAMP29
46
1st 0.0
-
NJTECH
KENSAW30
28
1st 0.0
-
MORGAN
SCST39
35
1st 0.0
-
TEMPLE
TULSA58
76
Final
-
BU
BUCK76
82
Final
-
PROV
STJOHN70
56
Final
-
MIAMI
8UNC85
88
Final/OT
-
11VATECH
CLEM51
59
Final
-
OKLAST
13KANSAS72
84
Final
-
BUTLER
GTOWN73
69
Final
-
19WISC
7MICH52
61
Final
-
SAMFORD
VMI84
77
Final/OT
-
ILLCHI
IUPUI76
75
Final
-
5UK
MISSST71
67
Final
-
MISS
UGA80
64
Final
-
BING
NH68
61
Final
-
DAVID
UMASS51
54
Final
-
MNMTH
FAIR61
49
Final
-
AUBURN
21LSU78
83
Final
-
WMICH
BALLST59
79
Final
-
SJST
BOISE57
105
Final
-
VCU
STBON85
55
Final
-
LOYMD
COLG72
75
Final
-
ALBANY
UVM49
67
Final
-
BC
CUSE56
67
Final
-
COLOST
WYO66
74
Final
-
HAMP
WINTHR91
101
Final
-
ARMY
AMER68
71
Final
-
NCST
PITT79
76
Final
-
DUQ
FORD74
66
Final
-
CHARSO
NCASHV85
75
Final
-
TCU
17IOWAST92
83
Final
-
NILL
EMICH49
57
Final
-
MINN
9MICHST55
79
Final
-
OHIO
MIAOH59
79
Final
-
14NOVA
10MARQET65
66
Final
-
APPST
TXARL68
78
Final
-
ARKST
TROY79
84
Final
-
MILW
CLEVST68
78
Final
-
MOUNT
SACHRT76
73
Final
-
ARK
SC65
77
Final
-
NICHST
NORL0
0141.5 O/U
-7.5
5:15pm
-
LAMAR
SFA0
0144.5 O/U
-2.5
5:30pm
-
PRINCE
BROWN0
0133 O/U
+1.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
KSTATE
BAYLOR0
0126 O/U
-3
6:00pm ESP2
-
ARKPB
ALST0
0132.5 O/U
-6.5
6:00pm
-
WISGB
YOUNG0
0164.5 O/U
+1.5
6:00pm
-
WKY
NTEXAS0
0135.5 O/U
-3.5
6:00pm
-
COPPST
SAV0
0160.5 O/U
-3.5
6:00pm
-
NMEX
6NEVADA0
0157.5 O/U
-20.5
6:00pm CBSSN
-
TOLEDO
BGREEN0
0147.5 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm
-
TEXAM
MIZZOU0
0135.5 O/U
-4
6:00pm SECN
-
GWASH
RICH0
0137 O/U
-6.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
2DUKE
3UVA0
0135.5 O/U
-2
6:00pm ESPN
-
NIOWA
DRAKE0
0133.5 O/U
-5
6:00pm
-
JACKST
ALCORN0
0120.5 O/U
+3
6:30pm
-
GRAM
STHRN0
0136.5 O/U
+3
6:30pm
-
CORN
HARV0
0133.5 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
TNST
EKY0
0160.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
CLMB
DART0
0139.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
NCGRN
CHATT0
0145 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm
-
WCAR
WOFF0
0149 O/U
-22
7:00pm
-
BRYANT
SFTRPA0
0148 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
NCWILM
DEL0
0151.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
MVSU
ALAM0
0132 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
ODU
MTSU0
0132 O/U
+6.5
7:00pm
-
DTROIT
WRIGHT0
0143.5 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm
-
MASLOW
STNYBRK0
0149.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
PENN
YALE0
0148.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
FGC
LIB0
0132 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm
-
OAK
NKY0
0152 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm
-
SAMHOU
ABIL0
0134.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESP3
-
WASHST
ARIZ0
0148.5 O/U
-11.5
7:30pm PACN
-
DEPAUL
XAVIER0
0145.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm FS1
-
TULANE
WICHST0
0140 O/U
-13.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
SIUE
MURYST0
0153 O/U
-18.5
8:00pm
-
CSFULL
UCRIV0
0137.5 O/U
+5.5
8:00pm
-
TEXAS
WVU0
0141 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
UIW
TXAMCC0
0133.5 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm
-
EVAN
SILL0
0133.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
CHARLO
UAB0
0126.5 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm
-
INDST
BRAD0
0134.5 O/U
-3
8:00pm ESP+
-
CREIGH
SETON0
0148 O/U
-4
8:00pm CBSSN
-
MRSHL
RICE0
0172 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
PVAM
TEXSO0
0155 O/U
-5
8:30pm
-
NEB
15PURDUE0
0138 O/U
-12.5
8:30pm BTN
-
BAMA
VANDY0
0145 O/U
+3
8:30pm SECN
-
EWASH
MNTNA0
0143.5 O/U
-13.5
9:00pm
-
NMEXST
GC0
0136.5 O/U
-2
9:00pm
-
FIU
UTEP0
0151.5 O/U
-1
9:00pm
-
UOP
BYU0
0140 O/U
-11.5
9:00pm
-
UMKC
CALBPTST0
0
10:00pm
-
TEXPA
CSBAK0
0138.5 O/U
-3
10:00pm
-
WASH
ARIZST0
0
10:00pm ESPN
-
COLO
USC0
0146.5 O/U
-4.5
10:00pm ESPU
-
UTAHST
SDGST0
0144.5 O/U
+3
10:00pm ESP3
-
MARYCA
4GONZAG0
0149.5 O/U
-16.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
LOYMRY
PORT0
0126 O/U
+8
10:00pm
-
HAWAII
UCIRV0
0130 O/U
-6.5
10:00pm ESP3
-
LNGBCH
CPOLY0
0141.5 O/U
+4.5
10:00pm
-
SNCLRA
SANFRAN0
0136.5 O/U
-13
11:00pm
-
UCDAV
UCSB0
0131 O/U
-7
12:00am ESPU
-
UTVALL
SEATTLE0
0
PPD