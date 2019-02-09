BAMA
VANDY

No Text

Alabama gets rare win at Memorial Gym, beating Vandy 77-67

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 09, 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Riley Norris scored six points in the final 2:13, and Alabama beat Vanderbilt 77-67 Saturday night for a second straight victory for the Crimson Tide.

Alabama (15-8, 6-4 Southeastern Conference) started a two-game road swing with its third win in four games, and better yet this came in a building where the Tide has had very little success over the decades. Alabama had lost 14 of the last 15 games in this series at Memorial Gym.

The loss simply extended the misery of the SEC's only winless team in league play. Vanderbilt (9-14, 0-10) now is mired in the program's longest skid in 34 years at 11 straight, and this latest loss came a day after former athletic director David Williams died unexpectedly.

A moment of silence was held before the national anthem. The Commodores wore a black stripe across their right shoulder with ''DW'' patches on order, and senior Joe Toye wrote ''DW'' on his shoe. A bouquet of yellow roses sat in Williams' seat for a man who left that job only a week ago.

Alabama hit a season-high 12 3-pointers, topping the 11 made Dec. 30 against Stephen F. Austin. The Tide hit 7 of 13 in the second half to put away the win.

Kira Lewis Jr. led Alabama with 18 points, Norris finished with 15, and Dazon Ingram had 12.

Saben Lee led Vanderbilt with 24 points, and Simisola Shittu had 11.

Alabama led 38-31 at halftime and pushed that lead to 62-43 for its biggest lead on an Ingram 3 midway through the half as part of a 17-4 run. The Commodores went 7 minutes without a field goal and appeared done.

Then they responded with a 17-3 run and pulled within 65-60 on a Shittu layup with 5:20 left. But Lee missed the front end of a one-and-one. Norris hit three free throws and then knocked down Alabama's 12th 3-pointer of the game with 1:46 left to help seal the victory.

BIG PICTURE

Alabama: The Tide snapped a three-game skid as they started a two-game road swing. ... The Crimson Tide also improved to 15-3 when scoring 70 or more points.

Vanderbilt: The Commodores now have tied the 11-game skid of the 1984-85 season. They're three losses from matching the program's longest skid of 14 straight set over the span of the 1934-35 and 1935-36 seasons. ... Part of the Commodores' struggles is the inability to rally in the second half. They dropped to 0-11 when trailing at halftime this season.

UP NEXT

Alabama: Visits Mississippi State on Tuesday night.

Vanderbilt: Visits Florida on Wednesday night.

---

Follow Teresa M. Walker at www.twitter.com/teresamwalker

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Lewis Jr.
S. Lee
30.6 Min. Per Game 30.6
13.5 Pts. Per Game 13.5
3.9 Ast. Per Game 3.9
3.4 Reb. Per Game 3.4
45.9 Field Goal % 47.7
37.4 Three Point % 36.4
81.9 Free Throw % 70.2
+ 3 Saben Lee made 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
  Shot clock violation turnover on Alabama 7.0
  Offensive rebound by Alabama 7.0
  Lawson Schaffer missed 3-pt. jump shot 8.0
  Defensive rebound by Riley Norris 38.0
  Simi Shittu missed layup 40.0
+ 1 Riley Norris made 2nd of 2 free throws 49.0
+ 1 Riley Norris made 1st of 2 free throws 49.0
  Personal foul on Joe Toye 49.0
  Lost ball turnover on Joe Toye, stolen by John Petty 51.0
+ 1 Dazon Ingram made 2nd of 2 free throws 56.0
Team Stats
Points 77 67
Field Goals 24-59 (40.7%) 21-52 (40.4%)
3-Pointers 12-24 (50.0%) 8-22 (36.4%)
Free Throws 17-21 (81.0%) 17-28 (60.7%)
Total Rebounds 42 31
Offensive 6 5
Defensive 27 24
Team 9 2
Assists 11 10
Steals 4 6
Blocks 5 5
Turnovers 12 11
Fouls 20 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
K. Lewis Jr. G
18 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
0
S. Lee G
24 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Alabama 15-8 383977
home team logo Vanderbilt 9-14 313667
VANDY +3, O/U 145
Memorial Gymnasium Nashville, TN
VANDY +3, O/U 145
Memorial Gymnasium Nashville, TN
Team Stats
away team logo Alabama 15-8 75.9 PPG 41.9 RPG 12.6 APG
home team logo Vanderbilt 9-14 73.9 PPG 39.5 RPG 12.4 APG
Key Players
2
K. Lewis Jr. G 14.1 PPG 2.3 RPG 2.9 APG 45.9 FG%
0
S. Lee G 13.5 PPG 3.4 RPG 3.9 APG 46.2 FG%
Top Scorers
2
K. Lewis Jr. G 18 PTS 2 REB 4 AST
0
S. Lee G 24 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
40.7 FG% 40.4
50.0 3PT FG% 36.4
81.0 FT% 60.7
Alabama
Starters
K. Lewis Jr.
D. Ingram
H. Jones
D. Hall
T. Mack
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Lewis Jr. 18 2 4 6/11 2/4 4/4 3 34 0 0 2 0 2
D. Ingram 12 4 1 3/5 3/3 3/4 2 25 1 0 3 0 4
H. Jones 9 4 0 4/6 0/0 1/2 3 26 1 0 2 3 1
D. Hall 7 4 1 2/5 1/1 2/2 3 22 0 0 1 1 3
T. Mack 5 4 1 2/10 1/5 0/0 1 20 0 1 0 1 3
Starters
K. Lewis Jr.
D. Ingram
H. Jones
D. Hall
T. Mack
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Lewis Jr. 18 2 4 6/11 2/4 4/4 3 34 0 0 2 0 2
D. Ingram 12 4 1 3/5 3/3 3/4 2 25 1 0 3 0 4
H. Jones 9 4 0 4/6 0/0 1/2 3 26 1 0 2 3 1
D. Hall 7 4 1 2/5 1/1 2/2 3 22 0 0 1 1 3
T. Mack 5 4 1 2/10 1/5 0/0 1 20 0 1 0 1 3
Bench
R. Norris
J. Petty
D. Giddens
A. Johnson Jr.
L. Schaffer
A. Reese
G. Smith
T. Barnes
D. Wood
J. Davis-Fleming
B. Johnson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Norris 15 12 0 3/9 3/6 6/7 3 26 0 1 1 1 11
J. Petty 8 1 3 3/6 2/3 0/0 0 26 2 0 1 0 1
D. Giddens 3 2 1 1/3 0/0 1/2 3 16 0 3 2 0 2
A. Johnson Jr. 0 0 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0
L. Schaffer 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
A. Reese - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Barnes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Davis-Fleming - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 33 11 24/59 12/24 17/21 20 200 4 5 12 6 27
Vanderbilt
Starters
S. Lee
S. Shittu
M. Ryan
C. Brown
A. Nesmith
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Lee 24 5 3 9/13 2/3 4/6 2 37 3 0 2 1 4
S. Shittu 11 4 2 4/10 0/0 3/6 2 32 2 1 2 1 3
M. Ryan 8 5 0 2/7 2/7 2/2 2 22 0 0 0 2 3
C. Brown 6 0 0 1/3 1/1 3/6 2 22 0 3 2 0 0
A. Nesmith 6 7 3 1/6 1/5 3/4 4 32 0 0 0 0 7
Starters
S. Lee
S. Shittu
M. Ryan
C. Brown
A. Nesmith
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Lee 24 5 3 9/13 2/3 4/6 2 37 3 0 2 1 4
S. Shittu 11 4 2 4/10 0/0 3/6 2 32 2 1 2 1 3
M. Ryan 8 5 0 2/7 2/7 2/2 2 22 0 0 0 2 3
C. Brown 6 0 0 1/3 1/1 3/6 2 22 0 3 2 0 0
A. Nesmith 6 7 3 1/6 1/5 3/4 4 32 0 0 0 0 7
Bench
J. Toye
Y. Wetzell
M. Moyer
M. Evans
E. Obinna
I. Rice
D. Garland
M. Hunt
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Toye 6 3 2 2/7 2/5 0/2 3 27 0 1 3 1 2
Y. Wetzell 4 3 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 2 17 1 0 1 0 3
M. Moyer 2 2 0 0/3 0/1 2/2 0 8 0 0 1 0 2
M. Evans 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
E. Obinna - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Garland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hunt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 29 10 21/52 8/22 17/28 17 200 6 5 11 5 24
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores