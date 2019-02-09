NCST
NC State holds off Pitt 79-76 to snap 3-game skid

  • Feb 09, 2019

PITTSBURGH (AP) C.J. Bryce scored 21 points, including three free throws in the final 10 seconds, as North Carolina State edged Pittsburgh 79-76 on Saturday to snap a three-game losing streak.

Bryce went to the line with the Wolfpack (17-7, 5-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) holding onto a one-point lead and 9.9 seconds left. He calmly drained both free throws in front of the blacked-out T-shirt student section. N.C. State opted to foul ahead by three.

Pitt's Sidy N'Dir made just one of two with 7 seconds remaining. Bryce grabbed his seventh and final rebound and made one of two with 5.5 seconds left. N'Dir collected the rebound and weaved his way through traffic but his off-balance 3-pointer from outside the top of the key was left all the way as time expired.

Braxton Beverly made five of N.C. State's 14 3-pointers on his way to 17 points. Torin Dorn chipped in 13 points, DJ Funderburk added 12 and Markell Johnson scored 10 for the Wolfpack, who have won eight straight over the Panthers.

Xavier Johnson led Pitt (12-12, 2-9) with 17 points to go with five rebounds and four assists. Jared Wilson-Frame hit 6 of 7 shots to finish with 16 points, N'Dir and Terrell Brown added 12 each and Trey McGowens finished with 11 points but the Panthers ran out of gas in the final 90 seconds.

Pitt had three chances to tie it during an extended possession with around a minute to go but Johnson, N'Dir and Brown all saw their potentially game-tying 3-pointers go awry. Johnson did make two free throws to get Pitt within 76-75 but the Panthers would get no closer.

N.C. State won each of last seven meetings, including an 86-80 victory at home on Jan. 12 thanks to 54 points off the bench. The Wolfpack built a slim 41-38 halftime lead, relying heavily on a massive advantage off the backboard and some sloppy ballhandling by the Panthers, who turned it over 11 times and struggled to keep N.C. State off the offensive glass.

N.C. State pushed the advantage to 14 early in the second half before Pitt responded with an 18-2 surge led by Wilson-Frame and N'Dir to briefly go in front 61-59.

The momentum didn't last. Dorn and Bryce knocked down 3-pointers on the Wolfpack's next two trips and while Pitt managed to tie it a couple of times, the Panthers couldn't quite sneak out in front.

BIG PICTURE

N.C. State: A week after scoring just 24 points in a forgettable home loss to Virginia Tech, the Wolfpack are back to stroking it. They scored 96 in a loss to North Carolina and found little trouble knocking down open shots against the Panthers.

Pitt: The Panthers remain engaged under first-year coach Jeff Capel but the losses are starting to pile up. Pitt has lost seven consecutive games, the last three all by 10 points or less.

UP NEXT

N.C. State: Hosts Syracuse on Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Pitt: Visits Boston College on Tuesday at 7.

Key Players
T. Dorn
2 G
X. Johnson
1 G
31.8 Min. Per Game 31.8
17.0 Pts. Per Game 17.0
4.6 Ast. Per Game 4.6
3.7 Reb. Per Game 3.7
47.5 Field Goal % 46.1
33.9 Three Point % 40.0
58.9 Free Throw % 80.5
  Offensive rebound by Pittsburgh 0.0
  Sidy N'Dir missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Terrell Brown 5.0
  C.J. Bryce missed 2nd of 2 free throws 5.0
+ 1 C.J. Bryce made 1st of 2 free throws 5.0
  Personal foul on Sidy N'Dir 5.0
  Defensive rebound by C.J. Bryce 7.0
  Sidy N'Dir missed 2nd of 2 free throws 7.0
+ 1 Sidy N'Dir made 1st of 2 free throws 7.0
  Personal foul on Eric Lockett 7.0
+ 1 C.J. Bryce made 2nd of 2 free throws 9.0
Team Stats
Points 79 76
Field Goals 26-64 (40.6%) 26-55 (47.3%)
3-Pointers 14-27 (51.9%) 8-19 (42.1%)
Free Throws 13-21 (61.9%) 16-19 (84.2%)
Total Rebounds 36 37
Offensive 18 11
Defensive 16 23
Team 2 3
Assists 17 11
Steals 7 6
Blocks 4 8
Turnovers 10 15
Fouls 16 20
Technicals 0 0
13
C. Bryce G
21 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
1
X. Johnson G
17 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo NC State 17-7 413879
home team logo Pittsburgh 12-12 383876
Petersen Events Center Pittsburgh, PA
NC State
Starters
C. Bryce
B. Beverly
T. Dorn
M. Johnson
W. Walker
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Bryce 21 7 2 6/11 4/5 5/6 3 31 1 1 2 4 3
B. Beverly 17 2 1 6/13 5/9 0/0 0 32 1 0 0 1 1
T. Dorn 13 8 2 5/10 2/2 1/7 0 28 0 1 3 4 4
M. Johnson 10 1 8 3/8 3/6 1/2 2 34 2 0 2 0 1
W. Walker 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 5 0 0 1 0 2
Bench
D. Funderburk
J. Hellems
E. Lockett
D. Daniels
S. Killeya-Jones
B. Harris
M. Bates
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Funderburk 12 5 0 3/9 0/2 6/6 2 29 2 2 0 4 1
J. Hellems 4 3 2 2/4 0/1 0/0 2 14 0 0 1 2 1
E. Lockett 2 4 1 1/4 0/0 0/0 3 14 1 0 1 3 1
D. Daniels 0 2 1 0/5 0/2 0/0 1 13 0 0 0 0 2
S. Killeya-Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bates - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 34 17 26/64 14/27 13/21 16 200 7 4 10 18 16
Pittsburgh
Bench
A. Toney
K. Chukwuka
K. Davis
M. Ellison
S. George
J. Mascaro
A. Starzynski
C. Aiken Jr.
O. Ezeakudo
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Toney 6 7 1 2/4 0/1 2/2 3 30 1 0 1 3 4
K. Chukwuka 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 3 9 0 1 2 0 1
K. Davis 0 2 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 18 2 1 1 0 2
M. Ellison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. George - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Mascaro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Starzynski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Aiken Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Ezeakudo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 34 11 26/55 8/19 16/19 20 200 6 8 15 11 23
NCAA BB Scores