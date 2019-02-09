Ramey scores 19, leads Texas in 75-53 win over West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) Courtney Ramey tied a career-high with 19 points as Texas made light work of West Virginia for a 75-53 win on Saturday night.
The Longhorns (14-10, 6-5 Big 12) dominated just about every facet of the game to pick up their third win in the last four games. Texas made nine 3-pointers in the rout and outrebounded the Mountaineers 42-34.
Kerwin Roach II added 14 points for the Longhorns. Dylan Osetkowski nabbed 10 rebounds.
Esa Ahmad led West Virginia (10-14, 2-9) with 14 points. Derek Culver chipped in with seven points, 11 rebounds and four assists.
After both teams opened up the game with poor shooting, Texas found a way to heat up first as Roach nailed a couple of 3-pointers to take an eight-point lead five minutes into the game. West Virginia pulled within one with a little over 10 minutes left in the half. Ramey hit three 3-pointers as the half drew to a close and the Longhorns went into the locker room with a 34-28 lead.
Texas would open up the second half on a 17-7 scoring run. WVU would not recover.
BIG PICTURE
Texas: The Longhorns may be heating up at the right time, picking up a win over Kansas on Jan. 29 and giving Iowa State all they could handle on Feb. 9. With Kansas State and Iowa State at home as well as Big 12 also-rans Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and TCU left on the schedule, the Longhorns might make a run for the NCAA Tournament bubble.
West Virginia: The Mountaineers' poor shooting percentage has plagued them over the last two weeks. Saturday's loss marked the seventh double-digit loss of the season and their first double-digit loss at home since Feb. 20, 2016 (a 76-62 loss to Buddy Hield-led Oklahoma).
UP NEXT
Texas returns to Austin to host top Big 12 team Kansas State on Tuesday.
West Virginia will have a week off before heading to No. 13 Kansas on Feb. 16.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|28.1
|Min. Per Game
|28.1
|12.0
|Pts. Per Game
|12.0
|1.9
|Ast. Per Game
|1.9
|5.8
|Reb. Per Game
|5.8
|43.5
|Field Goal %
|46.2
|35.8
|Three Point %
|24.0
|72.0
|Free Throw %
|65.1
|+ 2
|Trey Doomes made jump shot
|23.0
|+ 2
|Blake Nevins made layup, assist by Gerald Liddell
|34.0
|Offensive rebound by Gerald Liddell
|40.0
|Blake Nevins missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|40.0
|+ 1
|Blake Nevins made 1st of 2 free throws
|40.0
|Shooting foul on Logan Routt
|40.0
|Offensive rebound by Blake Nevins
|43.0
|Elijah Mitrou-Long missed 3-pt. jump shot
|45.0
|+ 1
|Trey Doomes made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:14
|+ 1
|Trey Doomes made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:14
|Shooting foul on Gerald Liddell
|1:14
|Team Stats
|Points
|75
|53
|Field Goals
|29-64 (45.3%)
|18-51 (35.3%)
|3-Pointers
|9-23 (39.1%)
|3-16 (18.8%)
|Free Throws
|8-13 (61.5%)
|14-20 (70.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|42
|34
|Offensive
|12
|9
|Defensive
|24
|22
|Team
|6
|3
|Assists
|16
|10
|Steals
|7
|4
|Blocks
|2
|6
|Turnovers
|8
|11
|Fouls
|21
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Texas 14-10
|72.0 PPG
|36.9 RPG
|13.2 APG
|West Virginia 10-14
|73.0 PPG
|43.3 RPG
|12.9 APG
|
|45.3
|FG%
|35.3
|
|
|39.1
|3PT FG%
|18.8
|
|
|61.5
|FT%
|70.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Ramey
|19
|5
|4
|7/12
|5/6
|0/0
|3
|30
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|K. Roach II
|14
|2
|2
|6/10
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|20
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Hayes
|9
|3
|1
|4/4
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|11
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|M. Coleman III
|6
|5
|5
|2/7
|0/1
|2/2
|3
|27
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|D. Osetkowski
|4
|10
|1
|0/7
|0/1
|4/4
|1
|32
|0
|1
|0
|4
|6
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Ramey
|19
|5
|4
|7/12
|5/6
|0/0
|3
|30
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|K. Roach II
|14
|2
|2
|6/10
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|20
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Hayes
|9
|3
|1
|4/4
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|11
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|M. Coleman III
|6
|5
|5
|2/7
|0/1
|2/2
|3
|27
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|D. Osetkowski
|4
|10
|1
|0/7
|0/1
|4/4
|1
|32
|0
|1
|0
|4
|6
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Sims
|8
|3
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|19
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|E. Mitrou-Long
|7
|1
|2
|3/9
|1/5
|0/1
|1
|18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Febres
|3
|2
|0
|1/7
|1/6
|0/0
|1
|24
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|B. Nevins
|3
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|G. Liddell
|2
|2
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|R. Hamm Jr.
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|3
|6
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|K. Hepa
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|D. Whiteside
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Cunningham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|75
|36
|16
|29/64
|9/23
|8/13
|21
|200
|7
|2
|8
|12
|24
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Ahmad
|14
|6
|0
|6/15
|1/5
|1/2
|2
|29
|0
|2
|3
|1
|5
|D. Culver
|7
|11
|4
|2/6
|0/0
|3/7
|0
|27
|0
|1
|1
|4
|7
|J. Haley
|5
|3
|3
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|33
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|W. Harris
|4
|2
|0
|1/5
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|22
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|B. Knapper
|3
|2
|2
|1/3
|0/1
|1/2
|5
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Ahmad
|14
|6
|0
|6/15
|1/5
|1/2
|2
|29
|0
|2
|3
|1
|5
|D. Culver
|7
|11
|4
|2/6
|0/0
|3/7
|0
|27
|0
|1
|1
|4
|7
|J. Haley
|5
|3
|3
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|33
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|W. Harris
|4
|2
|0
|1/5
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|22
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|B. Knapper
|3
|2
|2
|1/3
|0/1
|1/2
|5
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Harler
|7
|2
|0
|3/5
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|24
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|L. West
|5
|0
|0
|1/6
|0/2
|3/3
|0
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Doomes
|4
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Routt
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|E. Matthews Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|10
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|J. McCabe
|0
|0
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Horton
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Gordon
|0
|4
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|10
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|J. Bolden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Konate
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|53
|31
|10
|18/51
|3/16
|14/20
|15
|200
|4
|6
|11
|9
|22
