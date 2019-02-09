TEXAS
Ramey scores 19, leads Texas in 75-53 win over West Virginia

  • Feb 09, 2019

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) Courtney Ramey tied a career-high with 19 points as Texas made light work of West Virginia for a 75-53 win on Saturday night.

The Longhorns (14-10, 6-5 Big 12) dominated just about every facet of the game to pick up their third win in the last four games. Texas made nine 3-pointers in the rout and outrebounded the Mountaineers 42-34.

Kerwin Roach II added 14 points for the Longhorns. Dylan Osetkowski nabbed 10 rebounds.

Esa Ahmad led West Virginia (10-14, 2-9) with 14 points. Derek Culver chipped in with seven points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

After both teams opened up the game with poor shooting, Texas found a way to heat up first as Roach nailed a couple of 3-pointers to take an eight-point lead five minutes into the game. West Virginia pulled within one with a little over 10 minutes left in the half. Ramey hit three 3-pointers as the half drew to a close and the Longhorns went into the locker room with a 34-28 lead.

Texas would open up the second half on a 17-7 scoring run. WVU would not recover.

BIG PICTURE

Texas: The Longhorns may be heating up at the right time, picking up a win over Kansas on Jan. 29 and giving Iowa State all they could handle on Feb. 9. With Kansas State and Iowa State at home as well as Big 12 also-rans Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and TCU left on the schedule, the Longhorns might make a run for the NCAA Tournament bubble.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers' poor shooting percentage has plagued them over the last two weeks. Saturday's loss marked the seventh double-digit loss of the season and their first double-digit loss at home since Feb. 20, 2016 (a 76-62 loss to Buddy Hield-led Oklahoma).

UP NEXT

Texas returns to Austin to host top Big 12 team Kansas State on Tuesday.

West Virginia will have a week off before heading to No. 13 Kansas on Feb. 16.

Key Players
K. Roach II
E. Ahmad
28.1 Min. Per Game 28.1
12.0 Pts. Per Game 12.0
1.9 Ast. Per Game 1.9
5.8 Reb. Per Game 5.8
43.5 Field Goal % 46.2
35.8 Three Point % 24.0
72.0 Free Throw % 65.1
Team Stats
Points 75 53
Field Goals 29-64 (45.3%) 18-51 (35.3%)
3-Pointers 9-23 (39.1%) 3-16 (18.8%)
Free Throws 8-13 (61.5%) 14-20 (70.0%)
Total Rebounds 42 34
Offensive 12 9
Defensive 24 22
Team 6 3
Assists 16 10
Steals 7 4
Blocks 2 6
Turnovers 8 11
Fouls 21 15
Technicals 0 0
3
C. Ramey G
19 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
23
E. Ahmad F
14 PTS, 6 REB
Starters
C. Ramey
K. Roach II
J. Hayes
M. Coleman III
D. Osetkowski
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Ramey 19 5 4 7/12 5/6 0/0 3 30 1 0 0 1 4
K. Roach II 14 2 2 6/10 2/4 0/0 2 20 3 0 1 0 2
J. Hayes 9 3 1 4/4 0/0 1/1 3 11 1 1 1 2 1
M. Coleman III 6 5 5 2/7 0/1 2/2 3 27 0 0 1 0 5
D. Osetkowski 4 10 1 0/7 0/1 4/4 1 32 0 1 0 4 6
Bench
J. Sims
E. Mitrou-Long
J. Febres
B. Nevins
G. Liddell
R. Hamm Jr.
K. Hepa
D. Whiteside
A. Jones
B. Cunningham
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Sims 8 3 0 4/5 0/0 0/1 2 19 1 0 1 1 2
E. Mitrou-Long 7 1 2 3/9 1/5 0/1 1 18 1 0 0 0 1
J. Febres 3 2 0 1/7 1/6 0/0 1 24 0 0 1 0 2
B. Nevins 3 1 0 1/1 0/0 1/2 0 1 0 0 0 1 0
G. Liddell 2 2 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 4 0 0 0 2 0
R. Hamm Jr. 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/2 3 6 0 0 3 0 1
K. Hepa 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 1 0
D. Whiteside 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
A. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Cunningham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 36 16 29/64 9/23 8/13 21 200 7 2 8 12 24
Starters
E. Ahmad
D. Culver
J. Haley
W. Harris
B. Knapper
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Ahmad 14 6 0 6/15 1/5 1/2 2 29 0 2 3 1 5
D. Culver 7 11 4 2/6 0/0 3/7 0 27 0 1 1 4 7
J. Haley 5 3 3 2/3 1/1 0/0 1 33 1 0 0 1 2
W. Harris 4 2 0 1/5 0/2 2/2 1 22 1 0 2 1 1
B. Knapper 3 2 2 1/3 0/1 1/2 5 12 0 0 0 0 2
Bench
C. Harler
L. West
T. Doomes
L. Routt
E. Matthews Jr.
J. McCabe
T. Horton
A. Gordon
J. Bolden
S. Konate
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Harler 7 2 0 3/5 1/3 0/0 0 24 0 2 0 0 2
L. West 5 0 0 1/6 0/2 3/3 0 18 0 0 1 0 0
T. Doomes 4 0 0 1/1 0/0 2/2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
L. Routt 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 1 0
E. Matthews Jr. 2 0 0 0/1 0/0 2/2 1 10 0 0 2 0 0
J. McCabe 0 0 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 10 1 0 1 0 0
T. Horton 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
A. Gordon 0 4 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 3 10 1 1 1 1 3
J. Bolden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Konate - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 53 31 10 18/51 3/16 14/20 15 200 4 6 11 9 22
