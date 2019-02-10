Arizona State hands Washington its first Pac-12 loss, 75-63
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley put his team through an entire practice without letting his players shoot the ball, punishment for an abysmal shooting night the previous game.
A bit of a temper tantrum? Maybe a little.
It also worked.
Stung by a disappointing loss two days earlier, Arizona State put together a strong bounce-back victory and handed Washington its first Pac-12 loss, knocking off the Huskies 75-63 on Saturday night.
''Some of it was childish on my part, a little bit frustrated with our ability to make shots on Thursday night,'' Hurley said. ''That made some of the guys upset.''
The Sun Devils (16-7, 7-4 Pac-12) faced what felt like a must-win game after an ugly loss to Washington State on Thursday night. Hurley lamented his team's shooting and shot selection, so he made the players end every drill in Friday's with a pass or by throwing the ball out of bounds. No shooting.
The players complained, but the tactic worked.
The Sun Devils picked apart Washington's 2-3 zone defense by getting the ball into the high post, where they could turn and shoot or kick the ball to the 3-point arc.
Arizona State shot 62 percent against the Pac-12's leader in field-goal percentage defense to overcome 24 turnovers and end Washington's 12-game winning streak. It was Arizona State's best shooting night in a Pac-12 game since 2009.
Romello White missed the second half of Thursday's game with a leg injury, but showed no ill effects against Washington, scoring 17 points on 8-of-9 shooting. Luguentz Dort added 15 for the Sun Devils, who outscored Washington 42-20 in the paint.
All after a shot-less practice on Friday.
''He's a lunatic. I don't think guys are really grasping what I'm saying,'' said Arizona State's Zylan Cheatham of Hurley. ''He's crazy, but it was effective. Guys knew what was at stake, how important this game was.''
Cheatham finished with nine points, nine rebounds and seven assist.
Washington (19-5, 10-1) clicked on all cylinders in a win against Arizona on Thursday. The Huskies sputtered through most of the road trip's second game, leaving coach Mike Hopkins searching for anything to spark his team.
Washington managed to find some energy during a 10-0 run to cut an 18-point lead to seven with about six minutes, but couldn't make it all the way back.
Noah Dickerson had 18 points and David Crisp 17 for the Huskies, who shot 37 percent.
''It was one of those games where we had to find some energy, we had to find something,'' Hopkins said. ''We were throwing stuff against the wall, seeing what would stick.''
Arizona State's NCAA Tournament resume took a hit against Washington State, which had the Pac-12's second-worst record. The Sun Devils fell into a big early hole and never had a chance to recover, going 3 for 28 from the 3-point arc.
After Hurley's no-shot practice, Arizona State had no trouble getting shots to fall early against Washington, going 14 of 24 in the first half. The Sun Devils were much better defensively, too, holding the Huskies without a field goal for nearly eight minutes and 3-of-16 shooting from 3 in the first half.
The Sun Devils kept making shots to open the second half and Huskies kept missing. Hopkins called a timeout less than a minute into the half, pounding his chest and yelling ''Show some heart!'' after no one boxed out White on a putback.
Washington still couldn't put up much of a fight against the energized Sun Devils, who used a 9-0 run to push the lead to 50-32.
Washington went on a 10-0 run to get within 54-47 with about six minutes left, but Arizona State wouldn't let the Huskies any closer to pull out a much-needed win.
''We fought for the entire game, never gave up,'' Dickerson said. ''We just couldn't get over the hump.''
BIG PICTURE
The Huskies are still in control of the Pac-12 race, but will have to regroup after a dud in the desert.
The Sun Devils played like they needed to in a must-win situation, keeping themselves in the NCAA Tournament conversation.
EDWARDS BOUNCES BACK
Nearly every Arizona State player struggled against Washington State, perhaps none more than Rob Edwards. The junior guard shot 2 of 15 and missed all seven of his 3-point attempts against the Cougars.
Edwards bounced back nicely against Washington, scoring 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting with eight rebounds.
UP NEXT
Washington plays at Washington State on Saturday.
Arizona State plays at Colorado on Wednesday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.9
|Min. Per Game
|32.9
|11.6
|Pts. Per Game
|11.6
|3.5
|Ast. Per Game
|3.5
|11.1
|Reb. Per Game
|11.1
|51.6
|Field Goal %
|55.0
|44.9
|Three Point %
|36.8
|75.9
|Free Throw %
|59.0
|Defensive rebound by Arizona State
|24.0
|David Crisp missed 3-pt. jump shot
|26.0
|+ 2
|Zylan Cheatham made dunk
|41.0
|Defensive rebound by Luguentz Dort
|39.0
|David Crisp missed layup
|41.0
|Offensive rebound by David Crisp
|41.0
|David Crisp missed free throw
|41.0
|Shooting foul on De'Quon Lake
|41.0
|+ 2
|David Crisp made layup
|41.0
|+ 1
|Remy Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|47.0
|+ 1
|Remy Martin made 1st of 2 free throws
|47.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|63
|75
|Field Goals
|21-57 (36.8%)
|29-47 (61.7%)
|3-Pointers
|10-32 (31.3%)
|6-17 (35.3%)
|Free Throws
|11-20 (55.0%)
|11-19 (57.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|23
|40
|Offensive
|6
|7
|Defensive
|14
|30
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|10
|18
|Steals
|12
|6
|Blocks
|2
|4
|Turnovers
|17
|24
|Fouls
|22
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Washington 19-5
|71.7 PPG
|36.2 RPG
|12.0 APG
|Arizona State 16-7
|78.9 PPG
|46.1 RPG
|14.3 APG
|Key Players
|
15
|N. Dickerson F
|12.8 PPG
|6.7 RPG
|0.9 APG
|57.8 FG%
|
23
|R. White F
|9.3 PPG
|5.7 RPG
|0.3 APG
|62.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|N. Dickerson F
|18 PTS
|8 REB
|1 AST
|R. White F
|17 PTS
|8 REB
|0 AST
|
|36.8
|FG%
|61.7
|
|
|31.3
|3PT FG%
|35.3
|
|
|55.0
|FT%
|57.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Crisp
|17
|2
|1
|6/19
|4/14
|1/4
|2
|33
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|J. Nowell
|15
|3
|2
|5/13
|3/6
|2/2
|4
|38
|1
|0
|4
|1
|2
|D. Green
|6
|1
|1
|2/5
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|29
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|S. Timmins
|4
|3
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|22
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|M. Thybulle
|3
|3
|3
|1/6
|1/5
|0/0
|4
|35
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Crisp
|17
|2
|1
|6/19
|4/14
|1/4
|2
|33
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|J. Nowell
|15
|3
|2
|5/13
|3/6
|2/2
|4
|38
|1
|0
|4
|1
|2
|D. Green
|6
|1
|1
|2/5
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|29
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|S. Timmins
|4
|3
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|22
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|M. Thybulle
|3
|3
|3
|1/6
|1/5
|0/0
|4
|35
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Dickerson
|18
|8
|1
|5/7
|0/0
|8/12
|4
|18
|0
|0
|3
|2
|6
|N. Carter
|0
|0
|1
|0/5
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|15
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|J. Bey
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|3
|10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Barnard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Crandall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Wright
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Sorn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Hardy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Roberts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Penn-Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Geron
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Neubauer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Lundeen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|63
|20
|10
|21/57
|10/32
|11/20
|22
|200
|12
|2
|17
|6
|14
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. White
|17
|8
|0
|8/9
|0/0
|1/2
|5
|34
|0
|1
|2
|4
|4
|L. Dort
|15
|5
|6
|5/10
|1/6
|4/4
|2
|35
|3
|1
|6
|2
|3
|R. Martin
|13
|2
|5
|3/6
|2/5
|5/7
|0
|37
|1
|0
|4
|0
|2
|R. Edwards
|12
|8
|0
|5/9
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|36
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Z. Cheatham
|9
|9
|7
|4/7
|0/0
|1/4
|2
|34
|2
|2
|6
|0
|9
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. White
|17
|8
|0
|8/9
|0/0
|1/2
|5
|34
|0
|1
|2
|4
|4
|L. Dort
|15
|5
|6
|5/10
|1/6
|4/4
|2
|35
|3
|1
|6
|2
|3
|R. Martin
|13
|2
|5
|3/6
|2/5
|5/7
|0
|37
|1
|0
|4
|0
|2
|R. Edwards
|12
|8
|0
|5/9
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|36
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Z. Cheatham
|9
|9
|7
|4/7
|0/0
|1/4
|2
|34
|2
|2
|6
|0
|9
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Lawrence
|7
|2
|0
|3/5
|1/2
|0/0
|4
|15
|0
|0
|5
|0
|2
|D. Lake
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/2
|4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|E. Valtonen
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|M. Mitchell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Shibel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Fogerty
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Salzman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Thompson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Roggin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Cherry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Feit
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|U. Plavsic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|75
|37
|18
|29/47
|6/17
|11/19
|19
|200
|6
|4
|24
|7
|30
-
PROV
STJOHN70
56
Final
-
TEMPLE
TULSA58
76
Final
-
BU
BUCK76
82
Final
-
19WISC
7MICH52
61
Final
-
MIAMI
8UNC85
88
Final/OT
-
11VATECH
CLEM51
59
Final
-
BUTLER
GTOWN73
69
Final
-
OKLAST
13KANSAS72
84
Final
-
SAMFORD
VMI84
77
Final/OT
-
ILLCHI
IUPUI76
75
Final
-
5UK
MISSST71
67
Final
-
BING
NH68
61
Final
-
MISS
UGA80
64
Final
-
MNMTH
FAIR61
49
Final
-
DAVID
UMASS51
54
Final
-
BC
CUSE56
67
Final
-
NCST
PITT79
76
Final
-
CHARSO
NCASHV85
75
Final
-
ALBANY
UVM49
67
Final
-
HAMP
WINTHR91
101
Final
-
DUQ
FORD74
66
Final
-
MINN
9MICHST55
79
Final
-
COLOST
WYO66
74
Final
-
VCU
STBON85
55
Final
-
OHIO
MIAOH59
79
Final
-
LOYMD
COLG72
75
Final
-
WMICH
BALLST59
79
Final
-
SJST
BOISE57
105
Final
-
AUBURN
21LSU78
83
Final
-
TCU
17IOWAST92
83
Final
-
ARMY
AMER68
71
Final
-
NILL
EMICH49
57
Final
-
14NOVA
10MARQET65
66
Final
-
ARKST
TROY79
84
Final
-
APPST
TXARL68
78
Final
-
MOUNT
SACHRT76
73
Final
-
MILW
CLEVST68
78
Final
-
ARK
SC65
77
Final
-
CMICH
23BUFF76
90
Final
-
RUT
ILL94
99
Final/OT
-
CIT
MERCER67
61
Final
-
ETNST
FURMAN61
91
Final
-
IDAHO
MONST72
86
Final
-
WMMARY
HOFSTRA87
93
Final
-
18TXTECH
OKLA66
54
Final
-
CCTST
ROBERT77
68
Final
-
FAU
TXSA74
86
Final
-
FDU
STFRAN84
73
Final
-
CHARLS
DREXEL86
84
Final
-
ELON
NEAST60
72
Final/OT
-
16LVILLE
22FSU75
80
Final/OT
-
ARKLR
SALAB73
68
Final
-
JMAD
TOWSON59
66
Final
-
FLA
1TENN61
73
Final
-
DAYTON
RI77
48
Final
-
WEBER
NAU86
71
Final
-
USD
PEPPER67
70
Final
-
IDST
SUTAH72
78
Final
-
HIGHPT
RADFRD66
69
Final/OT
-
UNF
NALAB82
73
Final
-
DELST
NCAT52
82
Final
-
HOW
FAMU70
66
Final
-
TNTECH
TNMART58
77
Final
-
GWEBB
PRESBY101
103
Final/OT
-
SACST
NCOLO59
65
Final
-
NAVY
LEHIGH57
83
Final
-
USCUP
CAMP66
82
Final
-
NJTECH
KENSAW62
63
Final
-
WAGNER
LIU68
65
Final
-
BELMONT
MOREHD96
86
Final
-
NORFLK
BCU76
84
Final
-
MORGAN
SCST81
85
Final
-
UMES
NCCU53
78
Final
-
NWST
MCNSE74
72
Final
-
CSTCAR
TEXST57
65
Final
-
FRESNO
UNLV83
65
Final
-
UTAH
UCLA93
92
Final
-
DENVER
NDAKST71
81
Final
-
LATECH
USM71
73
Final/OT
-
EILL
PEAY86
94
Final
-
JVILLE
LPSCMB77
86
Final
-
NICHST
NORL64
63
Final
-
CAL
OREGST71
79
Final
-
JAXST
SEMO81
64
Final
-
SELOU
CARK75
67
Final
-
NDAK
SDAKST55
80
Final
-
LAMAR
SFA82
67
Final
-
PRINCE
BROWN70
78
Final
-
NMEX
6NEVADA62
91
Final
-
WKY
NTEXAS62
59
Final
-
KSTATE
BAYLOR70
63
Final
-
WISGB
YOUNG77
96
Final
-
TOLEDO
BGREEN78
71
Final
-
GWASH
RICH63
89
Final
-
NIOWA
DRAKE77
83
Final
-
2DUKE
3UVA81
71
Final
-
TEXAM
MIZZOU68
59
Final
-
ARKPB
ALST75
69
Final
-
COPPST
SAV62
71
Final
-
GRAM
STHRN59
40
Final
-
JACKST
ALCORN52
66
Final
-
TNST
EKY65
75
Final
-
BRYANT
SFTRPA75
84
Final
-
CLMB
DART66
82
Final
-
CORN
HARV67
61
Final
-
NCGRN
CHATT78
63
Final
-
NCWILM
DEL66
70
Final
-
WCAR
WOFF56
83
Final
-
MVSU
ALAM63
78
Final
-
SAMHOU
ABIL90
85
Final/2OT
-
MASLOW
STNYBRK65
76
Final
-
ODU
MTSU55
50
Final
-
DTROIT
WRIGHT60
83
Final
-
FGC
LIB67
74
Final
-
PENN
YALE65
78
Final
-
OAK
NKY64
79
Final
-
WASHST
ARIZ69
55
Final
-
TULANE
WICHST62
77
Final
-
DEPAUL
XAVIER74
62
Final
-
UIW
TXAMCC61
70
Final
-
CSFULL
UCRIV77
54
Final
-
TEXAS
WVU75
53
Final
-
SIUE
MURYST55
86
Final
-
CREIGH
SETON58
63
Final
-
INDST
BRAD67
96
Final
-
CHARLO
UAB69
62
Final
-
EVAN
SILL73
78
Final
-
MRSHL
RICE69
74
Final
-
NEB
15PURDUE62
81
Final
-
PVAM
TEXSO90
95
Final
-
BAMA
VANDY77
67
Final
-
NMEXST
GC67
64
Final
-
FIU
UTEP75
85
Final
-
EWASH
MNTNA74
75
Final
-
UOP
BYU59
69
Final
-
UMKC
CALBPTST60
70
Final
-
TEXPA
CSBAK79
74
Final/OT
-
WASH
ARIZST63
75
Final
-
COLO
USC69
65
Final
-
UTAHST
SDGST63
68
Final
-
MARYCA
4GONZAG46
94
Final
-
LOYMRY
PORT72
55
Final
-
HAWAII
UCIRV56
67
Final
-
LNGBCH
CPOLY76
68
Final/OT
-
SNCLRA
SANFRAN72
78
Final
-
UCDAV
UCSB61
57
Final
-
UTVALL
SEATTLE0
0
PPD