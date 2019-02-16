BAYLOR
Baylor
Bears
16-9
away team logo
61
TF 14
FINAL
End
2nd
ESPN
Sat Feb. 16
2:00pm
BONUS
86
TF 13
home team logo
TXTECH
15 Texas Tech
Red Raiders
21-5
ML: +319
TXTECH -8, O/U 126.5
ML: -397
BAYLOR
TXTECH

No Text

No. 15 Texas Tech breezes past short-handed Baylor 86-61

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 16, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) Jarrett Culver scored 18 points and Davide Moretti added 17 as No. 15 Texas Tech cruised past short-handed and turnover-prone Baylor 86-61 on Saturday.

Jared Butler scored 16 points and Mario Kegler added 15 for the Bears, who were without key backcourt players Makai Mason (foot) and King McClure (knee) for the third consecutive game.

Texas Tech (21-6, 9-4 Big 12) stayed in second place in the Big 12 by using an uncharacteristic hot hand from 3-point range to surge into a first-half lead that was never threatened.

The Raiders made 8 of 14 from long range in the first half, compared to 2 of 12 from inside the arc. Texas Tech finished 12 of 29 on 3-pointers.

Culver made three 3s on the way to 14 first-half points while Moretti was 4 of 8 for the game.

The same offensive problems Baylor encountered in the previous two games without Mason and McClure surfaced again while facing one of the best defensive teams in the country.

The Bears (16-9, 7-5) struggled with 19 turnovers that led to 25 points for Texas Tech in their third loss in four games since a six-game winning streak that put them in Big 12 contention. They shot 35 percent (17 of 49) while missing 10 of 12 from 3-point range after halftime.

Baylor was within 18-15 after a 3-pointer by Butler, but the Red Raiders reeled off a 10-0 run that included seven points from Matt Mooney.

Devonte Bandoo and Butler connected on consecutive 3s to get Baylor within seven before Texas Tech answered with another burst for a 45-32 halftime lead. The Raiders opened the second half with an 11-2 run, fueled by a pair of 3-pointers by Moretti.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: The Bears are swooning, with three losses in their last four games, and are fading out of serious contention for the Big 12 championship.

Texas Tech: Since a humbling performance at Kansas that was their only loss in the past seven games, the Red Raiders have found a groove. Three of the four victories on the current winning streak were by at least 25 points.

UP NEXT

Baylor: At Iowa State on Tuesday.

Texas Tech: Hosts No. 14 Kansas next Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
M. Mason
10 G
J. Culver
23 G
31.2 Min. Per Game 31.2
17.7 Pts. Per Game 17.7
3.6 Ast. Per Game 3.6
6.2 Reb. Per Game 6.2
44.0 Field Goal % 49.8
37.2 Three Point % 34.0
81.3 Free Throw % 68.3
  Offensive rebound by Baylor 0.0
  Darius Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot 0.0
+ 2 Avery Benson made dunk, assist by Andrew Sorrells 2.0
+ 1 Matthew Mayer made 2nd of 2 free throws 18.0
+ 1 Matthew Mayer made 1st of 2 free throws 18.0
  Personal foul on Avery Benson 18.0
  Bad pass turnover on Malik Ondigo, stolen by Matthew Mayer 18.0
  Defensive rebound by Parker Hicks 42.0
  Obim Okeke missed 3-pt. jump shot 44.0
+ 1 Avery Benson made free throw 56.0
  Shooting foul on Flo Thamba 56.0
Team Stats
Points 61 86
Field Goals 17-49 (34.7%) 22-54 (40.7%)
3-Pointers 9-25 (36.0%) 12-29 (41.4%)
Free Throws 18-28 (64.3%) 30-35 (85.7%)
Total Rebounds 34 30
Offensive 14 12
Defensive 16 16
Team 4 2
Assists 6 12
Steals 4 7
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 19 8
Fouls 26 25
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
12
J. Butler G
16 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
23
J. Culver G
18 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Baylor 16-9 322961
home team logo 15 Texas Tech 21-5 454186
TXTECH -8, O/U 126.5
United Supermarkets Arena Lubbock, TX
TXTECH -8, O/U 126.5
United Supermarkets Arena Lubbock, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Baylor 16-9 72.2 PPG 40.7 RPG 14.3 APG
home team logo 15 Texas Tech 21-5 70.9 PPG 36.5 RPG 14.0 APG
Key Players
12
J. Butler G 8.7 PPG 2.7 RPG 2.6 APG 38.3 FG%
23
J. Culver G 17.7 PPG 6.2 RPG 3.6 APG 50.3 FG%
Top Scorers
12
J. Butler G 16 PTS 5 REB 4 AST
23
J. Culver G 18 PTS 8 REB 4 AST
34.7 FG% 40.7
36.0 3PT FG% 41.4
64.3 FT% 85.7
Baylor
Starters
J. Butler
M. Kegler
D. Bandoo
M. Vital
F. Gillespie
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Butler 16 5 4 5/9 4/5 2/3 1 37 1 0 7 1 4
M. Kegler 15 4 0 4/9 3/6 4/5 4 28 0 0 1 1 3
D. Bandoo 8 6 1 2/10 1/7 3/4 3 34 0 0 4 6 0
M. Vital 4 3 1 1/2 0/0 2/4 3 31 1 1 1 2 1
F. Gillespie 2 6 0 1/4 0/0 0/0 5 18 0 1 2 2 4
Starters
J. Butler
M. Kegler
D. Bandoo
M. Vital
F. Gillespie
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Butler 16 5 4 5/9 4/5 2/3 1 37 1 0 7 1 4
M. Kegler 15 4 0 4/9 3/6 4/5 4 28 0 0 1 1 3
D. Bandoo 8 6 1 2/10 1/7 3/4 3 34 0 0 4 6 0
M. Vital 4 3 1 1/2 0/0 2/4 3 31 1 1 1 2 1
F. Gillespie 2 6 0 1/4 0/0 0/0 5 18 0 1 2 2 4
Bench
M. Mayer
F. Thamba
O. Okeke
D. Allen
M. Mason
J. Lindsey
K. McClure
M. Teague
D. Mitchell
T. Clark
J. Moffatt
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Mayer 7 1 0 1/6 1/3 4/8 4 22 1 1 1 0 1
F. Thamba 5 5 0 1/3 0/0 3/4 4 17 0 0 2 2 3
O. Okeke 2 0 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 1 9 0 0 1 0 0
D. Allen 2 0 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 1 4 1 0 0 0 0
M. Mason - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lindsey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. McClure - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Teague - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Moffatt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 30 6 17/49 9/25 18/28 26 200 4 3 19 14 16
Texas Tech
Starters
J. Culver
D. Moretti
T. Owens
M. Mooney
N. Odiase
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Culver 18 8 4 4/11 3/6 7/8 2 28 1 1 2 3 5
D. Moretti 17 0 2 4/9 4/8 5/6 1 33 1 0 0 0 0
T. Owens 11 3 1 2/3 0/0 7/8 2 27 0 2 1 3 0
M. Mooney 9 2 1 2/7 1/3 4/4 2 29 2 0 0 0 2
N. Odiase 0 2 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 4 11 1 1 1 1 1
Starters
J. Culver
D. Moretti
T. Owens
M. Mooney
N. Odiase
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Culver 18 8 4 4/11 3/6 7/8 2 28 1 1 2 3 5
D. Moretti 17 0 2 4/9 4/8 5/6 1 33 1 0 0 0 0
T. Owens 11 3 1 2/3 0/0 7/8 2 27 0 2 1 3 0
M. Mooney 9 2 1 2/7 1/3 4/4 2 29 2 0 0 0 2
N. Odiase 0 2 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 4 11 1 1 1 1 1
Bench
B. Francis
K. Edwards
A. Benson
D. Corprew
P. Hicks
M. Ondigo
J. Mballa
A. Sorrells
K. Moore
K. McCullar
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Francis 7 3 1 2/7 2/5 1/2 4 24 2 0 0 1 2
K. Edwards 7 2 0 2/7 2/6 1/2 3 15 0 0 1 1 1
A. Benson 5 1 0 2/2 0/0 1/1 1 3 0 0 1 0 1
D. Corprew 5 3 1 1/1 0/0 3/3 3 14 0 1 0 1 2
P. Hicks 3 2 0 1/2 0/0 1/1 1 3 0 0 0 1 1
M. Ondigo 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 6 0 0 2 1 1
J. Mballa 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
A. Sorrells 0 0 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
K. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. McCullar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 86 28 12 22/54 12/29 30/35 25 200 7 5 8 12 16
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores