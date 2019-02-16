FRESNO
Fresno State
Bulldogs
19-6
81
TF 13
FINAL
End
2nd
Sat Feb. 16
7:00pm
73
TF 10
home team logo
NMEX
New Mexico
Lobos
11-14
FRESNO
NMEX

Taylor, Huggins combine for 45 points, Fresno St. beats NM

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 16, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) Deshon Taylor scored 26 and Braxton Huggins added 19 in the second half Saturday to help Fresno State outlast New Mexico 81-73.

With a fifth win in six games, the Bulldogs (19-6, 10-3 Mountain West Conference) retained their share of second place in the conference.

Fresno State had to overcome foul issues and the hot shooting of Vance Jackson, who finished with a career-high 30 for the Lobos (11-14, 5-8).

New Mexico took its biggest lead early in the second half, going up 43-35 following a 3-pointer from Anthony Mathis, who finished with 13.

Fresno State responded with a 12-0 run to go ahead 47-43.

The Lobos, however, regained the advantage at 57-55 before the Bulldogs got hot from the outside.

The game turned with eight minutes remaining when the Bulldogs hit 3-pointers on four straight possessions to fuel a 15-6 run and a 67-61 lead. They would not trail again.

Huggins did not score in the first half after picking up three fouls. But he was a key to the second-half effort, hitting three of the 3s in the key stretch.

Taylor had 16 in the first half in a great personal dual with Jackson, who had 20 before the break.

BIG PICTURE

After taking on the Bulldogs, who came into the game sharing second place with Utah State, New Mexico gets another chance to impact the conference standings by taking on the Aggies next.

Throw out Fresno State's upcoming game with No. 7 Nevada and the Bulldogs are in a great position as their other four opponents have a combined 14-33 record.

UP NEXT

New Mexico is at Utah State on Feb. 20.

Fresno State is home Feb. 20 against Air Force.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Team Stats
Points 81 73
Field Goals 25-61 (41.0%) 19-50 (38.0%)
3-Pointers 14-37 (37.8%) 7-17 (41.2%)
Free Throws 17-22 (77.3%) 28-37 (75.7%)
Total Rebounds 33 40
Offensive 7 8
Defensive 24 29
Team 2 3
Assists 11 10
Steals 9 1
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 6 13
Fouls 26 18
Technicals 1 0
Team Stats
Fresno State
Starters
D. Taylor
B. Huggins
N. Blackwell
S. Bittner
N. Grimes
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Taylor 26 3 5 7/15 5/8 7/9 2 37 3 0 2 0 3
B. Huggins 19 5 1 5/12 3/10 6/8 4 23 0 2 1 0 5
N. Blackwell 11 3 4 4/8 3/5 0/0 2 26 0 0 0 0 3
S. Bittner 7 6 1 2/7 1/4 2/2 4 32 1 0 1 2 4
N. Grimes 7 3 0 3/5 0/0 1/1 4 20 0 1 1 2 1
Bench
N. Williams
A. Agau
L. Rojas
C. Gray
J. McWilliams
C. Seeley
M. Fitzgerald-Warren
A. Dhaliwal
A. Diouf
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Williams 8 4 0 3/12 2/10 0/0 3 32 2 0 0 0 4
A. Agau 3 1 0 1/1 0/0 1/2 4 10 0 0 1 0 1
L. Rojas 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
C. Gray 0 6 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 3 16 3 0 0 3 3
J. McWilliams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Seeley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Fitzgerald-Warren - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Dhaliwal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Diouf - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 81 31 11 25/61 14/37 17/22 26 200 9 3 6 7 24
New Mexico
Starters
V. Jackson
C. Manigault
K. McGee
M. Maluach
D. Kuiper
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
V. Jackson 30 8 1 8/15 4/6 10/11 1 32 0 0 1 1 7
C. Manigault 16 6 1 5/10 0/0 6/10 2 25 0 1 3 2 4
K. McGee 5 2 1 2/6 0/3 1/2 4 24 0 0 1 0 2
M. Maluach 2 5 2 0/5 0/2 2/2 2 22 0 0 5 1 4
D. Kuiper 0 2 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 21 1 0 1 0 2
Bench
A. Mathis
C. Bragg
V. Pinchuk
D. Drinnon
J. Lyle
Z. Martin
J. Arroyo
T. Percy
C. Patterson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Mathis 13 1 0 3/5 3/5 4/4 4 32 0 0 0 0 1
C. Bragg 7 10 2 1/6 0/0 5/8 2 24 0 2 2 3 7
V. Pinchuk 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
D. Drinnon 0 3 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 16 0 0 0 1 2
J. Lyle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Arroyo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Percy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Patterson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 37 10 19/50 7/17 28/37 18 200 1 3 13 8 29
