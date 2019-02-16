ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) Deshon Taylor scored 26 and Braxton Huggins added 19 in the second half Saturday to help Fresno State outlast New Mexico 81-73.

With a fifth win in six games, the Bulldogs (19-6, 10-3 Mountain West Conference) retained their share of second place in the conference.

Fresno State had to overcome foul issues and the hot shooting of Vance Jackson, who finished with a career-high 30 for the Lobos (11-14, 5-8).

New Mexico took its biggest lead early in the second half, going up 43-35 following a 3-pointer from Anthony Mathis, who finished with 13.

Fresno State responded with a 12-0 run to go ahead 47-43.

The Lobos, however, regained the advantage at 57-55 before the Bulldogs got hot from the outside.

The game turned with eight minutes remaining when the Bulldogs hit 3-pointers on four straight possessions to fuel a 15-6 run and a 67-61 lead. They would not trail again.

Huggins did not score in the first half after picking up three fouls. But he was a key to the second-half effort, hitting three of the 3s in the key stretch.

Taylor had 16 in the first half in a great personal dual with Jackson, who had 20 before the break.

BIG PICTURE

After taking on the Bulldogs, who came into the game sharing second place with Utah State, New Mexico gets another chance to impact the conference standings by taking on the Aggies next.

Throw out Fresno State's upcoming game with No. 7 Nevada and the Bulldogs are in a great position as their other four opponents have a combined 14-33 record.

UP NEXT

New Mexico is at Utah State on Feb. 20.

Fresno State is home Feb. 20 against Air Force.

