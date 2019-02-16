FSU
Koumadje leads No. 17 Florida State past Georgia Tech 69-47

  • Feb 16, 2019

ATLANTA (AP) Christ Koumadje had 10 points and 12 rebounds as No. 17 Florida State tied a school record with its seventh straight ACC win, beating Georgia Tech 69-47 Saturday.

Freshman Devin Vassell came off the bench to score a team-high 11 while playing in his hometown for the Seminoles (20-5, 8-4).

Georgia Tech (11-15, 3-10) lost its seventh straight ACC game with another offensive struggle.

Tech guard Jose Alvarado broke out of a lengthy slump with 17 points, but the Yellow Jackets made just 8 of 36 shots from inside the 3-point arc and shot 34.8 percent overall. They've averaged 53.1 points in the streak. On Saturday, they put up their seventh and eighth halves in the streak scoring 25 or fewer points.

The teams were tied at 10 early before the Jackets fell into the first of multiple shooting freezes, and the Seminoles stretched their lead to 31-15 on a layup by Terance Mann with 4:27 left.

To that point, Tech had made just 6 of 26 shots, and center James Banks III - the Jackets' leading scorer in ACC action - was off the mark on his first six.

Phil Cofer, David Nichols and Vassell each a pair of 3-pointers before Alvarado and Abdoulaye Gueye hit back-to-back shots from beyond the arc for the Jackets, and Banks finally got loose for a dunk shortly before the buzzer to pull Tech within 34-23 at halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Florida State: The first time the Seminoles put together a seven-game ACC winning streak, in the 2011-'12 season, they went on to win the ACC Tournament. This also cemented a fourth consecutive season with 20 or more wins overall, matching a run from 2009-'12 that also was under head coach Leonard Hamilton.

Georgia Tech: The Jackets keep churning their lineup, as freshman forward Kristian Sjolund made his first start and sophomore Moses Wright returned to the lineup for the first time in more than a month. Sjolund scored 19 points in Tech's previous two games after scoring just nine combined all season before that, and he can shoot. They were replaced to start the second half by Gueye and Brandon Alston. Sjolund had 11 points, including 3 of 7 3-pointers, and Wright scored two.

UP NEXT

Florida State: Will play Tuesday at Clemson.

Georgia Tech: Will be at home Wednesday against Pitt.

+ 1 Justin Lindner made 2nd of 2 free throws 7.0
+ 1 Justin Lindner made free throw 7.0
  Unsportsmanlike technical foul on James Banks III 7.0
+ 1 James Banks III made 2nd of 2 free throws 7.0
+ 1 James Banks III made free throw 7.0
  Personal foul on Justin Lindner 7.0
  Defensive rebound by James Banks III 8.0
  Travis Light missed 3-pt. jump shot 10.0
  Lost ball turnover on Khalid Moore, stolen by Justin Lindner 10.0
+ 2 Harrison Prieto made dunk, assist by Justin Lindner 10.0
  Defensive rebound by Will Miles 14.0
Bench
D. Vassell
D. Nichols
M. Kabengele
P. Savoy
J. Lindner
H. Prieto
T. Light
W. Miles
R. Gray
A. Polite
W. Wilkes
M. Osborne
T. Hands
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Vassell 11 3 1 4/7 2/3 1/2 1 16 2 1 1 0 3
D. Nichols 9 1 2 3/6 3/5 0/0 2 18 0 0 0 0 1
M. Kabengele 8 6 2 2/5 0/2 4/4 2 16 0 1 0 2 4
P. Savoy 3 0 1 1/6 1/6 0/0 1 11 1 0 1 0 0
J. Lindner 2 0 1 0/0 0/0 2/2 1 2 1 0 1 0 0
H. Prieto 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
T. Light 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
W. Miles 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
R. Gray 0 3 2 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 12 0 0 1 1 2
A. Polite 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 7 1 0 0 1 0
W. Wilkes 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 5 0 0 1 1 1
M. Osborne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hands - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 48 17 25/64 9/30 10/14 17 200 7 6 14 10 38
Bench
A. Gueye
B. Alston
S. Phillips
C. Haywood II
K. Moore
S. Ogbonda
S. Medlock
E. Cole
E. Jester
M. Rice
A. Schafer
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Gueye 5 6 0 2/7 1/1 0/0 0 17 1 0 1 3 3
B. Alston 2 2 2 1/5 0/1 0/0 1 17 0 0 1 0 2
S. Phillips 0 0 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
C. Haywood II 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0
K. Moore 0 1 2 0/1 0/0 0/2 1 22 1 0 2 0 1
S. Ogbonda - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Medlock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Cole - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Jester - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Schafer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 47 37 9 16/59 8/23 7/11 11 200 7 3 14 6 31
