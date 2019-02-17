NEVADA
7 Nevada
Wolf Pack
24-1
away team logo
82
TF 10
FINAL
End
2nd
ESPU
Sat Feb. 16
10:00pm
BONUS
49
TF 11
home team logo
WYO
Wyoming
Cowboys
6-19
ML: -5006
WYO +22, O/U 144.5
ML: +2428
NEVADA
WYO

No Text

No. 7 Nevada wins 10th straight behind Porter's 14 points

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 17, 2019

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) Nevada relived last season's double-overtime loss at Wyoming by watching video of fans storming the floor every day for the past week, and even just before taking the court Saturday night.

There were no fans storming the floor this time, as No. 7 Nevada easily beat Wyoming 82-49 for its 10th straight win.

Trey Porter led the way with 14 points, and Jordan Caroline and Caleb Martin each scored 13.

Jazz Johnson contributed 12 points and Tre'Shawn Thurman had 11 points and 12 rebounds for Nevada (24-1, 11-1 Mountain West). The Wolf Pack shot 54.4 percent from the field.

Nevada avenged last season's loss at Laramie, when Wyoming defeated the then-No. 23 ranked Wolf Pack 104-103 in two OTs.

''We saw that film over and over again - losing in double overtime, the crowd rushing the court - you just don't want that same feeling,'' Thurman said.

Justin James led Wyoming (6-19, 2-10) with 16 points, followed by TJ Taylor with 13. The Cowboys were just 15 for 50 (a season-low 30 percent) overall and 6 of 24 from the 3-point line. The 49 points scored was the fewest this season by Wyoming.

Entering the game, the Cowboys had won five of their last six home games against ranked foes dating to 2012.

Nevada led from the beginning, building a 36-20 halftime advantage on nine points each by Thurman and Cody Martin. Wyoming got as close as 14 points on a basket by A.J. Banks to open the second half.

''I thought defensively we could have played a little bit better, but it's good anytime you win on the road by that amount,'' Nevada coach Eric Musselman said.

Wyoming coach Allen Edwards said Nevada played with great energy and effort for the full 40 minutes and never deviated from what it does best, which is play unselfish basketball.

''They play together; they played hard on both ends of the floor,'' Edwards said.

BIG PICTURE

Nevada: The Wolf Pack notch a road win at a venue that visiting teams find difficult to play in because of the 7,220-foot elevation of Laramie.

''It's just so hard to get here,'' Musselman said. ''Guys are tired.''

Wyoming: The Cowboys continue to languish in second-to-last place in the Mountain West, but still have an 8-4 advantage at home against Nevada.

James lamented the lack of defense on the part of the Cowboys.

''We gave them anything they wanted,'' he said. ''It's hard to win when they're getting dunks and open 3s.''

UP NEXT

Nevada has another road game when it visits San Diego State on Wednesday night, which will be followed by a March 9 meeting between the two teams to end the season.

Wyoming gets to stay home while hosting UNLV on Tuesday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Offensive rebound by Tre'Shawn Thurman 16.0
  Tre'Shawn Thurman missed 3-pt. jump shot 18.0
+ 3 Trace Young made 3-pt. jump shot 35.0
+ 1 Tre'Shawn Thurman made 2nd of 2 free throws 42.0
+ 1 Tre'Shawn Thurman made 1st of 2 free throws 42.0
  Personal foul on Haize Fornstrom 42.0
  Defensive rebound by Tre'Shawn Thurman 52.0
  Trace Young missed free throw 52.0
  Shooting foul on David Cunningham 52.0
+ 2 Trace Young made driving layup, assist by A.J. Banks 52.0
  Defensive rebound by A.J. Banks 58.0
Team Stats
Points 82 49
Field Goals 31-57 (54.4%) 15-50 (30.0%)
3-Pointers 9-23 (39.1%) 6-24 (25.0%)
Free Throws 11-17 (64.7%) 13-18 (72.2%)
Total Rebounds 40 28
Offensive 8 5
Defensive 31 22
Team 1 1
Assists 14 7
Steals 7 6
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 13 15
Fouls 17 19
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
15
T. Porter F
14 PTS, 6 REB
home team logo
1
J. James G
16 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST
12T
Team Stats
Nevada
Starters
T. Porter
Ca. Martin
J. Caroline
T. Thurman
Co. Martin
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Porter 14 6 0 5/7 0/0 4/5 4 13 0 0 2 2 4
Ca. Martin 13 4 1 5/9 2/6 1/2 0 33 1 0 1 1 3
J. Caroline 13 4 1 6/12 1/4 0/2 1 24 1 0 2 0 4
T. Thurman 11 12 3 3/7 0/3 5/6 3 32 1 0 0 2 10
Co. Martin 9 2 4 4/5 1/2 0/0 2 20 1 1 2 0 2
Bench
J. Johnson
J. Brown
N. Zouzoua
C. Henson
D. Cunningham
L. Drew
J. Harris
J. Anderson
J. Townsell
K. Hymes
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Johnson 12 2 2 4/6 4/5 0/0 1 28 1 0 3 0 2
J. Brown 6 6 1 3/6 0/0 0/0 3 21 1 1 3 2 4
N. Zouzoua 4 0 1 1/3 1/2 1/2 0 6 1 0 0 0 0
C. Henson 0 3 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 22 0 0 0 1 2
D. Cunningham 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
L. Drew - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Townsell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hymes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 82 39 14 31/57 9/23 11/17 17 200 7 2 13 8 31
Wyoming
Starters
J. James
T. Taylor
A. Banks
J. Hendricks
H. Thompson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. James 16 7 4 4/16 0/7 8/11 3 37 2 0 3 1 6
T. Taylor 13 8 0 4/10 1/3 4/4 2 37 0 0 1 2 6
A. Banks 6 2 1 2/5 1/4 1/2 0 21 2 0 1 0 2
J. Hendricks 6 2 2 2/8 2/6 0/0 0 37 1 0 3 1 1
H. Thompson 0 2 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 5 25 0 0 1 0 2
Bench
T. Young
J. Naughton
B. Porter
K. Henry
H. Fornstrom
A. Mueller
H. Maldonado
B. Belt
T. Johnson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Young 8 5 0 3/6 2/3 0/1 1 23 1 1 1 1 4
J. Naughton 0 0 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 5 11 0 0 3 0 0
B. Porter 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 7 0 0 2 0 1
K. Henry 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
H. Fornstrom 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
A. Mueller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Maldonado - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Belt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 49 27 7 15/50 6/24 13/18 19 200 6 1 15 5 22
