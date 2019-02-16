VATECH
PITT

No Text

Blackshear's 29 power No. 22 Virginia Tech by Pitt 70-64

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 16, 2019

PITTSBURGH (AP) Kerry Blackshear Jr. scored a season-high 29 points, Ahmed Hill added 14 and No. 22 Virginia Tech held off slumping Pittsburgh 70-64 on Saturday.

The 6-foot-10, 250-pound Blackshear overwhelmed the undersized Panthers, making his first six field goal attempts on his way to a nearly flawless performance that almost matched the career best he posted in a victory over Pittsburgh last season. The junior made 8 of 9 shots from the field, including all three of his 3-point attempts, and went 10 of 11 from the free throw line in addition to grabbing nine rebounds.

The Hokies (20-5, 9-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) have won two straight following a two-game losing streak and avoided a letdown ahead of a visit from rival and fourth-ranked Virginia next week by fending off several surges by the Panthers.

Having Blackshear helped. He scored a career-high 31 on 12-of-16 shooting last year against Pitt and was even more efficient this time around. Jumpers. Putbacks. Layups. Dunks. He was dominant from nearly start to finish no matter who the undersized Panthers threw at him.

Though Pitt (12-14, 2-11) kept scrapping - at one point 6-3, 185-pound freshman Trey McGowens threw Blackshear to the floor as the two battled for a loose ball - the Panthers dropped their ninth straight.

Xavier Johnson led Pitt with 18 points. Sidy N'Dir chipped in 12 points and six rebounds but every time the Panthers appeared ready to make a push, the Hokies responded. When Johnson's 3-pointer drew the Panthers within 48-46 with 7:28 to go in the second half, Virginia Tech knocked down three straight 3s of its own -including one by Blackshear to extend the advantage to 59-47.

Pitt eventually got within 63-56 on a pair of free throws by Johnson with 1:58 remaining and created a turnover in the backcourt when N'Dir stepped in front of a pass. Panther guard Kham Davis drove to the basket for a layup but the bucket was waved off when officials called Davis for a charge.

Blackshear immediately converted two free throws at the other end to make it 65-56 and Virginia Tech did just enough down the stretch to win their fourth consecutive meeting with the Panthers.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia Tech: The Hokies seem to have overcome the offensive issues that plagued them in losses to Louisville and Clemson earlier this month. Virginia Tech shot 51 percent (21 of 41) from the floor and 10 of 21 from 3-point range.

Pitt: The problem for the Panthers isn't effort by simple physics. Pitt lacks the size to create any sort of offensive threat inside, allowing teams to play zone and force the Panthers to chuck it from deep. Defensively there's little they can do against a legitimate post presence. Blackshear got wherever he wanted to do whatever he wanted no matter how many different bodies the Panthers threw at him.

UP NEXT

Virginia Tech: Will look to avenge an 81-59 road loss to the Cavaliers on Jan. 15 when Virginia travels to Cassell Coliseum on Monday.

Pitt: Visits Georgia Tech on Wednesday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This story has been corrected to show that Blackshear's first name is Kerry.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Robinson
5 G
X. Johnson
1 G
31.7 Min. Per Game 31.7
16.7 Pts. Per Game 16.7
4.6 Ast. Per Game 4.6
3.9 Reb. Per Game 3.9
47.5 Field Goal % 44.4
41.1 Three Point % 40.0
82.5 Free Throw % 79.6
  Xavier Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
+ 1 Nickeil Alexander-Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 10.0
+ 1 Nickeil Alexander-Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 10.0
  Personal foul on Sidy N'Dir 10.0
+ 2 Xavier Johnson made driving layup 12.0
+ 1 Nickeil Alexander-Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 18.0
  Nickeil Alexander-Walker missed 1st of 2 free throws 18.0
  Personal foul on Jared Wilson-Frame 18.0
  Defensive rebound by Ty Outlaw 30.0
  Sidy N'Dir missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Wabissa Bede 22.0
  Bad pass turnover on Kerry Blackshear Jr., stolen by Sidy N'Dir 32.0
Team Stats
Points 70 64
Field Goals 21-41 (51.2%) 20-43 (46.5%)
3-Pointers 10-21 (47.6%) 6-22 (27.3%)
Free Throws 18-26 (69.2%) 18-27 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 27 24
Offensive 6 6
Defensive 21 16
Team 0 2
Assists 14 11
Steals 6 7
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 14 15
Fouls 24 22
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
24
K. Blackshear Jr. F
29 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
1
X. Johnson G
18 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo 22 Virginia Tech 20-5 313970
home team logo Pittsburgh 12-14 263864
PITT +6, O/U 131.5
Petersen Events Center Pittsburgh, PA
PITT +6, O/U 131.5
Petersen Events Center Pittsburgh, PA
Team Stats
away team logo 22 Virginia Tech 20-5 75.6 PPG 35.6 RPG 16.3 APG
home team logo Pittsburgh 12-14 72.9 PPG 41.3 RPG 12.0 APG
Key Players
24
K. Blackshear Jr. F 13.4 PPG 6.6 RPG 2.1 APG 50.7 FG%
1
X. Johnson G 16.6 PPG 3.9 RPG 4.5 APG 43.7 FG%
Top Scorers
24
K. Blackshear Jr. F 29 PTS 9 REB 3 AST
1
X. Johnson G 18 PTS 3 REB 5 AST
51.2 FG% 46.5
47.6 3PT FG% 27.3
69.2 FT% 66.7
Virginia Tech
Starters
K. Blackshear Jr.
A. Hill
N. Alexander-Walker
T. Outlaw
W. Bede
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Blackshear Jr. 29 9 3 8/9 3/3 10/11 4 39 0 0 3 6 3
A. Hill 14 4 0 4/11 2/6 4/5 4 33 1 0 3 0 4
N. Alexander-Walker 9 1 3 2/5 1/2 4/8 4 17 1 0 3 0 1
T. Outlaw 7 9 0 3/6 1/3 0/0 2 37 1 0 1 0 9
W. Bede 2 1 7 1/4 0/2 0/2 3 33 2 1 3 0 1
Starters
K. Blackshear Jr.
A. Hill
N. Alexander-Walker
T. Outlaw
W. Bede
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Blackshear Jr. 29 9 3 8/9 3/3 10/11 4 39 0 0 3 6 3
A. Hill 14 4 0 4/11 2/6 4/5 4 33 1 0 3 0 4
N. Alexander-Walker 9 1 3 2/5 1/2 4/8 4 17 1 0 3 0 1
T. Outlaw 7 9 0 3/6 1/3 0/0 2 37 1 0 1 0 9
W. Bede 2 1 7 1/4 0/2 0/2 3 33 2 1 3 0 1
Bench
J. Kabongo
I. Wilkins
P. Horne
J. Robinson
L. Nolley II
T. Radford
B. Palmer
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Kabongo 6 2 1 2/3 2/2 0/0 3 13 1 0 0 0 2
I. Wilkins 3 1 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 2 16 0 0 0 0 1
P. Horne 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 12 0 0 1 0 0
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Nolley II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Radford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Palmer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 27 14 21/41 10/21 18/26 24 200 6 1 14 6 21
Pittsburgh
Starters
X. Johnson
S. N'Dir
T. McGowens
K. Chukwuka
A. Toney
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
X. Johnson 18 3 5 5/9 2/4 6/9 4 26 0 0 5 1 2
S. N'Dir 12 6 3 2/9 0/5 8/9 2 38 3 1 2 1 5
T. McGowens 10 2 2 4/6 2/4 0/2 3 36 2 0 2 0 2
K. Chukwuka 5 3 0 2/3 0/0 1/3 4 18 0 0 2 2 1
A. Toney 5 4 1 2/4 0/1 1/2 3 37 2 0 0 1 3
Starters
X. Johnson
S. N'Dir
T. McGowens
K. Chukwuka
A. Toney
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
X. Johnson 18 3 5 5/9 2/4 6/9 4 26 0 0 5 1 2
S. N'Dir 12 6 3 2/9 0/5 8/9 2 38 3 1 2 1 5
T. McGowens 10 2 2 4/6 2/4 0/2 3 36 2 0 2 0 2
K. Chukwuka 5 3 0 2/3 0/0 1/3 4 18 0 0 2 2 1
A. Toney 5 4 1 2/4 0/1 1/2 3 37 2 0 0 1 3
Bench
K. Davis
J. Wilson-Frame
M. Ellison
T. Brown
S. George
J. Mascaro
A. Starzynski
C. Aiken Jr.
O. Ezeakudo
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Davis 7 1 0 2/4 1/2 2/2 2 13 0 0 1 0 1
J. Wilson-Frame 7 3 0 3/8 1/6 0/0 1 23 0 0 2 1 2
M. Ellison 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 1 0 0
T. Brown 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 7 0 1 0 0 0
S. George - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Mascaro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Starzynski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Aiken Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Ezeakudo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 22 11 20/43 6/22 18/27 22 200 7 2 15 6 16
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores