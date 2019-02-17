OHIOST
Ohio State
Buckeyes
16-9
44
TF 11
FINAL
End
2nd
CBS
Sun Feb. 17
1:00pm
BONUS
62
TF 10
MICHST
11 Michigan State
Spartans
21-5
ML: +616
MICHST -12, O/U 133.5
ML: -882
OHIOST
MICHST

No Text

No. 11 Michigan State dominates late, beats Ohio State 62-44

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 17, 2019

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) Tom Izzo wants his team to be able to win in a variety of ways. On Sunday, the Michigan State coach lost his standout big man to an injury - and the Spartans still rolled.

''Defense not only travels - sometimes it works at home too,'' Izzo said.

Kenny Goins had 10 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 11 Michigan State finished the game with a 20-2 run, beating Ohio State 62-44. Matt McQuaid scored 14 points for the Spartans and Cassius Winston added 13. Michigan State won despite an injury to Nick Ward, who hardly played in the second half and appeared to have a wrap on one of his hands.

''He might've dislocated a finger or something here,'' Izzo said. ''I won't know until they go through all the medical procedures what that is, but it was a problem for us the second half.''

Michigan State (21-5, 12-3) pulled into a first-place tie with rival Michigan atop the Big Ten, holding Ohio State to 13 points in the second half. The Buckeyes (16-9, 6-8) led by six at the break but shot 4 of 21 from the field the rest of the way.

''It was all on defense,'' McQuaid said. ''We weren't getting clean rebounds in the first half. We did a better job in the second of securing the ball and running.''

It was tied at 42 when Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens sank a 3-pointer that started a 10-0 run.

Kaleb Wesson scored 12 points for Ohio State, but he failed to take advantage of Ward's absence and foul trouble to Michigan State's Xavier Tillman.

The teams combined for 58 free throws when the Spartans won at Ohio State last month. There were only 21 on Sunday, but there was no shortage of physicality inside.

''I'm not used to getting fouls anyway,'' Wesson said. ''I get fouled almost every possession if you look at the film.''

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: A win would have done quite a bit to boost Ohio State's NCAA Tournament hopes, and the Buckeyes certainly were in decent shape after 20 minutes. But a dreadful second half left Ohio State well short of an upset.

Michigan State: It was a convincing home victory for the Spartans, although Ward's injury could be a problem going forward. Goins scored all 10 of his points in the second half and was impressive on both ends of the court.

UNUSUAL GROUP

The game was tied at 39 when Michigan State went with a lineup of Goins, McQuaid, Ahrens and freshmen Foster Loyer and Thomas Kithier. Ward was out, Tillman had four fouls and Winston was getting some rest.

When Winston came back in, the Spartans were up 50-42.

DROUGHT

C.J. Jackson made a 3-pointer to tie the game at 42, but Ohio State went the final 7 1/2 minutes without a field goal. In that span, the Buckeyes had only five shot attempts from the field and turned the ball over six times.

It was Ohio State's lowest point total since a 65-43 loss to Wisconsin on Dec. 31, 2009.

''We tried a variety of things,'' Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. ''Tried playing through the post, tried playing through Kaleb, tried playing through Andre (Wesson) a few times.''

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Spartans have won three straight after a three-game losing streak, and they'll likely move back into the top 10.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: The Buckeyes are back home against Northwestern on Wednesday night.

Michigan State: The Spartans host Rutgers on Wednesday night.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
C. Jackson
3 G
C. Winston
5 G
32.8 Min. Per Game 32.8
18.8 Pts. Per Game 18.8
7.4 Ast. Per Game 7.4
2.9 Reb. Per Game 2.9
42.4 Field Goal % 46.5
41.2 Three Point % 43.7
79.3 Free Throw % 81.3
  Defensive rebound by Conner George 1.0
  Duane Washington Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
+ 3 Jack Hoiberg made 3-pt. jump shot 10.0
+ 1 Jaedon LeDee made 2nd of 2 free throws 27.0
  Jaedon LeDee missed free throw 57.0
  Shooting foul on Foster Loyer 51.0
+ 1 Cassius Winston made 2nd of 2 free throws 57.0
+ 1 Cassius Winston made 1st of 2 free throws 57.0
  Personal foul on Duane Washington Jr. 57.0
  Defensive rebound by Kenny Goins 1:12
  Andre Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Kenny Goins 1:14
Team Stats
Points 44 62
Field Goals 18-56 (32.1%) 21-55 (38.2%)
3-Pointers 4-15 (26.7%) 10-26 (38.5%)
Free Throws 4-9 (44.4%) 10-12 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 39 37
Offensive 7 7
Defensive 27 30
Team 5 0
Assists 9 17
Steals 7 7
Blocks 2 8
Turnovers 15 10
Fouls 18 15
Technicals 0 0
34
K. Wesson F
12 PTS, 9 REB
20
M. McQuaid G
14 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Ohio State 16-9 311344
home team logo 11 Michigan State 21-5 253762
Jack Breslin Students Events Center East Lansing, MI
Ohio State
Starters
K. Wesson
C. Jackson
A. Wesson
M. Jallow
L. Muhammad
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Wesson 12 9 0 5/11 0/1 2/5 1 29 0 1 3 2 7
C. Jackson 8 4 2 3/9 2/3 0/0 0 27 2 0 1 0 4
A. Wesson 4 8 4 2/10 0/2 0/0 2 29 3 0 3 2 6
M. Jallow 3 7 2 1/2 1/1 0/0 3 20 1 0 3 2 5
L. Muhammad 2 0 1 1/9 0/2 0/0 2 21 0 0 2 0 0
Bench
K. Young
K. Woods
D. Washington Jr.
J. LeDee
J. Lane
J. Ahrens
D. Hummer
C. Walker
H. Hookfin
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Young 6 1 0 3/4 0/0 0/0 1 20 0 1 0 1 0
K. Woods 4 2 0 2/4 0/1 0/0 3 23 1 0 2 0 2
D. Washington Jr. 4 2 0 1/7 1/5 1/2 4 24 0 0 1 0 2
J. LeDee 1 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
J. Lane 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Ahrens 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 1
D. Hummer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Hookfin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 44 34 9 18/56 4/15 4/9 18 200 7 2 15 7 27
Michigan State
Starters
M. McQuaid
C. Winston
K. Goins
N. Ward
A. Henry
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. McQuaid 14 5 4 5/12 4/6 0/0 0 37 0 0 0 2 3
C. Winston 13 3 8 3/15 1/7 6/6 3 34 1 2 3 0 3
K. Goins 10 10 2 4/8 2/6 0/0 1 33 1 3 2 0 10
N. Ward 9 6 0 3/7 0/0 3/4 1 19 0 1 2 1 5
A. Henry 0 2 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 0 2 1 1
Bench
K. Ahrens
X. Tillman
J. Hoiberg
T. Kithier
C. George
G. Brown
F. Loyer
M. Bingham Jr.
B. Burke
J. Langford
B. Washington
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Ahrens 6 1 1 2/6 2/5 0/0 1 29 1 1 0 0 1
X. Tillman 5 6 1 2/4 0/1 1/2 4 17 2 1 1 3 3
J. Hoiberg 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
T. Kithier 2 3 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 3 10 1 0 0 0 3
C. George 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
G. Brown 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 1 0 0 0 0
F. Loyer 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 0
M. Bingham Jr. 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
B. Burke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Langford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 62 37 17 21/55 10/26 10/12 15 200 7 8 10 7 30
