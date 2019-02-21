AF
Morris hits 5 3s, scores 17; Air Force holds off Fresno St.

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 21, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) Caleb Morris hit five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points, including 14 in the second half, to help Air Force hold off Fresno State for a 64-61 win Wednesday night.

Lavelle Scottie added 15 points and AJ Walker scored 12 for Air Force. The Falcons (11-15, 6-8 Mountain West Conference) were just 8-of-19 shooting from the free-throw line, but Morris and Walker combined to make 4 of 4 in the final six seconds.

Chris Joyce hit a 3-pointer to spark an 18-5 run, during which Morris hit four from behind the arc, that gave Air Force a 45-30 lead midway through the second half and a jumper by Scottie extended the lead to 17 points - the biggest of the game - with four minutes to play. Fresno State hit five 3s in about 3 1/2 minutes to trim its deficit to 58-55 with 30 seconds remaining. Deshon Taylor hit two foul shots to make it a one-point game with seven seconds to go but the Falcons held on.

Each team had a stretch of nine consecutive missed shots in the first half. The Bulldogs, who shot 35.1 percent (20 of 57) from the field, hit 11 of their last 19 shots.

Taylor had 23 points - including 14 in the final two minutes, six seconds - for Fresno State (19-7, 10-4). The Bulldogs had their three-game win streak snapped.

Key Players
L. Scottie
D. Taylor
35.5 Min. Per Game 35.5
16.5 Pts. Per Game 16.5
4.4 Ast. Per Game 4.4
3.5 Reb. Per Game 3.5
51.9 Field Goal % 43.5
29.4 Three Point % 39.0
62.0 Free Throw % 77.9
  Defensive rebound by Caleb Morris 0.0
  Braxton Huggins missed 3-pt. fade-away jump shot 1.0
+ 1 A.J. Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 4.0
+ 1 A.J. Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 4.0
  Personal foul on New Williams 4.0
+ 1 Deshon Taylor made 2nd of 2 free throws 4.0
+ 1 Deshon Taylor made 1st of 2 free throws 4.0
  Personal foul on A.J. Walker 4.0
+ 1 Caleb Morris made 2nd of 2 free throws 6.0
+ 1 Caleb Morris made 1st of 2 free throws 6.0
  Personal foul on Noah Blackwell 6.0
Team Stats
Points 64 61
Field Goals 23-56 (41.1%) 20-57 (35.1%)
3-Pointers 10-31 (32.3%) 12-31 (38.7%)
Free Throws 8-19 (42.1%) 9-12 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 39 38
Offensive 4 4
Defensive 33 34
Team 2 0
Assists 10 9
Steals 7 9
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 12 15
Fouls 16 22
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
C. Morris G
17 PTS, 4 REB
home team logo
21
D. Taylor G
23 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo Air Force 11-15 234164
home team logo Fresno State 19-7 204161
Save Mart Center Fresno, CA
Save Mart Center Fresno, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Air Force 11-15 67.4 PPG 35.6 RPG 13.1 APG
home team logo Fresno State 19-7 76.6 PPG 38.6 RPG 13.9 APG
Key Players
0
C. Morris G 5.9 PPG 3.1 RPG 1.3 APG 40.6 FG%
21
D. Taylor G 16.5 PPG 3.5 RPG 4.4 APG 43.5 FG%
Top Scorers
0
C. Morris G 17 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
21
D. Taylor G 23 PTS 8 REB 5 AST
41.1 FG% 35.1
32.3 3PT FG% 38.7
42.1 FT% 75.0
Air Force
Starters
C. Morris
L. Scottie
A. Walker
R. Swan
C. Joyce
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Morris 17 4 0 5/10 5/10 2/2 0 34 3 1 2 0 4
L. Scottie 15 6 4 7/12 1/3 0/0 2 25 0 0 2 1 5
A. Walker 12 5 1 4/10 0/2 4/10 3 36 1 0 4 1 4
R. Swan 6 9 3 2/11 1/6 1/2 2 35 1 2 2 2 7
C. Joyce 6 6 0 2/4 1/3 1/4 5 22 0 1 0 0 6
Bench
P. Louder
S. Tomes
K. Van Soelen
A. Akaya
A. Kinrade
L. Brown
N. Wells
J. Edwards
B. Hughes
C. O'Briant
Z. Couper
N. Rene
I. Monson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Louder 3 0 1 1/2 1/2 0/1 1 5 0 0 0 0 0
S. Tomes 3 1 1 1/3 1/3 0/0 1 19 1 0 1 0 1
K. Van Soelen 2 6 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 2 18 1 0 0 0 6
A. Akaya 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 1 0 0
A. Kinrade 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
L. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Wells - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Hughes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. O'Briant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Couper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Rene - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Monson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 37 10 23/56 10/31 8/19 16 200 7 4 12 4 33
Fresno State
Starters
D. Taylor
B. Huggins
S. Bittner
N. Blackwell
N. Grimes
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Taylor 23 8 5 6/14 3/7 8/8 3 37 1 0 3 0 8
B. Huggins 17 6 1 6/15 5/12 0/0 3 30 3 2 5 0 6
S. Bittner 8 2 2 3/5 2/3 0/2 4 31 2 0 2 0 2
N. Blackwell 2 2 0 1/7 0/3 0/0 5 31 0 0 2 0 2
N. Grimes 0 9 0 0/4 0/0 0/0 0 26 1 1 2 3 6
Bench
N. Williams
A. Agau
C. Gray
J. McWilliams
L. Rojas
C. Seeley
M. Fitzgerald-Warren
A. Dhaliwal
A. Diouf
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Williams 10 4 0 4/8 2/5 0/0 3 22 1 0 1 0 4
A. Agau 1 4 1 0/3 0/1 1/2 1 9 1 0 0 0 4
C. Gray 0 3 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 3 14 0 0 0 1 2
J. McWilliams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Rojas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Seeley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Fitzgerald-Warren - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Dhaliwal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Diouf - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 38 9 20/57 12/31 9/12 22 200 9 3 15 4 34
