Allen scores 21, Florida downs No. 13 LSU, 82-77

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 20, 2019

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) Kevaughn Allen highlighted a 21-point performance with a pair of 3-pointers late in overtime, and Florida beat No. 13 LSU 82-77 on Wednesday night.

Jalen Hudson and Noah Locke each scored 15 for Florida (15-11, 7-6 SEC), which has won three straight on the heels of competitive losses to Kentucky, Tennessee and Auburn.

Naz Reid had 16 points and 15 rebounds for LSU (21-5, 11-2), which lost for only the second time in 16 games and saw its four-game winning streak snapped.

Skylar Mays scored 18 points for the Tigers, which saw the game begin to slip away when Allen's consecutive 3s gave Florida a 76-70 lead with 1:12 to go.

Tremont Waters, who has been LSU's leading scorer this season, struggled in critical moments. With the score tied in the final seconds of regulation, he badly missed a pull-up 3. And when a late steal gave LSU a chance to tie the game with less than 20 seconds left in overtime, Waters again missed from 3 to finish 3-of-12 shooting, including 2 of 8 from 3-point range.

Waters finished with 10 points, as did LSU's Kavell Bigby-Williams and Marlon Taylor.

Florida won for the first time this season against a ranked team after losing its previous six such match-ups.

BIG PICTURE

Florida: The Gators arrived in Baton Rouge still holding realistic hopes of securing enough big victories to make the NCAA Tournament. A road victory against one of the hottest teams in the country should help. The Gators again demonstrated their defensive prowess and ability to compete with the SEC's best. During regulation, Florida held LSU to nearly 19 fewer points than its average per game.

LSU: After winning each of their previous four games by five for fewer points, the Tigers were unable to pull out yet another nail-biter and moved to 3-2 in overtime this season. LSU also fell out of a tie with Tennessee for first place in the SEC and are now tied with Kentucky - a team they beat last week -for second.

UP NEXT

Florida: Hosts Missouri on Saturday.

LSU: Hosts No. 5 Tennessee on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
A. Nembhard
2 G
T. Waters
3 G
32.5 Min. Per Game 32.5
15.9 Pts. Per Game 15.9
6.0 Ast. Per Game 6.0
3.0 Reb. Per Game 3.0
41.1 Field Goal % 43.2
34.7 Three Point % 33.1
71.9 Free Throw % 79.1
  Offensive rebound by Kavell Bigby-Williams 2.0
  Ja'vonte Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot 4.0
+ 1 Noah Locke made 2nd of 2 free throws 9.0
+ 1 Noah Locke made 1st of 2 free throws 9.0
  Personal foul on Ja'vonte Smart 9.0
  Defensive rebound by Noah Locke 10.0
  Tremont Waters missed 3-pt. jump shot 12.0
  Bad pass turnover on KeVaughn Allen, stolen by Ja'vonte Smart 16.0
+ 3 Tremont Waters made 3-pt. jump shot 20.0
+ 1 KeVaughn Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 25.0
+ 1 KeVaughn Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 25.0
Team Stats
Points 82 77
Field Goals 30-65 (46.2%) 27-63 (42.9%)
3-Pointers 11-30 (36.7%) 7-22 (31.8%)
Free Throws 11-13 (84.6%) 16-25 (64.0%)
Total Rebounds 36 38
Offensive 14 18
Defensive 20 20
Team 2 0
Assists 12 9
Steals 9 6
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 13 14
Fouls 22 16
Technicals 0 0
5
K. Allen G
21 PTS, 2 REB
4
S. Mays G
18 PTS, 3 REB
away team logo Florida 15-11 33311882
home team logo 13 LSU 21-5 31331377
Pete Maravich Assembly Center Baton Rouge, LA
away team logo Florida 15-11 68.4 PPG 37.3 RPG 12.6 APG
home team logo 13 LSU 21-5 82.9 PPG 40.2 RPG 13.6 APG
5
K. Allen G 12.6 PPG 2.9 RPG 2.4 APG 40.5 FG%
4
S. Mays G 13.0 PPG 3.0 RPG 2.2 APG 44.0 FG%
5
K. Allen G 21 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
4
S. Mays G 18 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
46.2 FG% 42.9
36.7 3PT FG% 31.8
84.6 FT% 64.0
Florida
Starters
K. Allen
N. Locke
K. Hayes
A. Nembhard
K. Johnson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Allen 21 2 0 6/12 5/9 4/5 1 36 1 0 2 0 2
N. Locke 15 5 0 5/13 3/9 2/2 1 36 0 0 0 3 2
K. Hayes 10 7 1 4/4 0/0 2/2 5 27 1 2 0 2 5
A. Nembhard 8 3 8 4/9 0/2 0/0 3 42 3 0 2 1 2
K. Johnson 7 6 2 3/5 0/2 1/2 4 24 0 0 3 1 5
Bench
J. Hudson
D. Bassett
D. Ballard
I. Stokes
M. Okauru
M. Krause
K. Stone
G. Gak
A. Fava
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Hudson 15 3 1 6/13 3/7 0/0 2 27 1 0 1 3 0
D. Bassett 2 3 0 0/4 0/0 2/2 2 12 1 0 1 2 1
D. Ballard 2 2 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 15 1 0 1 1 1
I. Stokes 2 2 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 4 5 1 0 3 1 1
M. Okauru 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
M. Krause - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Stone - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Gak - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Fava - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 82 34 12 30/65 11/30 11/13 22 225 9 2 13 14 20
LSU
Starters
S. Mays
N. Reid
K. Bigby-Williams
T. Waters
M. Taylor
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Mays 18 3 0 6/12 2/6 4/4 3 40 2 0 0 1 2
N. Reid 16 15 0 5/12 1/1 5/6 2 35 0 0 5 6 9
K. Bigby-Williams 10 6 2 3/5 0/0 4/6 1 30 0 3 0 4 2
T. Waters 10 0 4 3/12 2/8 2/4 3 35 1 0 3 0 0
M. Taylor 10 5 1 4/7 2/3 0/3 2 28 1 0 2 3 2
Bench
D. Days
J. Smart
E. Williams
M. Graves
D. Edwards
C. Cooper
W. Reese
A. Hyatt
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Days 9 4 0 4/5 0/1 1/2 0 11 0 0 0 2 2
J. Smart 4 3 1 2/8 0/3 0/0 4 32 2 0 3 0 3
E. Williams 0 2 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 14 0 0 1 2 0
M. Graves - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Cooper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Reese - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hyatt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 38 9 27/63 7/22 16/25 16 225 6 3 14 18 20
