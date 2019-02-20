Allen scores 21, Florida downs No. 13 LSU, 82-77
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) Kevaughn Allen highlighted a 21-point performance with a pair of 3-pointers late in overtime, and Florida beat No. 13 LSU 82-77 on Wednesday night.
Jalen Hudson and Noah Locke each scored 15 for Florida (15-11, 7-6 SEC), which has won three straight on the heels of competitive losses to Kentucky, Tennessee and Auburn.
Naz Reid had 16 points and 15 rebounds for LSU (21-5, 11-2), which lost for only the second time in 16 games and saw its four-game winning streak snapped.
Skylar Mays scored 18 points for the Tigers, which saw the game begin to slip away when Allen's consecutive 3s gave Florida a 76-70 lead with 1:12 to go.
Tremont Waters, who has been LSU's leading scorer this season, struggled in critical moments. With the score tied in the final seconds of regulation, he badly missed a pull-up 3. And when a late steal gave LSU a chance to tie the game with less than 20 seconds left in overtime, Waters again missed from 3 to finish 3-of-12 shooting, including 2 of 8 from 3-point range.
Waters finished with 10 points, as did LSU's Kavell Bigby-Williams and Marlon Taylor.
Florida won for the first time this season against a ranked team after losing its previous six such match-ups.
BIG PICTURE
Florida: The Gators arrived in Baton Rouge still holding realistic hopes of securing enough big victories to make the NCAA Tournament. A road victory against one of the hottest teams in the country should help. The Gators again demonstrated their defensive prowess and ability to compete with the SEC's best. During regulation, Florida held LSU to nearly 19 fewer points than its average per game.
LSU: After winning each of their previous four games by five for fewer points, the Tigers were unable to pull out yet another nail-biter and moved to 3-2 in overtime this season. LSU also fell out of a tie with Tennessee for first place in the SEC and are now tied with Kentucky - a team they beat last week -for second.
UP NEXT
Florida: Hosts Missouri on Saturday.
LSU: Hosts No. 5 Tennessee on Saturday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.5
|Min. Per Game
|32.5
|15.9
|Pts. Per Game
|15.9
|6.0
|Ast. Per Game
|6.0
|3.0
|Reb. Per Game
|3.0
|41.1
|Field Goal %
|43.2
|34.7
|Three Point %
|33.1
|71.9
|Free Throw %
|79.1
|Offensive rebound by Kavell Bigby-Williams
|2.0
|Ja'vonte Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4.0
|+ 1
|Noah Locke made 2nd of 2 free throws
|9.0
|+ 1
|Noah Locke made 1st of 2 free throws
|9.0
|Personal foul on Ja'vonte Smart
|9.0
|Defensive rebound by Noah Locke
|10.0
|Tremont Waters missed 3-pt. jump shot
|12.0
|Bad pass turnover on KeVaughn Allen, stolen by Ja'vonte Smart
|16.0
|+ 3
|Tremont Waters made 3-pt. jump shot
|20.0
|+ 1
|KeVaughn Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws
|25.0
|+ 1
|KeVaughn Allen made 1st of 2 free throws
|25.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|82
|77
|Field Goals
|30-65 (46.2%)
|27-63 (42.9%)
|3-Pointers
|11-30 (36.7%)
|7-22 (31.8%)
|Free Throws
|11-13 (84.6%)
|16-25 (64.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|38
|Offensive
|14
|18
|Defensive
|20
|20
|Team
|2
|0
|Assists
|12
|9
|Steals
|9
|6
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|13
|14
|Fouls
|22
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|46.2
|FG%
|42.9
|
|
|36.7
|3PT FG%
|31.8
|
|
|84.6
|FT%
|64.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Allen
|21
|2
|0
|6/12
|5/9
|4/5
|1
|36
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|N. Locke
|15
|5
|0
|5/13
|3/9
|2/2
|1
|36
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|K. Hayes
|10
|7
|1
|4/4
|0/0
|2/2
|5
|27
|1
|2
|0
|2
|5
|A. Nembhard
|8
|3
|8
|4/9
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|42
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|K. Johnson
|7
|6
|2
|3/5
|0/2
|1/2
|4
|24
|0
|0
|3
|1
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Allen
|21
|2
|0
|6/12
|5/9
|4/5
|1
|36
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|N. Locke
|15
|5
|0
|5/13
|3/9
|2/2
|1
|36
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|K. Hayes
|10
|7
|1
|4/4
|0/0
|2/2
|5
|27
|1
|2
|0
|2
|5
|A. Nembhard
|8
|3
|8
|4/9
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|42
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|K. Johnson
|7
|6
|2
|3/5
|0/2
|1/2
|4
|24
|0
|0
|3
|1
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hudson
|15
|3
|1
|6/13
|3/7
|0/0
|2
|27
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|D. Bassett
|2
|3
|0
|0/4
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|12
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|D. Ballard
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|15
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|I. Stokes
|2
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|5
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1
|M. Okauru
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Krause
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Stone
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Gak
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Fava
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|82
|34
|12
|30/65
|11/30
|11/13
|22
|225
|9
|2
|13
|14
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Mays
|18
|3
|0
|6/12
|2/6
|4/4
|3
|40
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|N. Reid
|16
|15
|0
|5/12
|1/1
|5/6
|2
|35
|0
|0
|5
|6
|9
|K. Bigby-Williams
|10
|6
|2
|3/5
|0/0
|4/6
|1
|30
|0
|3
|0
|4
|2
|T. Waters
|10
|0
|4
|3/12
|2/8
|2/4
|3
|35
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|M. Taylor
|10
|5
|1
|4/7
|2/3
|0/3
|2
|28
|1
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Mays
|18
|3
|0
|6/12
|2/6
|4/4
|3
|40
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|N. Reid
|16
|15
|0
|5/12
|1/1
|5/6
|2
|35
|0
|0
|5
|6
|9
|K. Bigby-Williams
|10
|6
|2
|3/5
|0/0
|4/6
|1
|30
|0
|3
|0
|4
|2
|T. Waters
|10
|0
|4
|3/12
|2/8
|2/4
|3
|35
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|M. Taylor
|10
|5
|1
|4/7
|2/3
|0/3
|2
|28
|1
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Days
|9
|4
|0
|4/5
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|J. Smart
|4
|3
|1
|2/8
|0/3
|0/0
|4
|32
|2
|0
|3
|0
|3
|E. Williams
|0
|2
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|14
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|M. Graves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Edwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Cooper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Reese
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Hyatt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|77
|38
|9
|27/63
|7/22
|16/25
|16
|225
|6
|3
|14
|18
|20
-
STNFRD
ARIZST62
80
2nd 0.0 ESP2
-
PITT
GATECH65
73
2nd 1.0
-
CSN
LNGBCH57
41
2nd 13:12
-
COLOST
SJST55
36
2nd 15:43
-
COLO
WASHST41
44
2nd 18:28 PACN
-
AF
FRESNO42
27
2nd 12:40 ATSN
-
NMEX
UTAHST12
5
1st 14:54 ESPU
-
UTAH
WASH10
4
1st 14:57 FS1
-
6NEVADA
SDGST0
2
1st 17:54 CBSSN
-
17NOVA
GTOWN73
85
Final
-
MISSST
UGA68
67
Final
-
RUT
10MICHST60
71
Final
-
LPSCMB
FGC61
67
Final
-
STETSON
NJTECH77
82
Final
-
NALAB
KENSAW76
61
Final
-
XAVIER
SETON70
69
Final
-
FLA
13LSU82
77
Final/OT
-
UMASS
GWASH67
79
Final
-
EVAN
LOYCHI58
70
Final
-
FORD
RICH69
72
Final
-
ILLST
INDST50
73
Final
-
UNF
JVILLE80
73
Final/OT
-
AMER
LAFAY68
70
Final
-
LSALLE
STBON60
62
Final
-
BC
NCST80
89
Final/OT
-
TULANE
MEMP76
102
Final
-
ARMY
LEHIGH81
91
Final
-
18LVILLE
CUSE49
69
Final
-
TXAMCC
SFA65
55
Final
-
CARK
MCNSE75
83
Final/OT
-
NICHST
SAMHOU74
84
Final/OT
-
LAMAR
UIW76
58
Final
-
WILL
NEBOM63
77
Final
-
NIOWA
MOST63
43
Final
-
SELOU
NORL68
89
Final
-
SILL
VALPO52
55
Final
-
DENVER
SDAK45
72
Final
-
NWST
HOUBP54
92
Final
-
STJOHN
PROV59
78
Final
-
ARK
AUBURN56
79
Final
-
NWEST
OHIOST49
63
Final
-
WICHST
TULSA81
60
Final
-
CREIGH
DEPAUL79
67
Final
-
8UNC
1DUKE88
72
Final
-
BUTLER
11MARQET69
79
Final
-
NAVY
LOYMD0
0
PPD