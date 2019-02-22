Ford leads Saint Mary's (Cal) past Pacific 58-32
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) Jordan Ford had 28 points as Saint Mary's rolled past Pacific 58-32 on Thursday night.
Malik Fitts had nine rebounds for Saint Mary's (18-10, 9-4 West Coast Conference). Tanner Krebs added seven rebounds. Jordan Hunter had three assists and three blocks for the visitors.
The Tigers' 32 points on 20.8 percent shooting represented the worst marks by a Saint Mary's opponent this season.
Pacific (13-15, 3-10) put up 17 second-half points, a season low for the team.
Roberto Gallinat, whose 15 points per game coming into the matchup led the Tigers, shot only 14 percent in the game (1 of 7).
The Gaels improve to 2-0 against the Tigers this season. Saint Mary's defeated Pacific 78-66 on Feb. 7. Saint Mary's matches up against San Diego on the road on Saturday. Pacific plays Loyola Marymount at home on Saturday.
|30.6
|Min. Per Game
|30.6
|11.4
|Pts. Per Game
|11.4
|2.7
|Ast. Per Game
|2.7
|5.7
|Reb. Per Game
|5.7
|49.8
|Field Goal %
|48.9
|41.8
|Three Point %
|28.2
|79.3
|Free Throw %
|65.8
|Shot clock violation turnover on Saint Mary's
|1.0
|+ 2
|Brandon McGhee made floating jump shot
|24.0
|+ 2
|Jock Perry made hook shot
|48.0
|Defensive rebound by Jock Perry
|1:11
|Brandon McGhee missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:11
|Brandon McGhee missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:11
|Shooting foul on Quinn Clinton
|1:11
|Lost ball turnover on Elijah Thomas, stolen by Anthony Townes
|1:21
|Defensive rebound by Dan Fotu
|1:50
|Zach Cameron missed free throw
|1:50
|Personal foul on Jock Perry
|1:50
|Team Stats
|Points
|58
|32
|Field Goals
|22-48 (45.8%)
|10-48 (20.8%)
|3-Pointers
|8-19 (42.1%)
|2-11 (18.2%)
|Free Throws
|6-10 (60.0%)
|10-16 (62.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|40
|26
|Offensive
|6
|6
|Defensive
|33
|19
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|10
|2
|Steals
|5
|6
|Blocks
|4
|2
|Turnovers
|10
|8
|Fouls
|16
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Saint Mary's 18-10
|74.7 PPG
|37.3 RPG
|10.6 APG
|Pacific 13-15
|67.5 PPG
|35.6 RPG
|10.0 APG
|
|45.8
|FG%
|20.8
|
|
|42.1
|3PT FG%
|18.2
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|62.5
|
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Thomas
|4
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|1/2
|0
|14
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|J. Perry
|2
|3
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|M. Tass
|2
|0
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Sheets
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Mudronja
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Q. Clinton
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Fotu
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|A. Menzies
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Clark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Zoriks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|58
|39
|10
|22/48
|8/19
|6/10
|16
|200
|5
|4
|10
|6
|33
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bailey
|8
|1
|0
|2/6
|2/4
|2/2
|3
|23
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Townes
|5
|5
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|26
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|K. Kabellis
|4
|2
|0
|2/7
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|25
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|R. Gallinat
|3
|2
|1
|1/7
|0/2
|1/2
|1
|25
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Tripp
|2
|4
|0
|0/5
|0/0
|2/4
|3
|30
|1
|1
|4
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Dorsey
|6
|4
|1
|2/9
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|21
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Z. Cameron
|2
|4
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|18
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|B. McGhee
|2
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|K. Small
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Price-Noel
|0
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Sanni
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. McCray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Brahmbhatt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|32
|25
|2
|10/48
|2/11
|10/16
|12
|200
|6
|2
|8
|6
|19
