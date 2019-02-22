MARYCA
No Text

Ford leads Saint Mary's (Cal) past Pacific 58-32

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 22, 2019

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) Jordan Ford had 28 points as Saint Mary's rolled past Pacific 58-32 on Thursday night.

Malik Fitts had nine rebounds for Saint Mary's (18-10, 9-4 West Coast Conference). Tanner Krebs added seven rebounds. Jordan Hunter had three assists and three blocks for the visitors.

The Tigers' 32 points on 20.8 percent shooting represented the worst marks by a Saint Mary's opponent this season.

Pacific (13-15, 3-10) put up 17 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Roberto Gallinat, whose 15 points per game coming into the matchup led the Tigers, shot only 14 percent in the game (1 of 7).

The Gaels improve to 2-0 against the Tigers this season. Saint Mary's defeated Pacific 78-66 on Feb. 7. Saint Mary's matches up against San Diego on the road on Saturday. Pacific plays Loyola Marymount at home on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Ford
J. Tripp
30.6 Min. Per Game 30.6
11.4 Pts. Per Game 11.4
2.7 Ast. Per Game 2.7
5.7 Reb. Per Game 5.7
49.8 Field Goal % 48.9
41.8 Three Point % 28.2
79.3 Free Throw % 65.8
  Shot clock violation turnover on Saint Mary's 1.0
+ 2 Brandon McGhee made floating jump shot 24.0
+ 2 Jock Perry made hook shot 48.0
  Defensive rebound by Jock Perry 1:11
  Brandon McGhee missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:11
  Brandon McGhee missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:11
  Shooting foul on Quinn Clinton 1:11
  Lost ball turnover on Elijah Thomas, stolen by Anthony Townes 1:21
  Defensive rebound by Dan Fotu 1:50
  Zach Cameron missed free throw 1:50
  Personal foul on Jock Perry 1:50
Team Stats
Points 58 32
Field Goals 22-48 (45.8%) 10-48 (20.8%)
3-Pointers 8-19 (42.1%) 2-11 (18.2%)
Free Throws 6-10 (60.0%) 10-16 (62.5%)
Total Rebounds 40 26
Offensive 6 6
Defensive 33 19
Team 1 1
Assists 10 2
Steals 5 6
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 10 8
Fouls 16 12
Technicals 0 0
Bench
E. Thomas
J. Perry
M. Tass
D. Sheets
A. Mudronja
Q. Clinton
D. Fotu
A. Menzies
K. Clark
K. Zoriks
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Thomas 4 0 0 1/2 1/2 1/2 0 14 0 0 2 0 0
J. Perry 2 3 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 1 2
M. Tass 2 0 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 10 1 0 0 0 0
D. Sheets 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
A. Mudronja 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
Q. Clinton 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
D. Fotu 0 2 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 6 0 1 1 0 2
A. Menzies - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Zoriks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 58 39 10 22/48 8/19 6/10 16 200 5 4 10 6 33
Bench
L. Dorsey
Z. Cameron
B. McGhee
K. Small
J. Price-Noel
A. Sanni
A. McCray
J. Brahmbhatt
A. Smith
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Dorsey 6 4 1 2/9 0/2 2/2 1 21 1 0 0 1 3
Z. Cameron 2 4 0 0/1 0/0 2/3 1 18 0 0 1 1 3
B. McGhee 2 2 0 1/3 0/0 0/2 1 8 0 0 0 1 1
K. Small 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 14 1 0 0 0 0
J. Price-Noel 0 1 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 0 1
A. Sanni - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McCray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brahmbhatt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 32 25 2 10/48 2/11 10/16 12 200 6 2 8 6 19
