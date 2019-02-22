OREGST
Oregon State
Beavers
16-9
away team logo
67
TF 12
FINAL
End
2nd
FS1
Thu Feb. 21
11:00pm
BONUS
68
TF 6
home team logo
UCLA
UCLA
Bruins
14-13
ML: +115
UCLA -2, O/U 152
ML: -136
OREGST
UCLA

No Text

UCLA hangs on to beat Oregon State 68-67 after blowing lead

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 22, 2019

LOS ANGELES (AP) UCLA won its first three games under interim coach Murry Bartow with Chris Smith in the starting lineup. Having lost four of its last five, Bartow decided to put Smith back in the rotation.

The move paid off.

Smith scored the go-ahead basket with 21 seconds left on a desperate bank shot after UCLA blew a 12-point second-half lead, and the Bruins hung on for a 68-67 victory over Oregon State on Thursday night.

''We wanted a more skilled guy at the 4,'' Bartow said. ''We just thought we needed a little bit of a change, not just in the starting lineup but who we were playing.''

Tres Tinkle airballed a potential game-winning 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds to go for the Beavers, who didn't take their first lead until 1:26 remaining in the game.

''We were just kind of out of sorts,'' Stephen Thompson Jr. said of Oregon State's last play. ''We weren't in the right positions.''

Moses Brown had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Bruins (14-13, 7-7 Pac-12), who got back to .500 in league play with a handful of regular-season games remaining.

''This season has been like a war of attrition,'' Smith said. ''We've been down more than we've been up. It really feels good to get a win. Everybody knows in the back of their head we've got a lot to do. We got to get better.''

Jaylen Hands added 12 points, but missed a pair of free throws in the final second with UCLA clinging to a one-point lead.

Thompson scored 21 points and Tinkle added 19 for Oregon State (16-9, 8-5), which fell into a second-place tie with idle Arizona State and Utah in the league standings. The Beavers' two-game winning streak ended.

''We outscored them 40-26 in the paint yet it's a 28-3 advantage at the free throw line,'' Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said. ''Maybe it's our fault not going to the rim enough.''

After UCLA led by 12 early in the second half it became a back-and-forth game over the final 4:19. The Bruins' shooting dipped to 35 percent from the field in the final 20 minutes after they shot 50 percent in the first half.

''We didn't really play that well in the second half and we've got to fix all those things,'' Smith said. ''We know we can do better than what we just did.''

The Beavers twice got within one point before they tied it 65-all on a 3-pointer by Antoine Vernon, his first basket of the game.

Thompson's layup gave Oregon State its first lead of the game, 67-65.

Hands made 1 of 2 free throws to get UCLA to 67-66.

After Tinkle missed a 3-pointer, Smith put up an out-of-control shot that banked in with Thompson guarding him closely. Smith got fouled and missed the free throw. The Bruins were 1 of 4 from the line in the final 1:13.

''I looked up and it was just me and Thompson and I figured just attack,'' Smith said.

Oregon State closed to 61-60 on Thompson's basket, capping a 16-6 spurt that included 3-pointers by Zach Reichle and Thompson.

Tinkle's inside basket again drew the Beavers within one before Vernon's 3-pointer tied it.

UCLA starting guard Prince Ali missed his first game of the season because of plantar fasciitis in his left foot. The junior guard who averages 9.6 points is day-to-day. Freshman David Singleton earned his first start in place of Ali, who scored eight points.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon State: The loss kept the Beavers from sweeping UCLA for the first time since 1987-88.

UCLA: The Bruins played a close game for the third time in their last four, coming away with two wins and a one-point loss. They have four regular-season games remaining, three against teams that are above them in the Pac-12 standings.

AT THE LINE

Brown was 5 of 16 from the free-throw line last weekend in the Bay Area, where UCLA split its games.

He made 4 of 5 against the Beavers, saying the improvement was due to ''focus and repetition. Just trying to maximize my possessions.''

Bartow credited Brown for putting in extra work on his own to change his technique.

UP NEXT

Oregon State: Visits Southern California on Saturday.

UCLA: Hosts Oregon on Saturday and goes for a season sweep.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
T. Tinkle
J. Hands
30.7 Min. Per Game 30.7
13.0 Pts. Per Game 13.0
6.2 Ast. Per Game 6.2
3.6 Reb. Per Game 3.6
49.0 Field Goal % 40.7
30.7 Three Point % 33.3
76.9 Free Throw % 76.2
  Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle 1.0
  Jaylen Hands missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
  Jaylen Hands missed 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Personal foul on Tres Tinkle 1.0
  Defensive rebound by UCLA 2.0
  Tres Tinkle missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
  Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle 19.0
  Chris Smith missed free throw 19.0
  Shooting foul on Stephen Thompson Jr. 19.0
+ 2 Chris Smith made layup 19.0
  Defensive rebound by Chris Smith 29.0
Team Stats
Points 67 68
Field Goals 30-59 (50.8%) 22-52 (42.3%)
3-Pointers 6-20 (30.0%) 6-15 (40.0%)
Free Throws 1-3 (33.3%) 18-28 (64.3%)
Total Rebounds 32 36
Offensive 5 9
Defensive 27 23
Team 0 4
Assists 21 13
Steals 4 5
Blocks 6 2
Turnovers 11 11
Fouls 18 8
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
S. Thompson Jr. G
21 PTS, 2 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
1
M. Brown C
14 PTS, 11 REB
12T
away team logo Oregon State 16-9 313667
home team logo UCLA 14-13 402868
UCLA -2, O/U 152
Pauley Pavilion Los Angeles, CA
UCLA -2, O/U 152
Pauley Pavilion Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Oregon State 16-9 73.8 PPG 39 RPG 15.4 APG
home team logo UCLA 14-13 77.7 PPG 44.2 RPG 14.7 APG
Key Players
1
S. Thompson Jr. G 16.4 PPG 4.5 RPG 3.6 APG 44.2 FG%
1
M. Brown C 10.7 PPG 8.5 RPG 0.3 APG 63.3 FG%
Top Scorers
1
S. Thompson Jr. G 21 PTS 2 REB 7 AST
1
M. Brown C 14 PTS 11 REB 0 AST
50.8 FG% 42.3
30.0 3PT FG% 40.0
33.3 FT% 64.3
Oregon State
Starters
S. Thompson Jr.
T. Tinkle
Z. Reichle
E. Thompson
K. Kelley
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Thompson Jr. 21 2 7 9/14 2/6 1/2 4 38 1 0 0 0 2
T. Tinkle 19 16 3 9/18 1/6 0/1 4 38 0 1 4 2 14
Z. Reichle 6 4 2 2/3 2/3 0/0 1 21 2 0 2 0 4
E. Thompson 4 2 7 2/11 0/2 0/0 3 37 0 1 3 1 1
K. Kelley 4 2 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 17 0 4 0 0 2
Starters
S. Thompson Jr.
T. Tinkle
Z. Reichle
E. Thompson
K. Kelley
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Thompson Jr. 21 2 7 9/14 2/6 1/2 4 38 1 0 0 0 2
T. Tinkle 19 16 3 9/18 1/6 0/1 4 38 0 1 4 2 14
Z. Reichle 6 4 2 2/3 2/3 0/0 1 21 2 0 2 0 4
E. Thompson 4 2 7 2/11 0/2 0/0 3 37 0 1 3 1 1
K. Kelley 4 2 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 17 0 4 0 0 2
Bench
G. Rakocevic
A. Vernon
A. Hollins
W. Washington
P. Dastrup
I. Barnes
K. Blaser
E. Glenzel
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Rakocevic 6 3 0 3/5 0/0 0/0 2 22 0 0 2 1 2
A. Vernon 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 11 1 0 0 0 0
A. Hollins 2 1 2 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 11 0 0 0 0 1
W. Washington 2 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 5 0 0 0 1 1
P. Dastrup - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Barnes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Blaser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Glenzel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 32 21 30/59 6/20 1/3 18 200 4 6 11 5 27
UCLA
Starters
M. Brown
J. Hands
C. Smith
K. Wilkes
D. Singleton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Brown 14 11 0 5/8 0/0 4/5 1 37 0 0 4 2 9
J. Hands 12 2 8 4/13 1/4 3/6 0 31 2 0 1 0 2
C. Smith 10 2 1 4/8 1/2 1/3 0 21 0 0 0 0 2
K. Wilkes 10 6 1 4/9 2/4 0/0 1 36 0 1 1 2 4
D. Singleton 8 1 3 2/4 2/3 2/3 2 28 0 0 2 0 1
Starters
M. Brown
J. Hands
C. Smith
K. Wilkes
D. Singleton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Brown 14 11 0 5/8 0/0 4/5 1 37 0 0 4 2 9
J. Hands 12 2 8 4/13 1/4 3/6 0 31 2 0 1 0 2
C. Smith 10 2 1 4/8 1/2 1/3 0 21 0 0 0 0 2
K. Wilkes 10 6 1 4/9 2/4 0/0 1 36 0 1 1 2 4
D. Singleton 8 1 3 2/4 2/3 2/3 2 28 0 0 2 0 1
Bench
J. Bernard
A. Olesinski
C. Riley
J. Hill
P. Ali
A. Dodson
I. Wulff
J. Wallace
K. Nwuba
T. Campbell
S. O'Neal
R. Stong
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Bernard 10 6 0 1/4 0/1 8/10 2 19 1 0 2 3 3
A. Olesinski 2 3 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 16 1 1 0 2 1
C. Riley 2 1 0 1/3 0/0 0/1 1 11 1 0 0 0 1
J. Hill 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0
P. Ali - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Dodson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Wulff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wallace - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Nwuba - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Campbell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. O'Neal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Stong - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 32 13 22/52 6/15 18/28 8 200 5 2 11 9 23
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores