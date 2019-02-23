GATECH
MIAMI

No Text

Vasiljevic, Lawrence lead Miami past Georgia Tech

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 23, 2019

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) Dejan Vasiljevic scored 21 points to lead Miami to an 80-65 victory over Georgia Tech Saturday afternoon.

Anthony Lawrence finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists and Ebuka Izundu scored 18 points for the Hurricanes, who have won three of their last five after a five-game losing streak.

The Hurricanes (12-14, 4-10 Atlantic Coast Conference) never trailed and were never threatened after a 13-3 run that helped open a 17-point lead midway through the first half. Chris Lykes, Anthony Mack and Sam Waardenburg hit 3-pointers that keyed Miami's surge. Lykes' short jumper with 8:09 remaining capped the run and increased the Hurricanes' lead to 30-13.

Lawrence's 3-pointer at the buzzer gave Miami a 39-23 advantage at halftime.

The Yellow Jackets (12-16, 4-11) got no closer than 51-40 on Michael Devoe's 3-pointer with 14:01 remaining in the second half.

Jose Alvarado scored 20 points and Moses Wright finished with 19 points for Georgia Tech.

BIG PICTURE:

Georgia Tech: Alvarado played 40 minutes for the second consecutive game. In addition to his 40-minute outing against Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Alvarado also played entire games against Arkansas (Dec. 19) and Notre Dame (Feb. 10).

Miami: After shooting 36 percent in a 64-57 loss at Boston College Sunday, the Hurricanes improved to 48-percent shooting from the field against Georgia Tech. Miami also improved in 3-pointers, shooting 38 percent, 9 of 25, from beyond the arc after a 4-for-26 performance against Boston College.

UP NEXT:

Georgia Tech: the Yellow Jackets conclude their two-game road set Wednesday at No. 3 Virginia.

Miami: the Hurricanes open a two-game road swing Tuesday at Wake Forest.

--

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Alvarado
A. Lawrence II
32.7 Min. Per Game 32.7
11.6 Pts. Per Game 11.6
2.6 Ast. Per Game 2.6
5.8 Reb. Per Game 5.8
39.4 Field Goal % 44.3
27.9 Three Point % 33.6
77.2 Free Throw % 75.0
+ 1 Jose Alvarado made 3rd of 3 free throws 5.0
  Jose Alvarado missed 2nd of 3 free throws 5.0
  Jose Alvarado missed 1st of 3 free throws 5.0
  Shooting foul on Dejan Vasiljevic 5.0
  Offensive rebound by Jose Alvarado 5.0
  Jose Alvarado missed layup, blocked by Sam Waardenburg 7.0
  Lost ball turnover on Dejan Vasiljevic, stolen by Jose Alvarado 9.0
  Defensive rebound by Willie Herenton 14.0
  Michael Devoe missed jump shot 16.0
+ 2 Dejan Vasiljevic made tip-in 28.0
  Offensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic 31.0
Team Stats
Points 65 80
Field Goals 25-58 (43.1%) 27-58 (46.6%)
3-Pointers 7-21 (33.3%) 9-25 (36.0%)
Free Throws 8-12 (66.7%) 17-19 (89.5%)
Total Rebounds 33 35
Offensive 7 12
Defensive 20 20
Team 6 3
Assists 13 20
Steals 6 10
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 14 10
Fouls 18 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
10
J. Alvarado G
20 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
1
D. Vasiljevic G
21 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Georgia Tech 12-16 234265
home team logo Miami (Fla.) 12-14 394180
MIAMI -7.5, O/U 127.5
Watsco Center Coral Gables, FL
MIAMI -7.5, O/U 127.5
Watsco Center Coral Gables, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Georgia Tech 12-16 65.2 PPG 37.6 RPG 13.4 APG
home team logo Miami (Fla.) 12-14 72.2 PPG 36.2 RPG 12.6 APG
Key Players
10
J. Alvarado G 12.3 PPG 3.8 RPG 3.2 APG 39.2 FG%
1
D. Vasiljevic G 11.2 PPG 4.4 RPG 1.3 APG 41.7 FG%
Top Scorers
10
J. Alvarado G 20 PTS 7 REB 4 AST
1
D. Vasiljevic G 21 PTS 5 REB 4 AST
43.1 FG% 46.6
33.3 3PT FG% 36.0
66.7 FT% 89.5
Georgia Tech
Starters
J. Alvarado
M. Wright
M. Devoe
K. Sjolund
J. Banks III
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Alvarado 20 7 4 6/14 2/6 6/9 4 40 2 0 2 2 5
M. Wright 19 5 0 9/13 1/1 0/0 2 27 0 1 2 2 3
M. Devoe 13 0 3 4/12 3/7 2/3 1 38 0 0 1 0 0
K. Sjolund 4 1 1 2/7 0/4 0/0 1 22 2 0 0 0 1
J. Banks III 0 4 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 30 0 2 3 0 4
Starters
J. Alvarado
M. Wright
M. Devoe
K. Sjolund
J. Banks III
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Alvarado 20 7 4 6/14 2/6 6/9 4 40 2 0 2 2 5
M. Wright 19 5 0 9/13 1/1 0/0 2 27 0 1 2 2 3
M. Devoe 13 0 3 4/12 3/7 2/3 1 38 0 0 1 0 0
K. Sjolund 4 1 1 2/7 0/4 0/0 1 22 2 0 0 0 1
J. Banks III 0 4 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 30 0 2 3 0 4
Bench
A. Gueye
B. Alston
E. Cole
C. Haywood II
K. Moore
S. Ogbonda
S. Phillips
S. Medlock
E. Jester
M. Rice
A. Schafer
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Gueye 6 3 3 3/5 0/0 0/0 3 17 1 0 1 1 2
B. Alston 3 1 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 3 11 0 0 2 0 1
E. Cole 0 2 1 0/3 0/0 0/0 1 4 1 0 1 2 0
C. Haywood II 0 4 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 2 10 0 0 2 0 4
K. Moore 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
S. Ogbonda - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Phillips - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Medlock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Jester - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Schafer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 27 13 25/58 7/21 8/12 18 200 6 3 14 7 20
Miami (Fla.)
Starters
D. Vasiljevic
E. Izundu
A. Lawrence II
C. Lykes
Z. Johnson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Vasiljevic 21 5 4 7/15 5/11 2/2 3 32 1 0 2 2 3
E. Izundu 18 9 0 8/9 0/0 2/2 4 21 1 1 2 4 5
A. Lawrence II 16 10 9 5/9 1/3 5/5 2 39 1 0 4 2 8
C. Lykes 11 2 0 3/10 1/5 4/5 2 34 2 0 0 1 1
Z. Johnson 2 2 5 1/7 0/0 0/0 3 32 3 0 0 1 1
Starters
D. Vasiljevic
E. Izundu
A. Lawrence II
C. Lykes
Z. Johnson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Vasiljevic 21 5 4 7/15 5/11 2/2 3 32 1 0 2 2 3
E. Izundu 18 9 0 8/9 0/0 2/2 4 21 1 1 2 4 5
A. Lawrence II 16 10 9 5/9 1/3 5/5 2 39 1 0 4 2 8
C. Lykes 11 2 0 3/10 1/5 4/5 2 34 2 0 0 1 1
Z. Johnson 2 2 5 1/7 0/0 0/0 3 32 3 0 0 1 1
Bench
S. Waardenburg
A. Mack
W. Herenton
D. Hernandez
R. Miller Jr.
K. McGusty
D. Gak
D. Proctor
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Waardenburg 7 2 1 1/5 1/4 4/5 0 26 2 2 0 1 1
A. Mack 5 1 1 2/2 1/1 0/0 1 14 0 1 2 1 0
W. Herenton 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 1
D. Hernandez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Miller Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. McGusty - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Gak - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Proctor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 80 32 20 27/58 9/25 17/19 16 200 10 4 10 12 20
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores