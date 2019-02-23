CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) Dejan Vasiljevic scored 21 points to lead Miami to an 80-65 victory over Georgia Tech Saturday afternoon.

Anthony Lawrence finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists and Ebuka Izundu scored 18 points for the Hurricanes, who have won three of their last five after a five-game losing streak.

The Hurricanes (12-14, 4-10 Atlantic Coast Conference) never trailed and were never threatened after a 13-3 run that helped open a 17-point lead midway through the first half. Chris Lykes, Anthony Mack and Sam Waardenburg hit 3-pointers that keyed Miami's surge. Lykes' short jumper with 8:09 remaining capped the run and increased the Hurricanes' lead to 30-13.

Lawrence's 3-pointer at the buzzer gave Miami a 39-23 advantage at halftime.

The Yellow Jackets (12-16, 4-11) got no closer than 51-40 on Michael Devoe's 3-pointer with 14:01 remaining in the second half.

Jose Alvarado scored 20 points and Moses Wright finished with 19 points for Georgia Tech.

BIG PICTURE:

Georgia Tech: Alvarado played 40 minutes for the second consecutive game. In addition to his 40-minute outing against Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Alvarado also played entire games against Arkansas (Dec. 19) and Notre Dame (Feb. 10).

Miami: After shooting 36 percent in a 64-57 loss at Boston College Sunday, the Hurricanes improved to 48-percent shooting from the field against Georgia Tech. Miami also improved in 3-pointers, shooting 38 percent, 9 of 25, from beyond the arc after a 4-for-26 performance against Boston College.

UP NEXT:

Georgia Tech: the Yellow Jackets conclude their two-game road set Wednesday at No. 3 Virginia.

Miami: the Hurricanes open a two-game road swing Tuesday at Wake Forest.

