Noi, A-Rob double-doubles as TCU beats No. 19 Iowa St 75-72

  Feb 23, 2019

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) Kouat Noi had 20 points with 13 rebounds, Alex Robinson also had a double-double and TCU ended a three-game losing streak with a 75-72 win over No. 19 Iowa State on Saturday.

TCU, which had blown a 10-point lead it built before halftime, finally went ahead to stay when Desmond Bane hit a 3-pointer from the left wing with just under two minutes left to snap a 68-all tie. JD Miller later drove hard for a layup, knocking down one defender without a call and getting fouled by another to make it 73-70 in the final 41 seconds. He missed the free throw.

Iowa State (19-8, 8-6 Big 12) was within 73-72 when Marial Shayok found a gap and drove for a layup with 22 seconds left. Noi added two free throws before the Cyclones got to attempt two 3-pointers in the final three seconds, the last after a TCU turnover while the buzzer sounded before a lengthy review that added .4 seconds on the clock.

The Frogs (18-9, 6-8) hadn't won since a 92-83 victory at Iowa State two weeks ago, which was their first road win over a ranked team in 21 years.

Miller finished with 17 points and nine rebounds, Bane had 16 points and Robinson tallied 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Michael Jacobsen led Iowa State with 17 points, while Lindell Wigginton had 15. Talen Horton-Tucker had 14 points and nine rebounds.

Shayok, who entered the game second in the Big 12 at 19.1 points per game, was held to four points on 2-of-5 shooting while playing only 16 minutes.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa St.: The Cyclones have lost three of their last four games, and likely ended any chance of winning the Big 12 regular season tournament.

TCU: The Horned Frogs also ended a three-game home losing streak, a needed boost for their hopes of returning to the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row after two-decade absence. They have two road games left against teams that have already beaten this season (West Virginia and Texas) and consecutive home games against Top 25 teams Texas Tech and Kansas State.

UP NEXT

Iowa State is back home, where it has uncharacteristically lost consecutive games, to play Oklahoma on Monday night.

TCU is on the road to play Tuesday night at West Virginia, which lost by 31 points in Fort Worth earlier this season.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
N. Weiler-Babb
1 G
A. Robinson
25 G
34.3 Min. Per Game 34.3
13.0 Pts. Per Game 13.0
7.0 Ast. Per Game 7.0
3.6 Reb. Per Game 3.6
41.2 Field Goal % 44.2
37.2 Three Point % 34.1
76.2 Free Throw % 67.3
Team Stats
Points 72 75
Field Goals 31-69 (44.9%) 26-60 (43.3%)
3-Pointers 2-20 (10.0%) 9-22 (40.9%)
Free Throws 8-11 (72.7%) 14-24 (58.3%)
Total Rebounds 37 42
Offensive 12 15
Defensive 23 23
Team 2 4
Assists 17 18
Steals 13 9
Blocks 5 2
Turnovers 11 16
Fouls 15 10
Technicals 0 0
Iowa State
Starters
M. Jacobson
T. Horton-Tucker
N. Weiler-Babb
M. Shayok
T. Haliburton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Jacobson 17 7 1 7/11 1/2 2/3 0 22 2 0 0 3 4
T. Horton-Tucker 14 9 1 6/15 0/5 2/2 3 33 5 1 4 1 8
N. Weiler-Babb 8 6 6 3/12 0/3 2/2 1 39 2 0 2 3 3
M. Shayok 4 2 1 2/5 0/2 0/0 3 16 1 0 0 1 1
T. Haliburton 0 1 7 0/5 0/3 0/2 1 33 3 0 1 1 0
Bench
L. Wigginton
C. Lard
Z. Talley Jr.
G. Conditt IV
P. Nixon
S. Young
T. Lewis
C. Boothe
E. Steyer
Z. Griffin
N. Schuster
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Wigginton 15 2 1 6/14 1/5 2/2 1 33 0 2 2 1 1
C. Lard 10 6 0 5/5 0/0 0/0 5 17 0 1 2 2 4
Z. Talley Jr. 4 2 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 1 0 0 2
G. Conditt IV 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
P. Nixon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lewis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Boothe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Steyer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Griffin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Schuster - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 35 17 31/69 2/20 8/11 15 200 13 5 11 12 23
TCU
Starters
K. Noi
J. Miller
D. Bane
A. Robinson
K. Samuel
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Noi 20 13 1 5/17 4/7 6/8 2 36 1 1 4 6 7
J. Miller 17 9 1 6/10 1/2 4/7 0 34 1 0 4 4 5
D. Bane 16 5 2 6/8 2/2 2/2 1 39 1 0 1 2 3
A. Robinson 12 5 10 5/13 1/7 1/2 4 38 1 0 4 1 4
K. Samuel 4 3 1 2/4 0/0 0/3 2 18 2 1 2 1 2
Bench
R. Nembhard
K. Davis
L. Mayen
A. McWilliam
D. Arnette
K. Archie
O. Aschieris
R. Barlow
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Nembhard 4 2 2 1/3 1/2 1/2 0 23 2 0 0 0 2
K. Davis 2 1 1 1/5 0/2 0/0 1 12 1 0 1 1 0
L. Mayen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McWilliam - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Arnette - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Archie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Aschieris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Barlow - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 38 18 26/60 9/22 14/24 10 200 9 2 16 15 23
