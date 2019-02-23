Smart leads No. 13 LSU past No. 5 Tennessee in OT, 82-80
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) Javonte Smart waved both arms upward as he turned to the frenzied crowd inside the packed Peter Maravich Assembly Center, pounded his chest and hollered triumphantly.
It was as if the freshman, who grew up near Baton Rouge, knew he'd make the free throws LSU needed to close out an emotional victory - and realize a scene from his childhood dreams.
Smart capped a career-best 29-point performance with a crucial rebound and go-ahead free throws in the final seconds, and No. 13 LSU outlasted fifth-ranked Tennessee 82-80 in overtime on Saturday.
''I just had a lot of fun,'' Smart said, noting that he did not miss a free throw during Friday's practice. ''I just said, `Practice makes perfect,' and I went up to the free-throw line with a lot of confidence.''
Smart played the final six minutes of regulation with a lot of confidence, too. He scored 11 straight Tigers points - primarily on explosive dribble drives - to prevent Tennessee from pulling away.
Skyler Mays added 23 points, including a game-tying 3 with 1:16 left in regulation for LSU (22-5, 12-2 SEC), which pulled into a three-way tie with Tennessee and Kentucky atop the Southeastern Conference despite playing without its leading scorer, point guard Tremont Waters.
Mays and his teammates ran toward the student section when the game ended, several jumping on top of a baseline media table to soak up adulation from raucous fans.
''I feel like we are really part of something special,'' said Mays, who played for LSU's last-place team in 2017. ''This year is starting to look like a turning point in LSU basketball.''
LSU coach Will Wade grabbed the public address microphone before he left the court and thanked the crowd.
Admiral Schofield had 27 points and Grant Williams 18 for Tennessee (24-3, 12-2), which has lost two of three after spending about a month ranked first in the nation. Williams missed nine of 14 shots but nearly willed the Volunteers to a victory with a strong finish.
Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said the Vols will ''have to understand'' that they are ''going to be in close games from here on out.''
''The way we execute down the stretch, not turning the ball over, staying within ourselves, is what we need to do,'' Barnes said. ''We've got to be able to stay in front of the basketball and not let people get to the rim. We've got to get to the free-throw line more.''
Tennessee was 12 of 16 on foul shots, while LSU made 24 of 31.
Still, Tennessee led nearly all of the second half until Mays' 3 tied it and his free throws in the final minute of regulation gave LSU a brief lead.
Williams, who scored inside with 33 seconds left to help the Vols force overtime, put Tennessee in front late in OT with a layup while he was fouled. However, Kavell Bigby-Williams tied it with a putback of Naz Reid's miss with 6 seconds left.
Lamonte Turner had a chance to win it for Tennessee, but the timing of his miss from 3-point range was less than ideal for the Vols. A couple seconds remained as both teams scrambled for a long rebound. Smart came up with it before Tennessee's Williams collided with the Tigers' freshman and was called for the decisive foul.
''We should have got a better look the last time down the floor,'' Barnes said. ''That situation you certainly want to have the last shot of the game and we didn't do that.''
LOST SCORING
Waters, who averages 15.7 points, was ruled out with an undisclosed illness shortly before the game, and the challenge only got tougher for LSU when Reid, who averages 13.8 points, committed two early fouls.
Reid never found his rhythm, missing all nine shots he attempted from the floor. He scored his only point when he made the second of two free throws in the final minute of overtime.
But Smart, who started in Waters' place, helped LSU produce a tense contest against a Volunteer squad that led most of the way.
Bigby-Williams added 10 points and 10 rebounds for LSU, which also got timely contributions from several others.
''We believe in our guys and I told them that last night,'' Wade said. ''We've got a total team and we've got different guys that can step up at different times and we had that today.''
BIG PICTURE
Tennessee: The Volunteers will regret losing control after they appeared primed to pull away inside the final 10 minutes of regulation. Their inability to beat an LSU team that had lost to Florida at home four days earlier won't help them in the rankings. Tennessee also did not take care of the ball as well as usual, with 14 turnovers to 10 assists. LSU had 17 points off of turnovers.
LSU: The Tigers' refusal to fold and their ability to overcome virtually no production from Waters and Reid - their top scorers this season - make a statement about how difficult an opponent LSU could become in the NCAA Tournament.
UP NEXT
Tennessee: Visits Mississippi on Wednesday night.
LSU: Hosts Texas A&M on Tuesday night.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Min. Per Game
|32.6
|15.7
|Pts. Per Game
|15.7
|5.9
|Ast. Per Game
|5.9
|2.9
|Reb. Per Game
|2.9
|47.1
|Field Goal %
|43.2
|33.7
|Three Point %
|33.1
|82.5
|Free Throw %
|79.1
|+ 1
|Ja'vonte Smart made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1.0
|+ 1
|Ja'vonte Smart made 1st of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Personal foul on Grant Williams
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Ja'vonte Smart
|2.0
|Lamonte Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|+ 2
|Kavell Bigby-Williams made tip-in
|5.0
|Offensive rebound by Kavell Bigby-Williams
|5.0
|Naz Reid missed tip-in
|5.0
|Offensive rebound by Naz Reid
|6.0
|Ja'vonte Smart missed layup, blocked by Kyle Alexander
|8.0
|+ 1
|Grant Williams made free throw
|18.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|80
|82
|Field Goals
|30-67 (44.8%)
|25-65 (38.5%)
|3-Pointers
|8-22 (36.4%)
|8-25 (32.0%)
|Free Throws
|12-16 (75.0%)
|24-31 (77.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|43
|37
|Offensive
|11
|12
|Defensive
|30
|23
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|10
|8
|Steals
|4
|7
|Blocks
|3
|1
|Turnovers
|14
|7
|Fouls
|22
|18
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Key Players
|
5
|A. Schofield G
|16.5 PPG
|6.3 RPG
|2.3 APG
|48.0 FG%
|
1
|J. Smart G
|10.2 PPG
|3.2 RPG
|2.3 APG
|36.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Schofield G
|27 PTS
|9 REB
|1 AST
|J. Smart G
|29 PTS
|5 REB
|5 AST
|
|44.8
|FG%
|38.5
|
|
|36.4
|3PT FG%
|32.0
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|77.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Schofield
|27
|9
|1
|11/22
|3/7
|2/2
|4
|39
|0
|0
|2
|2
|7
|G. Williams
|18
|9
|3
|5/14
|0/1
|8/10
|4
|40
|0
|0
|5
|4
|5
|J. Bone
|13
|3
|0
|5/10
|3/5
|0/0
|4
|31
|3
|0
|3
|1
|2
|K. Alexander
|7
|6
|0
|3/3
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|27
|1
|3
|1
|2
|4
|L. Turner
|7
|4
|3
|3/11
|1/7
|0/2
|1
|39
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Schofield
|27
|9
|1
|11/22
|3/7
|2/2
|4
|39
|0
|0
|2
|2
|7
|G. Williams
|18
|9
|3
|5/14
|0/1
|8/10
|4
|40
|0
|0
|5
|4
|5
|J. Bone
|13
|3
|0
|5/10
|3/5
|0/0
|4
|31
|3
|0
|3
|1
|2
|K. Alexander
|7
|6
|0
|3/3
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|27
|1
|3
|1
|2
|4
|L. Turner
|7
|4
|3
|3/11
|1/7
|0/2
|1
|39
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bowden
|4
|5
|1
|1/4
|0/1
|2/2
|4
|24
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|J. Fulkerson
|2
|4
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Y. Pons
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|D. Walker
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Woodson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Campbell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Fleschman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Kent
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Burns
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Jancek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|80
|41
|10
|30/67
|8/22
|12/16
|22
|225
|4
|3
|14
|11
|30
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Smart
|29
|5
|5
|9/22
|2/6
|9/10
|2
|44
|3
|0
|4
|0
|5
|S. Mays
|23
|3
|2
|5/14
|3/9
|10/12
|0
|45
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|K. Bigby-Williams
|10
|10
|1
|5/8
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|33
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4
|M. Taylor
|2
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|2/4
|0
|31
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|N. Reid
|1
|7
|0
|0/9
|0/2
|1/2
|3
|28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Smart
|29
|5
|5
|9/22
|2/6
|9/10
|2
|44
|3
|0
|4
|0
|5
|S. Mays
|23
|3
|2
|5/14
|3/9
|10/12
|0
|45
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|K. Bigby-Williams
|10
|10
|1
|5/8
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|33
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4
|M. Taylor
|2
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|2/4
|0
|31
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|N. Reid
|1
|7
|0
|0/9
|0/2
|1/2
|3
|28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Days
|9
|4
|0
|3/5
|2/4
|1/1
|5
|21
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|E. Williams
|5
|5
|0
|2/3
|0/1
|1/2
|3
|16
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|M. Graves
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Edwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Waters
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Cooper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Reese
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Hyatt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|82
|35
|8
|25/65
|8/25
|24/31
|18
|225
|7
|1
|7
|12
|23
-
LAMON
TXARL84
88
2OT 36.0 ESP+
-
LOYMRY
UOP59
54
2nd 24.0
-
UGA
MISS71
72
2nd 10.0 SECN
-
16FSU
8UNC52
64
2nd 7:53 CBS
-
JMAD
HOFSTRA44
49
2nd 16:26
-
WOFF
FURMAN49
46
2nd 11:48 ESP3
-
OKLAST
23KSTATE29
55
2nd 12:53 ESP2
-
CHIST
SEATTLE35
41
2nd 13:16
-
STLOU
DAYTON41
50
2nd 10:23 CBSSN
-
20VATECH
ND39
29
2nd 12:54 ESPN
-
CHATT
MERCER56
53
2nd 7:03 ESP3
-
UTAHST
BOISE55
46
2nd 8:50 FBOOK
-
DUQ
GMASON53
54
2nd 11:19 ESP+
-
MIZZOU
FLA42
36
2nd 13:53 ESPU
-
SJST
AF45
62
2nd 9:55
-
NCWILM
WMMARY37
46
2nd 12:15
-
EWASH
NAU61
43
2nd 12:09
-
IDAHO
SUTAH48
58
2nd 12:45
-
NALAB
STETSON50
48
2nd 7:51 ESP+
-
FIU
FAU43
39
2nd 12:42
-
MOUNT
BRYANT40
61
2nd 8:33
-
DENVER
NDAK46
62
2nd 9:46 ESP3
-
NORFLK
MORGAN45
41
2nd 20:00
-
BCU
FAMU28
24
1st 1:30
-
UMES
DELST32
30
2nd 16:34
-
HOW
COPPST33
31
1st 1:39
-
STFRAN
ROBERT15
10
1st 10:15
-
TNMART
PEAY18
17
1st 11:26 ESP+
-
DEL
DREXEL13
13
1st 9:25
-
LALAF
TEXST17
21
1st 9:56 ESP+
-
ARKLR
ARKST14
17
1st 10:22 ESP+
-
HAMP
RADFRD18
11
1st 9:39 ESP+
-
LIB
UNF10
14
1st 11:20 ESP+
-
NEBOM
NDAKST11
20
1st 9:34 ESP3
-
SDAK
SDAKST23
21
1st 11:23 ESP3
-
NORL
MCNSE24
33
1st 0.0
-
SAV
NCCU27
24
1st 0.0
-
PRESBY
NCASHV29
30
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
LOYMD
BU32
28
1st 0.0
-
WAGNER
FDU25
31
1st 0.0
-
STBON
FORD32
22
1st 0.0 NBCS
-
LAMAR
TXAMCC29
22
1st 0.0
-
SCST
NCAT35
30
1st 0.0
-
SELOU
ABIL42
29
1st 0.0 ESP3
-
CARK
NICHST0
0
Delay
-
EKY
JAXST0
0
Delay ESP+
-
3UVA
18LVILLE64
52
Final
-
PSU
ILL83
76
Final
-
TEXAS
OKLA67
69
Final
-
TULSA
TEMPLE73
84
Final
-
11MARQET
PROV76
58
Final
-
5TENN
13LSU80
82
Final/OT
-
BC
CLEM66
76
Final
-
TOWSON
NEAST58
73
Final
-
WKY
ODU63
67
Final
-
SAMFORD
CIT83
87
Final/OT
-
LIU
SFTRPA69
66
Final
-
AUBURN
4UK53
80
Final
-
RICH
LSALLE84
75
Final
-
CMICH
BALLST64
57
Final
-
GWASH
VCU57
85
Final
-
MIAOH
AKRON58
70
Final
-
GASOU
APPST92
69
Final
-
UVM
BING69
63
Final
-
19IOWAST
TCU72
75
Final
-
15PURDUE
NEB75
72
Final
-
STJOES
UMASS79
80
Final
-
GAST
CSTCAR82
95
Final
-
EVAN
BRAD61
63
Final
-
INDST
MOST61
67
Final
-
CHARSO
WINTHR78
80
Final/2OT
-
WVU
BAYLOR75
82
Final
-
WYO
COLOST48
83
Final
-
GATECH
MIAMI65
80
Final
-
NAVY
COLG71
93
Final
-
OHIOST
24MD62
72
Final
-
WMICH
EMICH76
77
Final/OT
-
GTOWN
CREIGH69
82
Final
-
DTROIT
OAK75
95
Final
-
UAB
USM76
72
Final/OT
-
CAMP
LONGWD74
72
Final
-
YOUNG
WRIGHT54
82
Final
-
SACHRT
CCTST80
66
Final
-
SALAB
TROY0
0144 O/U
-1
5:15pm
-
UIW
SFA0
0137.5 O/U
-9.5
5:30pm ESP+
-
HARTFD
MASLOW0
0155.5 O/U
PK
5:30pm ESP3
-
NJTECH
JVILLE0
0141.5 O/U
-2
6:00pm ESP+
-
TEXPA
NMEXST0
0135 O/U
-12.5
6:00pm
-
OREGST
USC0
0144 O/U
-2
6:00pm PACN
-
CHARLO
MTSU0
0129 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm
-
MVSU
PVAM0
0148.5 O/U
-15.5
6:00pm
-
SFLA
9HOU0
0130.5 O/U
-12
6:00pm ESP2
-
NILL
TOLEDO0
0144 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm CBSSN
-
DART
BROWN0
0143 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
VANDY
BAMA0
0137.5 O/U
-8.5
6:00pm ESPU
-
1DUKE
CUSE0
0143.5 O/U
+5.5
6:00pm ESPN
-
SIUE
BELMONT0
0157.5 O/U
-22
6:00pm ESP+
-
SC
MISSST0
0147.5 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm SECN
-
GRAM
JACKST0
0126.5 O/U
+1.5
6:30pm
-
ALST
ALCORN0
0132.5 O/U
+3.5
6:30pm
-
CHARLS
ELON0
0142 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm
-
HARV
YALE0
0142.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESP+
-
KENSAW
FGC0
0138.5 O/U
-13
7:00pm ESP+
-
CLEVST
NKY0
0149.5 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
UMBC
ALBANY0
0125.5 O/U
+1
7:00pm ESP3
-
CORN
PENN0
0143.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
MAINE
STNYBRK0
0131.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm ESP3
-
GWEBB
HIGHPT0
0134 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESP+
-
VMI
WCAR0
0156.5 O/U
-4.5
7:30pm ESP3
-
VALPO
NIOWA0
0124.5 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
LNGBCH
UCRIV0
0145.5 O/U
+2
8:00pm
-
NTEXAS
LATECH0
0130 O/U
-3
8:00pm
-
ECU
TULANE0
0139.5 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
ORAL
WILL0
0144.5 O/U
-2
8:00pm ESP3
-
UTAH
WASHST0
0156 O/U
+2
8:00pm PACN
-
MEMP
WICHST0
0156.5 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
CLMB
PRINCE0
0133.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
SETON
STJOHN0
0149.5 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm FS1
-
12KANSAS
14TXTECH0
0134.5 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm ESPN
-
PORT
PEPPER0
0144 O/U
-11.5
8:00pm
-
HOUBP
SAMHOU0
0151.5 O/U
-9
8:00pm ESP+
-
FRESNO
6NEVADA0
0147 O/U
-13.5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
SEMO
MURYST0
0147.5 O/U
-17.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
MOREHD
TNTECH0
0138 O/U
+3
8:30pm ESP+
-
EILL
TNST0
0142.5 O/U
-2.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
ARKPB
TEXSO0
0150 O/U
-10.5
8:30pm
-
TEXAM
ARK0
0147 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm SECN
-
22WISC
NWEST0
0120.5 O/U
+5
8:30pm BTN
-
ALAM
STHRN0
0132.5 O/U
-4.5
8:30pm
-
RICE
UTEP0
0140 O/U
-3
9:00pm
-
UMKC
UTVALL0
0143.5 O/U
-11
9:00pm
-
MARYCA
USD0
0131.5 O/U
+2.5
9:00pm
-
MONST
MNTNA0
0153.5 O/U
-10.5
9:00pm
-
CALBPTST
CSBAK0
0
10:00pm ESP3
-
OREG
UCLA0
0141 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
UCDAV
CSN0
0142 O/U
-2.5
10:00pm
-
CSFULL
UCSB0
0138.5 O/U
-4.5
10:00pm
-
SDGST
UNLV0
0144 O/U
+1
10:00pm ESPU
-
HAWAII
CPOLY0
0132 O/U
+7
10:00pm
-
BYU
2GONZAG0
0156.5 O/U
-19.5
10:00pm ESPN
-
SACST
PORTST0
0148 O/U
-3
10:05pm
-
COLO
WASH0
0134.5 O/U
-8
10:30pm PACN
-
SANFRAN
SNCLRA0
0137.5 O/U
+8
11:00pm