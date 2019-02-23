WVU
West Virginia
Mountaineers
10-17
away team logo
75
TF 15
FINAL
End
2nd
ESPU
Sat Feb. 23
2:00pm
BONUS
82
TF 12
home team logo
BAYLOR
Baylor
Bears
18-9
ML: +614
BAYLOR -12, O/U 136.5
ML: -905
WVU
BAYLOR

No Text

Kegler, Baylor turn back West Virginia 82-75

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 23, 2019

WACO, Texas (AP) Mario Kegler had 23 points and 10 rebounds, including a 3-pointer that gave Baylor the lead for good and six free throws in the final minute in an 82-75 win over West Virginia on Saturday.

In a game that featured more fouls (51) than field goals made (47) and 12 lead changes, the Bears (18-9, 9-5 Big 12) outscored the Mountaineers 16-5 in the final 2:45 to secure the win.

Devonte Bandoo scored 22 points off the bench for Baylor, which also received 15 points and 14 rebounds from Mark Vital and 12 points from Jared Butler.

West Virginia (10-17, 2-12) led for 29 minutes, 27 seconds and had four players in double figures. But the Mountaineers went cold down the stretch and shot 6 for 22 (27 percent) from 3-point range for the game.

Lamont West had 15 points for West Virginia but was 4 for 14 from the floor and Jordan McCabe added 14. Jermaine Haley and Andrew Gordon scored 13 apiece for the Mountaineers, who lost their fifth straight.

BIG PICTURE

West Virginia used its size and physicality to pile up fouls against the Baylor big men early, but it soon after began to have its own foul difficulty. That limited the depth for a Mountaineer team that dismissed two players recently, and it allowed Baylor to eventually pull ahead in the rebounding battle, 37-33.

Baylor clinched at least a .500 record in Big 12 and further solidified its standing for an NCAA tournament berth despite a rash of injuries that threatened to derail its season. The Bears have struggled from the free throw line for most of the season, but they were 9 for 11 in the final 2:01 to put this one away.

UP NEXT

West Virginia returns home to face TCU on Tuesday.

Baylor remains at home to meet Texas on Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Culver
M. Mason
31.7 Min. Per Game 31.7
15.5 Pts. Per Game 15.5
3.2 Ast. Per Game 3.2
2.4 Reb. Per Game 2.4
45.4 Field Goal % 41.2
Three Point % 35.2
56.5 Free Throw % 82.0
+ 3 Jermaine Haley made 3-pt. jump shot 11.0
+ 1 Mario Kegler made 2nd of 2 free throws 15.0
+ 1 Mario Kegler made 1st of 2 free throws 15.0
  Personal foul on Jermaine Haley 15.0
  Defensive rebound by Mario Kegler 17.0
  Trey Doomes missed layup, blocked by Mark Vital 19.0
+ 1 Mario Kegler made 2nd of 2 free throws 23.0
+ 1 Mario Kegler made 1st of 2 free throws 23.0
  Personal foul on Lamont West 23.0
  Defensive rebound by Mario Kegler 21.0
  Chase Harler missed 3-pt. jump shot 23.0
Team Stats
Points 75 82
Field Goals 23-54 (42.6%) 24-53 (45.3%)
3-Pointers 6-22 (27.3%) 8-21 (38.1%)
Free Throws 23-34 (67.6%) 26-35 (74.3%)
Total Rebounds 32 38
Offensive 9 11
Defensive 20 25
Team 3 2
Assists 11 12
Steals 3 3
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 11 10
Fouls 29 23
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
15
L. West F
16 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
4
M. Kegler G
23 PTS, 10 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo West Virginia 10-17 403575
home team logo Baylor 18-9 374582
BAYLOR -12, O/U 136.5
Ferrell Center Waco, TX
BAYLOR -12, O/U 136.5
Ferrell Center Waco, TX
Team Stats
away team logo West Virginia 10-17 70.6 PPG 42.9 RPG 12.7 APG
home team logo Baylor 18-9 71.8 PPG 40.8 RPG 14.1 APG
Key Players
15
L. West F 10.1 PPG 3.9 RPG 0.7 APG 40.1 FG%
4
M. Kegler G 9.4 PPG 5.7 RPG 1.1 APG 42.1 FG%
Top Scorers
15
L. West F 16 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
4
M. Kegler G 23 PTS 10 REB 3 AST
42.6 FG% 45.3
27.3 3PT FG% 38.1
67.6 FT% 74.3
West Virginia
Starters
L. West
J. McCabe
J. Haley
D. Culver
E. Matthews Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. West 16 4 1 4/14 2/9 6/8 5 37 0 0 2 0 4
J. McCabe 14 5 4 5/9 2/6 2/2 2 38 0 0 1 0 5
J. Haley 13 7 5 5/8 2/3 1/3 4 38 1 0 0 3 4
D. Culver 9 6 1 2/9 0/0 5/10 5 26 0 1 6 4 2
E. Matthews Jr. 2 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 12 1 0 0 1 0
Starters
L. West
J. McCabe
J. Haley
D. Culver
E. Matthews Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. West 16 4 1 4/14 2/9 6/8 5 37 0 0 2 0 4
J. McCabe 14 5 4 5/9 2/6 2/2 2 38 0 0 1 0 5
J. Haley 13 7 5 5/8 2/3 1/3 4 38 1 0 0 3 4
D. Culver 9 6 1 2/9 0/0 5/10 5 26 0 1 6 4 2
E. Matthews Jr. 2 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 12 1 0 0 1 0
Bench
A. Gordon
L. Routt
T. Doomes
C. Harler
T. Horton
E. Ahmad
J. Bolden
S. Konate
W. Harris
B. Knapper
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Gordon 13 4 0 3/5 0/0 7/9 4 15 1 1 2 0 4
L. Routt 6 1 0 2/2 0/0 2/2 4 16 0 0 0 1 0
T. Doomes 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
C. Harler 0 0 0 0/3 0/3 0/0 2 13 0 0 0 0 0
T. Horton 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0
E. Ahmad - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bolden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Konate - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Knapper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 29 11 23/54 6/22 23/34 29 200 3 2 11 9 20
Baylor
Starters
M. Kegler
M. Vital
J. Butler
M. Mason
F. Gillespie
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Kegler 23 10 3 6/7 2/3 9/11 3 34 0 0 4 2 8
M. Vital 15 14 2 5/10 0/0 5/9 1 33 0 2 1 5 9
J. Butler 12 2 4 5/11 1/4 1/1 4 31 2 0 1 2 0
M. Mason 4 1 1 0/7 0/2 4/4 1 33 0 0 3 0 1
F. Gillespie 2 0 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 5 14 0 1 0 0 0
Starters
M. Kegler
M. Vital
J. Butler
M. Mason
F. Gillespie
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Kegler 23 10 3 6/7 2/3 9/11 3 34 0 0 4 2 8
M. Vital 15 14 2 5/10 0/0 5/9 1 33 0 2 1 5 9
J. Butler 12 2 4 5/11 1/4 1/1 4 31 2 0 1 2 0
M. Mason 4 1 1 0/7 0/2 4/4 1 33 0 0 3 0 1
F. Gillespie 2 0 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 5 14 0 1 0 0 0
Bench
D. Bandoo
M. Mayer
F. Thamba
O. Okeke
J. Lindsey
K. McClure
M. Teague
D. Mitchell
T. Clark
J. Moffatt
D. Allen
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Bandoo 22 4 2 7/14 4/10 4/6 2 33 1 0 1 1 3
M. Mayer 3 3 0 1/4 1/2 0/0 3 13 0 0 0 1 2
F. Thamba 1 2 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 4 9 0 0 0 0 2
O. Okeke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lindsey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. McClure - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Teague - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Moffatt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 82 36 12 24/53 8/21 26/35 23 200 3 3 10 11 25
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores