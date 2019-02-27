NMEX
San Jose State beats New Mexico to halt 17-game losing skid

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 27, 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) Noah Baumann drained 8 of 12 from long range and scored 26 points to lead San Jose State to its first victory in over two months, knocking off New Mexico 89-82 on Tuesday night to halt a 17-game losing streak and pick up its first Mountain West Conference win this season.

The Spartans (4-23, 1-14) had not posted a victory since beating Northern Arizona 79-74 on Dec. 15.

Michael Steadman made 10 of 20 field-goal attempts to post 21 points while pulling down 11 rebounds. Zach Chappell chipped in 17 points to go with nine assists for San Diego State.

The Spartans knocked down 11 of 22 from beyond the arc and were 31 of 64 from the floor (48 percent) while limiting New Mexico to 33-of-82 shooting (39 percent).

Keith McGee came off the bench to score 25 points for New Mexico (11-16, 5-10). Carlton Bragg added 17 points while pulling down 16 rebounds.

The Spartans took a 47-46 lead into the break. They never trailed in the second half, pushing their advantage to 65-52 early in the final period.

Key Players
V. Jackson
M. Steadman
31.4 Min. Per Game 31.4
13.2 Pts. Per Game 13.2
1.0 Ast. Per Game 1.0
8.2 Reb. Per Game 8.2
39.3 Field Goal % 47.6
32.4 Three Point % 22.2
64.9 Free Throw % 61.6
Team Stats
Points 82 89
Field Goals 33-82 (40.2%) 31-64 (48.4%)
3-Pointers 8-34 (23.5%) 11-22 (50.0%)
Free Throws 8-19 (42.1%) 16-22 (72.7%)
Total Rebounds 53 37
Offensive 21 7
Defensive 25 22
Team 7 8
Assists 18 23
Steals 6 10
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 16 14
Fouls 17 16
Technicals 0 1
3
K. McGee G
25 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST
20
N. Baumann G
26 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo New Mexico 11-16 463682
home team logo San Jose State 4-23 474289
Event Center Arena San Jose, CA
Event Center Arena San Jose, CA
away team logo New Mexico 11-16 76.0 PPG 40.1 RPG 13.6 APG
home team logo San Jose State 4-23 65.9 PPG 41.1 RPG 13.6 APG
New Mexico
San Jose State
Starters
N. Baumann
M. Steadman
Z. Chappell
A. Chastain
S. Knight
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Baumann 26 5 5 8/13 8/12 2/2 1 37 0 0 2 0 5
M. Steadman 21 11 1 10/20 0/0 1/4 4 33 0 2 2 3 8
Z. Chappell 17 1 9 5/8 2/2 5/6 1 31 2 0 1 0 1
A. Chastain 8 5 0 3/4 0/0 2/2 3 20 0 0 0 1 4
S. Knight 5 2 2 2/9 1/5 0/0 1 28 1 0 3 0 2
Starters
N. Baumann
M. Steadman
Z. Chappell
A. Chastain
S. Knight
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Baumann 26 5 5 8/13 8/12 2/2 1 37 0 0 2 0 5
M. Steadman 21 11 1 10/20 0/0 1/4 4 33 0 2 2 3 8
Z. Chappell 17 1 9 5/8 2/2 5/6 1 31 2 0 1 0 1
A. Chastain 8 5 0 3/4 0/0 2/2 3 20 0 0 0 1 4
S. Knight 5 2 2 2/9 1/5 0/0 1 28 1 0 3 0 2
Bench
C. Anigwe
B. Ivey
B. Rodriguez-Flores
T. Smith
O. Barry
S. Japhet-Mathias
C. LeCesne
I. Nichols
C. Simmons
K. Hammonds
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Anigwe 6 3 0 1/4 0/0 4/6 0 14 1 0 1 3 0
B. Ivey 4 2 4 1/4 0/2 2/2 4 25 6 0 4 0 2
B. Rodriguez-Flores 2 0 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 10 0 0 1 0 0
T. Smith 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
O. Barry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Japhet-Mathias - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. LeCesne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Nichols - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hammonds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 89 29 23 31/64 11/22 16/22 16 200 10 2 14 7 22
