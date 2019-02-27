Carvacho lifts Colorado St. over Boise St. 76-62
BOISE, Idaho (AP) Nico Carvacho had 19 points and 14 rebounds to lead five Colorado State players in double figures as the Rams beat Boise State 76-62 on Wednesday night.
Adam Thistlewood added 14 points for the Rams. Kris Martin chipped in 13, Kendle Moore scored 10 and J.D. Paige had 10.
Justinian Jessup scored a career-high 25 points for the Broncos (11-17, 6-9 Mountain West Conference), who have now lost four consecutive games. Alex Hobbs added 12 points. RJ Williams had 10 points.
The Rams evened the season series against the Broncos with the win. Boise State defeated Colorado State 70-68 on Jan. 29. Colorado State (12-16, 7-8) faces New Mexico on the road on Saturday. Boise State matches up against UNLV on the road on Saturday.
|34.4
|Min. Per Game
|34.4
|13.4
|Pts. Per Game
|13.4
|2.4
|Ast. Per Game
|2.4
|4.4
|Reb. Per Game
|4.4
|60.5
|Field Goal %
|44.6
|0.0
|Three Point %
|41.7
|49.7
|Free Throw %
|70.8
|Defensive rebound by Kris Martin
|12.0
|Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot
|14.0
|Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup
|19.0
|Kris Martin missed jump shot
|21.0
|+ 3
|Justinian Jessup made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Hobbs
|41.0
|+ 2
|Adam Thistlewood made layup, assist by J.D. Paige
|48.0
|Defensive rebound by Adam Thistlewood
|1:03
|Alex Hobbs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:05
|Defensive rebound by Alex Hobbs
|1:10
|Kris Martin missed jump shot
|1:12
|+ 2
|Alex Hobbs made layup
|1:42
|Team Stats
|Points
|76
|62
|Field Goals
|32-55 (58.2%)
|27-68 (39.7%)
|3-Pointers
|6-15 (40.0%)
|5-27 (18.5%)
|Free Throws
|6-9 (66.7%)
|3-7 (42.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|31
|Offensive
|2
|6
|Defensive
|30
|21
|Team
|0
|4
|Assists
|16
|11
|Steals
|3
|8
|Blocks
|5
|1
|Turnovers
|12
|8
|Fouls
|10
|14
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Colorado State 12-16
|75.5 PPG
|36.7 RPG
|15.0 APG
|Boise State 11-17
|71.6 PPG
|34.1 RPG
|11.8 APG
|Key Players
|
32
|N. Carvacho F
|15.9 PPG
|13.0 RPG
|2.0 APG
|60.5 FG%
|
3
|J. Jessup G
|13.4 PPG
|4.4 RPG
|2.4 APG
|43.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|N. Carvacho F
|19 PTS
|14 REB
|5 AST
|J. Jessup G
|25 PTS
|4 REB
|4 AST
|
|58.2
|FG%
|39.7
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|18.5
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|42.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Carvacho
|19
|14
|5
|8/13
|0/0
|3/5
|2
|36
|0
|1
|3
|1
|13
|A. Thistlewood
|14
|4
|2
|6/10
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|37
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|K. Martin
|13
|5
|3
|6/9
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|34
|0
|2
|0
|0
|5
|K. Moore
|10
|2
|2
|4/7
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|37
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|H. Edwards
|6
|4
|1
|2/7
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|23
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Paige
|10
|3
|3
|4/7
|1/4
|1/2
|1
|27
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|L. Ryan
|4
|0
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|R. Berwick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Masinton-Bonner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. James
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Tyson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Schoemann
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Bannec
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|76
|32
|16
|32/55
|6/15
|6/9
|10
|200
|3
|5
|12
|2
|30
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Jessup
|25
|4
|4
|10/17
|4/9
|1/2
|1
|40
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|A. Hobbs
|12
|4
|2
|5/12
|0/4
|2/2
|1
|38
|2
|0
|1
|0
|4
|M. Dickinson
|6
|0
|1
|3/11
|0/7
|0/0
|3
|32
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Alston
|5
|3
|2
|2/11
|1/6
|0/0
|1
|29
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|Z. Haney
|2
|6
|0
|1/5
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|15
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Williams
|10
|1
|1
|5/7
|0/0
|0/1
|4
|19
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|M. Harwell
|2
|8
|1
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|25
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6
|D. Wacker
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|R. Jorch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Dembley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Huang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Frazier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Abercrombie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bereal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|62
|27
|11
|27/68
|5/27
|3/7
|14
|200
|8
|1
|8
|6
|21
