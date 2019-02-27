COLOST
Carvacho lifts Colorado St. over Boise St. 76-62

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 27, 2019

BOISE, Idaho (AP) Nico Carvacho had 19 points and 14 rebounds to lead five Colorado State players in double figures as the Rams beat Boise State 76-62 on Wednesday night.

Adam Thistlewood added 14 points for the Rams. Kris Martin chipped in 13, Kendle Moore scored 10 and J.D. Paige had 10.

Justinian Jessup scored a career-high 25 points for the Broncos (11-17, 6-9 Mountain West Conference), who have now lost four consecutive games. Alex Hobbs added 12 points. RJ Williams had 10 points.

The Rams evened the season series against the Broncos with the win. Boise State defeated Colorado State 70-68 on Jan. 29. Colorado State (12-16, 7-8) faces New Mexico on the road on Saturday. Boise State matches up against UNLV on the road on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
N. Carvacho
J. Jessup
34.4 Min. Per Game 34.4
13.4 Pts. Per Game 13.4
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
4.4 Reb. Per Game 4.4
60.5 Field Goal % 44.6
0.0 Three Point % 41.7
49.7 Free Throw % 70.8
  Defensive rebound by Kris Martin 12.0
  Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot 14.0
  Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup 19.0
  Kris Martin missed jump shot 21.0
+ 3 Justinian Jessup made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Hobbs 41.0
+ 2 Adam Thistlewood made layup, assist by J.D. Paige 48.0
  Defensive rebound by Adam Thistlewood 1:03
  Alex Hobbs missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:05
  Defensive rebound by Alex Hobbs 1:10
  Kris Martin missed jump shot 1:12
+ 2 Alex Hobbs made layup 1:42
Team Stats
Points 76 62
Field Goals 32-55 (58.2%) 27-68 (39.7%)
3-Pointers 6-15 (40.0%) 5-27 (18.5%)
Free Throws 6-9 (66.7%) 3-7 (42.9%)
Total Rebounds 32 31
Offensive 2 6
Defensive 30 21
Team 0 4
Assists 16 11
Steals 3 8
Blocks 5 1
Turnovers 12 8
Fouls 10 14
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
32
N. Carvacho F
19 PTS, 14 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
3
J. Jessup G
25 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
12T
Key Players
32
N. Carvacho F 15.9 PPG 13.0 RPG 2.0 APG 60.5 FG%
3
J. Jessup G 13.4 PPG 4.4 RPG 2.4 APG 43.8 FG%
Top Scorers
32
N. Carvacho F 19 PTS 14 REB 5 AST
3
J. Jessup G 25 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
58.2 FG% 39.7
40.0 3PT FG% 18.5
66.7 FT% 42.9
Colorado State
Starters
N. Carvacho
A. Thistlewood
K. Martin
K. Moore
H. Edwards
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Carvacho 19 14 5 8/13 0/0 3/5 2 36 0 1 3 1 13
A. Thistlewood 14 4 2 6/10 2/5 0/0 1 37 0 0 2 0 4
K. Martin 13 5 3 6/9 1/1 0/0 2 34 0 2 0 0 5
K. Moore 10 2 2 4/7 2/3 0/0 1 37 1 2 2 0 2
H. Edwards 6 4 1 2/7 0/2 2/2 2 23 0 0 3 1 3
Bench
J. Paige
L. Ryan
R. Berwick
A. Masinton-Bonner
D. James
Z. Tyson
J. Schoemann
S. Bannec
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Paige 10 3 3 4/7 1/4 1/2 1 27 2 0 1 0 3
L. Ryan 4 0 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 1 0 0
R. Berwick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Masinton-Bonner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. James - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Tyson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Schoemann - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Bannec - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 32 16 32/55 6/15 6/9 10 200 3 5 12 2 30
Boise State
Starters
J. Jessup
A. Hobbs
M. Dickinson
D. Alston
Z. Haney
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Jessup 25 4 4 10/17 4/9 1/2 1 40 3 1 1 0 4
A. Hobbs 12 4 2 5/12 0/4 2/2 1 38 2 0 1 0 4
M. Dickinson 6 0 1 3/11 0/7 0/0 3 32 2 0 0 0 0
D. Alston 5 3 2 2/11 1/6 0/0 1 29 0 0 2 1 2
Z. Haney 2 6 0 1/5 0/0 0/2 0 15 0 0 1 2 4
Bench
R. Williams
M. Harwell
D. Wacker
R. Jorch
P. Dembley
B. Huang
M. Rice
M. Frazier
R. Abercrombie
J. Bereal
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Williams 10 1 1 5/7 0/0 0/1 4 19 1 0 1 0 1
M. Harwell 2 8 1 1/5 0/1 0/0 4 25 0 0 2 2 6
D. Wacker 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 1 0
R. Jorch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Dembley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Huang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Abercrombie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bereal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 62 27 11 27/68 5/27 3/7 14 200 8 1 8 6 21
