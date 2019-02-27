Stockard leads St. Bonaventure past Duquesne 68-47
ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) Courtney Stockard had 21 points as Saint Bonaventure easily beat Duquesne 68-47 on Wednesday night.
LaDarien Griffin had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Saint Bonaventure (14-14, 10-5 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Osun Osunniyi added 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Kyle Lofton had 10 points and six assists for the hosts.
Lamar Norman Jr. scored a season-high 20 points for the Dukes (18-10, 9-6).
Eric Williams Jr. had five points despite coming into the contest as the Dukes' leading scorer at 13 points per game. He made 14 percent from beyond the arc (1 of 7).
The Bonnies improve to 2-0 against the Dukes this season. Saint Bonaventure defeated Duquesne 51-49 on Feb. 6. Saint Bonaventure plays George Washington on the road on Saturday. Duquesne plays UMass at home on Saturday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|37.9
|Min. Per Game
|37.9
|15.4
|Pts. Per Game
|15.4
|3.7
|Ast. Per Game
|3.7
|2.6
|Reb. Per Game
|2.6
|43.9
|Field Goal %
|46.1
|33.8
|Three Point %
|32.6
|71.2
|Free Throw %
|81.4
|Defensive rebound by Melkisedek Moreaux
|12.0
|Frankie Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|14.0
|+ 3
|Jason Lee made 3-pt. jump shot
|28.0
|Offensive rebound by St. Bona.
|32.0
|Melkisedek Moreaux missed layup
|34.0
|+ 1
|Lamar Norman Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|52.0
|+ 1
|Lamar Norman Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|52.0
|Shooting foul on Nelson Kaputo
|52.0
|Bad pass turnover on Jason Lee, stolen by Lamar Norman Jr.
|52.0
|Defensive rebound by LaDarien Griffin
|56.0
|Frankie Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|58.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|47
|68
|Field Goals
|15-53 (28.3%)
|27-49 (55.1%)
|3-Pointers
|7-28 (25.0%)
|5-11 (45.5%)
|Free Throws
|10-16 (62.5%)
|9-12 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|36
|Offensive
|5
|5
|Defensive
|13
|27
|Team
|9
|4
|Assists
|7
|17
|Steals
|8
|9
|Blocks
|1
|6
|Turnovers
|14
|16
|Fouls
|14
|13
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Key Players
|
22
|L. Norman Jr. G
|3.5 PPG
|1.4 RPG
|0.5 APG
|38.9 FG%
|
11
|C. Stockard F
|16.1 PPG
|6.3 RPG
|3.4 APG
|40.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|L. Norman Jr. G
|20 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|C. Stockard F
|21 PTS
|4 REB
|6 AST
|
|28.3
|FG%
|55.1
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|45.5
|
|
|62.5
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Hughes
|8
|4
|0
|2/7
|1/1
|3/4
|2
|27
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|F. Hughes
|5
|1
|2
|2/10
|1/9
|0/2
|2
|33
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E. Williams Jr.
|5
|1
|1
|1/7
|1/7
|2/4
|3
|25
|2
|0
|3
|1
|0
|T. Dunn-Martin
|4
|2
|2
|1/8
|0/3
|2/2
|1
|30
|0
|0
|5
|1
|1
|M. Weathers
|3
|5
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|28
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Hughes
|8
|4
|0
|2/7
|1/1
|3/4
|2
|27
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|F. Hughes
|5
|1
|2
|2/10
|1/9
|0/2
|2
|33
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E. Williams Jr.
|5
|1
|1
|1/7
|1/7
|2/4
|3
|25
|2
|0
|3
|1
|0
|T. Dunn-Martin
|4
|2
|2
|1/8
|0/3
|2/2
|1
|30
|0
|0
|5
|1
|1
|M. Weathers
|3
|5
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|28
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Norman Jr.
|20
|4
|0
|7/15
|4/8
|2/2
|1
|32
|4
|0
|2
|1
|3
|A. Kelly
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Wade
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|G. Bizeau
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Z. Snyder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Lewis II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Swingle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ellis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Carry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Rotroff
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|47
|18
|7
|15/53
|7/28
|10/16
|14
|199
|8
|1
|14
|5
|13
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Stockard
|21
|4
|6
|8/14
|3/5
|2/2
|1
|39
|3
|1
|6
|0
|4
|L. Griffin
|16
|11
|2
|8/11
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|39
|2
|1
|1
|2
|9
|O. Osunniyi
|10
|9
|2
|4/7
|0/0
|2/3
|3
|32
|1
|3
|0
|1
|8
|K. Lofton
|10
|1
|6
|3/9
|0/3
|4/5
|1
|39
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|D. Welch
|3
|4
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|25
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Stockard
|21
|4
|6
|8/14
|3/5
|2/2
|1
|39
|3
|1
|6
|0
|4
|L. Griffin
|16
|11
|2
|8/11
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|39
|2
|1
|1
|2
|9
|O. Osunniyi
|10
|9
|2
|4/7
|0/0
|2/3
|3
|32
|1
|3
|0
|1
|8
|K. Lofton
|10
|1
|6
|3/9
|0/3
|4/5
|1
|39
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|D. Welch
|3
|4
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|25
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Poyser
|5
|1
|0
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|J. Lee
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|N. Kaputo
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Ikpeze
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|A. Okoli
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Moreaux
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Galatio
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Planutis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Ngalakulondi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|68
|32
|17
|27/49
|5/11
|9/12
|13
|199
|9
|6
|16
|5
|27
-
UNLV
12NEVADA46
65
2nd 11:25 CBSSN
-
HOLY
COLG59
79
Final
-
17MD
PSU61
78
Final
-
CLEM
PITT62
48
Final
-
BUCK
NAVY53
64
Final
-
DEPAUL
GTOWN73
82
Final
-
UCF
SFLA75
63
Final
-
BU
LAFAY84
82
Final
-
GATECH
2UVA51
81
Final
-
CAMP
USCUP85
73
Final
-
HARTFD
BING96
76
Final
-
8HOU
ECU99
65
Final
-
OKLAST
11TXTECH80
84
Final/OT
-
LEHIGH
AMER80
66
Final
-
UMBC
STNYBRK63
78
Final
-
PRESBY
GWEBB70
78
Final
-
MASLOW
MAINE70
61
Final
-
DAVID
LSALLE69
79
Final
-
RICH
GMASON63
77
Final
-
RADFRD
HIGHPT72
54
Final
-
NH
ALBANY62
58
Final
-
7TENN
MISS73
71
Final
-
LOYMD
ARMY69
79
Final
-
MOST
ILLST57
65
Final
-
SILL
EVAN98
91
Final
-
UIW
NWST60
68
Final
-
NIAGARA
CAN86
84
Final
-
DUQ
STBON47
68
Final
-
NCASHV
CHARSO48
77
Final
-
LOYCHI
NIOWA56
55
Final
-
MCNSE
NICHST84
75
Final
-
SFA
CARK74
92
Final
-
SAMHOU
NORL71
60
Final
-
VALPO
BRAD42
67
Final
-
INDST
DRAKE68
80
Final
-
HOUBP
LAMAR75
110
Final
-
ABIL
TXAMCC73
64
Final
-
ILL
14PURDUE56
73
Final
-
ENM
GC64
95
Final
-
10MARQET
NOVA61
67
Final
-
LVILLE
BC59
66
Final
-
TEXAS
BAYLOR83
84
Final/OT
-
FLA
VANDY71
55
Final
-
COLOST
BOISE76
62
Final
-
AUBURN
UGA78
75
Final
-
23CINCY
SMU52
49
Final
-
STJOES
FORD66
52
Final
-
WYO
FRESNO60
71
Final
-
UCRIV
CSN68
70
Final