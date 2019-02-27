DUQ
Duquesne
Dukes
18-10
away team logo
47
TF 9
FINAL
End
2nd
ESP+
Wed Feb. 27
7:30pm
BONUS
68
TF 7
home team logo
STBON
St. Bona.
Bonnies
14-14
ML: +234
STBON -6.5, O/U 139
ML: -285
DUQ
STBON

No Text

Stockard leads St. Bonaventure past Duquesne 68-47

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 27, 2019

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) Courtney Stockard had 21 points as Saint Bonaventure easily beat Duquesne 68-47 on Wednesday night.

LaDarien Griffin had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Saint Bonaventure (14-14, 10-5 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Osun Osunniyi added 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Kyle Lofton had 10 points and six assists for the hosts.

Lamar Norman Jr. scored a season-high 20 points for the Dukes (18-10, 9-6).

Eric Williams Jr. had five points despite coming into the contest as the Dukes' leading scorer at 13 points per game. He made 14 percent from beyond the arc (1 of 7).

The Bonnies improve to 2-0 against the Dukes this season. Saint Bonaventure defeated Duquesne 51-49 on Feb. 6. Saint Bonaventure plays George Washington on the road on Saturday. Duquesne plays UMass at home on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
S. Carry
35 G
K. Lofton
37.9 Min. Per Game 37.9
15.4 Pts. Per Game 15.4
3.7 Ast. Per Game 3.7
2.6 Reb. Per Game 2.6
43.9 Field Goal % 46.1
33.8 Three Point % 32.6
71.2 Free Throw % 81.4
  Defensive rebound by Melkisedek Moreaux 12.0
  Frankie Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot 14.0
+ 3 Jason Lee made 3-pt. jump shot 28.0
  Offensive rebound by St. Bona. 32.0
  Melkisedek Moreaux missed layup 34.0
+ 1 Lamar Norman Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 52.0
+ 1 Lamar Norman Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 52.0
  Shooting foul on Nelson Kaputo 52.0
  Bad pass turnover on Jason Lee, stolen by Lamar Norman Jr. 52.0
  Defensive rebound by LaDarien Griffin 56.0
  Frankie Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot 58.0
Team Stats
Points 47 68
Field Goals 15-53 (28.3%) 27-49 (55.1%)
3-Pointers 7-28 (25.0%) 5-11 (45.5%)
Free Throws 10-16 (62.5%) 9-12 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 27 36
Offensive 5 5
Defensive 13 27
Team 9 4
Assists 7 17
Steals 8 9
Blocks 1 6
Turnovers 14 16
Fouls 14 13
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
22
L. Norman Jr. G
20 PTS, 4 REB
home team logo
11
C. Stockard F
21 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST
12T
Team Stats
away team logo Duquesne 18-10 73.9 PPG 38.8 RPG 14.0 APG
home team logo St. Bona. 14-14 67.3 PPG 37 RPG 12.5 APG
Key Players
22
L. Norman Jr. G 3.5 PPG 1.4 RPG 0.5 APG 38.9 FG%
11
C. Stockard F 16.1 PPG 6.3 RPG 3.4 APG 40.9 FG%
Top Scorers
22
L. Norman Jr. G 20 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
11
C. Stockard F 21 PTS 4 REB 6 AST
28.3 FG% 55.1
25.0 3PT FG% 45.5
62.5 FT% 75.0
Bench
L. Norman Jr.
A. Kelly
B. Wade
G. Bizeau
Z. Snyder
C. Davis
M. Lewis II
D. Swingle
J. Ellis
S. Carry
A. Rotroff
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Norman Jr. 20 4 0 7/15 4/8 2/2 1 32 4 0 2 1 3
A. Kelly 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 3 12 1 0 0 0 0
B. Wade 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 0 1
G. Bizeau 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 1 0 0 0
Z. Snyder - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Lewis II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Swingle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ellis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Carry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Rotroff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 47 18 7 15/53 7/28 10/16 14 199 8 1 14 5 13
Bench
J. Poyser
J. Lee
N. Kaputo
A. Ikpeze
A. Okoli
M. Moreaux
J. Galatio
B. Planutis
T. Ngalakulondi
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Poyser 5 1 0 2/3 1/1 0/0 0 10 0 1 2 0 1
J. Lee 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0
N. Kaputo 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 7 0 0 1 0 0
A. Ikpeze 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 5 1 0 1 0 1
A. Okoli 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
M. Moreaux 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
J. Galatio - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Planutis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ngalakulondi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 32 17 27/49 5/11 9/12 13 199 9 6 16 5 27
