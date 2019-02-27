RICH
Richmond
Spiders
12-16
away team logo
63
TF 11
FINAL
End
2nd
ESP+
Wed Feb. 27
7:00pm
BONUS
77
TF 9
home team logo
GMASON
George Mason
Patriots
16-12
ML: +186
GMASON -5, O/U 144.5
ML: -221
RICH
GMASON

No Text

Miller carries George Mason past Richmond 77-63

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 27, 2019

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) Jordan Miller had 13 points and 10 rebounds to lift George Mason to a 77-63 win over Richmond on Wednesday night.

Jamal Hartwell II had 15 points for George Mason (16-12, 10-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Javon Greene added 14 points and six rebounds. Greg Calixte had 10 points for the hosts.

Otis Livingston II, the Patriots' second leading scorer entering the matchup at 14 points per game, had only 5 points (2 of 10).

Julius Johnson scored a career-high 21 points for the Spiders (12-16, 6-9). Nathan Cayo added 14 points. Grant Golden had 10 points, nine rebounds, six blocks and five assists.

Jacob Gilyard, who was second on the Spiders in scoring entering the matchup with 17 points per game, had only 8 points (2 of 10).

The Patriots evened the season series against the Spiders with the win. Richmond defeated George Mason 81-67 on Feb. 6. George Mason plays Saint Louis on the road on Saturday. Richmond matches up against VCU at home on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Gilyard
J. Kier
1 G
34.9 Min. Per Game 34.9
14.4 Pts. Per Game 14.4
2.3 Ast. Per Game 2.3
6.6 Reb. Per Game 6.6
49.2 Field Goal % 48.1
37.5 Three Point % 36.6
74.7 Free Throw % 74.8
+ 2 Julius Johnson made layup 19.0
  Defensive rebound by Souleymane Koureissi 25.0
  Jack Tempchin missed layup 27.0
  Offensive goaltending turnover on Julius Johnson 51.0
  Nathan Cayo missed layup 54.0
+ 1 Javon Greene made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:03
+ 1 Javon Greene made 1st of 2 free throws 1:03
  Personal foul on Julius Johnson 1:03
+ 2 Nathan Cayo made layup, assist by Jacob Gilyard 1:14
  Defensive rebound by Grant Golden 1:20
  Jordan Miller missed layup 1:22
Team Stats
Points 63 77
Field Goals 21-54 (38.9%) 28-60 (46.7%)
3-Pointers 5-18 (27.8%) 10-18 (55.6%)
Free Throws 16-24 (66.7%) 11-15 (73.3%)
Total Rebounds 31 40
Offensive 6 10
Defensive 22 28
Team 3 2
Assists 14 15
Steals 9 5
Blocks 7 4
Turnovers 11 12
Fouls 20 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
32
J. Johnson G
21 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
10
J. Hartwell II G
15 PTS, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Richmond 12-16 293463
home team logo George Mason 16-12 324577
EagleBank Arena Fairfax, VA
Team Stats
away team logo Richmond 12-16 71.0 PPG 31.7 RPG 15.5 APG
home team logo George Mason 16-12 71.5 PPG 37.5 RPG 12.0 APG
Key Players
32
J. Johnson G 3.3 PPG 1.5 RPG 1.0 APG 34.6 FG%
10
J. Hartwell II G 1.7 PPG 0.5 RPG 0.8 APG 37.2 FG%
Top Scorers
32
J. Johnson G 21 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
10
J. Hartwell II G 15 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
38.9 FG% 46.7
27.8 3PT FG% 55.6
66.7 FT% 73.3
Richmond
Starters
N. Cayo
G. Golden
J. Gilyard
A. Gustavson
J. Wojcik
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Cayo 14 3 1 5/11 0/0 4/8 4 35 0 0 3 1 2
G. Golden 10 9 5 4/13 0/1 2/3 2 31 2 6 1 1 8
J. Gilyard 8 3 3 2/10 1/5 3/4 2 39 3 0 3 0 3
A. Gustavson 6 2 1 1/4 0/1 4/5 4 19 1 0 1 1 1
J. Wojcik 4 4 2 1/4 1/4 1/2 2 29 3 0 2 0 4
Bench
J. Johnson
K. Oddo
N. Yates
M. Grace
S. Koureissi
N. Sherod
B. Francis
J. Gaitley
S. Kulju
T. Verbinskis
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Johnson 21 5 2 8/11 3/6 2/2 3 27 0 1 1 3 2
K. Oddo 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
N. Yates 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1
M. Grace 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 9 0 0 0 0 0
S. Koureissi 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 1
N. Sherod - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Francis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gaitley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Kulju - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Verbinskis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 28 14 21/54 5/18 16/24 20 200 9 7 11 6 22
George Mason
Starters
J. Hartwell II
J. Greene
J. Miller
O. Livingston II
J. Reuter
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Hartwell II 15 0 1 5/12 5/9 0/0 2 31 1 0 2 0 0
J. Greene 14 6 1 4/7 2/3 4/4 4 32 1 0 2 0 6
J. Miller 13 10 1 6/9 0/0 1/1 3 28 0 1 0 5 5
O. Livingston II 5 5 6 2/10 1/4 0/0 0 35 1 0 3 1 4
J. Reuter 2 3 3 1/3 0/0 0/1 0 11 0 0 1 1 2
Bench
G. Calixte
J. Kier
I. Boyd
A. Wilson
J. Tempchin
N. DiClementi
J. Grayer
Z. Garrett
G. Mar
J. Douglas-Stanley
L. Samuels
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Calixte 10 4 0 3/6 0/0 4/4 1 18 1 1 0 2 2
J. Kier 8 6 2 3/5 2/2 0/1 1 22 0 1 3 1 5
I. Boyd 6 2 1 3/3 0/0 0/0 3 10 0 0 1 0 2
A. Wilson 4 2 0 1/4 0/0 2/4 3 11 1 1 0 0 2
J. Tempchin 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
N. DiClementi 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Grayer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Garrett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Mar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Douglas-Stanley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Samuels - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 38 15 28/60 10/18 11/15 17 200 5 4 12 10 28
NCAA BB Scores