Miller carries George Mason past Richmond 77-63
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) Jordan Miller had 13 points and 10 rebounds to lift George Mason to a 77-63 win over Richmond on Wednesday night.
Jamal Hartwell II had 15 points for George Mason (16-12, 10-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Javon Greene added 14 points and six rebounds. Greg Calixte had 10 points for the hosts.
Otis Livingston II, the Patriots' second leading scorer entering the matchup at 14 points per game, had only 5 points (2 of 10).
Julius Johnson scored a career-high 21 points for the Spiders (12-16, 6-9). Nathan Cayo added 14 points. Grant Golden had 10 points, nine rebounds, six blocks and five assists.
Jacob Gilyard, who was second on the Spiders in scoring entering the matchup with 17 points per game, had only 8 points (2 of 10).
The Patriots evened the season series against the Spiders with the win. Richmond defeated George Mason 81-67 on Feb. 6. George Mason plays Saint Louis on the road on Saturday. Richmond matches up against VCU at home on Saturday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|34.9
|Min. Per Game
|34.9
|14.4
|Pts. Per Game
|14.4
|2.3
|Ast. Per Game
|2.3
|6.6
|Reb. Per Game
|6.6
|49.2
|Field Goal %
|48.1
|37.5
|Three Point %
|36.6
|74.7
|Free Throw %
|74.8
|+ 2
|Julius Johnson made layup
|19.0
|Defensive rebound by Souleymane Koureissi
|25.0
|Jack Tempchin missed layup
|27.0
|Offensive goaltending turnover on Julius Johnson
|51.0
|Nathan Cayo missed layup
|54.0
|+ 1
|Javon Greene made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:03
|+ 1
|Javon Greene made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:03
|Personal foul on Julius Johnson
|1:03
|+ 2
|Nathan Cayo made layup, assist by Jacob Gilyard
|1:14
|Defensive rebound by Grant Golden
|1:20
|Jordan Miller missed layup
|1:22
|Team Stats
|Points
|63
|77
|Field Goals
|21-54 (38.9%)
|28-60 (46.7%)
|3-Pointers
|5-18 (27.8%)
|10-18 (55.6%)
|Free Throws
|16-24 (66.7%)
|11-15 (73.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|40
|Offensive
|6
|10
|Defensive
|22
|28
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|14
|15
|Steals
|9
|5
|Blocks
|7
|4
|Turnovers
|11
|12
|Fouls
|20
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Richmond 12-16
|71.0 PPG
|31.7 RPG
|15.5 APG
|George Mason 16-12
|71.5 PPG
|37.5 RPG
|12.0 APG
|Key Players
|
32
|J. Johnson G
|3.3 PPG
|1.5 RPG
|1.0 APG
|34.6 FG%
|
10
|J. Hartwell II G
|1.7 PPG
|0.5 RPG
|0.8 APG
|37.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Johnson G
|21 PTS
|5 REB
|2 AST
|J. Hartwell II G
|15 PTS
|0 REB
|1 AST
|
|38.9
|FG%
|46.7
|
|
|27.8
|3PT FG%
|55.6
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|73.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Cayo
|14
|3
|1
|5/11
|0/0
|4/8
|4
|35
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|G. Golden
|10
|9
|5
|4/13
|0/1
|2/3
|2
|31
|2
|6
|1
|1
|8
|J. Gilyard
|8
|3
|3
|2/10
|1/5
|3/4
|2
|39
|3
|0
|3
|0
|3
|A. Gustavson
|6
|2
|1
|1/4
|0/1
|4/5
|4
|19
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|J. Wojcik
|4
|4
|2
|1/4
|1/4
|1/2
|2
|29
|3
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Cayo
|14
|3
|1
|5/11
|0/0
|4/8
|4
|35
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|G. Golden
|10
|9
|5
|4/13
|0/1
|2/3
|2
|31
|2
|6
|1
|1
|8
|J. Gilyard
|8
|3
|3
|2/10
|1/5
|3/4
|2
|39
|3
|0
|3
|0
|3
|A. Gustavson
|6
|2
|1
|1/4
|0/1
|4/5
|4
|19
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|J. Wojcik
|4
|4
|2
|1/4
|1/4
|1/2
|2
|29
|3
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Johnson
|21
|5
|2
|8/11
|3/6
|2/2
|3
|27
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2
|K. Oddo
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Yates
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Grace
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Koureissi
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|N. Sherod
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Francis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gaitley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Kulju
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Verbinskis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|63
|28
|14
|21/54
|5/18
|16/24
|20
|200
|9
|7
|11
|6
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hartwell II
|15
|0
|1
|5/12
|5/9
|0/0
|2
|31
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|J. Greene
|14
|6
|1
|4/7
|2/3
|4/4
|4
|32
|1
|0
|2
|0
|6
|J. Miller
|13
|10
|1
|6/9
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|28
|0
|1
|0
|5
|5
|O. Livingston II
|5
|5
|6
|2/10
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|35
|1
|0
|3
|1
|4
|J. Reuter
|2
|3
|3
|1/3
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|11
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hartwell II
|15
|0
|1
|5/12
|5/9
|0/0
|2
|31
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|J. Greene
|14
|6
|1
|4/7
|2/3
|4/4
|4
|32
|1
|0
|2
|0
|6
|J. Miller
|13
|10
|1
|6/9
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|28
|0
|1
|0
|5
|5
|O. Livingston II
|5
|5
|6
|2/10
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|35
|1
|0
|3
|1
|4
|J. Reuter
|2
|3
|3
|1/3
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|11
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Calixte
|10
|4
|0
|3/6
|0/0
|4/4
|1
|18
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|J. Kier
|8
|6
|2
|3/5
|2/2
|0/1
|1
|22
|0
|1
|3
|1
|5
|I. Boyd
|6
|2
|1
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|A. Wilson
|4
|2
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|2/4
|3
|11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|J. Tempchin
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. DiClementi
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Grayer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Garrett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Mar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Douglas-Stanley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Samuels
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|77
|38
|15
|28/60
|10/18
|11/15
|17
|200
|5
|4
|12
|10
|28
-
UNLV
12NEVADA48
67
2nd 9:16 CBSSN
-
HOLY
COLG59
79
Final
-
17MD
PSU61
78
Final
-
CLEM
PITT62
48
Final
-
BUCK
NAVY53
64
Final
-
DEPAUL
GTOWN73
82
Final
-
UCF
SFLA75
63
Final
-
BU
LAFAY84
82
Final
-
GATECH
2UVA51
81
Final
-
CAMP
USCUP85
73
Final
-
HARTFD
BING96
76
Final
-
8HOU
ECU99
65
Final
-
OKLAST
11TXTECH80
84
Final/OT
-
LEHIGH
AMER80
66
Final
-
UMBC
STNYBRK63
78
Final
-
PRESBY
GWEBB70
78
Final
-
MASLOW
MAINE70
61
Final
-
DAVID
LSALLE69
79
Final
-
RICH
GMASON63
77
Final
-
RADFRD
HIGHPT72
54
Final
-
NH
ALBANY62
58
Final
-
7TENN
MISS73
71
Final
-
LOYMD
ARMY69
79
Final
-
MOST
ILLST57
65
Final
-
SILL
EVAN98
91
Final
-
UIW
NWST60
68
Final
-
NIAGARA
CAN86
84
Final
-
DUQ
STBON47
68
Final
-
NCASHV
CHARSO48
77
Final
-
LOYCHI
NIOWA56
55
Final
-
MCNSE
NICHST84
75
Final
-
SFA
CARK74
92
Final
-
SAMHOU
NORL71
60
Final
-
VALPO
BRAD42
67
Final
-
INDST
DRAKE68
80
Final
-
HOUBP
LAMAR75
110
Final
-
ABIL
TXAMCC73
64
Final
-
ILL
14PURDUE56
73
Final
-
ENM
GC64
95
Final
-
10MARQET
NOVA61
67
Final
-
LVILLE
BC59
66
Final
-
TEXAS
BAYLOR83
84
Final/OT
-
FLA
VANDY71
55
Final
-
COLOST
BOISE76
62
Final
-
AUBURN
UGA78
75
Final
-
23CINCY
SMU52
49
Final
-
STJOES
FORD66
52
Final
-
WYO
FRESNO60
71
Final
-
UCRIV
CSN68
70
Final