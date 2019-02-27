TEXAS
Texas
Longhorns
15-13
away team logo
83
TF 2
FINAL/OT
End
OT
ESP2
Wed Feb. 27
9:00pm
BONUS
84
TF 0
home team logo
BAYLOR
Baylor
Bears
19-9
ML: +153
BAYLOR -3.5, O/U 134.5
ML: -177
TEXAS
BAYLOR

Kegler, Baylor rally from 19-point deficit, beat Texas in OT

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 27, 2019

WACO, Texas (AP) Mario Kegler scored 24 points, including a pair of free throws with three seconds remaining in overtime, and Baylor rallied from 19 down in the second half to beat Texas 84-83 Wednesday night.

The Bears (19-9, 10-5 Big 12) trailed by as many as six in overtime before scoring nine of the final 11 points. Jaxson Hayes was called for traveling with seven seconds to go and, after Kegler's free throws, Texas' long inbound pass was knocked away and Jase Febres' desperation heave was well off the mark as time expired.

Devonte Bandoo had 18 points and was 4 for 5 from 3-point range for the Bears, who shot 50 percent (12 for 24) from beyond the arc. Jared Butler and Mark Vital added 15 and 13 points, respectively, for Baylor.

Texas, which dropped its second straight, was 15 for 27 from 3-point range. Febres made seven of those shots from distance to lead the Longhorns with 23 points. Courtney Ramey had 17 points, including 15 in the first half, and 10 assists.

Kamaka Hepa and Matt Coleman III had 11 points apiece for Texas, which shot 59 percent in the first half.

BIG PICTURE

Texas seemingly couldn't miss for long stretches of the first half. No play illustrated that better than Ramey's off-balance heave as the shot clock expired that fell with 11 seconds left and gave Texas a 14-point lead. But the driving lanes to the basket their guards enjoyed in during that time became harder to come by in the second half.

Baylor was seemingly out of it, trailing 62-48 after a Ramey basket with 9:47 to go. But the Bears' win clinches at least a top-six seed in the Big 12 tournament, which guarantees they won't have to play on the first day. Freddie Gillespie came back from a tough game against West Virginia on Saturday with eight points and 11 rebounds to anchor Baylor in the paint.

UP NEXT

Texas will return home to meet Iowa State on Saturday.

Baylor travels to meet No. 16 and Big 12-leading Kansas State on Saturday.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Roach II
12 G
M. Mason
10 G
31.7 Min. Per Game 31.7
15.0 Pts. Per Game 15.0
3.1 Ast. Per Game 3.1
2.4 Reb. Per Game 2.4
43.7 Field Goal % 40.1
34.4 Three Point % 34.9
73.6 Free Throw % 82.6
  Defensive rebound by Baylor 0.0
  Jase Febres missed 3-pt. jump shot 0.0
+ 1 Mario Kegler made 2nd of 2 free throws 3.0
+ 1 Mario Kegler made 1st of 2 free throws 3.0
  Shooting foul on Jase Febres 3.0
  Personal foul on Jase Febres 6.0
  Traveling violation turnover on Jaxson Hayes 7.0
+ 2 Mark Vital made layup 8.0
  Offensive rebound by Mark Vital 6.0
  Freddie Gillespie missed layup 8.0
  Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie 13.0
Team Stats
Points 83 84
Field Goals 31-62 (50.0%) 26-62 (41.9%)
3-Pointers 15-27 (55.6%) 12-24 (50.0%)
Free Throws 6-11 (54.5%) 20-24 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 29 42
Offensive 8 16
Defensive 17 21
Team 4 5
Assists 21 17
Steals 6 4
Blocks 5 7
Turnovers 13 11
Fouls 16 13
Technicals 1 1
13
J. Febres G
23 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
4
M. Kegler G
24 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST
Texas
Starters
J. Febres
C. Ramey
M. Coleman III
K. Hepa
J. Hayes
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Febres 23 4 3 8/15 7/14 0/0 4 43 1 0 1 0 4
C. Ramey 17 4 10 7/11 3/5 0/1 1 43 2 0 3 0 4
M. Coleman III 11 3 4 4/11 2/3 1/2 2 29 0 0 1 2 1
K. Hepa 11 4 1 3/5 3/3 2/3 2 39 0 2 2 1 3
J. Hayes 9 3 0 3/7 0/0 3/4 3 29 1 3 1 2 1
Bench
E. Mitrou-Long
J. Sims
R. Hamm Jr.
D. Osetkowski
K. Roach II
A. Jones
B. Cunningham
B. Nevins
G. Liddell
D. Whiteside
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Mitrou-Long 8 0 2 4/8 0/2 0/0 2 22 1 0 1 0 0
J. Sims 4 2 0 2/4 0/0 0/1 0 13 1 0 1 1 1
R. Hamm Jr. 0 5 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 7 0 0 3 2 3
D. Osetkowski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Roach II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Cunningham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Nevins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Liddell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Whiteside - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 83 25 21 31/62 15/27 6/11 16 225 6 5 13 8 17
Baylor
Starters
M. Kegler
J. Butler
M. Vital
F. Gillespie
M. Mason
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Kegler 24 7 3 7/15 4/6 6/8 2 41 0 2 1 3 4
J. Butler 15 5 4 6/14 3/8 0/0 3 35 0 0 3 2 3
M. Vital 13 8 3 3/9 0/0 7/7 2 41 0 1 1 5 3
F. Gillespie 8 11 1 4/7 0/0 0/0 2 36 2 4 1 4 7
M. Mason 6 4 3 1/10 1/4 3/3 2 29 0 0 1 2 2
Bench
D. Bandoo
K. McClure
M. Mayer
F. Thamba
O. Okeke
J. Lindsey
M. Teague
D. Mitchell
T. Clark
J. Moffatt
D. Allen
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Bandoo 18 2 2 5/6 4/5 4/4 2 29 1 0 3 0 2
K. McClure 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/2 0 7 0 0 1 0 0
M. Mayer 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
F. Thamba 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 1 0 0 0 0
O. Okeke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lindsey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Teague - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Moffatt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 84 37 17 26/62 12/24 20/24 13 225 4 7 11 16 21
