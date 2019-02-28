No. 12 Nevada beats in-state rival UNLV 89-73
RENO, Nev. (AP) Caleb Martin scored 24 points on 8-of-13 shooting and No. 12 Nevada cruised to an 89-73 victory against in-state rival UNLV on Wednesday night.
Cody Martin added a season-high 23 points and eight assists for the Wolf Pack. Jordan Caroline had 20 points and 12 rebounds, his 16th double-double this season.
UNLV outrebounded Nevada 40-28 but committed 17 turnovers to the Wolf Pack's eight.
Nevada shot 53.3 percent from the floor. The Martin twins combined for 10 of 17 from beyond the 3-point arc.
Nevada (26-2, 13-2 Mountain West Conference) never trailed and entered the break up 46-28. In two meetings this season, Nevada outscored UNLV by a combined 94-54 in the first half.
Amauri Hardy led UNLV (15-13, 9-7) with 19 points. Kris Clyburn scored 18 and Noah Robotham had 16.
The Wolf Pack extended their home winning streak to 17 games, one shy of the longest in program history.
Nevada has won four consecutive games against UNLV. The crowd of 11,289 was a season high at Lawlor Events Center and broke Nevada's season attendance record of 151,926.
Nevada retired Nick Fazekas' number (22) during a ceremony at halftime. Fazekas, the school's career scoring leader with 2,464 points, played at Nevada from 2003-07 and became the second player in program history to have his jersey retired.
BIG PICTURE
UNLV: The Rebels, who have dropped their last two games, couldn't handle Nevada and its raucous crowd. The loss left Air Force 1 1/2 games behind UNLV for fifth place in the Mountain West.
Nevada: The Wolf Pack lead the conference standings by a half-game over Utah State heading into their showdown Saturday. Nevada can clinch its third straight Mountain West regular-season championship with a victory on the road.
UP NEXT
UNLV: Returns home Saturday to host Boise State.
Nevada: Plays at Utah State on Saturday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|35.2
|Min. Per Game
|35.2
|18.3
|Pts. Per Game
|18.3
|2.0
|Ast. Per Game
|2.0
|9.6
|Reb. Per Game
|9.6
|37.0
|Field Goal %
|47.8
|34.6
|Three Point %
|40.9
|73.1
|Free Throw %
|64.8
|+ 1
|Amauri Hardy made 2nd of 2 free throws
|17.0
|+ 1
|Amauri Hardy made 1st of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Shooting foul on Corey Henson
|17.0
|Defensive rebound by Joel Ntambwe
|33.0
|Jordan Caroline missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|33.0
|Jordan Caroline missed 1st of 2 free throws
|33.0
|Shooting foul on Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua
|33.0
|Defensive rebound by Cody Martin
|52.0
|Kris Clyburn missed 3-pt. jump shot
|54.0
|+ 2
|Jordan Caroline made layup, assist by Cody Martin
|1:04
|Turnover on Kris Clyburn
|1:19
|Team Stats
|Points
|73
|89
|Field Goals
|28-63 (44.4%)
|32-60 (53.3%)
|3-Pointers
|9-26 (34.6%)
|13-27 (48.1%)
|Free Throws
|8-13 (61.5%)
|12-17 (70.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|40
|28
|Offensive
|13
|8
|Defensive
|19
|17
|Team
|8
|3
|Assists
|11
|20
|Steals
|8
|9
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|17
|8
|Fouls
|18
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
3
|A. Hardy G
|13.3 PPG
|2.5 RPG
|3.4 APG
|44.8 FG%
|
10
|Ca. Martin F
|19.4 PPG
|4.9 RPG
|2.8 APG
|42.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Hardy G
|19 PTS
|1 REB
|3 AST
|Ca. Martin F
|24 PTS
|4 REB
|3 AST
|
|44.4
|FG%
|53.3
|
|
|34.6
|3PT FG%
|48.1
|
|
|61.5
|FT%
|70.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Hardy
|19
|1
|3
|6/12
|3/4
|4/5
|3
|30
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|K. Clyburn
|18
|3
|0
|8/16
|1/5
|1/2
|3
|36
|3
|0
|6
|1
|2
|N. Robotham
|16
|4
|4
|6/13
|4/10
|0/0
|0
|36
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3
|J. Ntambwe
|9
|7
|2
|3/7
|0/1
|3/3
|4
|26
|0
|0
|3
|3
|4
|C. Diong
|4
|9
|0
|2/6
|0/0
|0/2
|4
|28
|3
|0
|2
|5
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Hardy
|19
|1
|3
|6/12
|3/4
|4/5
|3
|30
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|K. Clyburn
|18
|3
|0
|8/16
|1/5
|1/2
|3
|36
|3
|0
|6
|1
|2
|N. Robotham
|16
|4
|4
|6/13
|4/10
|0/0
|0
|36
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3
|J. Ntambwe
|9
|7
|2
|3/7
|0/1
|3/3
|4
|26
|0
|0
|3
|3
|4
|C. Diong
|4
|9
|0
|2/6
|0/0
|0/2
|4
|28
|3
|0
|2
|5
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Hamilton
|4
|0
|0
|2/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Blair
|3
|6
|2
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|24
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|T. Woodbury
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Tchamwa Tchatchoua
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|11
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|B. Coupet Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Dembele
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Sljivancanin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Beck
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Juiston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Coleman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Bangai
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|73
|32
|11
|28/63
|9/26
|8/13
|18
|200
|8
|1
|17
|13
|19
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Ca. Martin
|24
|4
|3
|8/13
|6/11
|2/2
|2
|38
|4
|0
|3
|1
|3
|Co. Martin
|23
|3
|8
|8/14
|4/6
|3/3
|1
|38
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|J. Caroline
|20
|12
|3
|8/17
|2/4
|2/5
|2
|36
|1
|0
|2
|4
|8
|T. Thurman
|9
|3
|3
|3/5
|0/0
|3/5
|2
|21
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|T. Porter
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|1/1
|1
|21
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Ca. Martin
|24
|4
|3
|8/13
|6/11
|2/2
|2
|38
|4
|0
|3
|1
|3
|Co. Martin
|23
|3
|8
|8/14
|4/6
|3/3
|1
|38
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|J. Caroline
|20
|12
|3
|8/17
|2/4
|2/5
|2
|36
|1
|0
|2
|4
|8
|T. Thurman
|9
|3
|3
|3/5
|0/0
|3/5
|2
|21
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|T. Porter
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|1/1
|1
|21
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Johnson
|4
|1
|2
|2/7
|0/4
|0/0
|3
|22
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|C. Henson
|3
|1
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Brown
|3
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|N. Zouzoua
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Drew
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Cunningham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Anderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Townsell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Hymes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|89
|25
|20
|32/60
|13/27
|12/17
|13
|200
|9
|3
|8
|8
|17
-
HOLY
COLG59
79
Final
-
17MD
PSU61
78
Final
-
BUCK
NAVY53
64
Final
-
BU
LAFAY84
82
Final
-
8HOU
ECU99
65
Final
-
CLEM
PITT62
48
Final
-
DEPAUL
GTOWN73
82
Final
-
OKLAST
11TXTECH80
84
Final/OT
-
CAMP
USCUP85
73
Final
-
HARTFD
BING96
76
Final
-
GATECH
2UVA51
81
Final
-
LOYMD
ARMY69
79
Final
-
UCF
SFLA75
63
Final
-
LEHIGH
AMER80
66
Final
-
UMBC
STNYBRK63
78
Final
-
MASLOW
MAINE70
61
Final
-
DAVID
LSALLE69
79
Final
-
RICH
GMASON63
77
Final
-
PRESBY
GWEBB70
78
Final
-
RADFRD
HIGHPT72
54
Final
-
7TENN
MISS73
71
Final
-
MOST
ILLST57
65
Final
-
SILL
EVAN98
91
Final
-
NH
ALBANY62
58
Final
-
UIW
NWST60
68
Final
-
DUQ
STBON47
68
Final
-
NIAGARA
CAN86
84
Final
-
NCASHV
CHARSO48
77
Final
-
SFA
CARK74
92
Final
-
LOYCHI
NIOWA56
55
Final
-
ABIL
TXAMCC73
64
Final
-
MCNSE
NICHST84
75
Final
-
VALPO
BRAD42
67
Final
-
SAMHOU
NORL71
60
Final
-
INDST
DRAKE68
80
Final
-
HOUBP
LAMAR75
110
Final
-
ILL
14PURDUE56
73
Final
-
LVILLE
BC59
66
Final
-
ENM
GC64
95
Final
-
TEXAS
BAYLOR83
84
Final/OT
-
AUBURN
UGA78
75
Final
-
10MARQET
NOVA61
67
Final
-
FLA
VANDY71
55
Final
-
COLOST
BOISE76
62
Final
-
23CINCY
SMU52
49
Final
-
STJOES
FORD66
52
Final
-
WYO
FRESNO60
71
Final
-
UCRIV
CSN68
70
Final
-
UNLV
12NEVADA73
89
Final