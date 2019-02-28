UNLV
UNLV
Rebels
15-13
away team logo
73
TF 10
FINAL
End
2nd
CBSSN
Wed Feb. 27
11:00pm
BONUS
89
TF 9
home team logo
NEVADA
12 Nevada
Wolf Pack
26-2
ML: +1124
NEVADA -17, O/U 152.5
ML: -1943
UNLV
NEVADA

No Text

No. 12 Nevada beats in-state rival UNLV 89-73

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 28, 2019

RENO, Nev. (AP) Caleb Martin scored 24 points on 8-of-13 shooting and No. 12 Nevada cruised to an 89-73 victory against in-state rival UNLV on Wednesday night.

Cody Martin added a season-high 23 points and eight assists for the Wolf Pack. Jordan Caroline had 20 points and 12 rebounds, his 16th double-double this season.

UNLV outrebounded Nevada 40-28 but committed 17 turnovers to the Wolf Pack's eight.

Nevada shot 53.3 percent from the floor. The Martin twins combined for 10 of 17 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Nevada (26-2, 13-2 Mountain West Conference) never trailed and entered the break up 46-28. In two meetings this season, Nevada outscored UNLV by a combined 94-54 in the first half.

Amauri Hardy led UNLV (15-13, 9-7) with 19 points. Kris Clyburn scored 18 and Noah Robotham had 16.

The Wolf Pack extended their home winning streak to 17 games, one shy of the longest in program history.

Nevada has won four consecutive games against UNLV. The crowd of 11,289 was a season high at Lawlor Events Center and broke Nevada's season attendance record of 151,926.

Nevada retired Nick Fazekas' number (22) during a ceremony at halftime. Fazekas, the school's career scoring leader with 2,464 points, played at Nevada from 2003-07 and became the second player in program history to have his jersey retired.

BIG PICTURE

UNLV: The Rebels, who have dropped their last two games, couldn't handle Nevada and its raucous crowd. The loss left Air Force 1 1/2 games behind UNLV for fifth place in the Mountain West.

Nevada: The Wolf Pack lead the conference standings by a half-game over Utah State heading into their showdown Saturday. Nevada can clinch its third straight Mountain West regular-season championship with a victory on the road.

UP NEXT

UNLV: Returns home Saturday to host Boise State.

Nevada: Plays at Utah State on Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
N. Robotham
5 G
J. Caroline
24 G
35.2 Min. Per Game 35.2
18.3 Pts. Per Game 18.3
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
9.6 Reb. Per Game 9.6
37.0 Field Goal % 47.8
34.6 Three Point % 40.9
73.1 Free Throw % 64.8
+ 1 Amauri Hardy made 2nd of 2 free throws 17.0
+ 1 Amauri Hardy made 1st of 2 free throws 17.0
  Shooting foul on Corey Henson 17.0
  Defensive rebound by Joel Ntambwe 33.0
  Jordan Caroline missed 2nd of 2 free throws 33.0
  Jordan Caroline missed 1st of 2 free throws 33.0
  Shooting foul on Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua 33.0
  Defensive rebound by Cody Martin 52.0
  Kris Clyburn missed 3-pt. jump shot 54.0
+ 2 Jordan Caroline made layup, assist by Cody Martin 1:04
  Turnover on Kris Clyburn 1:19
Team Stats
Points 73 89
Field Goals 28-63 (44.4%) 32-60 (53.3%)
3-Pointers 9-26 (34.6%) 13-27 (48.1%)
Free Throws 8-13 (61.5%) 12-17 (70.6%)
Total Rebounds 40 28
Offensive 13 8
Defensive 19 17
Team 8 3
Assists 11 20
Steals 8 9
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 17 8
Fouls 18 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
A. Hardy G
19 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
10
Ca. Martin F
24 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
12T
UNLV
Starters
A. Hardy
K. Clyburn
N. Robotham
J. Ntambwe
C. Diong
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Hardy 19 1 3 6/12 3/4 4/5 3 30 1 0 1 0 1
K. Clyburn 18 3 0 8/16 1/5 1/2 3 36 3 0 6 1 2
N. Robotham 16 4 4 6/13 4/10 0/0 0 36 1 0 3 1 3
J. Ntambwe 9 7 2 3/7 0/1 3/3 4 26 0 0 3 3 4
C. Diong 4 9 0 2/6 0/0 0/2 4 28 3 0 2 5 4
Bench
B. Hamilton
N. Blair
T. Woodbury
J. Tchamwa Tchatchoua
B. Coupet Jr.
C. Dembele
D. Sljivancanin
T. Beck
J. Green
S. Juiston
M. Coleman
L. Bangai
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Hamilton 4 0 0 2/5 0/2 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0
N. Blair 3 6 2 1/2 1/2 0/0 2 24 0 1 1 2 4
T. Woodbury 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 2 0 0 1 0 0
J. Tchamwa Tchatchoua 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/1 2 11 0 0 0 1 1
B. Coupet Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Dembele - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sljivancanin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Beck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Juiston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Coleman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Bangai - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 32 11 28/63 9/26 8/13 18 200 8 1 17 13 19
Nevada
Starters
Ca. Martin
Co. Martin
J. Caroline
T. Thurman
T. Porter
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Ca. Martin 24 4 3 8/13 6/11 2/2 2 38 4 0 3 1 3
Co. Martin 23 3 8 8/14 4/6 3/3 1 38 1 1 1 0 3
J. Caroline 20 12 3 8/17 2/4 2/5 2 36 1 0 2 4 8
T. Thurman 9 3 3 3/5 0/0 3/5 2 21 1 0 0 1 2
T. Porter 3 1 0 1/2 0/1 1/1 1 21 1 2 1 0 1
Bench
J. Johnson
C. Henson
J. Brown
N. Zouzoua
L. Drew
D. Cunningham
J. Harris
J. Anderson
J. Townsell
K. Hymes
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Johnson 4 1 2 2/7 0/4 0/0 3 22 0 0 0 1 0
C. Henson 3 1 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 14 0 0 0 1 0
J. Brown 3 0 1 1/1 0/0 1/1 1 10 1 0 1 0 0
N. Zouzoua - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Drew - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cunningham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Townsell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hymes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 89 25 20 32/60 13/27 12/17 13 200 9 3 8 8 17
