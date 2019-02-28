RENO, Nev. (AP) Caleb Martin scored 24 points on 8-of-13 shooting and No. 12 Nevada cruised to an 89-73 victory against in-state rival UNLV on Wednesday night.

Cody Martin added a season-high 23 points and eight assists for the Wolf Pack. Jordan Caroline had 20 points and 12 rebounds, his 16th double-double this season.

UNLV outrebounded Nevada 40-28 but committed 17 turnovers to the Wolf Pack's eight.

Nevada shot 53.3 percent from the floor. The Martin twins combined for 10 of 17 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Nevada (26-2, 13-2 Mountain West Conference) never trailed and entered the break up 46-28. In two meetings this season, Nevada outscored UNLV by a combined 94-54 in the first half.

Amauri Hardy led UNLV (15-13, 9-7) with 19 points. Kris Clyburn scored 18 and Noah Robotham had 16.

The Wolf Pack extended their home winning streak to 17 games, one shy of the longest in program history.

Nevada has won four consecutive games against UNLV. The crowd of 11,289 was a season high at Lawlor Events Center and broke Nevada's season attendance record of 151,926.

Nevada retired Nick Fazekas' number (22) during a ceremony at halftime. Fazekas, the school's career scoring leader with 2,464 points, played at Nevada from 2003-07 and became the second player in program history to have his jersey retired.

BIG PICTURE

UNLV: The Rebels, who have dropped their last two games, couldn't handle Nevada and its raucous crowd. The loss left Air Force 1 1/2 games behind UNLV for fifth place in the Mountain West.

Nevada: The Wolf Pack lead the conference standings by a half-game over Utah State heading into their showdown Saturday. Nevada can clinch its third straight Mountain West regular-season championship with a victory on the road.

UP NEXT

UNLV: Returns home Saturday to host Boise State.

Nevada: Plays at Utah State on Saturday.

