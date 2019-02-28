NEB
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Jon Teske scored a career-high 22 points, and No. 9 Michigan easily rebounded from its loss to Michigan State with an 82-53 victory over Nebraska on Thursday night.

The Wolverines (25-4, 14-4 Big Ten) were without Charles Matthews, out with a right ankle injury, but they raced out to a 22-point halftime lead behind Teske and Iggy Brazdeikis. It was the last home game for Michigan, which finishes the regular season with trips to Maryland and Michigan State.

The Wolverines lost only once at home in 2018-19 - 77-70 to Michigan State on Sunday. That dropped Michigan a game behind the Spartans in the Big Ten title race, but the Wolverines still look formidable. The biggest question after Thursday's game is how long Matthews will be out. He had a boot on the injured ankle.

Brazdeikis went down holding his left knee near the end of the first half, but he walked off without assistance and was back at the beginning of the second. He finished with 20 points.

Isaiah Livers, who replaced Matthews in the starting lineup, had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Nana Akenten scored 11 points for Nebraska (15-14, 5-13) but took a hard fall in the second half near the basket.

BIG PICTURE

Nebraska: The Cornhuskers nearly shook up the conference title race when they played Purdue tough over the weekend but lost by three. They put up little resistance against Michigan. James Palmer, Nebraska's leading scorer, was held to a season-low seven points.

Michigan: When Brazdeikis is shooting well, the Wolverines are tough to beat because they don't need as much scoring from Teske or point guard Zavier Simpson. And when Teske is also contributing - the 7-foot-1 center made all three of his 3-point attempts Thursday - that's an additional bonus.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Michigan took care of business while short-handed, but its next matchup this week is the more intriguing game.

UP NEXT

Nebraska: The Cornhuskers will try one more time to be a spoiler in the race for first place, playing at No. 6 Michigan State on Tuesday night.

Michigan: The Wolverines play at No. 17 Maryland on Sunday.

---

---

Key Players
J. Palmer Jr.
0 G
Z. Simpson
3 G
34.0 Min. Per Game 34.0
9.3 Pts. Per Game 9.3
6.0 Ast. Per Game 6.0
5.1 Reb. Per Game 5.1
35.7 Field Goal % 42.6
31.3 Three Point % 29.5
79.2 Free Throw % 67.9
  Defensive rebound by Brandon Johns Jr. 18.0
  Johnny Trueblood missed 2nd of 2 free throws 18.0
+ 1 Johnny Trueblood made 1st of 2 free throws 18.0
  Shooting foul on Austin Davis 18.0
+ 2 Brandon Johns Jr. made dunk 29.0
  Offensive rebound by Brandon Johns Jr. 33.0
  Adrien Nunez missed 3-pt. jump shot 35.0
+ 1 Justin Costello made 3rd of 3 free throws 59.0
  Justin Costello missed 2nd of 3 free throws 59.0
  Justin Costello missed 1st of 3 free throws 59.0
  Shooting foul on Luke Wilson 59.0
Team Stats
Points 53 82
Field Goals 23-67 (34.3%) 30-54 (55.6%)
3-Pointers 2-12 (16.7%) 12-22 (54.5%)
Free Throws 5-9 (55.6%) 10-19 (52.6%)
Total Rebounds 31 43
Offensive 10 7
Defensive 20 35
Team 1 1
Assists 6 19
Steals 8 3
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 5 12
Fouls 12 10
Technicals 0 0
25
N. Akenten G
11 PTS, 2 REB
15
J. Teske C
22 PTS, 10 REB
Team Stats
away team logo Nebraska 15-14 71.9 PPG 39.1 RPG 13.1 APG
home team logo 9 Michigan 25-4 70.3 PPG 38.1 RPG 13.2 APG
Key Players
25
N. Akenten G 4.2 PPG 2.5 RPG 0.3 APG 35.1 FG%
15
J. Teske C 9.3 PPG 6.6 RPG 0.8 APG 51.5 FG%
Top Scorers
25
N. Akenten G 11 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
15
J. Teske C 22 PTS 10 REB 0 AST
34.3 FG% 55.6
16.7 3PT FG% 54.5
55.6 FT% 52.6
Bench
N. Akenten
A. Harris
J. Trueblood
J. Costello
T. Thorbjarnarson
B. Heiman
I. Copeland Jr.
D. Burke
K. Davis
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Akenten 11 2 0 5/7 1/2 0/0 4 10 1 0 0 2 0
A. Harris 8 4 1 4/10 0/0 0/1 0 24 2 2 1 1 3
J. Trueblood 1 2 0 0/1 0/0 1/2 0 3 0 0 0 1 1
J. Costello 1 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/3 0 3 0 0 1 0 0
T. Thorbjarnarson 0 3 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 19 0 0 0 0 3
B. Heiman 0 1 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 10 0 1 0 1 0
I. Copeland Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 53 30 6 23/67 2/12 5/9 12 200 8 3 5 10 20
Bench
C. Castleton
C. Baird
D. DeJulius
B. Johns Jr.
A. Davis
E. Brooks
L. Wilson
R. Ozuna-Harrison
A. Nunez
C. Matthews
J. Faulds
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Castleton 11 3 0 5/7 0/0 1/2 0 9 0 1 1 2 1
C. Baird 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
D. DeJulius 2 4 0 1/4 0/1 0/1 2 17 0 0 1 0 4
B. Johns Jr. 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 1 1
A. Davis 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
E. Brooks 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 10 1 0 1 0 0
L. Wilson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
R. Ozuna-Harrison 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
A. Nunez 0 0 0 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
C. Matthews - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Faulds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 82 42 19 30/54 12/22 10/19 10 200 3 4 12 7 35
