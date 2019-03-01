PORT
No Text

Fitts lifts Saint Mary's (Cal) over Portland 65-48

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 01, 2019

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) Malik Fitts had 17 points and eight rebounds as Saint Mary's beat Portland 65-48 on Thursday night.

Jordan Ford had 15 points for Saint Mary's (20-10, 11-4 West Coast Conference), which earned its fifth straight victory. Tanner Krebs added 12 points. Jordan Hunter had six points, 10 rebounds and six blocks for the home team.

After Saint Mary's outscored Portland 34-17 in the first half, both teams scored 31 in the second as the home team clinched the victory. The Pilots' 17 points in the first half marked a season low for the team.

Marcus Shaver Jr. had 13 points for the Pilots (7-23, 0-15), who have now lost 16 games in a row. Hugh Hogland added nine rebounds.

Saint Mary's finishes out the regular season against Gonzaga at home on Saturday. Portland finishes out the regular season against Santa Clara at home on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Team Stats
Points 48 65
Field Goals 18-53 (34.0%) 24-52 (46.2%)
3-Pointers 3-13 (23.1%) 11-26 (42.3%)
Free Throws 9-14 (64.3%) 6-6 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 32 34
Offensive 7 7
Defensive 20 27
Team 5 0
Assists 4 15
Steals 7 5
Blocks 3 8
Turnovers 8 8
Fouls 7 13
Technicals 0 0
Team Stats
away team logo Portland 7-23 65.6 PPG 35.2 RPG 11.8 APG
home team logo Saint Mary's 20-10 74.1 PPG 37.5 RPG 10.7 APG
Key Players
10
M. Shaver Jr. G 14.9 PPG 3.3 RPG 2.3 APG 39.9 FG%
24
M. Fitts F 15.9 PPG 7.7 RPG 1.1 APG 47.5 FG%
Top Scorers
10
M. Shaver Jr. G 13 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
24
M. Fitts F 17 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
34.0 FG% 46.2
23.1 3PT FG% 42.3
64.3 FT% 100.0
Portland
Starters
M. Shaver Jr.
J. Walker
T. Akwuba
F. Porter
T. Diabate
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Shaver Jr. 13 3 0 4/12 1/3 4/4 0 26 2 1 0 0 3
J. Walker 8 2 1 3/5 1/3 1/2 1 31 2 0 1 1 1
T. Akwuba 4 1 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 2 14 1 2 0 0 1
F. Porter 1 4 0 0/6 0/2 1/2 1 22 0 0 2 2 2
T. Diabate 0 1 0 0/5 0/0 0/0 0 14 0 0 2 0 1
Bench
J. Tryon
C. Clark
H. Hogland
M. Porter
J. McSwiggan
T. Fahrensohn
X. Hallinan
B. Smith
W. Watson
M. Turner
J. Phillips
D. Scarboro
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Tryon 7 2 1 3/4 1/2 0/0 0 18 0 0 1 0 2
C. Clark 6 3 1 2/5 0/2 2/2 0 18 1 0 0 2 1
H. Hogland 6 9 0 3/7 0/0 0/2 1 23 0 0 1 2 7
M. Porter 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 5 1 0 1 0 1
J. McSwiggan 1 1 1 0/4 0/1 1/2 0 26 0 0 0 0 1
T. Fahrensohn 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
X. Hallinan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Watson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Turner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Phillips - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Scarboro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 48 27 4 18/53 3/13 9/14 7 200 7 3 8 7 20
Saint Mary's
Starters
M. Fitts
J. Ford
T. Krebs
J. Hunter
T. Kuhse
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Fitts 17 8 1 6/14 3/7 2/2 2 31 1 2 0 0 8
J. Ford 15 0 3 4/9 3/6 4/4 2 35 0 0 3 0 0
T. Krebs 12 2 0 4/8 4/7 0/0 2 29 3 0 1 0 2
J. Hunter 6 10 2 3/4 0/0 0/0 4 24 0 6 0 3 7
T. Kuhse 0 5 5 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 30 1 0 3 0 5
Bench
M. Tass
D. Fotu
J. Perry
E. Thomas
D. Sheets
A. Mudronja
Q. Clinton
A. Menzies
K. Clark
K. Zoriks
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Tass 6 5 0 3/6 0/0 0/0 1 16 0 0 0 3 2
D. Fotu 5 0 1 2/3 1/1 0/0 0 10 0 0 1 0 0
J. Perry 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1
E. Thomas 2 3 3 1/5 0/4 0/0 1 16 0 0 0 1 2
D. Sheets 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
A. Mudronja 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
Q. Clinton 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
A. Menzies - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Zoriks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 34 15 24/52 11/26 6/6 13 200 5 8 8 7 27
