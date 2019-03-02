Harris' late basket ends Arkansas' six-game losing streak
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) Jalen Harris hit a layup with 5.9 seconds left for a 74-73 win over Mississippi on Saturday that ended a six-game losing streak.
Arkansas (15-14, 6-10 SEC) battled back from a first-half deficit to win its first game since Feb. 5 in front of a large crowd that celebrated the 25th anniversary of the 1994 national championship team.
Mason Jones scored 22 points for Arkansas, including hitting 6 of 8 3-point attempts. Daniel Gafford finished with 17 points, and his two free throws with 1:29 left were big considering he was 1 of 6 from the free-throw line before the two makes.
Breein Tyree led Ole Miss (19-10, 9-7 SEC) with 20 points. His short floater high off the glass gave the Rebels a 73-70 lead.
After Harris' layup, Ole Miss called a time out to set up a final play, but Arkansas forced a turnover in the backcourt and the clock expired.
Ole Miss led by eight points several times in the first half, but Arkansas cut the margin to 35-34 when Jones hit a 3-pointer with 32 seconds left before intermission.
UP NEXT
Mississippi: The Rebels will host Kentucky on Tuesday.
Arkansas: The Razorbacks are at Vanderbilt on Wednesday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30.8
|Min. Per Game
|30.8
|8.1
|Pts. Per Game
|8.1
|5.3
|Ast. Per Game
|5.3
|2.8
|Reb. Per Game
|2.8
|45.9
|Field Goal %
|34.7
|37.8
|Three Point %
|12.5
|75.8
|Free Throw %
|68.8
|Bad pass turnover on Dominik Olejniczak, stolen by Gabe Osabuohien
|1.0
|+ 2
|Jalen Harris made layup
|8.0
|Lost ball turnover on Breein Tyree, stolen by Mason Jones
|22.0
|+ 2
|Daniel Gafford made dunk, assist by Jalen Harris
|43.0
|+ 2
|Breein Tyree made jump shot
|1:09
|+ 1
|Daniel Gafford made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:29
|+ 1
|Daniel Gafford made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:29
|Shooting foul on Dominik Olejniczak
|1:29
|+ 1
|Breein Tyree made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:45
|+ 1
|Breein Tyree made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:45
|Shooting foul on Gabe Osabuohien
|1:45
|Team Stats
|Points
|73
|74
|Field Goals
|29-54 (53.7%)
|27-49 (55.1%)
|3-Pointers
|6-22 (27.3%)
|9-18 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|9-11 (81.8%)
|11-20 (55.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|21
|Offensive
|4
|4
|Defensive
|21
|15
|Team
|5
|2
|Assists
|15
|20
|Steals
|6
|10
|Blocks
|1
|4
|Turnovers
|14
|13
|Fouls
|18
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|53.7
|FG%
|55.1
|
|
|27.3
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|81.8
|FT%
|55.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Tyree
|20
|2
|5
|8/14
|2/6
|2/2
|3
|30
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|D. Shuler
|12
|6
|4
|4/7
|0/1
|4/4
|0
|31
|3
|0
|4
|1
|5
|B. Stevens
|12
|2
|0
|5/6
|1/2
|1/2
|5
|23
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|B. Hinson
|7
|4
|2
|3/7
|1/5
|0/0
|2
|21
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|D. Davis
|0
|1
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Tyree
|20
|2
|5
|8/14
|2/6
|2/2
|3
|30
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|D. Shuler
|12
|6
|4
|4/7
|0/1
|4/4
|0
|31
|3
|0
|4
|1
|5
|B. Stevens
|12
|2
|0
|5/6
|1/2
|1/2
|5
|23
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|B. Hinson
|7
|4
|2
|3/7
|1/5
|0/0
|2
|21
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|D. Davis
|0
|1
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Davis
|12
|5
|3
|4/8
|2/6
|2/2
|2
|32
|1
|0
|2
|0
|5
|D. Olejniczak
|6
|1
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|K. Buffen
|4
|4
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|23
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|L. Rodriguez
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Morgano
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Naylor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McBride
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Curry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Miller Jr
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Halums
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|73
|25
|15
|29/54
|6/22
|9/11
|18
|200
|6
|1
|14
|4
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Gafford
|17
|2
|0
|7/9
|0/0
|3/8
|1
|28
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|J. Harris
|10
|1
|9
|3/4
|0/0
|4/5
|3
|28
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|I. Joe
|9
|2
|2
|3/8
|2/6
|1/1
|2
|32
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|D. Sills
|5
|2
|1
|2/6
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|22
|3
|0
|2
|0
|2
|G. Osabuohien
|2
|1
|4
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|19
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Gafford
|17
|2
|0
|7/9
|0/0
|3/8
|1
|28
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|J. Harris
|10
|1
|9
|3/4
|0/0
|4/5
|3
|28
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|I. Joe
|9
|2
|2
|3/8
|2/6
|1/1
|2
|32
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|D. Sills
|5
|2
|1
|2/6
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|22
|3
|0
|2
|0
|2
|G. Osabuohien
|2
|1
|4
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|19
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Jones
|22
|3
|2
|7/10
|6/8
|2/4
|2
|29
|1
|0
|4
|0
|3
|A. Bailey
|6
|4
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|16
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|R. Chaney
|3
|2
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|16
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|K. Embery-Simpson
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|J. Holmes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Garland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Ali
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Henderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Stevens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Obukwelu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|74
|19
|20
|27/49
|9/18
|11/20
|15
|200
|10
|4
|13
|4
|15
-
TXARL
TROY73
60
2nd 3:24
-
CSTCAR
LAMON85
76
2nd 4:38 ESP+
-
LONGWD
GWEBB47
59
2nd 3:47
-
EMICH
NILL60
59
2nd 5:38
-
NEBOM
DENVER78
68
2nd 2:56
-
GMASON
STLOU51
66
2nd 5:04 NBCS
-
NMEXST
CHIST80
48
2nd 3:34
-
SC
MIZZOU31
39
2nd 14:03 SECN
-
SFTRPA
SACHRT31
47
2nd 18:56
-
LOYMRY
SANFRAN28
23
1st 18.0
-
NCWILM
CHARLS30
37
1st 14.0
-
MORGAN
DELST32
22
1st 3:42
-
11TXTECH
TCU36
13
1st 4:12 ESP2
-
DRAKE
MOST33
31
1st 2:09 ESP+
-
WCAR
ETNST27
32
1st 1:38
-
VCU
RICH25
16
1st 3:58 CBSSN
-
MISSST
AUBURN17
28
1st 2:45 ESPU
-
ILLCHI
DTROIT31
30
1st 3:52
-
NEAST
DREXEL37
27
1st 44.0
-
MOUNT
STFRAN13
23
1st 6:36
-
MIAMI
3DUKE11
22
1st 7:38 CBS
-
HAMP
USCUP37
23
1st 5:56
-
HOFSTRA
DEL30
22
1st 4:53
-
CHARSO
PRESBY29
34
1st 3:00
-
IUPUI
OAK29
28
1st 1:26
-
STBON
GWASH24
31
1st 1:14 ESP+
-
UCF
8HOU20
26
1st 3:56 ESPN
-
WMMARY
JMAD25
23
1st 2:15
-
NAU
MONST27
28
1st 3:58
-
TNTECH
EILL16
8
1st 13:30
-
BALLST
WMICH12
8
1st 15:45
-
SCST
BCU16
18
1st 11:46
-
NORL
NICHST9
4
1st 14:36
-
HIGHPT
NCASHV3
0
1st 17:44
-
TNST
TNMART3
0
1st 19:41 ESP+
-
BRYANT
LIU4
6
1st 14:17
-
TOLEDO
CMICH8
6
1st 15:12
-
ROBERT
WAGNER19
28
1st 0.0
-
BING
MAINE83
60
Final
-
6MICHST
IND62
63
Final
-
15KANSAS
OKLAST72
67
Final
-
CUSE
WAKE79
54
Final
-
NCST
18FSU73
78
Final
-
NAVY
BU79
74
Final
-
ARMY
BUCK61
62
Final
-
13LSU
BAMA74
69
Final
-
COLG
LAFAY76
70
Final
-
AMER
HOLY86
66
Final
-
MISS
ARK73
74
Final
-
NH
UMBC53
56
Final
-
FORD
DAVID52
77
Final
-
NKY
WISGB86
82
Final
-
ARKLR
GAST70
83
Final
-
CIT
VMI78
81
Final
-
PSU
19WISC57
61
Final
-
FDU
CCTST70
58
Final
-
PITT
2UVA49
73
Final
-
WVU
OKLA80
92
Final
-
OHIOST
14PURDUE51
86
Final
-
BUTLER
NOVA54
75
Final
-
24WOFF
SAMFORD85
64
Final
-
RADFRD
CAMP62
64
Final
-
IOWAST
TEXAS69
86
Final
-
ELON
TOWSON86
66
Final
-
FURMAN
CHATT71
50
Final
-
UMASS
DUQ73
80
Final
-
NIOWA
INDST54
71
Final
-
EVAN
VALPO65
63
Final
-
OHIO
AKRON73
49
Final
-
4UK
7TENN52
71
Final
-
ILLST
SILL63
72
Final
-
FAMU
NCAT0
0123.5 O/U
-5
4:21pm
-
NDAK
SDAK0
0143.5 O/U
-6.5
4:30pm
-
NCGRN
MERCER0
0139.5 O/U
+3.5
4:30pm
-
NDAKST
IPFW0
0155.5 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm
-
NWST
SELOU0
0134.5 O/U
-11.5
5:00pm
-
ABIL
CARK0
0145 O/U
+4.5
5:00pm
-
LSALLE
STJOES0
0144 O/U
-6
5:00pm NBCS
-
RUT
22IOWA0
0146 O/U
-8.5
5:00pm BTN
-
ALBANY
HARTFD0
0142.5 O/U
-8.5
5:00pm
-
ARKST
GASOU0
0156.5 O/U
-11.5
5:00pm
-
PORTST
EWASH0
0148.5 O/U
-4.5
5:05pm
-
WILL
SDAKST0
0153 O/U
-17
5:15pm
-
JACKST
MVSU0
0131 O/U
+2
5:30pm
-
SFA
LAMAR0
0142.5 O/U
-8.5
5:30pm
-
AF
WYO0
0131 O/U
+2
6:00pm ATSN
-
UTAH
COLO0
0145.5 O/U
-6
6:00pm ESPU
-
CLEVST
YOUNG0
0152 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm
-
HOW
SAV0
0169 O/U
+1.5
6:00pm
-
CORN
BROWN0
0139.5 O/U
-6.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
5UNC
CLEM0
0147.5 O/U
+3.5
6:00pm ESPN
-
TEXSO
ALST0
0153 O/U
+4.5
6:00pm
-
BRAD
LOYCHI0
0122 O/U
-8
6:00pm ESP2
-
VANDY
TEXAM0
0136 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm SECN
-
JAXST
SIUE0
0143.5 O/U
+10
6:00pm
-
COPPST
NORFLK0
0141 O/U
-13.5
6:30pm
-
ALCORN
STHRN0
0128.5 O/U
-5.5
6:30pm
-
SETON
GTOWN0
0157 O/U
-2.5
6:30pm CBSSN
-
PRINCE
HARV0
0134 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
TEXPA
UMKC0
0138 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
STNYBRK
UVM0
0135.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
WASHST
CAL0
0153.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm PACN
-
MOREHD
EKY0
0159 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
PVAM
ALAM0
0135 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
PENN
DART0
0140.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
CLMB
YALE0
0147 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
LEHIGH
LOYMD0
0158.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
WRIGHT
MILW0
0137 O/U
+10
7:00pm
-
BAYLOR
16KSTATE0
0127.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
PEAY
MURYST0
0154 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm
-
MEMP
23CINCY0
0144 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
UCIRV
UCRIV0
0127.5 O/U
+9.5
8:00pm
-
MCNSE
HOUBP0
0157 O/U
-7
8:00pm
-
BELMONT
SEMO0
0157.5 O/U
+15.5
8:00pm
-
TXAMCC
UIW0
0128.5 O/U
+5
8:00pm
-
TEXST
SALAB0
0131.5 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
UOP
PEPPER0
0138.5 O/U
-5
8:00pm
-
12NEVADA
UTAHST0
0145 O/U
+1
8:30pm CBSSN
-
GRAM
ARKPB0
0133.5 O/U
+1
8:30pm
-
UGA
FLA0
0134.5 O/U
-11.5
8:30pm SECN
-
SUTAH
MNTNA0
0147.5 O/U
-12.5
9:00pm
-
IDST
NCOLO0
0146 O/U
-13
9:00pm
-
CSBAK
GC0
0137.5 O/U
-12.5
9:00pm
-
USD
BYU0
0144 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm
-
1GONZAG
MARYCA0
0143.5 O/U
+9
10:00pm ESPN
-
COLOST
NMEX0
0159.5 O/U
-3
10:00pm ESPU
-
ARIZ
OREG0
0130.5 O/U
-4.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
UTVALL
CALBPTST0
0
10:00pm
-
SJST
SDGST0
0140.5 O/U
-20.5
10:00pm
-
CSFULL
UCDAV0
0136.5 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm
-
SNCLRA
PORT0
0133.5 O/U
+3.5
10:00pm
-
SACST
IDAHO0
0134 O/U
+8.5
10:00pm
-
CPOLY
LNGBCH0
0142.5 O/U
-9.5
10:00pm
-
BOISE
UNLV0
0144 O/U
-2.5
10:30pm CBSSN
-
CSN
HAWAII0
0146.5 O/U
-7
1:00am