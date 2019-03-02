MISS
ARK

No Text

Harris' late basket ends Arkansas' six-game losing streak

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 02, 2019

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) Jalen Harris hit a layup with 5.9 seconds left for a 74-73 win over Mississippi on Saturday that ended a six-game losing streak.

Arkansas (15-14, 6-10 SEC) battled back from a first-half deficit to win its first game since Feb. 5 in front of a large crowd that celebrated the 25th anniversary of the 1994 national championship team.

Mason Jones scored 22 points for Arkansas, including hitting 6 of 8 3-point attempts. Daniel Gafford finished with 17 points, and his two free throws with 1:29 left were big considering he was 1 of 6 from the free-throw line before the two makes.

Breein Tyree led Ole Miss (19-10, 9-7 SEC) with 20 points. His short floater high off the glass gave the Rebels a 73-70 lead.

After Harris' layup, Ole Miss called a time out to set up a final play, but Arkansas forced a turnover in the backcourt and the clock expired.

Ole Miss led by eight points several times in the first half, but Arkansas cut the margin to 35-34 when Jones hit a 3-pointer with 32 seconds left before intermission.

UP NEXT

Mississippi: The Rebels will host Kentucky on Tuesday.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks are at Vanderbilt on Wednesday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
T. Davis
3 G
J. Harris
30.8 Min. Per Game 30.8
8.1 Pts. Per Game 8.1
5.3 Ast. Per Game 5.3
2.8 Reb. Per Game 2.8
45.9 Field Goal % 34.7
37.8 Three Point % 12.5
75.8 Free Throw % 68.8
  Bad pass turnover on Dominik Olejniczak, stolen by Gabe Osabuohien 1.0
+ 2 Jalen Harris made layup 8.0
  Lost ball turnover on Breein Tyree, stolen by Mason Jones 22.0
+ 2 Daniel Gafford made dunk, assist by Jalen Harris 43.0
+ 2 Breein Tyree made jump shot 1:09
+ 1 Daniel Gafford made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:29
+ 1 Daniel Gafford made 1st of 2 free throws 1:29
  Shooting foul on Dominik Olejniczak 1:29
+ 1 Breein Tyree made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:45
+ 1 Breein Tyree made 1st of 2 free throws 1:45
  Shooting foul on Gabe Osabuohien 1:45
Team Stats
Points 73 74
Field Goals 29-54 (53.7%) 27-49 (55.1%)
3-Pointers 6-22 (27.3%) 9-18 (50.0%)
Free Throws 9-11 (81.8%) 11-20 (55.0%)
Total Rebounds 30 21
Offensive 4 4
Defensive 21 15
Team 5 2
Assists 15 20
Steals 6 10
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 14 13
Fouls 18 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
B. Tyree G
20 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
13
M. Jones G
22 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Ole Miss 19-10 353873
home team logo Arkansas 15-14 344074
ARK -2.5, O/U 149.5
Bud Walton Arena Fayetteville, AR
ARK -2.5, O/U 149.5
Bud Walton Arena Fayetteville, AR
Team Stats
away team logo Ole Miss 19-10 76.2 PPG 38.8 RPG 14.6 APG
home team logo Arkansas 15-14 75.9 PPG 37.9 RPG 15.8 APG
Key Players
4
B. Tyree G 18.3 PPG 3.1 RPG 2.8 APG 48.0 FG%
13
M. Jones G 13.7 PPG 3.9 RPG 2.9 APG 39.4 FG%
Top Scorers
4
B. Tyree G 20 PTS 2 REB 5 AST
13
M. Jones G 22 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
53.7 FG% 55.1
27.3 3PT FG% 50.0
81.8 FT% 55.0
Ole Miss
Starters
B. Tyree
D. Shuler
B. Stevens
B. Hinson
D. Davis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Tyree 20 2 5 8/14 2/6 2/2 3 30 0 0 3 0 2
D. Shuler 12 6 4 4/7 0/1 4/4 0 31 3 0 4 1 5
B. Stevens 12 2 0 5/6 1/2 1/2 5 23 2 1 1 0 2
B. Hinson 7 4 2 3/7 1/5 0/0 2 21 0 0 1 0 4
D. Davis 0 1 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 2 18 0 0 1 0 1
Starters
B. Tyree
D. Shuler
B. Stevens
B. Hinson
D. Davis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Tyree 20 2 5 8/14 2/6 2/2 3 30 0 0 3 0 2
D. Shuler 12 6 4 4/7 0/1 4/4 0 31 3 0 4 1 5
B. Stevens 12 2 0 5/6 1/2 1/2 5 23 2 1 1 0 2
B. Hinson 7 4 2 3/7 1/5 0/0 2 21 0 0 1 0 4
D. Davis 0 1 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 2 18 0 0 1 0 1
Bench
T. Davis
D. Olejniczak
K. Buffen
L. Rodriguez
A. Morgano
Z. Naylor
J. McBride
C. Curry
F. Miller Jr
B. Halums
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Davis 12 5 3 4/8 2/6 2/2 2 32 1 0 2 0 5
D. Olejniczak 6 1 0 3/4 0/0 0/1 2 17 0 0 1 1 0
K. Buffen 4 4 0 2/5 0/0 0/0 2 23 0 0 1 2 2
L. Rodriguez 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
A. Morgano - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Naylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McBride - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Miller Jr - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Halums - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 25 15 29/54 6/22 9/11 18 200 6 1 14 4 21
Arkansas
Starters
D. Gafford
J. Harris
I. Joe
D. Sills
G. Osabuohien
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Gafford 17 2 0 7/9 0/0 3/8 1 28 0 2 1 0 2
J. Harris 10 1 9 3/4 0/0 4/5 3 28 0 0 1 0 1
I. Joe 9 2 2 3/8 2/6 1/1 2 32 1 2 0 0 2
D. Sills 5 2 1 2/6 1/2 0/0 2 22 3 0 2 0 2
G. Osabuohien 2 1 4 1/4 0/0 0/0 2 19 2 0 1 0 1
Starters
D. Gafford
J. Harris
I. Joe
D. Sills
G. Osabuohien
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Gafford 17 2 0 7/9 0/0 3/8 1 28 0 2 1 0 2
J. Harris 10 1 9 3/4 0/0 4/5 3 28 0 0 1 0 1
I. Joe 9 2 2 3/8 2/6 1/1 2 32 1 2 0 0 2
D. Sills 5 2 1 2/6 1/2 0/0 2 22 3 0 2 0 2
G. Osabuohien 2 1 4 1/4 0/0 0/0 2 19 2 0 1 0 1
Bench
M. Jones
A. Bailey
R. Chaney
K. Embery-Simpson
J. Holmes
K. Garland
I. Ali
E. Henderson
T. Stevens
E. Obukwelu
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Jones 22 3 2 7/10 6/8 2/4 2 29 1 0 4 0 3
A. Bailey 6 4 0 3/5 0/0 0/0 1 16 2 0 1 1 3
R. Chaney 3 2 2 1/1 0/0 1/2 0 16 1 0 0 1 1
K. Embery-Simpson 0 2 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 2 10 0 0 3 2 0
J. Holmes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Garland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Ali - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Henderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Stevens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Obukwelu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 74 19 20 27/49 9/18 11/20 15 200 10 4 13 4 15
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores