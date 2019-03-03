WASH
Nowell, No. 25 Washington hold off Stanford 62-61

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 03, 2019

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) Jaylen Nowell scored 13 points but missed the front end of a 1-and-1 during a nervous finish for No. 25 Washington, which still held off Stanford 62-61 on Sunday for a weekend split in the Bay Area.

Stanford star KZ Okpala missed an off-balance 3-pointer at the buzzer and the Huskies secured the loose ball.

Noah Dickerson added 12 points for the Huskies (23-6, 14-2 Pac-12), who lost 76-73 at California on Thursday night as the Golden Bears earned their first conference win.

Josh Sharma scored 16 for Stanford on a day when leading scorer Okpala was limited to six points with more than two dozen scouts in attendance. The Cardinal committed a pair of turnovers in the final 2:37 after the teams had traded baskets down the stretch.

Oscar da Silva added 15 for the Cardinal (15-14, 8-9), who had won the last four meetings at home in the series and three of four overall.

Marcus Sheffield hit a tying 3 with 5:09 to play to make it 54-all, and then Matisse Thybulle answered for Washington moments later before Sheffield made another jumper at 3:27.

Cormac Ryan hit a go-ahead 3 with 12:14 left to put Stanford ahead 41-40 and finished with 13 points. He made three 3s, but the Cardinal shot 6 of 17 from deep.

Washington had won 15 of 16 games before the loss in Berkeley but still wound up the outright Pac-12 regular-season champion when both Oregon State and Arizona State lost.

Washington's David Crisp scored seven points on 2-of-8 shooting after a career-high 32 points at Cal, his second career 30-point performance, in which he matched his career best with five 3s.

Okpala picked up two quick fouls in the opening 10 minutes with a charge.

The Cardinal missed their first eight 3-point attempts before Sheffield connected with 16:20 left in the game.

Both teams went cold late in the first half - each team going 1 for 10 during a spurt - and the Cardinal didn't score over the final 5:15 of the first half in a game that attracted some 30 NBA scouts to see the 6-foot-9 sophomore Okpala and Washington's Thybulle and Nowell.

Washington, which missed its initial five field-goal tries, led 29-23 at the break.

Sharma received a flagrant foul with 6:27 left in the first half. Dickerson made a pair of free throws and then was hit with a technical at 6:21.

DAVIS OUT

Stanford starter Daejon Davis, the Cardinal's second-leading scorer at 11.8 points per game, sat out with a right foot injury sustained during Thursday's 98-50 win over Washington State.

BIG PICTURE

Washington: Washington also struggled from beyond the arc, going 6 of 17. ... The Huskies had allowed 100 total points the previous two games combined before giving up 76 to Cal but got defensive late against Stanford. ... Washington had been forcing 16.1 turnovers per game and pushed Stanford into 18.

Stanford: Okpala missed two early free throws and wound up just 2 of 8 from the line. ... Stanford is 1-17 vs. AP ranked opponents under third-year coach Jerod Haase - beating No. 16 Arizona State on Jan. 17 last year - and Haase is 3-25 all-time against ranked teams in seven seasons as a head coach overall. ... The Cardinal dropped to 10-3 at home. ... Stanford's new ''Tree'' mascot shook her branches after being crowned following the final buzzer after a rigorous two-week tryout.

UP NEXT

Washington: Hosts Oregon State on Wednesday before wrapping up Pac-12 play at home against Oregon on Saturday.

Stanford: Hosts Cal on Thursday night as the Cardinal conclude the regular season at home for the first time in five years.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Nowell
5 G
D. Davis
1 G
31.0 Min. Per Game 31.0
11.8 Pts. Per Game 11.8
4.6 Ast. Per Game 4.6
3.0 Reb. Per Game 3.0
50.7 Field Goal % 43.4
44.2 Three Point % 35.4
75.6 Free Throw % 75.8
  Defensive rebound by Washington 0.0
  KZ Okpala missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
  Defensive rebound by Josh Sharma 10.0
  Jaylen Nowell missed free throw 10.0
  Personal foul on Josh Sharma 10.0
+ 2 Oscar Da Silva made layup, assist by Josh Sharma 14.0
+ 2 Jaylen Nowell made jump shot 31.0
  Bad pass turnover on Cormac Ryan, stolen by Matisse Thybulle 57.0
+ 2 Jaylen Nowell made jump shot 1:27
+ 2 Josh Sharma made hook shot 1:51
  Bad pass turnover on Matisse Thybulle 2:07
Team Stats
Points 62 61
Field Goals 23-57 (40.4%) 20-50 (40.0%)
3-Pointers 6-17 (35.3%) 6-17 (35.3%)
Free Throws 10-16 (62.5%) 15-25 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 30 38
Offensive 6 9
Defensive 19 27
Team 5 2
Assists 7 10
Steals 8 7
Blocks 4 6
Turnovers 13 18
Fouls 21 17
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
5
J. Nowell G
13 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
20
J. Sharma C
16 PTS, 14 REB, 1 AST
12T
Washington
Starters
J. Nowell
N. Dickerson
M. Thybulle
D. Crisp
H. Wright
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Nowell 13 6 1 6/11 1/2 0/1 4 24 2 1 1 2 4
N. Dickerson 12 5 0 3/9 0/0 6/6 4 21 0 0 5 2 3
M. Thybulle 8 2 1 4/10 0/2 0/0 2 36 3 0 3 1 1
D. Crisp 7 3 0 2/8 1/4 2/5 2 37 1 0 2 0 3
H. Wright 5 2 2 1/5 1/3 2/2 3 29 1 3 0 0 2
Bench
N. Carter
D. Green
S. Timmins
J. Bey
T. Rice
Q. Barnard
J. Crandall
R. Sorn
E. Hardy
N. Roberts
B. Penn-Johnson
J. Geron
N. Neubauer
R. Lundeen
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Carter 7 3 2 3/6 1/2 0/2 4 16 0 0 1 0 3
D. Green 6 2 0 2/4 2/4 0/0 1 20 0 0 0 0 2
S. Timmins 4 2 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 11 0 0 1 1 1
J. Bey 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 6 1 0 0 0 0
T. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Barnard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Crandall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Sorn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Hardy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Roberts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Penn-Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Geron - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Neubauer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Lundeen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 62 25 7 23/57 6/17 10/16 21 200 8 4 13 6 19
Stanford
Starters
J. Sharma
O. Da Silva
C. Ryan
K. Okpala
B. Wills
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Sharma 16 14 1 6/11 0/0 4/6 4 31 2 4 1 4 10
O. Da Silva 15 9 3 5/8 1/2 4/5 3 31 1 1 1 4 5
C. Ryan 13 3 0 4/6 3/5 2/2 2 32 1 0 6 0 3
K. Okpala 6 4 2 2/7 0/2 2/8 3 29 0 1 3 1 3
B. Wills 1 2 3 0/4 0/1 1/2 2 30 3 0 2 0 2
Bench
M. Sheffield
J. Delaire
K. Pugh
I. White
L. Kisunas
T. Stanback
R. Herenton
D. Davis
S. Beskind
K. Fitzmorris
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Sheffield 8 1 1 3/8 2/6 0/0 0 26 0 0 1 0 1
J. Delaire 2 1 0 0/3 0/0 2/2 1 6 0 0 1 0 1
K. Pugh 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1
I. White 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 2 0 1
L. Kisunas 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 1 0 0
T. Stanback - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Herenton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Beskind - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Fitzmorris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 36 10 20/50 6/17 15/25 17 200 7 6 18 9 27
