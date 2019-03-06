Arkansas routs Vandy 84-48 to add to Dores' season of misery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) The Arkansas Razorbacks didn't want to become the first Southeastern Conference team to lose to Vanderbilt, and they turned in a dominating performance that left the Commodores coach apologizing.
Daniel Gafford scored 20 points, and Arkansas routed Vanderbilt 84-48 Wednesday night to seal the Commodores' worst season ever.
''We weren't nervous,'' Gafford said. ''We made a mindset to where we weren't going to be the first loss or the first win, so we came in and did what we had to do to prevent that.''
The Commodores (9-21, 0-17 Southeastern Conference) now have the most losses in school history, and they wrapped up their home schedule at 8-10 for the first losing record in 67 seasons at Memorial Gym. A loss Saturday night to No. 10 LSU would make Vanderbilt the first SEC team to go winless in league play since Georgia Tech went 0-14 in 1953-54.
''It hurts of course,'' Vanderbilt freshman Aaron Nesmith said. ''Everybody on the team's hurting, everybody on the staff's hurting.''
Arkansas (16-14, 7-10) now has won two straight after snapping its own six-game skid. The Razorbacks also have won four straight against Vanderbilt, sweeping the season series after taking the first game between these teams 69-66 in Arkansas.
Mason Jones added 16 points for the Razorbacks. Isaiah Joe had 12, and Desi Sills 11.
This game was only that close at halftime with Arkansas up 29-25. The Razorbacks outscored Vanderbilt 23-4 over the first 11 minutes of the second half, taking advantage of the Commodores' worst shooting performance this season. They went 17 minutes, 35 seconds between field goals and shot a season-low 29.6 percent.
''Our defense was really good, and once our defense was going, we obviously started to execute offensively and then we made some shots,'' Arkansas coach Mike Anderson said.
Nesmith led Vandy with 11 points as the Commodores also suffered through their widest margin of defeat this season. That's why coach Bryce Drew started off apologizing to every Vanderbilt fan and those inside Memorial for the result.
''I apologize for our ball-handling, our shooting and our passing,'' Drew said. ''The fundamentals of basketball. Those are three things we have to get better at.''
Vanderbilt appeared ready to end their painful skid as they opened the game with a 12-2 run and led 15-5 on a 3-pointer by Maxwell Evans with 13:17 left. Then the Commodores didn't hit another field goal the rest of the first half, missing their last 16 shots. Their first made field goal in the second half was a goaltending call on a jumper by Simisola Shittu with 15:42 to go before Aaron Nesmith finally scored on a layup with 12:49 left.
Arkansas shook off its own poor shooting after missing five of its first six. After that, it was a fairly easy night for the Razorbacks as they took the lead with their first 23-4 run of the game.
BIG PICTURE
Arkansas: Joe made four 3s to give him 104 this season and the school record for a single season, passing Scotty Thurman who made 102 in 1995. ... The Razorbacks finished the game hitting their last 11 shots and finished at 52.6 percent (30 of 57).
Vanderbilt: At least the Commodores have managed to remain one of only three schools to knock down a 3 in every game since the 3-point line was added in the 1986-87 season. Senior Joe Toye, getting the start, hit a 3 for the game's opening bucket to extend the streak to 1,061 consecutive games with a made 3.
UGLY NUMBERS
The Commodores had 23 turnovers, and Arkansas scored 33 points off those mistakes. The Razorbacks had just one of their 11 turnovers after halftime. They also outshot Vanderbilt outside the arc, going 11 of 18 (61.1 percent). Anderson called the points off turnovers a big key.
''We chart deflections, we had 21 at halftime so that tells me we were active and we ended up with 40 for the game,'' Anderson said. ''But we not only touched it, we came up with them, so that's huge.''
UP NEXT
Arkansas: Hosts Alabama on Saturday.
Vanderbilt: Visiting No. 10 LSU on Saturday night.
---
Follow Teresa M. Walker at www.twitter.com/teresamwalker
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|31.9
|Min. Per Game
|31.9
|12.7
|Pts. Per Game
|12.7
|4.0
|Ast. Per Game
|4.0
|3.6
|Reb. Per Game
|3.6
|34.6
|Field Goal %
|44.8
|12.5
|Three Point %
|34.4
|68.8
|Free Throw %
|68.5
|+ 2
|Simi Shittu made layup, assist by Maxwell Evans
|7.0
|+ 3
|Jonathan Holmes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gabe Osabuohien
|21.0
|Lost ball turnover on Yanni Wetzell, stolen by Gabe Osabuohien
|29.0
|Offensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell
|36.0
|Maxwell Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot
|38.0
|+ 1
|Ty Stevens made free throw
|45.0
|Shooting foul on Saben Lee
|45.0
|+ 2
|Ty Stevens made layup, assist by Gabe Osabuohien
|45.0
|+ 3
|Maxwell Evans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Simi Shittu
|1:08
|+ 2
|Keyshawn Embery-Simpson made layup, assist by Mason Jones
|1:24
|+ 3
|Joe Toye made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maxwell Evans
|1:45
|Team Stats
|Points
|84
|48
|Field Goals
|30-57 (52.6%)
|16-54 (29.6%)
|3-Pointers
|11-18 (61.1%)
|6-27 (22.2%)
|Free Throws
|13-20 (65.0%)
|10-16 (62.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|39
|Offensive
|8
|15
|Defensive
|21
|17
|Team
|3
|7
|Assists
|18
|11
|Steals
|10
|3
|Blocks
|7
|3
|Turnovers
|10
|21
|Fouls
|17
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Arkansas 16-14
|75.8 PPG
|37.4 RPG
|16.2 APG
|Vanderbilt 9-21
|69.7 PPG
|39.1 RPG
|12.0 APG
|Key Players
|
10
|D. Gafford F
|16.5 PPG
|8.7 RPG
|0.7 APG
|65.9 FG%
|
24
|A. Nesmith F
|11.3 PPG
|5.7 RPG
|1.4 APG
|39.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Gafford F
|20 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|A. Nesmith F
|11 PTS
|6 REB
|0 AST
|
|52.6
|FG%
|29.6
|
|
|61.1
|3PT FG%
|22.2
|
|
|65.0
|FT%
|62.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Gafford
|20
|4
|0
|8/11
|0/0
|4/7
|2
|27
|0
|4
|1
|0
|4
|I. Joe
|12
|2
|1
|4/7
|4/6
|0/0
|3
|20
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|D. Sills
|11
|2
|4
|3/5
|3/3
|2/4
|1
|23
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|J. Harris
|4
|4
|4
|2/6
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|28
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|G. Osabuohien
|0
|7
|3
|0/5
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|24
|2
|0
|1
|3
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Gafford
|20
|4
|0
|8/11
|0/0
|4/7
|2
|27
|0
|4
|1
|0
|4
|I. Joe
|12
|2
|1
|4/7
|4/6
|0/0
|3
|20
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|D. Sills
|11
|2
|4
|3/5
|3/3
|2/4
|1
|23
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|J. Harris
|4
|4
|4
|2/6
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|28
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|G. Osabuohien
|0
|7
|3
|0/5
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|24
|2
|0
|1
|3
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Jones
|16
|6
|5
|4/10
|3/6
|5/6
|1
|25
|3
|0
|2
|2
|4
|R. Chaney
|7
|4
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|15
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|A. Bailey
|4
|0
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|11
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K. Embery-Simpson
|4
|0
|1
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|20
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Holmes
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Stevens
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Henderson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Garland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Ali
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Obukwelu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|84
|29
|18
|30/57
|11/18
|13/20
|17
|200
|10
|7
|10
|8
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Nesmith
|11
|6
|0
|4/13
|1/8
|2/2
|3
|36
|0
|1
|3
|2
|4
|S. Shittu
|8
|3
|2
|4/7
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|23
|0
|0
|7
|1
|2
|J. Toye
|6
|0
|0
|2/14
|2/10
|0/0
|1
|33
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|S. Lee
|4
|3
|4
|2/8
|0/2
|0/4
|3
|37
|1
|0
|4
|1
|2
|C. Brown
|0
|4
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|15
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Nesmith
|11
|6
|0
|4/13
|1/8
|2/2
|3
|36
|0
|1
|3
|2
|4
|S. Shittu
|8
|3
|2
|4/7
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|23
|0
|0
|7
|1
|2
|J. Toye
|6
|0
|0
|2/14
|2/10
|0/0
|1
|33
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|S. Lee
|4
|3
|4
|2/8
|0/2
|0/4
|3
|37
|1
|0
|4
|1
|2
|C. Brown
|0
|4
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|15
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Y. Wetzell
|7
|11
|1
|2/6
|1/2
|2/2
|4
|29
|1
|0
|4
|7
|4
|M. Moyer
|6
|5
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|6/6
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|M. Evans
|6
|0
|3
|2/4
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Rice
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Hunt
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Ryan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Obinna
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|48
|32
|11
|16/54
|6/27
|10/16
|19
|200
|3
|3
|21
|15
|17
-
OREGST
WASH74
78
OT 13.0 PACN
-
OREG
WASHST54
41
2nd 10:47 FS1
-
LIU
SACHRT71
62
Final
-
16MARQET
SETON64
73
Final
-
MIZZOU
UGA64
39
Final
-
YOUNG
OAK84
88
Final
-
DTROIT
NKY88
99
Final
-
USM
ODU59
52
Final
-
BRYANT
SFTRPA63
67
Final
-
RICE
CHARLO79
70
Final
-
STFRAN
ROBERT65
69
Final/OT
-
WAGNER
FDU46
84
Final
-
LATECH
FAU72
69
Final
-
GWASH
FORD56
67
Final
-
10LSU
FLA79
78
Final/OT
-
LSALLE
DAYTON39
70
Final
-
STBON
DAVID46
64
Final
-
RICH
UMASS79
87
Final
-
IOWAST
WVU75
90
Final
-
PSU
RUT66
65
Final
-
FIU
MRSHL78
94
Final
-
SIUE
MOREHD68
72
Final
-
TXSA
WKY81
76
Final/OT
-
TXAMCC
MCNSE59
50
Final
-
CARK
SAMHOU91
87
Final
-
DUQ
STLOU75
85
Final
-
PROV
CREIGH70
76
Final/OT
-
NORL
SELOU67
81
Final
-
UIW
HOUBP111
118
Final
-
SFLA
TULANE75
70
Final
-
NWST
NICHST60
83
Final
-
ARK
VANDY84
48
Final
-
GTOWN
DEPAUL69
101
Final
-
MTSU
UTEP69
53
Final
-
BOISE
NMEX72
73
Final
-
OKLAST
BAYLOR67
64
Final
-
CLEM
ND64
62
Final
-
GATECH
NCST63
61
Final
-
OHIOST
NWEST50
68
Final
-
TNMART
EILL78
71
Final
-
WYO
SJST81
71
Final
-
UCRIV
LNGBCH57
70
Final
-
FRESNO
SDGST76
74
Final