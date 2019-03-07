OREGST
No Text

Washington gets 15th win, holds off Oregon State 81-76 in OT

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 07, 2019

SEATTLE (AP) Noah Dickerson scored seven of his 22 points in overtime, David Crisp added a key 3-pointer with 48 seconds left in the extra session, and Washington held off Oregon State 81-76 on Wednesday night for its 15th conference victory.

The Huskies (24-6, 15-2 Pac-12) have already wrapped up the regular season conference title and No. 1 seed at the conference tournament next week in Las Vegas. But it was another uncomfortable night for the league champs, being forced to overtime for the first time this season by the Beavers.

Oregon State (17-12, 9-8) struggled to slow Dickerson most of the night and he carried Washington in the extra session, twice scoring over a defender and adding a dunk off a nice feed from Crisp. His basket with 1:42 left gave Washington a 74-69 lead, but Tres Tinkle answered with a 3-pointer to pull the Beavers within 74-72. Crisp hit fourth 3-pointer of the game from the wing to push the lead to five and the Huskies escaped.

Crisp finished with 22 points and Jaylen Nowell added 16. Dickerson also grabbed 17 rebounds.

Tinkle led the Beavers with 31 points, one off his career-high, and scored 19 of the final 22 points for Oregon State in regulation and overtime. Kylor Kelley added 16 points, but Stephen Thompson Jr., who has tormented Washington in the past, was held to nine points on 3 of 10 shooting. Oregon State needs a win over Washington State on Saturday to clinch a first-round bye in the conference tournament.

Washington seemed on the verge of putting the Beavers away after taking a 54-48 lead, only to watch Ethan Thompson score underneath and Zach Reichle complete a 4-point play to pull Oregon State even at 54-all with 7:03 left. Washington pushed the lead back to six but was unable to pull away.

Tinkle scored eight straight points, capped by a deep 3 to pull Oregon State even at 62-all with 2:14 remaining. Crisp answered with a driving layup that counted due to basket interference, but fouled Stephen Thompson at the opposite end and his two free throws kept the game tied with 95 seconds left.

Dickerson scored underneath to put the Huskies back in front, but Tinkle answered while being fouled with 53 seconds left. He was unable to complete the 3-point play and kept the game tied at 66.

Washington committed a shot-clock violation with 22 seconds left after Matisse Thybulle forced a challenged 3-pointer and missed everything, giving the Beavers the chance at the final shot. It wasn't a clear look and Stephen Thompson's contested 3 missed at the buzzer.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon State: Kelley was a big boost on the interior for Oregon State but didn't score in the final 14 minutes of regulation. ... The Beavers last four losses have been by a combined 11 points.

Washington: The Huskies have 15 wins in conference play for the first time since the 1983-84 season. ... Thybulle broke his own school record for most steals in a season. He has 104 for the season and is the national leader in steals per game.

UP NEXT

Oregon State: The Beavers close out the regular season at Washington State on Saturday.

Washington: The Huskies close out the regular season on Saturday night hosting Oregon.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
T. Tinkle
3 F
J. Nowell
5 G
34.0 Min. Per Game 34.0
16.2 Pts. Per Game 16.2
3.1 Ast. Per Game 3.1
5.5 Reb. Per Game 5.5
48.4 Field Goal % 50.5
32.0 Three Point % 44.4
77.2 Free Throw % 75.5
+ 1 Jaylen Nowell made 2nd of 2 free throws 3.0
+ 1 Jaylen Nowell made 1st of 2 free throws 3.0
  Personal foul on Ethan Thompson 3.0
+ 2 Tres Tinkle made dunk 3.0
  Offensive rebound by Tres Tinkle 6.0
  Stephen Thompson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Hameir Wright 8.0
+ 1 Noah Dickerson made 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
  Noah Dickerson missed 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Personal foul on Warren Washington 13.0
  Lost ball turnover on Stephen Thompson Jr., stolen by Matisse Thybulle 13.0
+ 1 David Crisp made 2nd of 2 free throws 29.0
Team Stats
Points 76 81
Field Goals 26-56 (46.4%) 27-50 (54.0%)
3-Pointers 8-18 (44.4%) 10-21 (47.6%)
Free Throws 16-21 (76.2%) 17-26 (65.4%)
Total Rebounds 33 28
Offensive 13 8
Defensive 16 20
Team 4 0
Assists 16 11
Steals 5 10
Blocks 2 8
Turnovers 14 11
Fouls 19 17
Technicals 0 0
3
T. Tinkle F
31 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST
1
D. Crisp G
22 PTS, 3 AST
12OTT
away team logo Oregon State 17-12 32341076
home team logo Washington 24-6 33331581
Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion Seattle, WA
Team Stats
away team logo Oregon State 17-12 73.4 PPG 38.6 RPG 15.2 APG
home team logo Washington 24-6 70.8 PPG 35.8 RPG 11.8 APG
Key Players
3
T. Tinkle F 20.1 PPG 8.0 RPG 4.0 APG 48.3 FG%
15
N. Dickerson F 12.5 PPG 6.6 RPG 0.9 APG 57.4 FG%
Top Scorers
3
T. Tinkle F 31 PTS 10 REB 2 AST
15
N. Dickerson F 22 PTS 17 REB 0 AST
46.4 FG% 54.0
44.4 3PT FG% 47.6
76.2 FT% 65.4
