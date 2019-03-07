Washington gets 15th win, holds off Oregon State 81-76 in OT
SEATTLE (AP) Noah Dickerson scored seven of his 22 points in overtime, David Crisp added a key 3-pointer with 48 seconds left in the extra session, and Washington held off Oregon State 81-76 on Wednesday night for its 15th conference victory.
The Huskies (24-6, 15-2 Pac-12) have already wrapped up the regular season conference title and No. 1 seed at the conference tournament next week in Las Vegas. But it was another uncomfortable night for the league champs, being forced to overtime for the first time this season by the Beavers.
Oregon State (17-12, 9-8) struggled to slow Dickerson most of the night and he carried Washington in the extra session, twice scoring over a defender and adding a dunk off a nice feed from Crisp. His basket with 1:42 left gave Washington a 74-69 lead, but Tres Tinkle answered with a 3-pointer to pull the Beavers within 74-72. Crisp hit fourth 3-pointer of the game from the wing to push the lead to five and the Huskies escaped.
Crisp finished with 22 points and Jaylen Nowell added 16. Dickerson also grabbed 17 rebounds.
Tinkle led the Beavers with 31 points, one off his career-high, and scored 19 of the final 22 points for Oregon State in regulation and overtime. Kylor Kelley added 16 points, but Stephen Thompson Jr., who has tormented Washington in the past, was held to nine points on 3 of 10 shooting. Oregon State needs a win over Washington State on Saturday to clinch a first-round bye in the conference tournament.
Washington seemed on the verge of putting the Beavers away after taking a 54-48 lead, only to watch Ethan Thompson score underneath and Zach Reichle complete a 4-point play to pull Oregon State even at 54-all with 7:03 left. Washington pushed the lead back to six but was unable to pull away.
Tinkle scored eight straight points, capped by a deep 3 to pull Oregon State even at 62-all with 2:14 remaining. Crisp answered with a driving layup that counted due to basket interference, but fouled Stephen Thompson at the opposite end and his two free throws kept the game tied with 95 seconds left.
Dickerson scored underneath to put the Huskies back in front, but Tinkle answered while being fouled with 53 seconds left. He was unable to complete the 3-point play and kept the game tied at 66.
Washington committed a shot-clock violation with 22 seconds left after Matisse Thybulle forced a challenged 3-pointer and missed everything, giving the Beavers the chance at the final shot. It wasn't a clear look and Stephen Thompson's contested 3 missed at the buzzer.
BIG PICTURE
Oregon State: Kelley was a big boost on the interior for Oregon State but didn't score in the final 14 minutes of regulation. ... The Beavers last four losses have been by a combined 11 points.
Washington: The Huskies have 15 wins in conference play for the first time since the 1983-84 season. ... Thybulle broke his own school record for most steals in a season. He has 104 for the season and is the national leader in steals per game.
UP NEXT
Oregon State: The Beavers close out the regular season at Washington State on Saturday.
Washington: The Huskies close out the regular season on Saturday night hosting Oregon.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|34.0
|Min. Per Game
|34.0
|16.2
|Pts. Per Game
|16.2
|3.1
|Ast. Per Game
|3.1
|5.5
|Reb. Per Game
|5.5
|48.4
|Field Goal %
|50.5
|32.0
|Three Point %
|44.4
|77.2
|Free Throw %
|75.5
|+ 1
|Jaylen Nowell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|3.0
|+ 1
|Jaylen Nowell made 1st of 2 free throws
|3.0
|Personal foul on Ethan Thompson
|3.0
|+ 2
|Tres Tinkle made dunk
|3.0
|Offensive rebound by Tres Tinkle
|6.0
|Stephen Thompson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Hameir Wright
|8.0
|+ 1
|Noah Dickerson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Noah Dickerson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Personal foul on Warren Washington
|13.0
|Lost ball turnover on Stephen Thompson Jr., stolen by Matisse Thybulle
|13.0
|+ 1
|David Crisp made 2nd of 2 free throws
|29.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|76
|81
|Field Goals
|26-56 (46.4%)
|27-50 (54.0%)
|3-Pointers
|8-18 (44.4%)
|10-21 (47.6%)
|Free Throws
|16-21 (76.2%)
|17-26 (65.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|28
|Offensive
|13
|8
|Defensive
|16
|20
|Team
|4
|0
|Assists
|16
|11
|Steals
|5
|10
|Blocks
|2
|8
|Turnovers
|14
|11
|Fouls
|19
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Oregon State 17-12
|73.4 PPG
|38.6 RPG
|15.2 APG
|Washington 24-6
|70.8 PPG
|35.8 RPG
|11.8 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|T. Tinkle F
|20.1 PPG
|8.0 RPG
|4.0 APG
|48.3 FG%
|
15
|N. Dickerson F
|12.5 PPG
|6.6 RPG
|0.9 APG
|57.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Tinkle F
|31 PTS
|10 REB
|2 AST
|N. Dickerson F
|22 PTS
|17 REB
|0 AST
|
|46.4
|FG%
|54.0
|
|
|44.4
|3PT FG%
|47.6
|
|
|76.2
|FT%
|65.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Tinkle
|31
|10
|2
|10/20
|3/6
|8/11
|1
|42
|1
|0
|4
|6
|4
|K. Kelley
|16
|9
|2
|7/8
|0/0
|2/3
|4
|36
|1
|2
|0
|2
|7
|S. Thompson Jr.
|9
|3
|2
|3/10
|1/6
|2/2
|3
|45
|2
|0
|3
|1
|2
|E. Thompson
|9
|2
|5
|3/6
|2/3
|1/2
|2
|45
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|G. Rakocevic
|4
|2
|0
|1/5
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|14
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Tinkle
|31
|10
|2
|10/20
|3/6
|8/11
|1
|42
|1
|0
|4
|6
|4
|K. Kelley
|16
|9
|2
|7/8
|0/0
|2/3
|4
|36
|1
|2
|0
|2
|7
|S. Thompson Jr.
|9
|3
|2
|3/10
|1/6
|2/2
|3
|45
|2
|0
|3
|1
|2
|E. Thompson
|9
|2
|5
|3/6
|2/3
|1/2
|2
|45
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|G. Rakocevic
|4
|2
|0
|1/5
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|14
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Reichle
|4
|1
|2
|1/4
|1/2
|1/1
|0
|20
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|A. Vernon
|3
|0
|2
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Hollins
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Washington
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|7
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|P. Dastrup
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Barnes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Blaser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Glenzel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|76
|29
|16
|26/56
|8/18
|16/21
|19
|225
|5
|2
|14
|13
|16
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Crisp
|22
|0
|3
|7/9
|4/6
|4/5
|2
|38
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|N. Dickerson
|22
|17
|0
|8/13
|0/0
|6/10
|4
|35
|2
|2
|5
|5
|12
|J. Nowell
|18
|5
|5
|5/11
|2/4
|6/8
|4
|39
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|M. Thybulle
|9
|1
|2
|3/6
|2/5
|1/2
|1
|36
|4
|2
|0
|1
|0
|H. Wright
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|26
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Crisp
|22
|0
|3
|7/9
|4/6
|4/5
|2
|38
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|N. Dickerson
|22
|17
|0
|8/13
|0/0
|6/10
|4
|35
|2
|2
|5
|5
|12
|J. Nowell
|18
|5
|5
|5/11
|2/4
|6/8
|4
|39
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|M. Thybulle
|9
|1
|2
|3/6
|2/5
|1/2
|1
|36
|4
|2
|0
|1
|0
|H. Wright
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|26
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Carter
|7
|0
|0
|3/6
|1/2
|0/1
|1
|22
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Green
|3
|1
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|S. Timmins
|0
|3
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|11
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|T. Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Barnard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Crandall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Sorn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Hardy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Roberts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Penn-Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Geron
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Neubauer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Lundeen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|81
|28
|11
|27/50
|10/21
|17/26
|17
|225
|10
|8
|11
|8
|20
-
LIU
SACHRT71
62
Final
-
16MARQET
SETON64
73
Final
-
MIZZOU
UGA64
39
Final
-
USM
ODU59
52
Final
-
RICE
CHARLO79
70
Final
-
YOUNG
OAK84
88
Final
-
WAGNER
FDU46
84
Final
-
BRYANT
SFTRPA63
67
Final
-
STFRAN
ROBERT65
69
Final/OT
-
FIU
MRSHL78
94
Final
-
DTROIT
NKY88
99
Final
-
IOWAST
WVU75
90
Final
-
10LSU
FLA79
78
Final/OT
-
LSALLE
DAYTON39
70
Final
-
GWASH
FORD56
67
Final
-
STBON
DAVID46
64
Final
-
PSU
RUT66
65
Final
-
RICH
UMASS79
87
Final
-
LATECH
FAU72
69
Final
-
SIUE
MOREHD68
72
Final
-
TXSA
WKY81
76
Final/OT
-
CARK
SAMHOU91
87
Final
-
TXAMCC
MCNSE59
50
Final
-
NORL
SELOU67
81
Final
-
NWST
NICHST60
83
Final
-
DUQ
STLOU75
85
Final
-
SFLA
TULANE75
70
Final
-
UIW
HOUBP111
118
Final
-
PROV
CREIGH70
76
Final/OT
-
GTOWN
DEPAUL69
101
Final
-
ARK
VANDY84
48
Final
-
BOISE
NMEX72
73
Final
-
MTSU
UTEP69
53
Final
-
OHIOST
NWEST50
68
Final
-
CLEM
ND64
62
Final
-
OKLAST
BAYLOR67
64
Final
-
GATECH
NCST63
61
Final
-
TNMART
EILL78
71
Final
-
OREGST
WASH76
81
Final/OT
-
FRESNO
SDGST76
74
Final
-
UCRIV
LNGBCH57
70
Final
-
WYO
SJST81
71
Final
-
OREG
WASHST72
61
Final