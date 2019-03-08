GWEBB
Perez, Laster lift Gardner-Webb past Campbell 79-74

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 08, 2019

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) Jose Perez had 19 points to lead five Gardner-Webb players in double figures as the Runnin' Bulldogs narrowly beat Campbell 79-74 in the Big South Conference Tourney semifinals on Friday night.

The NCAA's leading scorer, Chris Clemons, had 23 points for the Fighting Camels (20-12) as his last chance for an appearance in the NCAA Tournament was dashed by the loss. Clemons finished the night with 3,193 points, remaining fourth on the all-time NCAA scoring list. He can still pass Lionel Simmons (3,217) for third and Freeman Williams (3,249) for second as Campbell will receive an automatic bid to the NIT as the regular-season champion of the Big South.

Cory Gensler added 20 points. Isaac Chatman had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Camels.

DJ Laster added 17 points for the Runnin' Bulldogs. Eric Jamison chipped in 14, Nate Johnson scored 10 and Jaheam Cornwall had 10. Jamison also had six rebounds for the Runnin' Bulldogs.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Key Players
D. Efianayi
11 G
C. Clemons
3 G
36.4 Min. Per Game 36.4
30.2 Pts. Per Game 30.2
2.9 Ast. Per Game 2.9
5.2 Reb. Per Game 5.2
49.6 Field Goal % 44.6
43.0 Three Point % 36.4
73.3 Free Throw % 86.7
+ 1 Jaheam Cornwall made 2nd of 2 free throws 4.0
+ 1 Jaheam Cornwall made 1st of 2 free throws 4.0
  Personal foul on Isaac Chatman 4.0
+ 2 Chris Clemons made layup 5.0
+ 1 Christian Turner made 2nd of 2 free throws 10.0
+ 1 Christian Turner made 1st of 2 free throws 10.0
  Personal foul on Chris Clemons 10.0
  Personal foul on Jordan Whitfield 10.0
  Defensive rebound by DJ Laster 11.0
  Cory Gensler missed 3-pt. jump shot 13.0
  Defensive rebound by Cory Gensler 27.0
Team Stats
Points 79 74
Field Goals 28-47 (59.6%) 29-63 (46.0%)
3-Pointers 9-15 (60.0%) 12-30 (40.0%)
Free Throws 14-18 (77.8%) 4-8 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 26 32
Offensive 2 12
Defensive 20 17
Team 4 3
Assists 11 19
Steals 4 1
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 7 5
Fouls 13 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
J. Perez G
19 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
3
C. Clemons G
23 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Gardner-Webb 22-11 384179
home team logo Campbell 20-12 403474
John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center Buies Creek, NC
John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center Buies Creek, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Gardner-Webb 22-11 78.3 PPG 37.8 RPG 14.6 APG
home team logo Campbell 20-12 75.9 PPG 34.2 RPG 14.5 APG
Key Players
5
J. Perez G 15.0 PPG 5.7 RPG 3.0 APG 44.0 FG%
3
C. Clemons G 30.3 PPG 5.2 RPG 2.9 APG 45.1 FG%
Top Scorers
5
J. Perez G 19 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
3
C. Clemons G 23 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
59.6 FG% 46.0
60.0 3PT FG% 40.0
77.8 FT% 50.0
Gardner-Webb
Starters
J. Perez
D. Laster
N. Johnson
J. Cornwall
D. Efianayi
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Perez 19 6 3 7/13 1/2 4/5 1 38 0 0 2 2 4
D. Laster 17 3 0 6/9 3/3 2/2 2 28 0 1 2 0 3
N. Johnson 10 1 0 4/8 2/4 0/0 1 34 0 1 0 0 1
J. Cornwall 10 2 3 3/5 2/3 2/2 2 27 0 0 1 0 2
D. Efianayi 6 2 2 2/4 0/2 2/4 5 23 0 1 1 0 2
Bench
E. Jamison Jr.
C. Turner
B. Miller
J. Jenkins
E. Valdez
G. Bryant
L. Dufeal
K. Kincaid
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Jamison Jr. 14 6 1 6/7 1/1 1/1 0 23 3 0 1 0 6
C. Turner 2 1 2 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 19 1 0 0 0 1
B. Miller 1 1 0 0/1 0/0 1/2 2 8 0 0 0 0 1
J. Jenkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Valdez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Bryant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Dufeal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Kincaid - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 22 11 28/47 9/15 14/18 13 200 4 3 7 2 20
Campbell
Starters
C. Clemons
C. Gensler
I. Chatman
A. Eudy
J. Nelson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Clemons 23 3 4 9/24 3/14 2/3 2 40 0 0 0 0 3
C. Gensler 20 5 2 8/15 4/6 0/0 0 39 1 0 0 2 3
I. Chatman 18 9 1 7/10 3/3 1/2 4 38 0 2 0 4 5
A. Eudy 8 4 5 3/7 1/2 1/2 4 22 0 0 2 2 2
J. Nelson 2 3 2 1/3 0/1 0/1 2 28 0 0 2 1 2
Bench
J. Whitfield
T. Spencer
J. Cuadra
A. Burnette
B. Cluxton
L. Knight
N. Saunders
R. Clemons
M. Stajcic
D. Gross
B. Phenicie
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Whitfield 3 5 5 1/4 1/4 0/0 2 31 0 0 1 3 2
T. Spencer 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
J. Cuadra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Burnette - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Cluxton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Knight - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Saunders - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Clemons - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Stajcic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Gross - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Phenicie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 74 29 19 29/63 12/30 4/8 14 200 1 2 5 12 17
NCAA BB Scores