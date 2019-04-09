TXTECH
UVA

Comeback! Cavs get their title, 85-77 in OT over Texas Tech

  • Apr 09, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Now that, Virginia, is the way to close out a season.

Led by De'Andre Hunter and his NBA-ready game, the Cavaliers turned themselves into national champions Monday night, holding off tenacious, ferocious Texas Tech for an 85-77 overtime win - a scintillating victory that came 388 days after a crushing setback that might have sunk a lesser team for years.

But Virginia was better than that.

A season after becoming the first No. 1 seed to lose to a 16 - the one thing that had never happened in a tournament where anything can - the Cavaliers watched a 10-point lead turn into a 3-point deficit before Hunter came to the rescue. The sophomore made the game-tying 3 with 12.1 seconds left in regulation, then made another with just over two minutes left in the extra period to give the Cavs the lead for good.

After going scoreless for the first 18 1/2 minutes, Hunter finished with a career-high 27 points, and if he leaves as a lottery pick - well, what a way to go out.

He helped the Cavs bring home the first NCAA title for a program with a colorful, star-crossed and, now, very winning history.

Nothing came easily - appropriate given where Virginia has been over the last year, with each of its 35 wins, and each of the team's scant three losses, all punctuated by the reminder that only the end result would serve as the ultimate report card on whether the Cavs had erased the baggage of last year.

Hunter's key 3 gave Virginia a 75-73 lead, and after the teams traded possessions, Tech guard Davide Moretti scrambled after a loose ball heading onto Virginia's end of the court. It appeared it would be Texas Tech ball, but a replay showed Moretti's pinkie finger had barely scraped the ball. Virginia got possession, and worked the ball into Ty Jerome, who got fouled and made two free throws.

Brandone Francis missed a 3 on the other end, and Virginia pulled away - the first time this game felt remotely comfortable, even after Kyle Guy, the free-throw-shooting hero of Saturday night's win over Auburn, made a 3 to give the Cavs a 10-point lead with 10:22 left in regulation.

Guy's not Virginia's only clutch free-throw shooter, by the way. The Cavs went 12 for 12 from the line in overtime to ice this game.

---

Key Players
J. Culver
23 G
T. Jerome
11 G
33.7 Min. Per Game 33.7
13.5 Pts. Per Game 13.5
5.4 Ast. Per Game 5.4
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
46.1 Field Goal % 43.5
30.4 Three Point % 39.9
70.7 Free Throw % 73.6
  Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter 2.0
  Matt Mooney missed 3-pt. jump shot 4.0
+ 1 Braxton Key made 2nd of 2 free throws 7.0
+ 1 Braxton Key made 1st of 2 free throws 7.0
  Personal foul on Matt Mooney 7.0
+ 2 Brandone Francis made driving layup 10.0
+ 2 Braxton Key made dunk, assist by Ty Jerome 15.0
+ 2 Kyler Edwards made reverse layup 18.0
+ 1 Mamadi Diakite made 2nd of 2 free throws 23.0
+ 1 Mamadi Diakite made 1st of 2 free throws 23.0
  Personal foul on Matt Mooney 23.0
Team Stats
Points 77 85
Field Goals 27-63 (42.9%) 27-59 (45.8%)
3-Pointers 10-30 (33.3%) 11-24 (45.8%)
Free Throws 13-15 (86.7%) 20-23 (87.0%)
Total Rebounds 32 39
Offensive 7 11
Defensive 23 27
Team 2 1
Assists 9 15
Steals 6 4
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 8 11
Fouls 18 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
B. Francis G
17 PTS, 4 REB
home team logo
12
D. Hunter G
27 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
12OTT
away team logo 3 Texas Tech 31-7 2939977
home team logo 1 Virginia 35-3 32361785
UVA -1.5, O/U 119.5
U.S. Bank Stadium Minneapolis, MN
UVA -1.5, O/U 119.5
U.S. Bank Stadium Minneapolis, MN
Team Stats
away team logo 3 Texas Tech 31-7 72.6 PPG 36.4 RPG 13.8 APG
home team logo 1 Virginia 35-3 71.1 PPG 37.1 RPG 14.3 APG
Key Players
1
B. Francis G 6.2 PPG 2.3 RPG 1.4 APG 36.1 FG%
12
D. Hunter G 14.9 PPG 5.0 RPG 2.0 APG 52.1 FG%
Top Scorers
1
B. Francis G 17 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
12
D. Hunter G 27 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
42.9 FG% 45.8
33.3 3PT FG% 45.8
86.7 FT% 87.0
Texas Tech
Starters
J. Culver
D. Moretti
M. Mooney
N. Odiase
T. Owens
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Culver 15 9 5 5/22 0/6 5/6 3 41 2 1 3 5 4
D. Moretti 15 2 0 5/10 3/6 2/2 3 40 2 0 1 0 2
M. Mooney 10 1 3 4/9 2/6 0/0 3 41 2 0 1 0 1
N. Odiase 5 6 0 1/1 0/0 3/3 2 18 0 1 1 0 6
T. Owens 3 5 0 1/3 0/1 1/2 5 22 0 1 1 2 3
Bench
B. Francis
K. Edwards
D. Corprew
A. Sorrells
A. Benson
P. Hicks
M. Ondigo
K. Moore
J. Mballa
K. McCullar
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Francis 17 4 0 7/12 3/7 0/0 1 37 0 0 1 0 4
K. Edwards 12 3 1 4/5 2/3 2/2 0 23 0 0 0 0 3
D. Corprew 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
A. Sorrells - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Benson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Hicks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Ondigo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Mballa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. McCullar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 30 9 27/63 10/30 13/15 18 225 6 3 8 7 23
Virginia
Starters
D. Hunter
K. Guy
T. Jerome
M. Diakite
K. Clark
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Hunter 27 9 1 8/16 4/5 7/9 1 44 1 0 4 4 5
K. Guy 24 3 0 8/15 4/9 4/4 3 45 1 0 1 0 3
T. Jerome 16 6 8 6/16 2/6 2/2 1 42 1 0 1 1 5
M. Diakite 9 7 0 2/4 0/1 5/6 3 25 1 2 1 3 4
K. Clark 3 2 4 1/2 1/1 0/0 2 33 0 0 2 1 1
Bench
B. Key
J. Salt
J. Huff
M. Anthony
F. Badocchi
A. Katstra
J. Nixon
F. Caffaro
K. Stattmann
G. Kersey
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Key 6 10 2 2/5 0/1 2/2 3 29 0 1 1 2 8
J. Salt 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 1 0 1
J. Huff 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
M. Anthony - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Badocchi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Katstra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nixon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Caffaro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Stattmann - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Kersey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 85 38 15 27/59 11/24 20/23 15 225 4 3 11 11 27
