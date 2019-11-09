Oregon State holds off Iowa State 80-74
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) It's just two games in, but Oregon State is already showing confidence.
Tres Tinkle had 27 points, including a pair of key 3-pointers in the final moments, and the Beavers held off a late rally by Iowa State for an 80-74 victory on Saturday.
Tinkle added 11 rebounds for Oregon State (2-0), while Kylor Kelley contributed 15 points and seven rebounds.
Oregon State led by as many as 11 points in the second half but the Cyclones closed in late and the two teams wrestled for the lead down the stretch. Rasir Bolton's jumper got Iowa State within 72-71 with 3:07 left. After Ethan Thompson missed free throws for the Beavers, Bolton's layup put the Cyclones in front.
Tinkle answered with back-to-back 3-pointers to give Oregon State a 78-73 lead with 55 seconds left and Iowa State could not catch up.
''One thing that we talked about at halftime, just staying confident with everything, being ready to come out and play,'' Tinkle said.
Tyrese Haliburton had 15 points, all coming in the second half, as well as 12 assists and seven rebounds for the Cyclones (1-1). Bolton had 16 points and George Conditt added 14.
Iowa State was coming off a 110-74 victory over Mississippi Valley State. Haliburton stole the show with 12 points, 14 assists, seven rebounds and six steals. He is expected to be a standout this season for Iowa State, which lost four key contributors to last season's Big 12 Tournament championship team.
Oregon State was coming off a season-opening 87-67 victory over Cal State Northridge. Tinkle had 25 points in the win.
The 6-foot-7 Tinkle was an all-Pac-12 selection last season and explored early entry into the NBA Draft, but ultimately decided to return for his senior year under his dad, Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle.
''Our guys never got too down. We just kept telling them, `Keep punching away, keep chopping wood,''' Wayne Tinkle said. ''The great thing about it was that it was such a united effort, contributions from so many people. And that's what our ream has to do.''
The Beavers hit 12 of 21 3-point attempts, with Tinkle leading the way with six 3s.
Oregon State jumped to a 13-6 lead after Zach Reichle's 3-pointer, but the Cyclones answered with an 8-0 run to pull in front 14-13. Iowa State pushed the lead to 21-17 after Zion Griffin's 3-pointer and Prentiss Nixon's jumper.
Oregon State went on a 15-0 run, paced by Tinkle with seven points, to take a 35-23 lead.
Tinkle hit a 3-pointer that extended the Beavers' lead to 43-29, but Bolton, a Penn State transfer, answered for the Cyclones with a 3 of his own. Oregon State went into the break ahead 43-34, and Tinkle led all scorers with 19. Bolton had 12.
Halliburton hit his first shot from the floor early in the second half, and his jumper closed the Cyclones to within 52-45. Oregon State responded, extending the lead to 61-51 on Ethan Thompson's jumper with 10:33 left
But the Cyclones outscored the Beavers 15-6 to pull within 65-64 on Tre Jackson's 5-pointer. They pulled in front on Conditt's dunk. Kelly made back-to-back dunks to give the lead back to Oregon State at 72-68.
Among those in the crowd was Trail Blazers GM Neil Olshey, as well as a number of NBA scouts. It was a chance to get a look at Haliburton, who turned heads in the Under-19 World Cup.
''I was kind of frustrated at myself at halftime just because I probably only took one shot,'' Haliburton said. ''I've got to be more aggressive for us to be successful during the year, so I knew in the second half I was going to have to come out and be aggressive.''
BIG PICTURE
Iowa State: Saturday's game was the 2,700th in program history. ... The Cyclones went 11-3 in nonconference play last season. ... Coach Steve Prohm said he moved Nixon to guard Tinkle in the second half, and held him to eight points. But Tinkle's two 3s were the difference, the coach said.
Oregon State: With a 3-pointer in the first half, Tinkle moved in front of A.C. Green for sixth in Oregon State's career scoring list. ... The Beavers went 8-4 in nonconference play last season. ... The Beavers made seven of 11 3-point attempts in the first half. Tinkle had four of those.
ADMIRATION: Haliburton said of Tinkle: ''He's a great player. We were roommates at Nike Camp (in San Diego last summer), so we've known each other since them. I knew he would come out and be aggressive, especially in crunch time. I knew they were going to him: Big-time players make big-time plays.''
UP NEXT
Iowa State: The Cyclones host Northern Illinois on Tuesday.
Oregon State: The Beavers play Oklahoma on Tuesday in Portland at the PK Invitational.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|36.0
|Min. Per Game
|36.0
|25.0
|Pts. Per Game
|25.0
|7.0
|Ast. Per Game
|7.0
|10.0
|Reb. Per Game
|10.0
|52.4
|Field Goal %
|60.6
|40.0
|Three Point %
|69.2
|33.3
|Free Throw %
|42.9
|Defensive rebound by Zach Reichle
|13.0
|Rasir Bolton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|15.0
|Defensive rebound by Rasir Bolton
|22.0
|Tres Tinkle missed free throw
|22.0
|Personal foul on Michael Jacobson
|22.0
|Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle
|21.0
|Rasir Bolton missed driving layup
|23.0
|+ 1
|Ethan Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|35.0
|+ 1
|Ethan Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws
|35.0
|Personal foul on Prentiss Nixon
|35.0
|+ 1
|Tyrese Haliburton made 3rd of 3 free throws
|40.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|74
|80
|Field Goals
|30-68 (44.1%)
|29-59 (49.2%)
|3-Pointers
|7-21 (33.3%)
|12-21 (57.1%)
|Free Throws
|7-11 (63.6%)
|10-17 (58.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|39
|Offensive
|12
|10
|Defensive
|20
|26
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|18
|20
|Steals
|4
|5
|Blocks
|5
|6
|Turnovers
|10
|14
|Fouls
|17
|10
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Iowa State 1-1
|110.0 PPG
|50 RPG
|32.0 APG
|Oregon State 2-0
|87.0 PPG
|49 RPG
|21.0 APG
|
|44.1
|FG%
|49.2
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|57.1
|
|
|63.6
|FT%
|58.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Bolton
|16
|4
|1
|6/15
|1/5
|3/3
|3
|31
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|T. Haliburton
|15
|7
|12
|6/11
|2/5
|1/3
|1
|40
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|M. Jacobson
|9
|9
|0
|4/11
|1/2
|0/0
|4
|25
|1
|0
|1
|7
|2
|S. Young
|7
|2
|0
|3/7
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|18
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|P. Nixon
|4
|3
|3
|2/11
|0/5
|0/0
|4
|33
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Bolton
|16
|4
|1
|6/15
|1/5
|3/3
|3
|31
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|T. Haliburton
|15
|7
|12
|6/11
|2/5
|1/3
|1
|40
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|M. Jacobson
|9
|9
|0
|4/11
|1/2
|0/0
|4
|25
|1
|0
|1
|7
|2
|S. Young
|7
|2
|0
|3/7
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|18
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|P. Nixon
|4
|3
|3
|2/11
|0/5
|0/0
|4
|33
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Conditt IV
|14
|6
|1
|6/7
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|21
|0
|5
|2
|0
|6
|Z. Griffin
|6
|1
|0
|2/3
|2/3
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Jackson
|3
|0
|1
|1/3
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|20
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|T. Lewis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Boothe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Steyer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Schuster
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Grill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Jenkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|74
|32
|18
|30/68
|7/21
|7/11
|17
|200
|4
|5
|10
|12
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Tinkle
|27
|11
|4
|10/16
|6/8
|1/3
|2
|35
|0
|3
|3
|2
|9
|K. Kelley
|15
|7
|2
|5/9
|0/0
|5/5
|2
|32
|0
|3
|1
|2
|5
|Z. Reichle
|11
|7
|2
|4/6
|3/4
|0/0
|2
|22
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|E. Thompson
|9
|4
|7
|3/11
|1/3
|2/4
|0
|35
|2
|0
|3
|1
|3
|A. Hollins
|7
|2
|0
|3/5
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|22
|2
|0
|3
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Tinkle
|27
|11
|4
|10/16
|6/8
|1/3
|2
|35
|0
|3
|3
|2
|9
|K. Kelley
|15
|7
|2
|5/9
|0/0
|5/5
|2
|32
|0
|3
|1
|2
|5
|Z. Reichle
|11
|7
|2
|4/6
|3/4
|0/0
|2
|22
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|E. Thompson
|9
|4
|7
|3/11
|1/3
|2/4
|0
|35
|2
|0
|3
|1
|3
|A. Hollins
|7
|2
|0
|3/5
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|22
|2
|0
|3
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Silva
|5
|3
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|J. Lucas
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G. Hunt
|3
|1
|1
|1/5
|0/0
|1/3
|0
|12
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|P. Dastrup
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Vernon
|0
|1
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|14
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|S. Miller-Moore
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Barnes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Potts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Tucker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Franklin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|80
|36
|20
|29/59
|12/21
|10/17
|10
|200
|5
|6
|14
|10
|26
-
USD
LNGBCH45
55
2nd 10:38
-
GETTY
MOUNT26
37
2nd 19:48
-
NORL
BUTLER29
45
2nd 20:00
-
MCNSE
LALAF0
0
1st 19:58 ESP+
-
MARMETH
TNTECH0
0
1st 19:57
-
USM
SALAB0
2
1st 19:35
-
IUPUI
BRAD0
0
1st 20:00
-
TULSA
TXARL0
0
1st 20:00
-
TEXAS
23PURDUE31
34
1st 0.0 FS1
-
HIGHPT
WOFF26
32
1st 0.0
-
INDST
DAYTON33
38
1st 0.0
-
WMICH
MILW44
33
1st 0.0
-
WSCSTT
WISGB33
50
1st 0.0
-
BALLST
EVAN18
40
1st 0.0
-
LEHIGH
ALBANY37
27
1st 0.0
-
VALPO
STLOU33
44
1st 0.0
-
ROBERT
ND57
92
Final
-
CARK
GTOWN78
89
Final
-
GWEBB
WCAR59
71
Final
-
NICHST
PITT75
70
Final
-
ALCORN
LAMON72
73
Final/OT
-
NCASHV
CIT91
76
Final
-
UMASS
FAIR62
60
Final
-
SUNYPOLY
BU63
91
Final
-
HOLY
NH83
87
Final
-
HEIDE
OHIO50
88
Final
-
LAFAY
STFRAN72
73
Final
-
GAST
CHARLS80
84
Final
-
WRIGHT
MIAOH88
81
Final
-
MORGAN
TEMPLE57
75
Final
-
SUTAH
NEB79
78
Final/2OT
-
PORTST
IND74
85
Final
-
NCCU
SFA64
94
Final
-
STNYBRK
12SETON57
74
Final
-
TEXSO
WICHST63
69
Final
-
DEL
SILL56
54
Final
-
PVAM
UCF69
73
Final
-
UTVALL
DENVER62
74
Final
-
UMBC
FGC65
61
Final
-
UMKC
OKLAST51
69
Final
-
LOYMD
CHIST98
85
Final
-
EDIN
CLEVST54
79
Final
-
MNMTH
HOFSTRA74
94
Final
-
SDGST
BYU76
71
Final
-
PEAY
WKY75
97
Final
-
NIOWA
NILL64
54
Final
-
WAGNER
PSU64
91
Final
-
KSTATE
UNLV60
56
Final/OT
-
TEXST
AF71
78
Final
-
CCTST
STJOHN57
87
Final
-
IONA
LSALLE64
70
Final/OT
-
HOW
GWASH62
76
Final
-
MTSU
LPSCMB73
70
Final
-
CAN
BROWN68
75
Final
-
IOWAST
OREGST74
80
Final
-
PENN
RICE61
80
Final
-
TNST
CHATT57
59
Final
-
NJTECH
PROV47
76
Final
-
IDAHO
UCRIV51
58
Final
-
TXSA
OAK62
75
Final
-
ROCKY
MONST60
93
Final
-
BCU
13TXTECH0
0144.5 O/U
-28
8:00pm
-
ETNST
TNMART0
0146.5 O/U
+10.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
UCIRV
PEPPER0
0147 O/U
-1
8:00pm
-
OKLA
MINN0
0143.5 O/U
+4.5
8:00pm BTN
-
ARKPB
8GONZAG0
0139.5 O/U
-36.5
8:00pm ATSN
-
STHRN
MURYST0
0142 O/U
-21
8:00pm
-
STETSON
WILL0
0148.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm
-
RI
7MD0
0144.5 O/U
-12
9:00pm FS1
-
PRINCE
SANFRAN0
0141 O/U
-7
9:00pm
-
CSN
NMEX0
0159 O/U
-14.5
9:00pm
-
EWASH
SEATTLE0
0142 O/U
-2.5
10:00pm ATSN
-
SDAKST
CSBAK0
0140.5 O/U
-3.5
10:00pm
-
LOYMRY
NEVADA0
0142.5 O/U
-9
10:00pm ATSN
-
CSFULL
STNFRD0
0140.5 O/U
-13
11:00pm
-
BOISE
15OREG0
0136 O/U
-10.5
11:00pm PACN