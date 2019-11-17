Tinkle scores 16, leads Oregon State past Wyoming 83-63
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) Tres Tinkle scored 16 points to help Oregon State cruise to an 83-63 victory over Wyoming on Saturday night.
Tinkle was 5-of-11 shooting, made all six of his free throws and grabbed nine rebounds. He surpassed Roberto Nelson (1,745) for fifth on the career scoring list. Kylor Kelley and Ethan Thompson added 13 points apiece for the Beavers (3-1). Gianni Hunt chipped in a career-best 11 points, and Zach Reichle scored all 10 of his points in the second half.
Hunter Maldonado scored 18 points and A.J. Banks added 10 for Wyoming (1-3). The Cowboys made 18 of 20 free throws but shot just 5 of 24 from 3-point range.
Oregon State built a seven-point halftime lead. The Cowboys stayed within single digits until Reichle hit a jumper with 14 minutes left, sparking a 17-6 surge.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 1
|Brandon Porter made 2nd of 2 free throws
|14.0
|+ 1
|Brandon Porter made 1st of 2 free throws
|14.0
|Shooting foul on Roman Silva
|14.0
|+ 3
|Jarod Lucas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antoine Vernon
|33.0
|+ 2
|Greg Milton III made jump shot
|43.0
|Turnover on Sean Miller-Moore
|1:04
|Offensive foul on Sean Miller-Moore
|1:05
|+ 2
|Brandon Porter made floating jump shot
|1:36
|Defensive rebound by Kwane Marble II
|1:45
|Gianni Hunt missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:47
|+ 1
|Kwane Marble II made free throw
|2:05
|Team Stats
|Points
|83
|63
|Field Goals
|27-55 (49.1%)
|20-48 (41.7%)
|3-Pointers
|8-22 (36.4%)
|5-24 (20.8%)
|Free Throws
|21-26 (80.8%)
|18-20 (90.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|27
|Offensive
|4
|1
|Defensive
|28
|24
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|9
|8
|Steals
|4
|4
|Blocks
|3
|0
|Turnovers
|11
|15
|Fouls
|19
|23
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Oregon State 3-1
|79.8 PPG
|42.5 RPG
|16.5 APG
|Wyoming 1-3
|50.5 PPG
|29.8 RPG
|6.0 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|T. Tinkle F
|21.5 PPG
|10.0 RPG
|4.8 APG
|52.5 FG%
|
24
|H. Maldonado G
|18.8 PPG
|5.3 RPG
|1.5 APG
|48.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Tinkle F
|16 PTS
|9 REB
|3 AST
|H. Maldonado G
|18 PTS
|5 REB
|2 AST
|
|49.1
|FG%
|41.7
|
|
|36.4
|3PT FG%
|20.8
|
|
|80.8
|FT%
|90.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Tinkle
|16
|9
|3
|5/11
|0/3
|6/6
|2
|34
|1
|0
|2
|1
|8
|E. Thompson
|13
|6
|2
|3/7
|0/2
|7/7
|2
|35
|2
|0
|2
|0
|6
|K. Kelley
|13
|3
|0
|6/9
|0/0
|1/3
|2
|19
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Z. Reichle
|10
|5
|1
|3/5
|1/3
|3/4
|3
|20
|1
|1
|2
|0
|5
|A. Hollins
|5
|2
|0
|1/5
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Tinkle
|16
|9
|3
|5/11
|0/3
|6/6
|2
|34
|1
|0
|2
|1
|8
|E. Thompson
|13
|6
|2
|3/7
|0/2
|7/7
|2
|35
|2
|0
|2
|0
|6
|K. Kelley
|13
|3
|0
|6/9
|0/0
|1/3
|2
|19
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Z. Reichle
|10
|5
|1
|3/5
|1/3
|3/4
|3
|20
|1
|1
|2
|0
|5
|A. Hollins
|5
|2
|0
|1/5
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Hunt
|11
|3
|0
|3/5
|3/5
|2/2
|1
|18
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|J. Lucas
|9
|0
|0
|3/5
|3/5
|0/2
|1
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Miller-Moore
|4
|2
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|D. Tucker
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|P. Dastrup
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Vernon
|0
|0
|2
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Silva
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|I. Barnes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Potts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Franklin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|83
|32
|9
|27/55
|8/22
|21/26
|19
|200
|4
|3
|11
|4
|28
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Maldonado
|18
|5
|2
|4/8
|0/3
|10/10
|5
|29
|0
|0
|3
|0
|5
|A. Banks
|10
|1
|2
|3/4
|0/0
|4/4
|3
|23
|2
|0
|4
|0
|1
|H. Thompson
|8
|4
|1
|3/10
|2/7
|0/0
|3
|31
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|J. Hendricks
|7
|1
|0
|3/8
|1/6
|0/0
|4
|32
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|T. Taylor
|2
|4
|0
|1/5
|0/3
|0/0
|3
|23
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Maldonado
|18
|5
|2
|4/8
|0/3
|10/10
|5
|29
|0
|0
|3
|0
|5
|A. Banks
|10
|1
|2
|3/4
|0/0
|4/4
|3
|23
|2
|0
|4
|0
|1
|H. Thompson
|8
|4
|1
|3/10
|2/7
|0/0
|3
|31
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|J. Hendricks
|7
|1
|0
|3/8
|1/6
|0/0
|4
|32
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|T. Taylor
|2
|4
|0
|1/5
|0/3
|0/0
|3
|23
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Foster
|8
|4
|1
|3/5
|2/3
|0/1
|2
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|B. Porter
|4
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Marble II
|3
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|G. Milton III
|2
|3
|0
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|17
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|H. Fornstrom
|1
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Mueller
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Turner
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Morman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Gosar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|63
|25
|8
|20/48
|5/24
|18/20
|23
|200
|4
|0
|15
|1
|24
-
ALAM
MIAOH63
79
Final
-
OAK
7MD50
80
Final
-
CLMB
9UVA42
60
Final
-
OHIO
10NOVA54
78
Final
-
STFRAN
NCST64
95
Final
-
MORGAN
GWASH68
64
Final
-
GEOCU
UMBC48
60
Final
-
NCOLO
NIOWA72
77
Final/OT
-
CORN
DEPAUL54
75
Final
-
CCTST
UMASS43
89
Final
-
CAMP
CIT87
73
Final
-
ODU
NEAST76
69
Final
-
DART
JVILLE37
57
Final
-
LEHIGH
VATECH53
79
Final
-
NWST
TULANE52
79
Final
-
STJOES
LOYCHI68
85
Final
-
SIUE
UIW57
55
Final
-
STPETE
PROV47
68
Final
-
WAGNER
NJTECH69
88
Final
-
ALCORN
13MEMP56
102
Final
-
TEMPLE
LSALLE70
65
Final
-
SAMHOU
CMICH77
84
Final
-
ROBERT
TOLEDO56
70
Final
-
GORDC
HARTFD79
86
Final
-
BELMONT
BC100
85
Final
-
CHIST
PURDUE49
93
Final
-
QUINN
MIAMI52
80
Final
-
BUFF
HARV88
76
Final
-
WESTST
DENVER55
72
Final
-
PEAY
TULSA65
72
Final
-
TNMART
WICHST62
103
Final
-
TNTECH
APPST47
69
Final
-
EMICH
NTEXAS56
51
Final
-
ROCKF
NILL48
96
Final
-
MERMAK
MASLOW60
58
Final
-
NICHST
23LSU65
75
Final
-
UVM
STJOHN70
68
Final
-
SACHRT
BING72
76
Final
-
NH
BU70
84
Final
-
LIB
ECU77
57
Final
-
MACUM
WINTHR59
103
Final
-
PBA
FAU79
84
Final
-
RICE
UCSB82
81
Final
-
STNYBRK
TEXPA69
58
Final
-
DEL
LAFAY81
73
Final
-
MNTNA
ARK46
64
Final
-
20WASH
TENN62
75
Final
-
MONST
NCGRN67
66
Final
-
UMES
MOREHD53
76
Final
-
LATECH
CREIGH72
82
Final
-
MCNSE
NMEX80
90
Final
-
BRE
NCASHV49
79
Final
-
DREXEL
SFA67
82
Final
-
KENTST
WRIGHT72
71
Final
-
STETSON
IPFW55
79
Final
-
AMER
SFTRPA76
79
Final
-
JACKST
SMU63
80
Final
-
BUCK
CAN81
83
Final
-
SEATTLE
CUSE67
89
Final
-
ALBANY
MANH51
57
Final
-
CHARSO
DAYTON61
90
Final
-
NCWILM
DAVID49
87
Final
-
MARIST
FORD41
58
Final
-
JMAD
GMASON70
83
Final
-
SAMFORD
NALAB55
61
Final
-
NDAKST
TXAMCC57
45
Final
-
STBON
RUT80
74
Final
-
ILLCHI
BRAD56
65
Final
-
WOFF
BUTLER61
80
Final
-
ARKPB
GC54
67
Final
-
SANFRAN
SILL76
60
Final
-
TROY
IND62
100
Final
-
BRSCIA
MURYST48
114
Final
-
OREGST
WYO83
63
Final
-
PEPPER
ABIL73
69
Final
-
SNCLRA
STNFRD64
82
Final
-
MAINE
PORT62
71
Final
-
USD
25COLO53
71
Final
-
COLOST
LOYMRY74
64
Final
-
CLS
CSFULL62
82
Final
-
USC
NEVADA76
66
Final