OREGST
WYO

No Text

Tinkle scores 16, leads Oregon State past Wyoming 83-63

  • AP
  • Nov 17, 2019

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) Tres Tinkle scored 16 points to help Oregon State cruise to an 83-63 victory over Wyoming on Saturday night.

Tinkle was 5-of-11 shooting, made all six of his free throws and grabbed nine rebounds. He surpassed Roberto Nelson (1,745) for fifth on the career scoring list. Kylor Kelley and Ethan Thompson added 13 points apiece for the Beavers (3-1). Gianni Hunt chipped in a career-best 11 points, and Zach Reichle scored all 10 of his points in the second half.

Hunter Maldonado scored 18 points and A.J. Banks added 10 for Wyoming (1-3). The Cowboys made 18 of 20 free throws but shot just 5 of 24 from 3-point range.

Oregon State built a seven-point halftime lead. The Cowboys stayed within single digits until Reichle hit a jumper with 14 minutes left, sparking a 17-6 surge.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 1 Brandon Porter made 2nd of 2 free throws 14.0
+ 1 Brandon Porter made 1st of 2 free throws 14.0
  Shooting foul on Roman Silva 14.0
+ 3 Jarod Lucas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antoine Vernon 33.0
+ 2 Greg Milton III made jump shot 43.0
  Turnover on Sean Miller-Moore 1:04
  Offensive foul on Sean Miller-Moore 1:05
+ 2 Brandon Porter made floating jump shot 1:36
  Defensive rebound by Kwane Marble II 1:45
  Gianni Hunt missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:47
+ 1 Kwane Marble II made free throw 2:05
Team Stats
Points 83 63
Field Goals 27-55 (49.1%) 20-48 (41.7%)
3-Pointers 8-22 (36.4%) 5-24 (20.8%)
Free Throws 21-26 (80.8%) 18-20 (90.0%)
Total Rebounds 34 27
Offensive 4 1
Defensive 28 24
Team 2 2
Assists 9 8
Steals 4 4
Blocks 3 0
Turnovers 11 15
Fouls 19 23
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
T. Tinkle F
16 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
24
H. Maldonado G
18 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Oregon State 3-1 404383
home team logo Wyoming 1-3 333063
Arena-Auditorium Laramie, WY
Arena-Auditorium Laramie, WY
Team Stats
away team logo Oregon State 3-1 79.8 PPG 42.5 RPG 16.5 APG
home team logo Wyoming 1-3 50.5 PPG 29.8 RPG 6.0 APG
Key Players
3
T. Tinkle F 21.5 PPG 10.0 RPG 4.8 APG 52.5 FG%
24
H. Maldonado G 18.8 PPG 5.3 RPG 1.5 APG 48.1 FG%
Top Scorers
3
T. Tinkle F 16 PTS 9 REB 3 AST
24
H. Maldonado G 18 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
49.1 FG% 41.7
36.4 3PT FG% 20.8
80.8 FT% 90.0
Oregon State
Starters
T. Tinkle
E. Thompson
K. Kelley
Z. Reichle
A. Hollins
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Tinkle 16 9 3 5/11 0/3 6/6 2 34 1 0 2 1 8
E. Thompson 13 6 2 3/7 0/2 7/7 2 35 2 0 2 0 6
K. Kelley 13 3 0 6/9 0/0 1/3 2 19 0 2 1 2 1
Z. Reichle 10 5 1 3/5 1/3 3/4 3 20 1 1 2 0 5
A. Hollins 5 2 0 1/5 1/3 2/2 1 23 0 0 0 0 2
Starters
T. Tinkle
E. Thompson
K. Kelley
Z. Reichle
A. Hollins
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Tinkle 16 9 3 5/11 0/3 6/6 2 34 1 0 2 1 8
E. Thompson 13 6 2 3/7 0/2 7/7 2 35 2 0 2 0 6
K. Kelley 13 3 0 6/9 0/0 1/3 2 19 0 2 1 2 1
Z. Reichle 10 5 1 3/5 1/3 3/4 3 20 1 1 2 0 5
A. Hollins 5 2 0 1/5 1/3 2/2 1 23 0 0 0 0 2
Bench
G. Hunt
J. Lucas
S. Miller-Moore
D. Tucker
P. Dastrup
A. Vernon
R. Silva
I. Barnes
J. Potts
J. Franklin
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Hunt 11 3 0 3/5 3/5 2/2 1 18 0 0 1 1 2
J. Lucas 9 0 0 3/5 3/5 0/2 1 19 0 0 0 0 0
S. Miller-Moore 4 2 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 2 11 0 0 1 0 2
D. Tucker 2 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 2
P. Dastrup 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 0 0
A. Vernon 0 0 2 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 0
R. Silva 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 3 0 0 1 0 0
I. Barnes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Potts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Franklin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 83 32 9 27/55 8/22 21/26 19 200 4 3 11 4 28
Wyoming
Starters
H. Maldonado
A. Banks
H. Thompson
J. Hendricks
T. Taylor
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. Maldonado 18 5 2 4/8 0/3 10/10 5 29 0 0 3 0 5
A. Banks 10 1 2 3/4 0/0 4/4 3 23 2 0 4 0 1
H. Thompson 8 4 1 3/10 2/7 0/0 3 31 0 0 1 1 3
J. Hendricks 7 1 0 3/8 1/6 0/0 4 32 2 0 2 0 1
T. Taylor 2 4 0 1/5 0/3 0/0 3 23 0 0 1 0 4
Starters
H. Maldonado
A. Banks
H. Thompson
J. Hendricks
T. Taylor
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. Maldonado 18 5 2 4/8 0/3 10/10 5 29 0 0 3 0 5
A. Banks 10 1 2 3/4 0/0 4/4 3 23 2 0 4 0 1
H. Thompson 8 4 1 3/10 2/7 0/0 3 31 0 0 1 1 3
J. Hendricks 7 1 0 3/8 1/6 0/0 4 32 2 0 2 0 1
T. Taylor 2 4 0 1/5 0/3 0/0 3 23 0 0 1 0 4
Bench
K. Foster
B. Porter
K. Marble II
G. Milton III
H. Fornstrom
A. Mueller
J. Turner
T. Morman
D. Gosar
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Foster 8 4 1 3/5 2/3 0/1 2 24 0 0 0 0 4
B. Porter 4 0 0 1/1 0/0 2/2 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
K. Marble II 3 2 0 1/1 0/0 1/1 0 3 0 0 0 0 2
G. Milton III 2 3 0 1/5 0/2 0/0 2 17 0 0 3 0 3
H. Fornstrom 1 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
A. Mueller 0 0 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 1 0 0
J. Turner 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1
T. Morman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Gosar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 25 8 20/48 5/24 18/20 23 200 4 0 15 1 24
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores