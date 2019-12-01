PORTST
Tinkle scores 26 as Oregon St. holds off Portland St., 81-76

  • AP
  • Dec 01, 2019

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) Oregon State extended its winning streak to five games with an 81-76 victory over Portland State on Sunday, but the victory did not come easy.

The Beavers (7-1) squandered most of a 19-point second-half lead before holding on against upset-minded Portland State (3-5) from the Big Sky Conference.

Tres Tinkle had 26 points, nine rebounds and seven assists to lead Oregon State. Ethan Thompson had 18 points and Zach Reichle scored a career-high 16 for the Beavers, who have defeated Portland State in all 14 matchups between the schools.

''Give them a ton of credit, they played their tails off,'' Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said of Portland State. ''And then shame on us for not being tougher mentally and physically.''

Holland Woods, who was limited in the first half with foul trouble, scored 18 of his 23 points in the second half for Portland State.

Oregon State scored the first seven points of the second half - a 3-pointer by Tinkle and two Reichle layups - to take its biggest lead at 48-34.

The lead grew to as many as 19 points after Thompson's field goal at the 12:32 mark, but Portland State rallied and made things interesting down the stretch. Oregon State struggled against the Vikings' full-court pressure.

Portland State closed to 80-76 on Woods' jumper with 20 seconds left, but Oregon State's Gianni Hunt made the first of two free throws with 13 seconds remaining to close the scoring. Matt Hauser and Woods missed 3-pointers in the final seconds for the Vikings.

''We're talented as well. We're not about moral victories,'' said Woods, an all-Big Sky selection last season who is averaging 19.5 points per game. ''But we definitely showed what we can do.''

Kylor Kelley, the Beavers' 7-foot senior post, scored just two points, but blocked six shots. He is third nationally in blocked shots.

Despite giving up considerable size, the Vikings had a 39-32 rebounding edge and a glaring 17-5 advantage in offensive boards.

''We were able to pull together enough to pull out the win,'' said Tres Tinkle, an all-Pac-12 selection last season who made 5-of-7 3-pointers. ''I think it's gonna be a good thing for us looking back, making sure we take care of the ball and finishing plays. Doing all those little things in crunch time that's gonna help us win games.''

Oregon State shot 55.6 percent from the field compared to 40 percent for Portland State.

The Beavers led 41-34 at the break.

Oregon State and Portland State played the same teams in their previous three games: UC Santa Barbara, Grambling State and San Jose State.

Several former Oregon State hoop standouts were in attendance including 1981 consensus All-American Steve Johnson, who is the second-leading scorer in school history behind Gary Payton.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon State: Tinkle extended his double-figure scoring streak to 73 consecutive games, the second-longest streak in school history behind Mel Counts (89). The Beavers have 13 days between games and will play four more non-conference games before the Pac-12 opener Jan. 2 at Utah.

Portland State: The Vikings can build on a solid performance against a Pac-12 opponent on the road. . Senior center Sal Nuhu missed his fourth straight game with an ankle sprain. Nuhu averages a team-high 2.3 blocks and Portland State misses his presence in the paint.

UP NEXT

Oregon State hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Dec. 14

Portland State hosts Cal State Northridge on Friday

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
H. Woods
T. Tinkle
34.4 Min. Per Game 34.4
20.7 Pts. Per Game 20.7
4.6 Ast. Per Game 4.6
8.6 Reb. Per Game 8.6
39.8 Field Goal % 54.0
30.8 Three Point % 47.5
85.7 Free Throw % 75.0
  Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle 1.0
  Holland Woods missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
  Offensive rebound by Holland Woods 1.0
  Matt Hauser missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
  Defensive rebound by Markus Golder 14.0
  Gianni Hunt missed 2nd of 2 free throws 14.0
+ 1 Gianni Hunt made 1st of 2 free throws 14.0
  Personal foul on Holland Woods 14.0
+ 2 Holland Woods made jump shot 19.0
  Defensive rebound by Matt Hauser 27.0
  Tres Tinkle missed 3-pt. jump shot 29.0
Team Stats
Points 76 81
Field Goals 28-70 (40.0%) 30-54 (55.6%)
3-Pointers 6-19 (31.6%) 6-14 (42.9%)
Free Throws 14-16 (87.5%) 15-22 (68.2%)
Total Rebounds 39 32
Offensive 13 5
Defensive 21 26
Team 5 1
Assists 8 18
Steals 6 4
Blocks 3 8
Turnovers 8 9
Fouls 23 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
11
H. Woods G
23 PTS, 7 REB
home team logo
3
T. Tinkle F
26 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST
12T
away team logo Portland State 3-5 344276
home team logo Oregon State 7-1 414081
Gill Coliseum Corvallis, OR
Gill Coliseum Corvallis, OR
Team Stats
away team logo Portland State 3-5 80.4 PPG 41.4 RPG 12.3 APG
home team logo Oregon State 7-1 80.0 PPG 40 RPG 16.6 APG
Key Players
11
H. Woods G 19.0 PPG 2.7 RPG 5.4 APG 42.4 FG%
3
T. Tinkle F 20.7 PPG 8.6 RPG 4.6 APG 54.1 FG%
Top Scorers
11
H. Woods G 23 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
3
T. Tinkle F 26 PTS 9 REB 7 AST
40.0 FG% 55.6
31.6 3PT FG% 42.9
87.5 FT% 68.2
Portland State
Starters
H. Woods
M. Hauser
R. Goolsby
A. Walker
C. Whitaker
Starters
H. Woods
M. Hauser
R. Goolsby
A. Walker
C. Whitaker
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. Woods 23 7 0 7/16 1/4 8/9 4 32 1 0 3 3 4
M. Hauser 13 5 4 6/20 1/8 0/1 1 35 1 0 1 2 3
R. Goolsby 10 7 0 2/5 0/0 6/6 5 29 1 1 0 4 3
A. Walker 4 2 0 2/5 0/0 0/0 1 12 0 0 2 0 2
C. Whitaker 4 2 0 2/5 0/0 0/0 3 10 0 0 1 1 1
Bench
M. Golder
I. Burke
L. Hamrick
T. Wood
K. Greeley
S. Nuhu
J. Nielsen-Skinner
K. Binder
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Golder 10 5 1 4/6 2/3 0/0 1 24 1 1 0 1 4
I. Burke 6 2 0 2/3 2/3 0/0 2 19 2 0 1 0 2
L. Hamrick 4 4 3 2/4 0/0 0/0 3 17 0 1 0 2 2
T. Wood 2 0 0 1/4 0/0 0/0 2 17 0 0 0 0 0
K. Greeley 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 0
S. Nuhu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nielsen-Skinner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Binder - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 34 8 28/70 6/19 14/16 23 200 6 3 8 13 21
Oregon State
Starters
T. Tinkle
E. Thompson
Z. Reichle
A. Hollins
K. Kelley
Starters
T. Tinkle
E. Thompson
Z. Reichle
A. Hollins
K. Kelley
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Tinkle 26 9 7 8/15 5/7 5/5 2 37 1 2 0 2 7
E. Thompson 18 6 6 8/17 0/3 2/3 4 37 0 0 0 1 5
Z. Reichle 16 2 2 6/8 0/2 4/5 4 20 1 0 1 0 2
A. Hollins 2 4 1 0/2 0/1 2/3 3 21 0 0 1 0 4
K. Kelley 2 3 0 1/4 0/0 0/2 1 33 0 6 1 1 2
Bench
S. Miller-Moore
J. Lucas
G. Hunt
A. Vernon
D. Tucker
P. Dastrup
I. Barnes
R. Silva
J. Potts
J. Franklin
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Miller-Moore 7 1 0 3/3 0/0 1/2 1 9 1 0 3 1 0
J. Lucas 5 1 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 1 14 0 0 2 0 1
G. Hunt 5 5 2 2/3 0/0 1/2 2 23 0 0 1 0 5
A. Vernon 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 5 1 0 0 0 0
D. Tucker 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
P. Dastrup - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Barnes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Silva - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Potts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Franklin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 81 31 18 30/54 6/14 15/22 19 200 4 8 9 5 26
