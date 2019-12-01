Porter lifts Portland over Incarnate Word 65-56
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Malcolm Porter posted 15 points as Portland defeated Incarnate Word 65-56 on Sunday night.
JoJo Walker had 15 points for Portland (6-1), which earned its fifth straight win. Tahirou Diabate added 10 points. Isaiah White had three blocks for the home team.
Keaston Willis had 16 points for the Cardinals (2-6). Des Balentine added 11 points. Augustine Ene had 10 points and six rebounds.
Portland plays Cal State Northridge at home on Wednesday. Incarnate Word takes on Seattle on the road on Tuesday.
|30.6
|Min. Per Game
|30.6
|3.8
|Pts. Per Game
|3.8
|5.4
|Ast. Per Game
|5.4
|2.4
|Reb. Per Game
|2.4
|57.1
|Field Goal %
|28.6
|Three Point %
|11.1
|57.1
|Free Throw %
|75.0
|Defensive rebound by Isaiah White
|17.0
|Drew Lutz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|19.0
|+ 2
|Malcolm Porter made layup
|23.0
|Lost ball turnover on Des Balentine, stolen by Malcolm Porter
|29.0
|+ 1
|Chase Adams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|41.0
|Lost ball turnover on Des Balentine, stolen by Malcolm Porter
|29.0
|Chase Adams missed 1st of 2 free throws
|41.0
|Personal foul on Vincent Miszkiewicz
|41.0
|+ 2
|Keaston Willis made jump shot
|1:09
|+ 1
|JoJo Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:27
|+ 2
|Keaston Willis made jump shot
|1:09
|Team Stats
|Points
|56
|65
|Field Goals
|21-57 (36.8%)
|21-44 (47.7%)
|3-Pointers
|6-19 (31.6%)
|8-17 (47.1%)
|Free Throws
|8-11 (72.7%)
|15-21 (71.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|26
|Offensive
|14
|5
|Defensive
|15
|19
|Team
|5
|2
|Assists
|10
|12
|Steals
|6
|3
|Blocks
|0
|9
|Turnovers
|12
|12
|Fouls
|22
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Incarnate Word 2-6
|61.9 PPG
|38.4 RPG
|11.3 APG
|Portland 6-1
|74.7 PPG
|37 RPG
|18.7 APG
|
|36.8
|FG%
|47.7
|
|
|31.6
|3PT FG%
|47.1
|
|
|72.7
|FT%
|71.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Willis
|16
|3
|0
|6/16
|4/9
|0/0
|1
|35
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|A. Ene
|10
|6
|2
|4/12
|0/4
|2/2
|4
|30
|1
|0
|4
|5
|1
|V. Miszkiewicz
|8
|6
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|2/3
|4
|31
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3
|D. Lutz
|7
|3
|2
|2/8
|2/6
|1/2
|3
|33
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|D. Murray Jr.
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Balentine
|11
|5
|3
|4/6
|0/0
|3/4
|4
|32
|2
|0
|3
|0
|5
|M. Taylor
|2
|1
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|B. Davis
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B. Swaby
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Van Vlerah
|0
|2
|2
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|C. Graham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Sato
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Smith Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Larsson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Flores
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|56
|29
|10
|21/57
|6/19
|8/11
|22
|200
|6
|0
|12
|14
|15
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Porter
|15
|2
|2
|5/10
|3/6
|2/4
|0
|36
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Walker
|15
|3
|2
|4/7
|3/5
|4/7
|2
|33
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|T. Diabate
|10
|6
|0
|4/6
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|20
|0
|2
|2
|1
|5
|I. White
|9
|3
|2
|3/9
|1/5
|2/2
|1
|39
|1
|3
|2
|0
|3
|C. Adams
|4
|2
|3
|1/3
|1/1
|1/2
|2
|27
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1
|H. Hogland
|6
|3
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|16
|0
|2
|1
|3
|0
|J. Tryon
|4
|1
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Q. Ferebee
|2
|4
|2
|0/2
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|L. Harewood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Fahrensohn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Watson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Turner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Akwuba
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Phillips
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Collinsworth
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|24
|12
|21/44
|8/17
|15/21
|14
|200
|3
|9
|12
|5
|19
