Porter lifts Portland over Incarnate Word 65-56

  • AP
  • Dec 01, 2019

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Malcolm Porter posted 15 points as Portland defeated Incarnate Word 65-56 on Sunday night.

JoJo Walker had 15 points for Portland (6-1), which earned its fifth straight win. Tahirou Diabate added 10 points. Isaiah White had three blocks for the home team.

Keaston Willis had 16 points for the Cardinals (2-6). Des Balentine added 11 points. Augustine Ene had 10 points and six rebounds.

Portland plays Cal State Northridge at home on Wednesday. Incarnate Word takes on Seattle on the road on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Key Players
V. Miszkiewicz
C. Adams
30.6 Min. Per Game 30.6
3.8 Pts. Per Game 3.8
5.4 Ast. Per Game 5.4
2.4 Reb. Per Game 2.4
57.1 Field Goal % 28.6
Three Point % 11.1
57.1 Free Throw % 75.0
Team Stats
Points 56 65
Field Goals 21-57 (36.8%) 21-44 (47.7%)
3-Pointers 6-19 (31.6%) 8-17 (47.1%)
Free Throws 8-11 (72.7%) 15-21 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 34 26
Offensive 14 5
Defensive 15 19
Team 5 2
Assists 10 12
Steals 6 3
Blocks 0 9
Turnovers 12 12
Fouls 22 14
Technicals 0 0
K. Willis G
16 PTS, 3 REB
M. Porter G
15 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
Incarnate Word
Starters
K. Willis
A. Ene
V. Miszkiewicz
D. Lutz
D. Murray Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Willis 16 3 0 6/16 4/9 0/0 1 35 1 0 1 1 2
A. Ene 10 6 2 4/12 0/4 2/2 4 30 1 0 4 5 1
V. Miszkiewicz 8 6 1 3/4 0/0 2/3 4 31 1 0 2 3 3
D. Lutz 7 3 2 2/8 2/6 1/2 3 33 1 0 1 2 1
D. Murray Jr. 2 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 13 0 0 1 0 2
Bench
D. Balentine
M. Taylor
B. Davis
B. Swaby
D. Van Vlerah
C. Graham
C. Sato
A. Smith Jr.
M. Larsson
R. Flores
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Balentine 11 5 3 4/6 0/0 3/4 4 32 2 0 3 0 5
M. Taylor 2 1 0 1/4 0/0 0/0 2 8 0 0 0 1 0
B. Davis 0 1 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 1
B. Swaby 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
D. Van Vlerah 0 2 2 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 11 0 0 0 2 0
C. Graham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Sato - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Smith Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Larsson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Flores - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 56 29 10 21/57 6/19 8/11 22 200 6 0 12 14 15
Portland
Starters
M. Porter
J. Walker
T. Diabate
I. White
C. Adams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Porter 15 2 2 5/10 3/6 2/4 0 36 1 0 1 0 2
J. Walker 15 3 2 4/7 3/5 4/7 2 33 0 0 1 0 3
T. Diabate 10 6 0 4/6 0/0 2/2 3 20 0 2 2 1 5
I. White 9 3 2 3/9 1/5 2/2 1 39 1 3 2 0 3
C. Adams 4 2 3 1/3 1/1 1/2 2 27 1 0 3 1 1
Bench
H. Hogland
J. Tryon
Q. Ferebee
L. Harewood
T. Fahrensohn
W. Watson
M. Turner
T. Akwuba
J. Phillips
C. Collinsworth
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. Hogland 6 3 1 2/3 0/0 2/2 3 16 0 2 1 3 0
J. Tryon 4 1 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 2 12 0 2 2 0 1
Q. Ferebee 2 4 2 0/2 0/0 2/2 1 17 0 0 0 0 4
L. Harewood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Fahrensohn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Watson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Turner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Akwuba - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Phillips - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Collinsworth - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 24 12 21/44 8/17 15/21 14 200 3 9 12 5 19
