Gomez scores 28 to carry CS Northridge over Portland 71-64
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Terrell Gomez had 28 points as Cal State Northridge got past Portland 71-64 on Wednesday night.
Gomez hit 8 of 10 foul shots.
Brendan Harrick had 15 points for Cal State Northridge (2-7), which broke its five-game road losing streak. Elijah Harkless added eight rebounds and seven assists. Ron Artest III had nine rebounds and three blocks for the visiting team.
JoJo Walker had 15 points for the Pilots (6-2), whose five-game win streak ended with the loss. Tahirou Diabate added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Isaiah White had eight rebounds.
Cal State Northridge faces Portland State on the road on Friday. Portland plays Seattle on Saturday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|30.0
|Min. Per Game
|30.0
|3.8
|Pts. Per Game
|3.8
|5.0
|Ast. Per Game
|5.0
|2.3
|Reb. Per Game
|2.3
|44.2
|Field Goal %
|29.7
|50.0
|Three Point %
|16.7
|70.0
|Free Throw %
|70.0
|Defensive rebound by Northridge
|38:42
|JoJo Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0.0
|+ 1
|Terrell Gomez made 2nd of 2 free throws
|3.0
|+ 1
|Terrell Gomez made 1st of 2 free throws
|3.0
|Personal foul on Isaiah White
|3.0
|Defensive rebound by Terrell Gomez
|6.0
|Chase Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8.0
|+ 1
|Brendan Harrick made 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Brendan Harrick missed 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Personal foul on Isaiah White
|13.0
|Defensive rebound by Brendan Harrick
|15.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|71
|64
|Field Goals
|24-62 (38.7%)
|19-58 (32.8%)
|3-Pointers
|7-25 (28.0%)
|5-25 (20.0%)
|Free Throws
|16-25 (64.0%)
|21-30 (70.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|48
|42
|Offensive
|11
|7
|Defensive
|30
|30
|Team
|7
|5
|Assists
|16
|16
|Steals
|8
|5
|Blocks
|5
|5
|Turnovers
|11
|14
|Fouls
|24
|21
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Northridge 2-7
|70.6 PPG
|36.2 RPG
|14.0 APG
|Portland 6-2
|72.1 PPG
|37.1 RPG
|17.5 APG
|
|38.7
|FG%
|32.8
|
|
|28.0
|3PT FG%
|20.0
|
|
|64.0
|FT%
|70.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Gomez
|28
|4
|3
|8/21
|4/11
|8/10
|3
|40
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|B. Harrick
|15
|3
|1
|5/9
|1/4
|4/5
|4
|26
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|D. Brown II
|8
|3
|4
|3/5
|1/2
|1/2
|5
|25
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|J. Pearre
|6
|6
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|19
|0
|1
|0
|2
|4
|R. Artest III
|5
|9
|1
|2/7
|0/0
|1/4
|2
|28
|0
|3
|1
|2
|7
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Gomez
|28
|4
|3
|8/21
|4/11
|8/10
|3
|40
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|B. Harrick
|15
|3
|1
|5/9
|1/4
|4/5
|4
|26
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|D. Brown II
|8
|3
|4
|3/5
|1/2
|1/2
|5
|25
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|J. Pearre
|6
|6
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|19
|0
|1
|0
|2
|4
|R. Artest III
|5
|9
|1
|2/7
|0/0
|1/4
|2
|28
|0
|3
|1
|2
|7
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Harkless
|9
|8
|7
|3/7
|1/2
|2/4
|4
|33
|4
|1
|4
|3
|5
|M. Ou
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Coleman II
|0
|8
|0
|0/9
|0/6
|0/0
|1
|28
|1
|0
|1
|2
|6
|M. Kaba-Camara
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Diane
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Sokol
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Brookins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Henderson Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Ndumanya
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Skapintsev
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|71
|41
|16
|24/62
|7/25
|16/25
|24
|200
|8
|5
|11
|11
|30
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Walker
|15
|4
|4
|4/13
|1/8
|6/7
|3
|31
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|T. Diabate
|13
|10
|0
|5/9
|0/0
|3/6
|3
|24
|1
|2
|3
|3
|7
|I. White
|9
|8
|3
|2/10
|0/5
|5/6
|5
|34
|1
|1
|4
|3
|5
|M. Porter
|8
|4
|3
|2/8
|2/5
|2/2
|3
|35
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|C. Adams
|8
|3
|4
|3/9
|1/3
|1/2
|4
|27
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Walker
|15
|4
|4
|4/13
|1/8
|6/7
|3
|31
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|T. Diabate
|13
|10
|0
|5/9
|0/0
|3/6
|3
|24
|1
|2
|3
|3
|7
|I. White
|9
|8
|3
|2/10
|0/5
|5/6
|5
|34
|1
|1
|4
|3
|5
|M. Porter
|8
|4
|3
|2/8
|2/5
|2/2
|3
|35
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|C. Adams
|8
|3
|4
|3/9
|1/3
|1/2
|4
|27
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Harewood
|6
|2
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|3/4
|1
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|H. Hogland
|2
|3
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|10
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|J. Tryon
|2
|2
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|16
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Q. Ferebee
|1
|1
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|16
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|T. Fahrensohn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Watson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Turner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Akwuba
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Phillips
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Collinsworth
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|64
|37
|16
|19/58
|5/25
|21/30
|21
|200
|5
|5
|14
|7
|30
-
PENN
23NOVA69
80
Final
-
COLG
BING82
74
Final
-
VMI
DUQ58
71
Final
-
EILL
IPFW69
74
Final
-
ROBERT
YOUNG70
81
Final
-
FAMU
21TENN43
72
Final
-
WISGB
XAVIER71
84
Final
-
WILL
EVAN86
90
Final
-
BU
GWASH63
64
Final
-
MERMAK
BROWN55
82
Final
-
MEMAR
NH37
91
Final
-
IUPUI
MOREHD51
56
Final
-
SACHRT
MASLOW89
86
Final
-
LEHIGH
SFTRPA69
77
Final
-
SC
UMASS84
80
Final
-
JMAD
RADFRD71
94
Final
-
LOYMD
DELST84
76
Final
-
ROIG
OHIO51
90
Final
-
ETNST
CIT96
84
Final
-
IONA
UCONN62
80
Final
-
TOLEDO
CLEVST80
65
Final
-
GREEN
CSTCAR79
114
Final
-
CAN
FAU59
62
Final
-
FGC
FIU53
71
Final
-
LONGWD
NCAT41
52
Final
-
MAINE
NEAST63
78
Final
-
NCCU
UGA59
95
Final
-
KENSAW
NCGRN54
72
Final
-
TOWSON
MORGAN76
59
Final
-
AKRON
MRSHL85
73
Final
-
5UVA
PURDUE40
69
Final
-
NEB
GATECH56
73
Final
-
YALE
ALBANY61
52
Final
-
ND
3MD51
72
Final
-
PRINCE
DREXEL76
82
Final
-
NJTECH
ARMY65
75
Final
-
UMKC
IOWAST61
79
Final
-
GTOWN
OKLAST81
74
Final
-
PQ
GRAM69
79
Final
-
UCDAV
NAU85
66
Final
-
BYU
UTAH95
102
Final/OT
-
MLSAPS
LAMON63
86
Final
-
TULANE
USM61
56
Final
-
NORFLK
SILL59
76
Final
-
TEXST
HOU60
68
Final
-
ARKPB
TULSA39
72
Final
-
NALAB
TROY63
71
Final
-
TXTECH
DEPAUL60
65
Final/OT
-
CHIST
SIUE89
81
Final
-
TEXSO
9GONZAG62
101
Final
-
NRTHRNMX
NCOLO47
92
Final
-
JVILLE
MARQET56
75
Final
-
AF
WYO86
77
Final
-
SDGST
COLOST79
57
Final
-
BOISE
NMEX78
80
Final
-
WEBER
UTVALL72
67
Final
-
WISC
NCST54
69
Final
-
WAKE
PSU54
76
Final
-
6OHIOST
7UNC74
49
Final
-
EWASH
22WASH80
90
Final
-
CSN
PORT71
64
Final
-
UCRIV
CALBPTST67
79
Final
-
CSFULL
UOP59
62
Final
-
UNLV
FRESNO81
80
Final/2OT
-
SNCLRA
NEVADA67
98
Final
-
LOYMRY
20COLO64
76
Final
-
WASHST
IDAHO78
65
Final
-
CAL
SANFRAN64
76
Final
-
25UTAHST
SJST71
59
Final