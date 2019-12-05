CSN
Gomez scores 28 to carry CS Northridge over Portland 71-64

  • Dec 05, 2019

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Terrell Gomez had 28 points as Cal State Northridge got past Portland 71-64 on Wednesday night.

Gomez hit 8 of 10 foul shots.

Brendan Harrick had 15 points for Cal State Northridge (2-7), which broke its five-game road losing streak. Elijah Harkless added eight rebounds and seven assists. Ron Artest III had nine rebounds and three blocks for the visiting team.

JoJo Walker had 15 points for the Pilots (6-2), whose five-game win streak ended with the loss. Tahirou Diabate added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Isaiah White had eight rebounds.

Cal State Northridge faces Portland State on the road on Friday. Portland plays Seattle on Saturday.

Key Players
D. Brown II
C. Adams
30.0 Min. Per Game 30.0
3.8 Pts. Per Game 3.8
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
2.3 Reb. Per Game 2.3
44.2 Field Goal % 29.7
50.0 Three Point % 16.7
70.0 Free Throw % 70.0
  Defensive rebound by Northridge 38:42
  JoJo Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot 0.0
+ 1 Terrell Gomez made 2nd of 2 free throws 3.0
+ 1 Terrell Gomez made 1st of 2 free throws 3.0
  Personal foul on Isaiah White 3.0
  Defensive rebound by Terrell Gomez 6.0
  Chase Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot 8.0
+ 1 Brendan Harrick made 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
  Brendan Harrick missed 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Personal foul on Isaiah White 13.0
  Defensive rebound by Brendan Harrick 15.0
Team Stats
Points 71 64
Field Goals 24-62 (38.7%) 19-58 (32.8%)
3-Pointers 7-25 (28.0%) 5-25 (20.0%)
Free Throws 16-25 (64.0%) 21-30 (70.0%)
Total Rebounds 48 42
Offensive 11 7
Defensive 30 30
Team 7 5
Assists 16 16
Steals 8 5
Blocks 5 5
Turnovers 11 14
Fouls 24 21
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
T. Gomez G
28 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
2
J. Walker G
15 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Northridge 2-7 343771
home team logo Portland 6-2 303464
Chiles Center Portland, OR
Chiles Center Portland, OR
Team Stats
away team logo Northridge 2-7 70.6 PPG 36.2 RPG 14.0 APG
home team logo Portland 6-2 72.1 PPG 37.1 RPG 17.5 APG
Key Players
3
T. Gomez G 22.8 PPG 3.2 RPG 2.3 APG 41.6 FG%
2
J. Walker G 14.0 PPG 3.1 RPG 3.0 APG 47.7 FG%
Top Scorers
3
T. Gomez G 28 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
2
J. Walker G 15 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
38.7 FG% 32.8
28.0 3PT FG% 20.0
64.0 FT% 70.0
Northridge
Starters
T. Gomez
B. Harrick
D. Brown II
J. Pearre
R. Artest III
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Gomez 28 4 3 8/21 4/11 8/10 3 40 1 0 2 0 4
B. Harrick 15 3 1 5/9 1/4 4/5 4 26 0 0 1 2 1
D. Brown II 8 3 4 3/5 1/2 1/2 5 25 2 0 2 0 3
J. Pearre 6 6 0 3/4 0/0 0/0 5 19 0 1 0 2 4
R. Artest III 5 9 1 2/7 0/0 1/4 2 28 0 3 1 2 7
Bench
E. Harkless
M. Ou
L. Coleman II
M. Kaba-Camara
L. Diane
A. Sokol
M. Brookins
R. Henderson Jr.
F. Ndumanya
D. Skapintsev
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Harkless 9 8 7 3/7 1/2 2/4 4 33 4 1 4 3 5
M. Ou 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
L. Coleman II 0 8 0 0/9 0/6 0/0 1 28 1 0 1 2 6
M. Kaba-Camara - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Diane - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Sokol - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Brookins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Henderson Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Ndumanya - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Skapintsev - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 41 16 24/62 7/25 16/25 24 200 8 5 11 11 30
Portland
Starters
J. Walker
T. Diabate
I. White
M. Porter
C. Adams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Walker 15 4 4 4/13 1/8 6/7 3 31 1 0 1 0 4
T. Diabate 13 10 0 5/9 0/0 3/6 3 24 1 2 3 3 7
I. White 9 8 3 2/10 0/5 5/6 5 34 1 1 4 3 5
M. Porter 8 4 3 2/8 2/5 2/2 3 35 1 0 2 0 4
C. Adams 8 3 4 3/9 1/3 1/2 4 27 0 0 1 0 3
Bench
L. Harewood
H. Hogland
J. Tryon
Q. Ferebee
T. Fahrensohn
W. Watson
M. Turner
T. Akwuba
J. Phillips
C. Collinsworth
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Harewood 6 2 0 1/3 1/3 3/4 1 7 0 1 0 0 2
H. Hogland 2 3 0 1/2 0/0 0/1 1 10 0 1 0 1 2
J. Tryon 2 2 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 16 1 0 1 0 2
Q. Ferebee 1 1 2 0/0 0/0 1/2 1 16 0 0 2 0 1
T. Fahrensohn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Watson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Turner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Akwuba - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Phillips - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Collinsworth - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 37 16 19/58 5/25 21/30 21 200 5 5 14 7 30
